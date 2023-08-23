Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

The prospecting program that was suspended in early June 2023 due to unprecedented forest fire conditions has resumed in the northeastern area of Hydra. This area remains unaffected by the fires. The ALX geological crew has mobilized to the area of the Python East and Python West sub-projects (see Figure 1 below) where wilderness lodge accommodations were secured. The lodge is serviced by air and serves as a base for the helicopter contracted for the work program. Prospecting is guided by the use of satellite imagery and spectral analysis for lithium and associated pathfinder elements. The work program at Python East and Python West is planned to continue into early September 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/178224_6fc460cb7442dae9_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Forest fire status map in the James Bay Region, August 2023 (Source: NR Canada)
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/178224_6fc460cb7442dae9_001full.jpg

ALX utilized an artificial intelligence ("AI") search of Quebec government assessment files to locate the Python West lithium showing reported during a historical uranium exploration program. A 2008 sample from the Python West pegmatite returned an anomalous value of 330 parts per million ("ppm") lithium, a showing which will be followed up in the current prospecting program.

Forrestania shares ALX's opinion that Hydra holds potential for LCT pegmatites, supported by the encouraging exploration and development results from nearby projects. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has reported its maiden National Instrument 43-101-compliant Inferred mineral resource estimate for its Corvette Lithium Project consisting of 109,242,000 metric tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 containing 1,551,000 Mt Li2O and 3,835,000 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1. ALX's Volta sub-project lies 20 kilometres to the east of the Corvette Deposit and is 1 kilometre north of the Corvette east property boundary.

The Viper and Cobra sub-projects are located 50 kilometres north of Q2 Metals Corp.'s Mia Lithium Property, where numerous spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrop samples have returned significant lithium grades of up to 4.37% Li2O2. Both Viper and Cobra host similar greenstone belt settings.

1 TSXV: PMET news release July 31, 2023: "Patriot announces the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas at CV5, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada."
2 TSXV: QTWO news release December 21, 2022: "Queensland announces sampling results averaging 2.65% Li2O from the Mia LI-1 occurrence at its Mia Lithium property in Quebec, Canada"

About Hydra

Hydra consists of eight sub-projects totaling 29,262 hectares (72,306 acres) known as Volta (4,751 ha.), Echo (5,566 ha.), Nike (2,462 ha.), Sprite (3,437 ha.), Cobra (4,249 ha.), Viper (1,280 ha.), Python East (3,218 ha.) and Python West (4,298 ha.), located within a fertile lithium exploration district that hosts the James Bay, Rose, Whabouchi and Corvette lithium deposits and numerous other lithium showings.

The Hydra sub-projects were selected for staking based upon the presence of historical lithium, cesium and tantalum lake sediment anomalies and by a review of public-domain geological mapping. A proprietary AI process for pegmatite detection by KorrAI of Halifax, NS is ongoing to prioritize target definition for the 2023 prospecting program.

To view maps and more information on Hydra, visit our website at: https://alxresources.com/hydra-lithium/.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Charlton, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include lithium, uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 exploration plans at the Hydra Lithium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations communities and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if lithium, uranium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) whereby Forrestania has exercised its option (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2023) and has earned a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Transaction

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has granted 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions one third (13) of the options will vest in four months, one third (13) in eight months and one third (13) vesting one year from the grant date.

About ALX

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on exploration activities carried out on its Athabasca Basin area uranium projects in late 2022 and early 2023.

Bradley Lake Uranium Project ("Bradley Lake")

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an option to earn a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") to Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Option Agreement

Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

  • The Li values of a group of samples on Victory's Stingray Lac Block property are higher than those in the main western Li anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 release.1(Figure 1)
  • Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively(Figure 2)
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for up to C$115.7 Million for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties2

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share advancements on its Stingray properties in the James Bay Lithium District next to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette property, bordering Azimut Exploration's (TSX.V: AZM)(OTCQX: AZMTF) Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties

"In preparation toward our work program, Victory's Geology team have identified significant lake sediment data on our property that show higher lithium values than those in the main western lithium anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 press release,1" said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a summer exploration program at its Bailey Lake pegmatite discovery area in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Starting August 21st, 2023, ACME will be conducting a 3-in-1 Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Bailey Lake Property which will include Helicopter-borne Tri-axial Gradiometer Magnetics, Radiometrics, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to identify regional structural trends and localized controls of pegmatite bodies and other key information to aid in future drill targeting.

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Roger Mortimer, an experienced capital-markets executive and global climateenergy-transition fund manager, has joined the board of directors and will serve as an advisor to the Company. In addition, Ty Dinwoodie, a graphite-industry veteran, senior corporate advisor and specialist in Li-ion battery materials, has joined the executive team as a senior technicalcommercial advisor

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to welcome Roger and Ty to our team, and I look forward to working closely with both as we scale our operations and ramp up our production in quality graphite concentrates as well as midstream and downstream products. Roger brings a wealth of capital markets experience and extensive industry relationships as a global climate/energy transition fund manager and CIO for over 20 years. He will strengthen our board and play a key role in helping us increase our presence and investor awareness in the United States and globally."

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report testing results at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks) in Richmond Canada and additional production of high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) using product solutions from the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA. The solutions tested at Saltworks were derived from leaching of claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada ; and processed at the Pilot Plant via direct lithium extraction (DLE) to produce an intermediate concentrated lithium solution (DLE eluent).

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks & Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"It is very positive to see consistency in our high-purity, 99.87%, lithium carbonate product grades from our Pilot Plant this year" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The highlight though, is the almost five-fold increase in lithium grade in the concentrated lithium solution generated at the Pilot Plant. This was achieved through collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions and their Li-Pro TM system, and its integration into Century Lithium's chloride-based leaching process."

Highlights
  • Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent
  • Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling
  • Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet
  • Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade
Lithium Carbonate Assay Results

Saltworks has once again produced battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from the DLE eluent produced at the Pilot Plant. The table below is a comparison of Saltworks' 2023 results for Li 2 CO 3 , DLE eluent Batch 2, with the previously reported results from DLE eluent Batch 1 (see May 25 , 2023 news release ). Also shown are the constituent levels for battery grade Li 2 CO 3, as published by two major producers. The assays results were finalized by Saltworks and independently assayed by SGS Canada, Inc. These results show consistency in composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the Pilot Plant earlier in the year and the resulting Li 2 CO 3 product produced by Saltworks, achieving 99.871% content versus 99.875% reported previously.

Li 2 CO 3 Assay Results


Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 2 (August 2023)

Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 1 (May 2023)

Reference Grades

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.871

99.875

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.05

0.03

0.2 to

Na

wt%

0.027

0.047

0.03 to

Ca

wt%

0.012

0.009

0.01 to

Fe

Wppm

3

3

Al

Wppm

3

Cu

Wppm

3

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

13

Cl

wt%

0.01

0.008

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured
above detection limit. Reference grades are from published specifications from two major producers of battery grade Li 2 CO 3

Lithium in DLE Eluent

As recently reported (see August 9, 2023 news release ), Century Lithium collaborated with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions' (KES) company, and integrated KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Pilot Plant. This work has increased the grades of the DLE eluent (intermediate lithium product solution) several fold. These changes are outlined in the table below, as reported by analyses from Saltworks.

DLE Eluate Assay Results





Batch

1

2

3

4

5

Lithium (Li) (ppm)

1,430

1,610

1,885

3,970

6,780

Sodium (Na) (ppm)

22,400

25,850

24,150

19,100

8,220

Total dissolved solids (TDS) (ppm)

77,450

77,850

82,600

78,300

79,300

Li:TDS

0.018

0.021

0.023

0.051

0.085

Li:Na

0.064

0.062

0.078

0.208

0.825

Notes: DLE eluent for Batch 1 and 2 used to produce Li 2 CO 3 cited above.

Batches 1, 2 and 3 are DLE eluents produced during the first quarter of 2023. Li 2 CO 3 production was carried out to completion in batches 1 and 2 but the processing of Batch 3 was put on hold due to its similarity to batches 1 and 2 and the improvements seen in the grades of batches 4 and 5. These improvements in lithium grade from 1,430 parts per million (ppm) to 6,780 ppm, increase in the ratio of lithium to total dissolved solids (TDS) from 0.018 to 0.085, and reduction in sodium from 25,850 ppm to 8,220 ppm all occurred with the introduction of KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Company's Pilot Plant.

Implications for Lithium Carbonate Production

The increase in lithium (Li) grade and the Li:TDS ratio has positive implications for the size and costs of the lithium carbonate production portion of the lithium extraction process at the Project. Within the Saltworks flowsheet, these higher values equate to a lower volume of solution to be treated and a proportionate decrease in the amount of water that must be removed (evaporated) prior to lithium carbonate precipitation. This will also affect the recycled solutions within the lithium carbonate production stage by reducing the volume of solutions moved in this stage and other leaching areas of the processing plant.

The information derived from the Pilot Plant, including the test results from the combination of Century Lithium's DLE process and KTS' Li-Pro TM system, and recent component changes at the Saltworks laboratory, is supplemental to the Feasibility Study for the project. The design basis for the Feasibility Study was established at a Li:TDS ratio of 0.02.

The Saltworks flowsheet targets a lithium grade of 10,000 to 20,000 ppm (10-20 g/L) for precipitation. Work with KTS at the DLE stage at the Pilot Plant has seen preliminary, internally assayed, lithium solution grades of over 8,000 ppm in the DLE eluent. Work is continuing within the DLE area to further increase lithium grades in solution, creating the scope to reduce solution volumes and the potential to eliminate a major evaporation step from the process flowsheet. As a supplement to the Feasibility Study, the Company is pursuing these potential cost and size savings with Saltworks.

Moving Forward

Work on the Feasibility Study continued throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with more than 20,000 consultant hours expended since its commencement. Following receipt of initial values from our consultants, Wood PLC and thyssenkrupp nucera, the Company is conducting internal reviews to assess optimization and cost reduction opportunities; work which is underway. In June 2023 , the Company engaged Kiewit Industrial Group in Lone Tree, Colorado to assist with the review of project designs and estimates with attention to site development, material and supply costs, and construction methods. One optimization opportunity, reducing or eliminating the use of thickeners for tailings separation in the process configuration, was implemented and is under trial at the Pilot Plant.

The Company's collaboration with KTS is underway, utilizing KTS' Li-Pro TM equipment in the DLE section of the Pilot Plant, where lithium is selectively recovered from the leach solution while deleterious elements are rejected. Testing with KTS is expected to continue through the 3 rd quarter while KTS collects information to prepare an engineering design and cost estimate for a full-scale deployment of Li-Pro TM system which will supplement the Company's Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-on-testing-with-saltworks-and-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301905334.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/21/c3469.html

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Tolillar Salar with an effective date of August 8, 2023 (the "Resource Estimate"), on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

One week after announcing its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after tax NPV of US$1.5 billion, Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE. A link to the significantly improved Resource Estimate July 17, 2023, news release can be found on the Company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

×