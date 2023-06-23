Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG ("M&FI"), have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3, 2023 .

Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

In connection with the amendment, Ascendant has agreed to issue M&FI 500,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of thirty (30) months at a price of $0.20 per share.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto -based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal . The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/ .

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business, the Lagoa Salgada project and timing of completion of studies. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the anticipated time to complete the feasibility study and its results. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendant-provides-update-for-its-lagoa-salgada-project-in-portugal-301858742.html

SOURCE Ascendant Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/23/c2400.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant ResourcesASND:CATSX:ASNDBase Metals Investing
ASND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ascendant Resources (Ascendant Resources)

Ascendant Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

•     Optimization Tests Continuing for Final Grade and Recovery Profiles

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • Feasibility study expected in May
  • Final Metallurgical Results Expected Shortly
  • Appoints SD Capital Advisory and GKB Ventures (S&G) to Investigate Export Credit Agency Project Finance

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") expects to complete the feasibility study ("FS") for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal in May 2023 . All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.

The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBP"), Portugal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Board With Appointment of New Director & Names Lead Independent Director

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Petra Decher, CPA, CA to the Company’s Board of Directors and Mr. Stephen Shefsky to the position of Lead Director of the Board effective October 1, 2017.

Ms. Decher served as the Vice President, Finance and Assistant Secretary for Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2009 to 2016. She currently serves as Chairwoman of the Board at Red Pine Exploration Inc. and recently served as the Lead Independent Director of Integra Gold Corp. until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold Corporation. Prior to Franco-Nevada, Ms. Decher was President and Chief Financial Officer for Geoinformatics Exploration Inc., an exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia, Nevada, Mexico and Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM FSE: FIRA OTCQB: PMMCF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle outstanding indebtedness to an arm's length service provider in the aggregate amount of $63,000, of which will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 364,954 common shares of the Company

ABOUT Pampa Metals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 23, 2023 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

  • A 73 m wide interval of massive sulphide zinc-lead mineralization has been intersected at Boundary Zone and is open along-strike and at depth, validating the feeder zone target, with plans for step-out holes in the interpreted direction towards the feeder.
  • All three of the first drillholes at Boundary Zone have hit zinc-lead mineralization.
  • Results indicate that the Boundary West and Boundary Main zones may be connected parts of a single mineralized system.
  • The second of five drill rigs is now at site and has started drilling at the Tom deposit.
  • Drilling will target step-out holes at Tom, Jason, and Boundary Zone.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update of its 2023 exploration program. The first three drillholes have tested an area between the Boundary Main and Boundary West zones and have intersected significant zinc-lead mineralization. The Company is currently completing a 1,900 m Phase 1 drill program and plans to continue with an additional 14,000 m or more of drilling across multiple step-outs and targets in 2023.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,000,000 (exclusive of the Agents' Option (as defined herein)) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CuFe Expands Position In Established Lithium Province

Related News

Lithium Investing

CuFe Expands Position In Established Lithium Province

Resource Investing

Investee Companies Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corp. And Onshore Energy Pty Ltd Enter Into Hydrocarbon Process Agreement

Resource Investing

Brightstar Achieves +1 Million Ounces In Resources With Cork Tree Well Mineral Resource Upgrade

Silver Investing

Klondike Silver Continues Drilling

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

×