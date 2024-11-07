



Overview Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG) is a Canadian mineral exploration company highly regarded for its focus on zinc exploration in Ireland. Group Eleven’s current project portfolio encompasses two principal assets: the PG West and Stonepark projects. PG West and Stonepark are contiguous, forming the largest exploration position in the Limerick region, renowned for its zinc potential. In addition, the company’s Ballywire discovery, a significant new finding in 2022, has demonstrated the presence of a high-grade mineralized system making it a potentially transformative asset for the company. Zinc is a critical metal for the modern economy, used extensively for galvanizing in infrastructure projects, green technologies and increasingly in grid-scale energy storage. Amid global shifts toward renewable energy, zinc demand is projected to surge due to its applications in battery technology, particularly zinc-air and zinc-ion batteries, which are emerging as viable alternatives to lithium-based solutions for large-scale energy storage. This advantage in energy storage could significantly drive demand for zinc in the coming years, especially as nations accelerate infrastructure investments and seek energy security through diversified, sustainable technologies. With global refined zinc inventories at historical lows, prices are expected to remain buoyant, providing favorable conditions for new projects like Group Eleven’s portfolio in Ireland. Ireland has a robust track record spanning over 60 years of successful zinc production, which has made it a prime destination for global mining investment. The country ranks as one of the most mineral-rich areas for zinc worldwide, housing some of the world’s largest deposits, such as the Tara mine, which has been operational for more than five decades. Ireland also ranks high on the Fraser Institute's Mining Survey, noted for its favorable policies for mining investment. This standing makes the country not only a strategic base for Group Eleven but also a point of attraction for global mining giants like Glencore, which holds a 17.1 percent stake in Group Eleven, as well as South32, Teck and Boliden. The close alignment with Glencore provides Group Eleven with both industry expertise and a collaborative advantage, further enhanced by Glencore's presence on Group Eleven’s board. This strategic partnership reflects confidence in Group Eleven’s potential within Ireland’s prolific zinc landscape.

Key Projects

PG West and Stonepark Projects The PG West and Stonepark projects together span an extensive ground area, creating a formidable position in the Limerick region. This strategic region features the Limerick Volcanic Complex, hosting the second largest zinc deposit discovered to date in Ireland, Glencore’s Pallas Green deposit.

PG West holds substantial promise driven by the Ballywire discovery in 2022, which introduced a new high-grade zinc-lead-silver find contained within a 6 km by 2 km prospective area. The drill results have identified robust mineralization extending over a significant distance of 2.6 kilometres to date, with assays reporting high-grade values up to 40.8 percent zinc, 1,440 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, marking it as one of the most impactful findings in Irish zinc exploration in over a decade. PG West’s Ballywire discovery marks an inflection point for the company. The discovery hole was announced in September 2022, characterized by massive sulphide zinc-lead-silver mineralization over substantial widths. Drilling efforts have identified multiple intercepts with notable thicknesses and grades. Located only 20 kilometers from the Pallas Green deposit, Ballywire has potential for not only significant tonnage and grade but also extensive synergy value.

Discovery at Ballywire showed high-grade massive sulphides including 6.9 m of 15.4 percent zinc and lead and 160 g/t silver within; a more recent hole drilled approximately 500 m along strike intersected 29.6 m of 10.6 percent zinc and lead and 78 g/t silver. To date, 37 holes have been drilled at Ballywire, all mineralized, over a strike of 2.6 kilometres. As the company keeps stepping out towards the northeast, it has been finding increasing intensity of grades and thicknesses in the form of flat lying zinc-rich massive sulphide horizons. The company has two rigs turning on Ballywire and ample cash to continue drilling for months to come. Four gravity high anomalies exist along a six-kilometre trend at Ballywire and the above drilling has only tested one of them. With three more gravity anomalies remaining to test, this prospective six-kilometre trend is increasingly looking like the next major discovery in Ireland.

Outside of Ballywire, the company is focussed on one other big target. The Carrickittle West prospect, spanning about 11 kilometres, is located predominantly within the 76.56%-owned Stonepark project, and to a small degree, at its contiguous 100%-owned PG West project. The company is targeting a ‘Pallas Green lookalike’ located only a few kilometres away from Glencore’s Pallas Green deposit. The target is located on the opposite side of an oval-shaped volcanic complex which hosts the Pallas Green deposit on its north side. Pallas Green deposit represents one of the largest undeveloped zinc deposits in the world, hosting an inferred 45 million tonnes at an average grade of 8.4 percent combined zinc and lead. Adjacent to Pallas Green, the company’s Stonepark deposit hosts an inferred resource of 5.1 million tonnes at an average of 11.3 percent zinc and lead. Similar to Ballywire, any exploration success at Carrickittle West would have immediate synergy potential in the camp.