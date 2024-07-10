Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ascendant Announces Cooperation Agreement With University of Lisbon

Ascendant Announces Cooperation Agreement With University of Lisbon

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company, through its subsidiary, Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda ("Redcorp"), has entered into a Protocol of Cooperation ("Protocol") with the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon ("Faculdade de Ciências da Universidade de Lisboa - FCUL") with the aim to establish cooperation frameworks for joint participation in a wide range of projects, studies, and activities, focusing on Education, Training and Research on Environment and Natural Resources, and Innovation

This Protocol of Cooperation marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between academic research and the business community. This agreement underscores the mutual commitment to advancing education, training, environmental stewardship, and innovation.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant stated, "The opportunity to actively engage with the next generation of mining and scientific professionals in Portugal is a clear demonstration of our commitment to community engagement and our conviction in the numerous benefits this project will bring to the local community and Portugal as a whole."

About Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon ("FCUL")
The Faculty of Sciences of the Lisbon University is dedicated to excellence in scientific research, education, and innovation. It fosters a collaborative environment that bridges academic knowledge, practical applications and societal challenges.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.
Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp"). The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, contact:
Mark Brennan
Executive Chairman, Founder

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@ascendantresources.com

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business, the Lagoa Salgada project and timing of completion of studies. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to potential programs or involvement with University of Lisbon. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2024 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Ascendant Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

