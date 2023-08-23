Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • All matters overwhelmingly approved by shareholders

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 23, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

A total of 43,635,681 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 32.98% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.  All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at seven (7) was approved. The following favourable votes were cast by proxy:


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

43,175,341

98.95 %

Votes Against

460,340

1.05 %

Total Votes Cast

43,635,681

100 %

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.  Details of the voting results are as follows

Name

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

%

Mark Brennan

42,263,782

98.83 %

501,592

1.17

Robert Campbell

42,494,276

99.37 %

271,098

0.63

Christopher Jones

38,656,682

90.39 %

4,108,692

9.61

Kurt Menchen

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Rui Botica Santos

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Robert Sellars

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Stephen Shefsky

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.  Details of the voting results are as follows:


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

43,178,747

98.95 %

Votes Withheld

456,934

1.05 %

Total Votes Cast

43,635,681

100 %

Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan

A ballot was conducted with respect to the Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Corporation.  According to the proxies received and ballots cast by shareholders, the resolution to approve the Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Corporation was approved.


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

38,283,059

89.52 %

Votes Against

4,482,315

10.48 %

Total Votes Cast

42,765,374

100 %

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto -based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal . The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp").  The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/ .

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendant-resources-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301908518.html

SOURCE Ascendant Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c4463.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Resources
ASND:CA
Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources


ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

•  PROJECT OWNERSHIP INCREASED TO 80%
•  FEASIBILITY STUDY FILED ON SEDAR+

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

  • Completes Requirement for Project Ownership to Increase to 80%
  • Robust economics to drive construction funding
  • solid operating basis to drive initial production
  • Optimization program commenced to further enhance economics

Highlights of the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study include:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of will be held at 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, ON M5J 2J2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 23, 2023 . The Company applied for and obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its annual shareholder meeting by June 30, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • UKEF, the UK Export Credit Agency, selected from group of 4 compliant Expressions of Interest
  • Potentially up to US$190 million in Export Credit Agency ("ECA") support via long term ECA Project Finance to cover up to 70% of pre-production costs plus additional support to cover Interest During Construction and Insurance Premium Costs
  • UKEF's Expression of Interest will encourage a UK-led sourcing strategy while allowing flexibility for sourcing from other countries. Support available subject to standard project finance terms and successful due diligence
  • Process to appoint Mandated Lead Arranger(s) to commence shortly

Ascendant Resources Inc. Toronto - (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received and accepted an Expression of Interest ("EOI") from UK Export Finance ("UKEF") to support a potential export credit facility for the Company's Lagoa Salgada Project ("Lagoa Salgada" or the "Project") located in Portugal . The EOI provides support for up to US$190 million for the Project representing 70% of total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, the political risk insurance premium as well as other approved expenditures for the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG ("M&FI"), have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Resources
