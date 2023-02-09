Ascendant Commences Drilling of Second Larger Step Out Geophysical Anomaly at Lagoa Salgada

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results from four infill drill holes from the Company's ongoing resource definition and expansion drill program at the Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. All four holes reported are from the West Ayawilca area. The results reported in this release are of similar or better grade to the earlier holes and show strong continuity of the limestone-hosted zinc sulphide mineralization at West Ayawilca. The Company recently announced an extension of the drill program to 11,000 metres due to the strong results particularly from South Ayawilca. Approximately 8,200 metres in 24 drill holes have been completed with results reported for 17 holes. The drill program is progressing without interruption with two rigs operating 247 and is expected to continue until April 2023
Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a second drill rig to commence drilling at Anomaly B. Anomaly B is a large geophysical target located approximately 1km northeast of the Venda Nova North deposit (see Figure 1.) at its Lagoa Salgada project on the Iberian Pyrite Belt (“IBP”) in Portugal.
- Drilling commenced at Anomaly B, a large geophysical anomaly with a potential strike of 1.3km, northwest of the North Zone at Venda Nova
- Drilling at Anomaly D reaches down-hole depth of 350m with evidence of proximity to sulphide mineralization
The modelled conductive plate, to be targeted by the drilling, has a strike potential of approximately 1,300m in length and 600m of down dip length. The first hole will target the central zone of the modelled conductive plate to better understand the geometry and guide additional drilling.
Drilling of Anomaly B is part of the ongoing 5,000m step-out exploration program at the Lagoa Salgado Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal, which is targeting additional new potential massive sulphide deposits clustered around our initial deposit, which would be similar to most other mines in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.
Additionally, drilling of the first step out exploration hole at Anomaly D; LS_D01, which commenced in January (see press release dated January 18, 2023) has now reached a down-hole depth of approximately 350m. Visual inspection of the core is showing evidence of disseminated sulphides which is indicative of proximity to an enhanced mineralized system. The nature of these disseminated sulphides intersected to date does not explain the strong electromagnetic signature that defines the target of Anomaly D (see Figures 1 and 2 below). The exploration team expects we are approximately 100m from the centre of the mapped conductive plate and the heart of the geophysical target at Anomaly D. We expect drilling to intersect the boundary of the conductive plate within the next week.
Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant stated, “It is very exciting to see progress on our step out exploration program; not only do we expect to see a strong development case presented when our Feasibility Study is completed on the existing resource in April, but this program has the capability to expand our resources materially to equal other world class mines on the IBP.” He continued, “Most mines on the IBP have a cluster of 2 or more deposits which are largely identified through geophysics. Geophysics are presenting to us optimism for a similar opportunity.”
Figure 1. Plan view of Venda Nova Geophysical Targets
Figure 2. Section showing progress of Drill hole LS_D_01 to date
About Ascendant Resources Inc.
Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.
The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.
The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.
Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business, the Project, and the exploration potential of Anomaly B,D or any other targets on the property. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the Company’s ability to execute future drill programs and add to existing resources. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2022 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Board With Appointment of New Director & Names Lead Independent Director
Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Petra Decher, CPA, CA to the Company’s Board of Directors and Mr. Stephen Shefsky to the position of Lead Director of the Board effective October 1, 2017.
Ms. Decher served as the Vice President, Finance and Assistant Secretary for Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2009 to 2016. She currently serves as Chairwoman of the Board at Red Pine Exploration Inc. and recently served as the Lead Independent Director of Integra Gold Corp. until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold Corporation. Prior to Franco-Nevada, Ms. Decher was President and Chief Financial Officer for Geoinformatics Exploration Inc., an exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia, Nevada, Mexico and Australia.
Ms. Decher is a Chartered Public Accountant, and is assuming the role of Chairwoman of the Audit Committee effective immediately. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University, Diploma in Accounting at McGill University and articled at Richter Usher Vineberg (now Richter) in Montréal, Québec.
Mr. Shefsky has served on the Board of Directors of Ascendant Resources Inc. (formerly Morumbi Resources Inc.) for more than 10 years. Mr. Shefsky’s legal background has served well through his career of more than 40 years’ experience in the investment and mining industry throughout Canada, Latin America, and Africa. Mr. Shefsky is currently the President & CEO, Founder and Director of James Bay Resources Ltd. and his prior experience includes President & CEO of Verena Minerals Corp, now known as Belo Sun Mining Corp., Cancap Investments Ltd., and Brasoil do Brasil Exploracao Petrolifera S.A.
The Lead Director is a director independent of management and any controlling shareholder of the Company, appointed in circumstances where the Executive Chairman of the Board is not independent of management and any controlling shareholder. The primary responsibility of the Lead Director is to provide leadership for the independent directors and assist in managing any conflicts between the Company and any controlling shareholders.
Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Decher to the Board. Her thorough understanding of financial and public reporting and corporate governance will be a great asset to Ascendant moving forward as we continue to define a clear path to free cash flow. We are also grateful to have Mr. Shefsky step into the role of Lead Independent Director of Ascendant. His history with the Company, wealth of board and industry experience and legal background make him well suited to take on this role. We believe that these appointments further demonstrate the Company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial accountability and corporate governance.”
Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant commented: “On behalf of the entire Board, I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Decher to Ascendant’s Board of Directors and to have Mr. Shefsky assume the role of Lead Director. Ms. Decher’s diverse experience and financial expertise will complement our Board’s capabilities. These changes further poise the Company to continue to deliver operational excellence and long-term profitability.”
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing zinc-lead-silver El Mochito Mine which has been in operation since 1948. Since acquiring the mine in December of 2016, Ascendant has increased throughput by more than 30%, has had success with its restarted exploration activities and has now achieved positive EBITDA as of July. With the price of zinc hitting a 10-year high, Ascendant is one of the few small cap pure play zinc producers benefitting from these improving zinc market fundamentals. For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com
Click here to connect with Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Ascendant Resources Announces August 2017 Operational Results
Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued positive momentum in August with adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8MM at the mine for the month, marking the second consecutive month of positive cash flow before changes in working capital since Ascendant assumed ownership of the El Mochito mine in December 2016 and supporting management’s view that the turnaround of its Honduran mine is on a solid path to profitability.
The El Mochito mine milled 58,978 tonnes of ore in August averaging 1,903 tpd, an increase from 1,853 tpd in July and the second quarter average of 1,733 tpd. This reflects a 53% increase in ore throughput per calendar day per month since January 2017. August results reflect the benefit from the introduction of new mining equipment to operations in mid-July. A third truck ordered in March was delayed by the manufacturer and is currently being transported to the mine with its expected arrival in late October. Additionally, the Company is expecting to take delivery of a fourth truck and third scoop in November, in line with its strategy to replace the existing aging fleet which will have the effect of reducing unit costs and increasing productivity. The Company has further ordered five new trucks, two new scoops, two jumbo drills and two rock bolters from Sandvik for delivery over the next ten months.
With the ongoing benefits from operational improvements and the introduction of new mining equipment management remains confident of continuing its 2017 ramp up in ore production.
President and CEO Chris Buncic commented: “Our turnaround of the operations at El Mochito is nearly complete. The new equipment in July made a material contribution to the overall availability of our fleet in August. We view August as a strong validation of our efforts to rehabilitate and optimize the operations at El Mochito. We firmly believe we see the path to material free cash flows from the mine once the fleet availability issue is addressed with the delivery of the additional equipment. Near-term improvements in head grade are expected from several conventional sections that are being developed to enter the production schedule imminently, and our exploration program is well underway, with further results expected soon”.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure and is calculated by considering the Company’s earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for net foreign exchange expenses.
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in production since 1948. The Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ASND”. For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “guidance”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “strategy”, “target”, “intends”, “objective”, “goal”, “understands”, “anticipates” and “believes” (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” “occur” or “be achieved” or “will be taken” (and variations of these or similar expressions). Forward-looking information is also identifiable in statements of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future, such as “providing the Company with”, “is currently”, “allows/allowing for”, “will advance” or “continues to” or other statements that may be stated in the present tense with future implications. All the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the ordering and delivery of new equipment; the Company’s ability to obtain financing for the acquisition of new equipment; the ability of the Company to use its cash flow from operations to finance the acquisition of new equipment; the ability of the Company to ramp up the ore throughput or its ability to increase the head grade to the mill or the value per tonne mined and the ability of the Company to develop new areas of interest to be incorporated into the mine plan. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by Ascendant at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that Ascendant identified and were applied by Ascendant in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the specific assumptions set forth above in this press release; that the Company will be able to order and receive new equipment; that the Company will be able to obtain financing for the acquisition of the new equipment; that the Company will be able to use its cash flow from operations to finance the acquisition of new equipment; that the Company will be able to ramp up the ore throughput or increase the head grade to the mill or the value per tonne mined and that the Company will be able to develop areas of interest to be incorporated into the mine plan; other events that may affect Ascendant’s ability to develop its project; and no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets.
The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the mining industry, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy prices and general cost escalation), uncertainties related to the development and operation of Ascendant’s projects, dependence on key personnel and employee and union relations, risks related to political or social unrest or change, rights and title claims, operational risks and hazards, including unanticipated environmental, industrial and geological events and developments and the inability to insure against all risks, failure of plant, equipment, processes, transportation and other infrastructure to operate as anticipated, compliance with government and environmental regulations, including permitting requirements and anti-bribery legislation, volatile financial markets that may affect Ascendant’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the failure to obtain required approvals or clearances from government authorities on a timely basis, uncertainties related to the geology, continuity, grade and estimates of mineral reserves and resources, and the potential for variations in grade and recovery rates, uncertain costs of reclamation activities, tax refunds, hedging transactions, as well as the risks discussed in Ascendant’s most recent Annual Information Form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.
Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Ascendant does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
Click here to connect with Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Source: www.globenewswire.com
Ascendant Resources Launches Virtual Tour Of The El Mochito Mine
Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 360° virtual tour of the El Mochito Mine located in Honduras . The El Mochito Mine’s virtual tour provides an in-depth view and description of the mine’s various operational areas which include mining, crushing, milling, processing and concentrate production.
Using the interactive map, users can tour the operations beginning underground where ore is mined and ending at the concentrate warehouse where final concentrate production is stockpiled before being shipped. Users can also take advantage of additional information popups at each of the stages which provide an explanation of the area they are viewing as well as extra photos which compliment the entire 360° view.
We hope the El Mochito virtual tour will provide a unique viewing experience of the underground and surrounding operations.
To view the El Mochito Mine virtual tour on a desktop or mobile device, please visit www.elmochitotour.com or access a button on the Company’s website.
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing zinc-lead-silver El Mochito Mine which has been in operation since 1948. Since acquiring the mine in December of 2016, Ascendant has increased throughput by more than 30%, has had success with its restarted exploration activities and has now achieved positive EBITDA as of July. With the price of zinc hitting a 10-year high, Ascendant is one of the few small cap pure play zinc producers benefitting from these improving zinc market fundamentals. For more information on Ascendant Resources , please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Ascendant as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Ascendant to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: satisfaction of the listing conditions of the TSX. and such other factors described or referred to herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Ascendant’s ability to control or predict.
Although Ascendant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and future events could differ materially from those reliant on forward-looking information.
All of the forward-looking information given in this press release is qualified by these cautionary statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. Ascendant disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Click here to connect with Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Source: www.ascendantresources.com
Ascendant Resources Begins Trading on the OTCQX
Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) announces that effective immediately its common shares have commenced trading in the United States under the symbol “ASDRF” on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). The company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange under the symbols ASND and 2D9 respectively.
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in production since 1948. The Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ASND”. For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Ascendant as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Ascendant to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: satisfaction of the listing conditions of the TSX. and such other factors described or referred to herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Ascendant’s ability to control or predict.
Although Ascendant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and future events could differ materially from those reliant on forward-looking information.
All of the forward-looking information given in this press release is qualified by these cautionary statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. Ascendant disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Click here to connect with Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Ascendant Resources Inc. reported Q2 2017 financial results
Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) reported Q2 2017 financial results, highlighted by the July adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, the first positive result since acquiring the El Mochito Mine in December 2016. Operations improved month over month to 1,853 tpd, for an average of 1,733 tpd for Q2 2017 (1,619 in Q1 2017), which remains under the guidance of 1,850 tpd by ~6%. The company remains focused on optimization with the additions of new equipment and availability to ultimately increase head grades and value per tonne mined. The company expects to realize these improvements over the remainder of the year. We believe a progressive re-rating is likely over the year as the company executes on its ongoing optimization program and reports exploration results from the recently initiated program.
View full report
Click here to connect with Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Tinka Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca
Following the spectacular zinc intercept of 38.9 metres at 20% zinc (including 10.4 metres at 42% zinc) in hole A22-202 from South Ayawilca (news release dated Jan 9, 2023), four additional holes have been completed and results are pending.
Key highlights - West Ayawilca
- Hole A22-207:
- 5.9 metres at 24.0% zinc from 115.9 metres and
- 132.5 metres at 6.8% zinc from 193.9 metres depth, including:
- 45.2 metres at 11.5% zinc from 248.0 metres depth, and
- 6.5 metres at 27.2% zinc from 319.9 metres depth.
- Hole A22-203:
- 49.8 metres at 8.3% zinc from 186.8 metres depth, including:
- 5.9 metres at 13.9% zinc from 197.7 metres depth, and
- 2.8 metres at 23.3% zinc from 216.2 metres depth.
- 49.8 metres at 8.3% zinc from 186.8 metres depth, including:
- Hole A22-205:
- 134.0 metres at 4.8% zinc from 180.0 metres depth, including:
- 14.4 metres at 9.4% zinc from 300.0 metres depth.
- 134.0 metres at 4.8% zinc from 180.0 metres depth, including:
- Hole A22-209: 1.0 metre at 11.4% zinc, 0.8% lead & 63 g/t silver from 274.3 metres depth.
True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 75% of the downhole thicknesses.
Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "These new drill results from West Ayawilca add to the confidence in our geological model and reaffirm the zinc grades within the limestones. The grade of the zinc mineralization is consistently high both within the basal limestone replacement zones and the overlying breccia-hosted sulphide bodies. Importantly, the vertical continuity of the breccia-hosted zinc mineralization is better than was previously recognised in some of the earlier holes at West Ayawilca. Several additional holes will further test the vertical and horizontal extents of the breccia-hosted mineralization. Meanwhile at South Ayawilca, the second drill rig is progressing well with a series of fan holes following up on the spectacular intercept of 39 metres grading 20% zinc in hole A22-202. We look forward to publishing results of these follow-up holes once they come to hand."
Discussion of the latest drill results
Tinka has now completed approximately 8,200 metres for 24 holes in the 2022-2023 resource definition-expansion drill program with 17 of the holes now reported (including this release) - see previous results dated Oct 11, 2022 , Nov 21, 2022 and Jan 9, 2023. The objectives of the drill program continue to be to target high-grade zinc mineralization at South and West Ayawilca and to expand measured and indicated zinc resources. Table 1 summarises the drill intercepts in the four infill holes at West Ayawilca highlighted in this news release. Table 2 summarises the complete list of holes to date in the 2022/2023 drill program. An updated drill hole map of the drill program is shown in Figure 1. A cross section of holes A22-203 and A22-205 is shown in Figure 2. A cross section of hole A22-207 is shown in Figure 3. A typical example of the breccia-hosted zinc mineralization in drill core from A22-207 is shown in Figure 4.
Hole A22-207 was a follow-up of hole A22-200, one of the best holes ever drilled at West Ayawilca (44.9 metres at 12.0% zinc from 283.3 metres) and produced a similar intercept at a shallower depth: 45.2 metres at 11.5% zinc from 248.0 metres. This high-grade interval formed part of a thicker lower grade interval consisting mostly of breccia-hosted zinc mineralization which is typically observed in the upper portions of the West Ayawilca deposit: 132.5 metres at 6.8% zinc from 194 metres depth downhole (from 180 metres vertical depth).
Holes A22-203 and A22-205 were both follow-up holes of A22-197 (79.4 metres at 5.3% zinc from 271.6 metres depth including 26.3 metres at 8.4% zinc from 281.7 metres depth). A22-203 intersected 49.8 metres 8.3% zinc from 186.8 metres depth in limestone breccia, approximately 80 metres up-section of the mineralized zinc intercept in hole A22-197. Hole A22-205 was drilled underneath A22-197 and intercepted 63.3 metres at 6.6% zinc including 14.4 metres at 9.4% zinc from 291 metres depth.
Hole A22-209 tested the northern-most extension of the mineralization at West Ayawilca. The best mineralization in A22-209 was 1 metre at 11.3% zinc with an additional narrow intercept of 1.7 metres at 7.7% Zn+Pb & 108 g/t Ag.
Table 1. Summary of results for drill holes in this release
|Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Zinc %
Lead %
Silver g/t
Indium ppm
|A22-203
155.90
156.85
0.95
30.26
0.10
88
370
|and
186.80
236.60
49.80
8.27
0.07
16
30
incl
197.70
203.55
5.85
13.94
0.02
17
23
incl
216.20
219.00
2.80
23.34
0.21
51
144
incl
227.45
229.30
1.85
23.67
0.09
43
203
|A22-205
180.00
314.00
134.00
4.75
0.09
10
132
incl
196.40
206.60
10.20
6.20
0.01
11
32
incl
250.70
314.00
63.30
6.60
0.16
13
215
incl
290.95
305.30
14.35
9.41
0.70
25
222
|A22-207
115.90
121.80
5.90
24.04
0.03
23
70
|and
193.90
326.40
132.50
6.77
0.33
21
36
incl
248.00
293.20
45.20
11.48
0.57
39
94
|and
319.90
326.40
6.50
27.15
0.06
37
69
incl
322.60
326.40
3.80
42.86
0.04
53
118
|A22-209
274.30
275.30
1.00
11.35
0.84
63
0
|and
308.30
310.00
1.70
5.10
2.59
108
1
Notes on sampling and assaying
Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to SGS laboratory in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using fusion and atomic absorption techniques.
Figure 1. Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022-2023 drill holes and Zinc Zone indicated resources
Note: New drill holes are highlighted in red in this release
Figure 2. Cross of hole A22-203 and A22-205 at West Ayawilca
Figure 3. Cross of hole A22-207 at West Ayawilca
Figure 4. Drill core of breccia-hosted zinc sulphides (brown colour) in drill hole A22-207 with interstitial carbonates and clays (white colour).
Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022-2023 drill program including drill collar coordinates.
|Drill hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth
|Area
|Comment
|A22-190
333281
8845755
4167
180
-50
498.95
|Central
|Results reported
|A22-191
333169
8845799
4182
180
-55
478.80
|Central
|Results reported
|A22-192
333345
8845195
4208
232
-74
385.90
|South
|Results reported
|A22-193
332766
8845659
4237
68
-65
365.40
|West
|Results reported
|A22-194
333143
8845231
4226
135
-73
380.20
|South
|Results reported
|A22-195
333149
8845353
4221
148
-65
426.90
|South
|Results reported
|A22-196
333035
8845307
4235
174
-45
382.10
|South
|Results reported
|A22-197
332912
8845693
4220
264
-55
412.60
|West
|Results reported
|A22-198
332900
8845768
4222
265
-53
451.10
|West
|Results reported
|A22-199
333046
8845067
4195
303
-66
344.10
|South
|Results reported
|A22-200
332821
8845889
4246
260
-58
352.00
|West
|Results reported
|A22-201
333342
8845195
4208
310
-73
58.90
|South (deepening of A17-066)
|Results pending
|A22-202
333046
8845066
4197
283
-52
270.15
|South
|Results reported
|A22-203
332839
8845685
4228
264
-60
350.00
|West
|Results HERE
|A22-204
333090
8845061
4196
307
-60
334.30
|South
|Results reported
|A22-205
332839
8845685
4227
244
-72
352.70
|West
|Results HERE
|A22-206
333044
8845064
4197
270
-58
217.30
|South
|Results pending
|A22-207
332710
8845883
4252
254
-74
332.00
|West
|Results HERE
|A22-208
333044
8845064
4197
270
-70
282.55
|South
|Results pending
|A22-209
332738
8845927
4251
257
-68
314.15
|West
|Results HERE
|A22-210
333047
8845065
4197
297
-48
259.80
|South
|Results pending
|A22-211
332785
8845707
4236
260
-75
295.00
|West
|Results pending
|A23-212
333047
8845065
4197
228
-79
324.30
|South
|Results pending
|A23-213
332853
8845650
4225
258
-65
316.00
|West
|Results pending
|TOTAL
8185.20
Notes: Datum for coordinates is WGS84 Zone 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth.
The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.
Readers are encouraged to read the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Central Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment" available for download on Tinka's website at www.tinkaresources.com. The Technical Report was prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR").
On behalf of the Board,
"Graham Carman"
Further Information:
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project.
Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; the Company's expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release
Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Zinc in 2023
Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Fireweed Metals and Emerita Resources. This article is not paid-for content.
Zinc prices hit a fresh all-time high in early 2022, but could not hold on to gains throughout the year.
The power crisis, smelter shutdowns and the war between Russia and Ukraine are some of the important factors that impacted the performance of the base metal during the 12 month period.
As the new year begins, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts to find out what’s ahead for zinc supply, demand and prices. Keep reading to find out what they see coming in 2023.
How did zinc prices perform in 2022?
Zinc kicked off 2022 trading above US$3,500 per metric ton (MT) after the energy crisis pushed the metal to a 14 year high in 2021. But prices still had room to grow as the unforeseen Russia-Ukraine war sent zinc to a new all-time high.
Unsurprisingly, the biggest event for zinc in 2022 was the conflict between the two countries — this was not something Wood Mackenzie had factored into its forecasts, principal analyst Jonathan Leng told INN.
“The year started with pretty high electricity prices in Europe, but the war saw prices climb to unprecedented levels,” he said.
Wood Mackenzie expected the concentrate market surplus to rise in 2022, but smelter suspensions were a catalyst for it to grow further. As a result, Chinese spot treatment charges jumped up by almost US$200 per MT.
“With electrolytic zinc smelting being the most energy-intensive non-ferrous metal refining process after aluminum, this squeezed the margins of smelters and triggered suspensions,” Leng said. “It has also acted as a drag on the global economy and directly affected most European economies, pulling down demand for zinc.”
Speaking with INN about zinc’s performance in 2022, Helen O’Cleary of CRU Group said the base metal performed better than expected on the back of widespread supply disruptions.
“But inflationary pressures and US dollar strength have taken their toll in recent months,” she said.
Leng expected prices to increase in 2022 based on both the low level of exchange stocks and a large metal market deficit.
“We hadn’t expected such a marked deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, which caused the softening of zinc prices in the second half of the year,” he said. “At over US$3,000 it is still quite a high price and the metal market remains tight.”
What is the zinc supply and demand forecast for 2023?
When looking at zinc in 2023, what happens in top-producing country China remains a key factor to pay attention to.
While macroeconomic indicators for many of the world’s major economies have continued to deteriorate, for Leng they are not signaling a synchronized global economic downturn.
“The Chinese economy is expected to gain some momentum in 2023,” he said. “The easing of the zero-COVID policy will give the domestic economy a much-needed boost, but a major effort to stimulate the country’s ailing real estate sector will not happen.”
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the gradual return of confidence should see Chinese zinc demand rebound and grow by just under 1.5 percent in 2023 after falling by almost 2 percent in 2022, according to Wood Mackenzie data.
For its part, CRU is forecasting that Chinese zinc demand will rebound by 3 percent year-on-year in 2023, following 2022's 4.3 percent contraction. But elsewhere in the world, the outlook is more mixed.
“Demand in Europe is projected to contract for a second consecutive year, while in the US a stalling of growth in the second half of 2023 will see a modest contraction in its demand,” Leng said. “However, the recovery of China and the resilience of demand from countries such as India will help return global consumption to growth after it fell in 2022.”
CRU sees overall demand outside of China rising 1.8 percent year-on-year after a 2.9 percent contraction in 2022.
Although the risks to the outlook are weighted to the downside, there is some room for cautious optimism.
“For example, inflationary pressures are showing signs of easing, energy prices are falling and these together with the reduction of supply chain constraints (make it) possible that the slowdown in Europe and other parts of the world may prove less severe than expected,” Leng explained to INN.
In terms of supply, Wood Mackenzie expects reasonably strong growth in mine output in 2023 as several new mines commissioned in 2022 ramp up; higher output from a few existing mines is also anticipated.
“Nearly all of the new projects starting up (in 2022) were delayed with issues ranging from COVID-related disruption of contractors involved in construction to metallurgical problems and geopolitical issues,” Leng said. He noted that Aripuana in Brazil, the Neves Corvo expansion in Portugal and Zhairem in Kazakhstan were all delayed for different reasons.
CRU also expects global zinc mine supply to recover most of 2022's losses in the coming year, with growth of 1.7 percent in the cards following 2022's 1.9 percent contraction.
But as the new year begins, uncertainty remains on the zinc smelter front. “Power prices have eased as European governments have made preparations, including filling gas storage capacity for winter, but there is likely to be further volatility,” Leng said.
Nyrstar’s (EBR:NYR) Auby smelter in France was placed on care and maintenance in recent months, while its Budel smelter partially resumed production in November. “There is potential for a few other higher-cost smelters to follow suit and suspend production over the winter, especially if government support dries up,” Leng said. “But forecast higher contract (treatment charges) and contract metal premiums next year should boost profitability.”
With almost 450,000 MT per year of smelter capacity currently idled in Europe, CRU expects disruptions related to energy prices to continue throughout next year. “Smelter disruption will also remain a theme in North America and Australia,” O’Cleary said. “Smelter closures in Europe will continue next year and some could become permanent.”
All in all, CRU is forecasting a refined deficit of 50,000 MT.
“The biggest risks to our forecast are European smelter output and Chinese demand growth given the recent easing of COVID restrictions has led to an upsurge in cases,” O’Cleary said.
For its part, Wood Mackenzie is forecasting a refined market deficit in 2023, despite higher smelter production and muted demand growth. However, at around 160,000 MT, it would be much smaller than in 2022.
The firm is also forecasting a large concentrate market surplus of 350,000 MT. “This is mainly due to increased mine supply, with several new mines commissioned (in 2022) ramping up, plus higher output from a few existing mines,” Leng said.
What factors will move the zinc market in 2023?
Looking at how zinc could perform in 2023, CRU expects prices to fall on a less tight refined market and a surplus in the concentrate market. Meanwhile, Wood Mackenzie is forecasting that prices will average around US$3,100 in 2023.
“Although the economic outlook deteriorated in the latter half of (2022), we see fundamental support from the historically low level of exchange stocks, continued constraint on smelter production, combined with modest growth in demand,” Leng said.
Similar to 2022, the main factor investors should watch in 2023 is smelter performance.
“In Europe, the big question is whether there will be more suspensions, and conversely when suspended plants will resume production,” Leng commented to INN. “Globally, a major influence on the metal market will be whether the smelters with operating issues this year can get these fixed.”
In terms of projects to watch, Leng highlighted Ozernoye in Russia.
“It is by far the largest new project on the horizon and is due to start up next year,” he said. “But it faces some big challenges, including limited capacity on the Trans-Siberian Railway, increased complexity in shipment and credit arrangements being a Russian producer (less so for shipments to China) and restricted access to most foreign-made equipment.”
Another potential issue that may upset the zinc concentrate market is a proposal to implement new concentrate quality standards for zinc concentrates imported into China.
“Proposals include more strict limits on arsenic and mercury in concentrate and new limits on chlorine, fluorine and thallium,” Leng said. "This could effectively bar a lot of material currently imported into the country, leading to a huge displacement of material in the global concentrate market. It is unlikely to be implemented next year, but this is a possibility and we expect some tightening of import standards in the next few years.”
For O’Cleary, a factor investors should keep an eye out for is fresh Chinese stimulus to counteract the country's COVID-related slowdowns. “This could provide upside in H2,” she said.
Tinka Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9 M @ 20% Zinc Including 10.4 M @ 42% Zinc
Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for four drill holes from the Company's ongoing infill and resource expansion drill program at the Ayawilca zinc project in central Peru. All four drill holes are from South Ayawilca. Hole A22-202 has returned the best drill intercept ever made at the Ayawilca project: 38.9 metres grading 20.0% zinc including an ultra high-grade interval of 10.4 metres grading 42.0% zinc . The 2022-2023 drill program has now been expanded due to the excellent results to date, with about half of the drill holes (13) now reported of the estimated 30 holes to be completed at both South Ayawilca and West Ayawilca
Key highlights
- Hole A22-202: 38.9 metres at 20.0% zinc from 170.5 metres depth, including
- 10.4 metres at 42.0% zinc from 193.3 metres depth, including
- 3.8 metres at 49.9% zinc from 198.0 metres depth.
- The widest interval is the highest grade-thickness intercept ever drilled at Ayawilca.
- Massive sulphide mineralization is concentrated in the hinge of a fold ‘anticline' at South Ayawilca.
- Several fan-holes are now targeting extensions of this ultra high-grade zinc mineralization.
- 10.4 metres at 42.0% zinc from 193.3 metres depth, including
- Hole A22-199: 5.3 metres at 14.3% zinc from 138.8 metres depth and 42.4 metres at 9.4% zinc from 246.5 metres, including:
- 5.5 metres at 22.9% zinc from 261.3 metres depth, and
- 9.1 metres at 20.8% zinc from 279.8 metres depth.
- Hole A22-204: 14.8 metres at 8.4% zinc from 196.4 metres depth, including:
- 6.1 metres at 12.6% zinc from 200 metres depth, and
- 26.5 metres at 6.2% zinc from 264.5 metres depth, including
- 3.9 metres at 15.1% zinc from 283.8 metres depth.
True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 75% of the downhole thicknesses.
The drill program at Ayawilca is continuing without interruption with two rigs operating 24/7. Around 7,000 metres have been completed with another 4,000 metres planned. Drilling is expected to continue until April 2023, with one rig at South and a second rig at West Ayawilca (where several holes have results pending).
Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "The ultra high-grade zinc intercept in A22-202 is a potential game changer for the Ayawilca project. The interval of 10.4 metres grading 42% zinc consists of almost pure zinc sulphide mineralization, while part of this interval grading ~50% Zn is reflective of zinc concentrate grade accepted by smelters. Importantly, the mineralization is relatively shallow (~140 m depth) and comes from an area of the resource that could be accessed early in a mine plan. Several fan holes are in progress from the same drill platform (or from nearby sites) targeting extensions of this ultra high-grade zinc mineralization, particularly the limestone-sandstone footwall contact where the zinc appears to be concentrated. Two follow-up holes, A22-206 and A22-208, have already been completed and another hole is in progress".
Dr. Carman continued, "We are pleased to report that on the back of these excellent drill results to date, the 2022-2023 drill program has been extended to 11,000 metres. One drill rig continues to operate at South Ayawilca, with a second rig at West Ayawilca. We look forward to publishing more drill results as they come to hand from both areas."
Discussion of the drill results
Tinka has now completed approximately 7,000 metres (21 holes) in the 2022-2023 resource definition-expansion drill program with only 13 of the holes reported so far, including this release (see previous results dated Oct 11, 2022 and Nov 21, 2022 - drill hole map - Figure 1 ). The objectives of the drill program continue to be to target the highest-grade zinc mineralization at both South and West Ayawilca, and to expand measured and indicated zinc resources. Indicated resources are currently estimated at 19.0 Mt grading 7.2% Zn, 17 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and inferred resources are 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (as at August 30 th , 2021).
Table 1 summarises the drill intercepts highlighted in this news release. Table 2 summarises the complete list of holes to date in the 2022 drill program.
Hole A22-202 was drilled to test the hinge zone of the limestone ‘anticline' fold previously identified at South Ayawilca. The hole intersected massive zinc sulphide mineralization over 38.9 metres grading 20.0% Zn from 170.5 metres depth (~140 metres vertical depth) - see cross section - Figure 2 . The interval of 10.4 metres at 42.0% zinc consists of almost pure zinc sulphide (sphalerite) mineralization - see drill core photograph - Figure 3 . The ultra high-grade zinc mineralization appears to be focussed along the limestone-sandstone footwall contact on the edge of the overturned anticline fold.
Hole A22-199 intersected two massive zinc sulphide intervals. The shallowest interval of 5.3 metres grading 14.3% zinc from 138.8 metres is hosted by sandstone. The deeper zinc interval is hosted by limestone and intersected 42.4 metres grading 9.4% zinc (including 5.5 metres grading 22.9% zinc and 9.1 metres grading 20.8% zinc). A third zone of sulphide (predominantly pyrrhotite hosted) intersected tin mineralization, including 18.0 metres grading 0.67% tin from 206 metres depth.
Hole A22-204 was drilled from a nearby drill collar targeting a gap in the indicated resource. This hole intersected two zones of high-grade zinc mineralization within the Pucara limestone, the best mineralized interval being 14.8 metres grading 8.4% zinc from 196.4 metres, including 6.1 metres grading 12.6% zinc. Another zone of sulphide intersected tin mineralization including 16.5 metres grading 0.36% tin from 234 metres depth associated with massive pyrrhotite - pyrite.
Hole A22-196 was a hole collared some 150 metres north of the South Ayawilca resource and was drilled at a shallow angle (45 degrees) to the south. This hole intersected moderate grade zinc mineralization in the uppermost part of the South Ayawilca deposit (18.6 metres grading 5.8% zinc from 300 metres depth) but missed the high-grade core of the deposit due to the shallow dip of the drill hole.
Table 1. Summary of drill hole results in four new drill holes from South Ayawilca
Figure 1. Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022-2023 drill holes and the Zinc Zone indicated resources
Figure 2. Cross section highlighting hole A22-202 and zinc mineralization focussed in a folded limestone ‘anticline'
Figure 3. Drill cores from hole A22-202 highlighting the 10.4 metre interval grading 42% zinc
Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022-2023 drill program including drill collar coordinates
Notes: Datum for coordinates is WGS84 Zone 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth
Note on sampling and assaying
Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to SGS laboratory in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using XRF techniques.
The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.
Readers are encouraged to read the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Central Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment" available for download on Tinka's website at www.tinkaresources.com . The Technical Report was prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR").
On behalf of the Board,
"Graham Carman"
Further Information:
Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn.
Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; the Company's expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release
Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review
Zinc prices had a strong start to 2022, hitting an all-time high during the first three months of the year.
However, zinc was unable to hold on to its gains, and ended the year hovering around the US$3,000 per metric ton (MT) mark — a level that is still quite high for the base metal used to galvanize steel.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at zinc trends for 2022, from supply and demand dynamics to how the metal performed and what analysts said quarter by quarter.
Zinc price in Q1: Russia-Ukraine war breaks out
At the end of last year, analysts were expecting zinc prices to remain high throughout the first months of 2022, and the base metal lived up to expectations. Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised worries over a supply shortage, with concerns running high about potential sanctions on Russia and how the conflict could impact the power crisis in Europe.
Zinc's price performance in 2022.
Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
“Zinc prices were stronger in the first half of 2022 than we expected at the start of the year, mainly due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy prices and zinc prices,” Helen O’Cleary of CRU Group told INN.
High power costs in Europe had been impacting the space since the previous year, with zinc smelters suspending operations. But the energy crisis deepened in 2022 due to the war, which led to more smelters cutting back on production, increasing supply fears.
CRU estimates that high energy costs in Europe accounted for around 67,000 MT of smelter output losses in the first quarter.
“We currently expect a further 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of disruption in Q2 in Europe, and 15,000 tonnes of non-energy-related disruption elsewhere in ex-China,” O’Cleary said at the time.
Zinc prices kicked off the year trading above US$3,500 and ended the quarter above US$4,100.
Zinc price in Q2: Prices reach all-time high
The second quarter of the year saw zinc prices continue to climb to an all-time high, rising above US$4,500.
Speaking with INN, Jonathan Leng of Wood Mackenzie said prices performed as he had expected in the first six months of the year.
“Zinc began the year at US$3,600, which is fairly high for the metal, but then really took off in late March, pushing up to over U$4,500 briefly in April,” he said. “This was based on the solid fundamentals of low and falling metal stocks on the exchanges as demand was good in most regions, while refined production was constrained by high power prices in Europe, the permanent closure of the Flin Flon smelter in Canada and disruptions at several other smelters.”
But as volatility impacted the markets and the US dollar rose, the base metal faced pressure. It ended the first half of 2022 trading at US$3,157 — down around 12 percent.
During the first six months of 2022, fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China hit several metals markets. The Asian nation is a top consumer of zinc, but demand for the commodity was no exception. “The rebound in the end-use side of the economy seems set to be much slower, with fears of renewed coronavirus restrictions damaging sentiment and encouraging consumers and businesses to save instead of spending,” Leng said when asked about Chinese demand for zinc so far in 2022.
“Perhaps the greatest drag on the Chinese economy comes from the property sector, which has seen the nascent recovery from last year's downturn effectively reversed by this year's lockdowns,” he added.
At the beginning of the year, CRU was forecasting a 2022 refined market deficit of 100,000 MT, but revised its numbers by the end of the first half. “We are now forecasting a global refined deficit of almost 250,000 tonnes, 170,000 tonnes of which is accounted for by our smelter disruption allowance,” O’Cleary said.
Prices ended the first six months of the year at US$3,157, almost US$400 below where they started 2022.
Zinc price in Q3: Macro factors hit the market
Zinc prices continued their decline during the first weeks of the third quarter, hitting its lowest level in the period at US$2,875.
In line with its sister base metals, zinc prices suffered from concerns over how a global economic slowdown could impact metals demand in the short to medium term, according to FocusEconomics.
“Ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and property market woes in China have spooked investors, hurting zinc prices in turn,” analysts at the firm said. “Fears of global recession seem to be more than offsetting a tight supply backdrop: Zinc inventories in LME warehouses remained at extremely low levels in July, which drove a spike in physical premiums.”
Prices took a turn in August, breaking through the US$3,500 threshold one more time to reach US$3,686.50.
“Zinc was the star performer among base metals in August, with prices bouncing back after three months of contraction,” FocusEconomics analysts said. “Tightening supply drove the rally.”
But the base metal was unable to hold on to gains as worsening demand conditions due to faltering global economic growth and muted consumption prospects in top consumer China hit the metal. Prices ended the quarter at US$2,968.
Zinc price in Q4: All eyes on smelters
During the fourth quarter, zinc prices performed with volatility, but were able to hit a high of US$3,318.50 in December.
According to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG), world demand for refined zinc metal is forecast to fall in 2022 by 1.9 percent to 13.79 million MT, and to rise by 1.5 percent to 13.99 million MT in 2023.
In China, demand is forecast to decrease by 3.3 percent this year.
“This will primarily be driven by decreased activity in most major zinc consuming sectors as a consequence of policies aimed at controlling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases,” the ILZSG said.
But even though demand has been declining, supply of refined zinc has also been hit hard this year following further closures of smelters, in particular in Europe.
Top smelter Nyrstar (EBR:NYR) put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance in September, while its Auby operation in Northern France has remained closed due to “challenging market conditions.”
The cut in production from Nyrstar added to zinc producer Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) decisions to dismantle its Portovesme plant in Italy at the end of 2021 and put its Nordenham smelter in Germany on care and maintenance in November.
With almost 450,000 MT per year of smelter capacity currently idled in Europe, CRU expects disruptions related to energy prices to continue throughout next year.
“Smelter disruption will also remain a theme in North America and Australia,” O’Cleary said. “Smelter closures in Europe will continue next year and some could become permanent.”
Zinc finished 2022 trading at US$2,972.50, declining almost 15 percent throughout the 12 month period.
Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023
Base metal zinc continued to perform strongly in 2022. Prices hit a 15 year high in April, although they cooled later in the year, ultimately ending the period down US$604 per metric ton (MT).
Many of the base metals were hit with weakened demand in 2022 after China enacted its zero-COVID policy, and zinc was no exception. However, zinc supply also declined last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine further exacerbating Europe's energy crisis and causing some major zinc smelters and plants to suspend operations.
For investors interested in zinc, the Investing News Network has gathered the biggest TSX- and TSXV-listed zinc stocks by market cap. The list below includes zinc miners and explorers, as well as companies pursuing zinc as a secondary metal. Data was gathered on January 4, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener, and only companies with market caps greater than C$50 million at that time were considered. Read on to learn more about their operations and plans.
1. Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A)
Market cap: C$26.22 billion; current share price: C$51.34
Teck Resources is a major global polymetallic mining company, as well as one of the top zinc producers in the world. The company mines zinc at its Red Dog mine in Alaska, which produced 503,000 MT of zinc in concentrate in 2021. It also has the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, as well as a portfolio of zinc projects globally.
In May, Teck announced plans to begin a Zinc Satellite program with the goal of "surfac(ing) value" at five of its zinc projects: Aktigiruq, Anarraaq and Su-Lik in Alaska; Cirque in BC, Canada; and Teena in Australia's Northern Territory.
2. Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN)
Market cap: C$6.46 billion; current share price: C$8.55
Lundin Mining is a major base metals miner with mines in the Americas and Europe.
The company produces significant amounts of zinc from its two European mines, the Neves-Corvo copper-zinc mine in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan zinc-lead-copper mine in Sweden. In fact, the company’s zinc output is second only to its copper production, with 2022 guidance coming in at 168,000 to 189,000 MT.
3. Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ)
Market cap: C$106.74 million; current share price: C$0.78
Trilogy Mining is a polymetallic company focused primarily on copper, zinc and cobalt at its Alaskan Upper Kobuk projects. Its most advanced zinc project is the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulfide project, which is in the feasibility stage and has proven and probable reserves of 43.44 million MT grading 3.12 percent zinc.
Trilogy is currently working to advance permitting at the project, and is performing further exploration.
4. Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ)
Market cap: C$93.75 million; current share price: C$1.05
Fireweed Metals is a critical metals company whose flagship Macmillan Pass zinc project is located in Canada's Yukon. The company also has the Gayna River zinc project in the Northwest Territories and the Mactung tungsten project, which is in both the Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The company acquired Gayna and Mactung this year as part of its effort to expand beyond zinc; this shift is also reflected in the company’s mid-year name change from Fireweed Zinc.
Even so, the company still has a strong focus on Macmillan Pass, and exploration at the site last fall brought the highest-grade assays seen anywhere at the project, with a highlight of 60 meters at 19 percent zinc within 124 meters grading 12.3 percent zinc.
5. Titan Mining (TSX:TI)
Market cap: C$66.43 million; current share price: C$0.47
Titan Mining is a US zinc concentrate producer operating its Empire State mine in New York state. Empire State is 100 percent owned by Titan and has been in operation since 2018. While the mine is currently only operating as an underground mine, Titan recently received a permit to commence open-pit mining at the site; the company expects to do that in 2023.
As of Q3 2022, the mine had produced 38.2 million pounds of zinc year-to-date.
Fireweed Metals Corp.
Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Tom Jason zinc-lead-silver property in Yukon.
