Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting resultsof the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario

A total of 51,497,589 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matterspresented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following favourable votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour
Votes Against

51,217,885
279,704

99.46%
0.54%

Total Votes Cast

51,497,589

100%

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

%
Mark Brennan

50,021,594

99.07%

471,462

0.93%

Robert Campbell

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

0.25%

Christopher Jones

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

0.25%

Kurt Menchen

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

0.25%

Rui Botica Santos

50,366,186

99.75%

126,871

0.25%

Robert Sellars

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

0.25%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

51,278,48399.57%

Votes Withheld

219,1060.43%

Total Votes Cast

51,497,589100%

The Company also wishes to announce that Stephen Shefsky did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Ascendant Resources. Mr. Shefsky was a co-founder of the Company as well as the Lead Director, serving on the Audit and Corporate Governance committees. Management and the Board wish to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Shefsky for all his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in future endeavours.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp"). The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan
Executive Chairman		Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@ascendantresources.com

SOURCE: Ascendant Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ascendant ResourcesASND:CATSX:ASNDBase Metals Investing
ASND:CA
Ascendant Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Ascendant Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ascendant Resources (Ascendant Resources)

Ascendant Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

  • Results demonstrate ability to produce saleable and highly marketable Zinc and Lead concentrates from the Primary Massive Sulphide domain.
  • Significant improvement in Zinc recoveries (13% increase) and concentrate grades (22% increase) compared to the Feasibility Study.
  • Metallurgical results, completed at coarser grind sizes supporting simplified flow sheet and lower capital and operating costs relative to the Feasibility Study.
  • Further improvement anticipated from additional ongoing metallurgical optimization test work.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF);(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") provides an update on the optimization metallurgical test program on the primary massive sulphides ("PMS") domain at Lagoa Salgada. The Massive Sulphides are the highest margin domain and a large value driver of NPV for the Lagoa Salgada Project. Bench scale metallurgical testing on composite samples from the PMS ore body were completed by Maelgwyn Metallurgical Laboratories (South Africa) with oversight from Minepro Solutions (Spain) and DRA Global (South Africa

Following completion of the July 2023 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS"), Ascendant initiated an optimization program for metallurgical performance to improve metal recoveries, concentrate grades and characterization of the deleterious elements in order to enhance the revenue potential for its Lagoa Salgada Project. The initial phase of the optimization program has been focused on the Primary Massive Sulphide mineralization from its Venda Nova North Sector, as this zone is the major revenue contributor for the project and is exploited early in the mine life. In addition to the metallurgical work, the company continues to progress its environmental permitting activities and expects to be granted the permit in Q3/24 which would position Lagoa Salgada as the next mine ready project on the Iberian Pyrite belt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

  • New High-Resolution gravity survey suggests potential to rapidly expand Massive Sulphide Mineralization at current Venda Nova North and South Deposits
  • Multiple additional gravity anomalies identified to potentially add to the Massive Sulphide Ore Bodies near Venda Nova
  • EDM's Option to gain a 15% interest in the Project extended to September 30, 2024 due to upcoming elections and government change

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent high-resolution gravity survey completed over the Venda Nova North and South Deposits at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Key Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Provides Summary of 2023 Achievements and Outlook for 2024

Ascendant Provides Summary of 2023 Achievements and Outlook for 2024

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a summary of the significant milestones achieved during 2023 and looks forward to another year of continued de-risking and key value creation objectives in 2024 for its Lagao Salgada polymetallic project in Portugal

Key Milestones Delivered in 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Inc. Announces Submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment for its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Ascendant Resources Inc. Announces Submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment for its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

  • Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") submitted to the Portuguese Environmental Authority, APA ("Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente").
  • Approval of the EIA is expected by the end of June 2024 following which, the Company will enter the RECAPE phase, allowing for a formal construction decision.
  • Application for construction of 30MW Photovoltaic plant submitted in parallel.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda ("REM"), is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment Report ("EIA") for its Lagoa Salgada Project to the Portuguese Environmental Authority, APA ("Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente") on December 21th 2023

The submission of the EIA is the culmination of more than 18 months of data collection, aggregation and analysis prepared by management and internationally renowned consulting experts. The EIA document includes complete environmental baseline studies, hydrological and hydrogeological modelling, human, archaeological, fauna and flora characterization and impact evaluation, along with the mitigation, controls and benefits that will be present over the Life of Mine ("LoM") of the Project, from construction to final closure.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Photosat has recently completed an in-depth, advanced re-interpretation of the previously reported Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) satellite image study that outlined the specific alteration minerals associated with mineralization on Romios' Kinkaid property in Mineral County, Nevada.

This new work used proprietary Deep Learning Technology to differentiate the types of sericite associated with the known mineralized structures and then outlined the same signature on several major, previously unrecognized, linear alteration zones potentially associated with additional mineralized vein systems.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra


RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for Trident Royalties PLC by DETERRA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PTY LTD

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 11, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project" ).

This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Ascendant Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Ascendant Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Copper Investing

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

Gold Investing

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Graphite Investing

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Uranium Investing

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Uranium Investing

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up?

Oil and Gas Investing

IEA: "Major" Global Oil Surplus Coming This Decade

×