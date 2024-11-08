Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trump's Return: Experts on What it Means for Mining, Oil/Gas and Clean Energy

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Will Trump's US Election Win Affect the Crypto Industry?

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources: High-grade Zinc-Lead-Silver, Germanium Discovery in Ireland


With Glencore and Michael Gentile as the two largest shareholders, Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG) offers lucrative investment opportunities through zinc exploration in Ireland. The company's project portfolio encompasses the PG West and Stonepark projects. PG West and Stonepark are contiguous, forming the largest exploration position in the Limerick region, renowned for its zinc potential. Group Evelen's Ballywire discovery, a significant new finding in 2022, has demonstrated the presence of a high-grade mineralized system making it a potentially transformative asset for the company.

The close alignment with Glencore provides Group Eleven with both industry expertise and a collaborative advantage, further enhanced by Glencore's presence on Group Eleven’s board. This strategic partnership reflects confidence in Group Eleven’s potential within Ireland’s prolific zinc landscape.

Group Eleven's assets

The PG West and Stonepark projects together span an extensive ground area, creating a formidable position in the Limerick region. This strategic region features the Limerick Volcanic Complex, hosting the second largest zinc deposit discovered to date in Ireland, Glencore’s Pallas Green deposit.

Company Highlights

  • Group Eleven Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration projects in Ireland.
  • The company’s Ballywire discovery has revealed high-grade zinc-lead-silver mineralization spanning over 2.5 km, with notable grades of up to 40.8 percent zinc and 1,440 g/t silver (and local copper kicks up to 5.9 percent).
  • Group Eleven’s strategic relationship with Glencore, which holds a 17.1 percent stake, includes Glencore’s representation on the board, enhancing industry collaboration.
  • The PG West and Stonepark projects form Group Eleven’s core exploration focus, situated near Glencore’s Pallas Green deposit in a highly mineralized region.
  • Carrickittle West, a high-potential target within Stonepark, is a Pallas Green ‘lookalike’ target, showing many geological similarities.
  • Ireland ranks well on the Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey and is No. 1 in the world for zinc found per square kilometer, reflecting numerous discoveries to date.

*Click here to connect with Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Group Eleven Announces Michael Gentile Joins Board of Directors of the Company

Group Eleven Announces Michael Gentile Joins Board of Directors of the Company

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Michael Gentile as a non-executive director of the Company.

Michael is considered one of the leading strategic investors in the junior mining sector, owning significant top five ownership stakes in over 20 small-cap mining companies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Exercise of Warrants and Expanded Drill Program at Ballywire

Group Eleven Announces Exercise of Warrants and Expanded Drill Program at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $749,438 from recent warrant exercises and that it has expanded the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire") on the PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

Since its announcement on August 28, 2024 stating that Group Eleven received $800,562 from the early exercise of 6,671,349 warrants (originally issued as part of a private placement which closed on July 30, 2020) each with an exercise price of $0.12 and expiring October 28, 2024 (the "Warrants"), the Company reports that it has since received a further $749,438 from the exercise of all remaining 6,245,318 Warrants. In total, the Company received proceeds of $1,550,000 from the exercise of 12,916,667 Warrants in 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Intersects 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag; Identifies Emerging Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

Group Eleven Intersects 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag; Identifies Emerging Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCBB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a recent step-out hole of the 2024 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Welcomes Gatlin Smeijers to the Board of Directors

Group Eleven Welcomes Gatlin Smeijers to the Board of Directors

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCBB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gatlin Smeijers has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Smeijers has been nominated by Glencore Canada Corporation (which owns 17.6% of the Company) and will replace Ken Klassen, who has stepped down from the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Klassen for his valuable insights and guidance over the past four years.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Gatlin to the team and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. Gatlin is an experienced and well-respected lawyer in the international and Canadian mining industries, with experience not only in regulatory and corporate law, but also in geological engineering."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Cuts 108.5m of Mineralization in Large Step-Out at Ballywire, Incl. 5.6m of 13% Zn+Pb, 116 g/t Ag; 4.2m of 15% Zn+Pb, 34 g/t Ag; and 4.9m of 10% Zn+Pb, 39 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Cuts 108.5m of Mineralization in Large Step-Out at Ballywire, Incl. 5.6m of 13% Zn+Pb, 116 g/t Ag; 4.2m of 15% Zn+Pb, 34 g/t Ag; and 4.9m of 10% Zn+Pb, 39 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the five most recent step-out holes of the 2024 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlight Intersections

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zinc-mining figurines.

Fireweed Updates Macpass Resource Estimate, Adding Boundary Zone to Yukon Zinc Project

Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQX:FWEDF) announced an updated resource estimate for its Yukon-based Macmillan Pass (Macpass) project, making substantial additions to the asset's zinc holdings.

In a Wednesday (September 4) release, the company shared updated resource estimates for the project's Tom and Jason deposits, as well as maiden resource estimates for the Boundary Zone and End Zone deposits.

The entire Macpass resource estimate now encompasses 56 million metric tons at 7.27 percent zinc equivalent in the indicated category, and 48.48 million metric tons at 7.48 percent zinc equivalent in the inferred category.

Keep reading...Show less
Rolls of steel in a warehouse.

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2024

Zinc prices were mostly rangebound in 2023 as the market shifted into oversupply, and halfway through 2024 the metal isn't far off from where it began the year. However, experts agree its long-term fundamentals are healthy.

Many base metals have been hit by weakened demand over the past year due to sticky inflation and higher interest rates, and zinc is no exception. Zinc supply has also faced pressure from higher mining and refining costs, causing some major zinc mines and smelters to suspend operations, with more possible if the current economic situation continues. Once demand rebounds along with the economy, stunted demand may once again push zinc prices higher.

For investors interested in zinc, the Investing News Network has gathered the biggest TSX- and TSXV-listed zinc stocks by market cap. The list below includes zinc miners and explorers, as well as companies pursuing zinc as a secondary metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Blocks of zinc.

Zinc Price Update: H1 2024 in Review

2023 was volatile for zinc — as the bottom fell out of the market, it approached its lowest point since July 2020.

As 2024 began, the base metal's price was in the US$2,500 per metric ton (MT) range, but it quickly slid to its year-to-date low of US$2,300 on February 5. Though zinc saw gains through March, it ended Q1 relatively flat.

Q2 began with zinc at US$2,479, but it gained as momentum picked up across commodities markets. Zinc reached a year-to-date high of US$3,139 on May 21 before retreating to close the quarter at US$2,937 on June 28.

Keep reading...Show less
A stack of AU$100 bills.

Metals Acquisition to Invest in Polymetals as Company Plans Endeavor Mine Restart

Metals Acquisition (MAC) (NYSE:MTAL,ASX:MAC) has signed a strategic investment deal with Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL), which is working to restart the Endeavor silver-zinc-lead mine and processing plant.

The transaction will see MAC make an initial AU$2.5 million investment in Polymetals for a 4.31 percent interest in the company. An additional AU$2.5 million is on the table subject to several conditions outlined in a Monday (May 27) press release, including Polymetals securing enough funding to restart the mine and processing plant.

The companies will also have to enter into a water offtake agreement, as well as a tolling agreement for the treatment of zinc ore delivered to Polymetals by MAC. In addition, MAC will have to secure third-party consent for its plans.

Keep reading...Show less
A sign welcoming visitors to Boliden's Tara mine in Ireland.

Boliden Finalizes Agreement to Revive Europe's Largest Zinc Mine

After months of negotiations, Boliden (STO:BOL) has reached an agreementwith worker's unions and local management to reopen the Tara operation, which is Europe’s largest zinc mine.

Tara, operated by the Sweden-based mining company, is an underground zinc and lead mine with a production capacity of 2.6 million metric tons (MT) per year, making it the largest zinc mine in the continent.

Located in Navan, Ireland, the Tara mine's reopening follows its closure in July 2023 due to a combination of challenges, including unfavorable zinc price trends and operational hurdles.

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Mining Corporation Announces Completion of a Private Transaction for Sale of Prism Resources Inc. Shares.

Trevali Mining Corporation (OTCQX: TREVF) (the "Company") completed a private sale transaction on February 28, 2024 (the "Sale"), pursuant to which the Company disposed of 5,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Prism Resources Inc. ("Prism") for an aggregate sale price of CAD$100,000 (approximately CAD$0.0174 per share).

On August 19, 2022, the Company sought and obtained an order (the "Initial Order") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), for an order which provides, among other things, a stay of creditor claims and proceedings. Pursuant to the Initial Order, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as the monitor of the Company (the "Monitor").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Group Eleven Resources
Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Ultra-High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

×