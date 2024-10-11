Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Nickel Investor Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3)  ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX" and collectively with Greenridge, the "Parties") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a binding arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated October 11, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in sixteen (16) uranium exploration projects that total approximately 220,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional thirteen (13) lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada. The Arrangement Agreement follows the non-binding letter of intent announced by the Company on September 5, 2024.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each common shareholder of ALX (each, an "ALX Shareholder") will receive 0.045 common shares of Greenridge (each whole such common share, a "Greenridge Share") in exchange for each ALX common share held (each, an "ALX Share") (collectively, the "Exchange Ratio"). Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Greenridge and ALX shareholders will own approximately 75.2% and 24.8%, respectively, of the common shares of the combined entity.

Strategic Rationale for the Transaction

  • Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals: The combined entity will own or have interests in twenty-nine (29) projects covering approximately 435,000 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries.

  • Consolidates ownership in the Carpenter Lake Project: Following the Transaction, Greenridge will own 60% of Carpenter Lake with the option to increase to 100%.

  • Adds one of the largest uranium property portfolios in the world class Athabasca Basin: In addition to Carpenter Lake, ALX has interests in twelve (12) other projects and properties covering approximately 173,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin. Highlighted projects include:

    • Black Lake (40% ALX, 51.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano) - 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) intersected 0.69% U3O8 over 4.4 m. Over 150 holes drilled to date.[1]

    • Gibbons Creek (currently 100% ALX) - high-grade boulders located in 2013 with grades of up to 4.28% U3O8. Four of the five holes drilled in 2024 intersected uranium mineralization at or near unconformity. Uranium mineralization found in two areas located 500 m apart.[2]

    • Hook-Carter (currently 80% Denison, 20% ALX) - 13 km from NexGen's Arrow deposit and 20 km from Fission's Triple R deposit. Hosts a 15 km long exploration corridor prospective for uranium. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026. Denison has spent ~C$7.05M to date, which includes 11,757 m drilled from 2018 to 2019.[3]

    • McKenzie Lake (100% ALX) - A.I. work identified targets following 2021 magnetic and radiometric survey. Boulders were found with grades of up to 0.101% U3O8.[4]

[1] Source: Black Lake Property, Fall 2017 Diamond Drilling Program Report - MARS Assessment Work Report #2715.
[2] Source: alx resources corp. news releases dated March 25, April 25 and June 13, 2024.

  • Enhanced capital markets profile and shareholder base: the pro forma combined entity is expected to have a market capitalization of approximately C$35 million[5].

  • Enhanced management and Board: adds Warren Stanyer, CEO of ALX, as President and Director as well as another nominee to the Board of Directors of Greenridge.

  • G&A cost savings: we anticipate material cost savings from consolidating corporate G&A, corporate development and investor relations and marketing activities compared to operating as two separate entities.

Benefits to ALX Shareholders

  • Significant and immediate premium: the Exchange Ratio represents a 130% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of ALX Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the period ended September 4, 2024.[6]

  • Exposure to the Nut Lake Project: Nut Lake Project is a 5,853-hectare property in the Thelon Basin located approximately 55 km north of Atha Energy's Angilak Project and the Lac 50 Trend deposit (inferred resource containing 43M lbs U3O8 and 10.4M lbs Mo). The project hosts high grade vein hosted grab samples of up to 4.36% U3O8, 53.16 oz/tonne Ag, 1.15% Pb and 7% Ni. The project has seen approximately 6,920 ft of diamond drilling, with the most noteworthy being at the "tundra showing" where Hole Winkie AX W-24 intersected 9 ft of 0.69% U3O8., including 4.9% U3O8 over 1 ft from 8 ft depth.[7]

Board of Directors and Management Team

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Board of Directors of Greenridge (the "Greenridge Board") will be comprised of four directors including (i) the three directors currently on the Greenridge Board, and (ii) Warren Stanyer, ALX's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. A second director to be mutually agreed upon by Greenridge and ALX will be nominated to the Greenridge Board at the next annual shareholder meeting of Greenridge shareholders following the completion of the Transaction.

Russell Starr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined entity. Warren Stanyer will be joining Greenridge as President.

[3] Source: alx resources corp. news release dated May 23, 2024.
[4] Source: alx resources corp. news release dated November 7, 2023.
[5] Calculated using Greenridge's closing share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 10, 2024 of C$0.78 and the pro forma basic shares outstanding of the combined entity of approximately 45.2 million common shares
[6] Calculated using the Exchange Ratio and the VWAP of Greenridge Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange over the twenty trading days ending September 4, 2024;
[7] Source: 1979 Assessment report (number 81075) by Pan Ocean Oil Ltd.

Transaction Conditions and Timing

The Transaction will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") and will be subject to the approval of (i) 66 2/3% of votes cast by ALX Shareholders; and (ii) if required, a simple majority of the votes cast by ALX Shareholders excluding for this purpose the votes held by any person required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, at a special meeting of ALX Shareholders expected to be held in November 2024 (the "ALX Meeting") on an abridged basis. No shareholder vote is required by Greenridge shareholders. In addition to ALX Shareholder approval, the Transaction is also subject to the receipt of certain regulatory and court approvals, including the approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

The Arrangement Agreement includes customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions contained in agreements for transactions of this nature including non-solicitation and lock-up provisions, business restrictions and a no material adverse change clause. A reciprocal termination fee of C$250,000 is payable if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in certain circumstances. In the event that a Superior Proposal (as defined in the Arrangement Agreement) is accepted by ALX pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, a break fee of C$400,000 is payable by ALX to Greenridge.

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, all outstanding stock options and warrants of ALX, which remain unexercised on the date upon which the Transaction becomes effective, will, following the effective time of the Transaction, be exchanged and amended, respectively, to entitle the holder thereof to acquire Greenridge Shares in lieu of ALX Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

Subject to certain conditions, including the Parties obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, the Transaction is expected to close in December 2024.

Full details of the Transaction will be included in a management information circular of ALX, which is expected to be mailed to ALX shareholders and holders of ALX stock options in connection with the ALX Meeting (the "ALX Circular"). Copies of the ALX Circular and the Arrangement Agreement will be available to access on SEDAR+ under ALX's profile.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Transaction will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Greenridge expects the Greenridge Shares to be listed in the United States OTC market prior to closing of the Transaction.

Recommendation of ALX's Board of Directors

After consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Board of Directors of ALX (the "ALX Board") unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of ALX and approved the Arrangement Agreement. Accordingly, the ALX Board recommends that ALX Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction (the "Board Recommendation"). The Board Recommendation is made to all ALX Shareholders.

Prior to the execution of the Arrangement Agreement, the ALX Board received a verbal fairness opinion from Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), which was retained to prepare the fairness opinion on a fixed-fee fairness opinion basis. Red Cloud's opinion stated that as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth therein, the consideration to be received by ALX Shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the ALX Shareholders. A written fairness opinion will be prepared by Red Cloud and included in the ALX Circular.

All directors and senior officers have entered into customary support and voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their ALX securities in favour of the Transaction.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release regarding ALX properties has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist to ALX who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this news release regarding Greenridge properties has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on either of the properties of ALX or Greenridge.

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U3O8 including 4.90% U3O8 over 1ft from 8ft depth1.

The Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects. The Snook and Ranger Lake uranium projects, 4,899 hectares and 20,782 hectares respectively are located in western Ontario, with multiple previous uranium occurrences across both projects.

About alx resources corp.

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, and gold projects. ALX uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 240,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (currently the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Ltd., who can earn up to a 75% interest in two stages), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016 (currently the subject of an amended property agreement that would increase ALX's interest to 25% after fulfilling certain conditions).

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenridge

Russell Starr
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388
Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX

Warren Stanyer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1 (604) 629-0293
Email: info@alxresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that the Transaction remains subject to due diligence and a number of approval requirements; accordingly, there is no assurance the Transaction will be completed on the basis set out herein, or at all.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Transaction bringing an opportunity for the Company to build a strong metals portfolio that positively impact the Company and its shareholders are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX; statements with respect to the completion of Greenridge's acquisition of ALX and other matters related to or connected with the Transaction; further exploration work on projects owned by Greenridge and ALX in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that ALX and Greenridge's exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities, and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/226381_alx_200.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226381

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesAL:CATSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Trading resumes in:

Company: alx resources corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3) ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (" Greenridge " or the " Company ") (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL | FSE: 6LLN | OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI ") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the " Proposed Transaction "). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

Strategic Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

  • Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals : The combined entity will own or have interests in 28 projects covering approximately 493,000 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries.
  • Adds one of the largest uranium property portfolios in the world class Athabasca Basin : In addition to Carpenter Lake, ALX has interests in 11 other projects and properties covering approximately 231,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin. Highlighted projects include:
    • Black Lake (40% ALX, 50.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano) – 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) intersected 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 4.4 m. Over 150 holes drilled to date. 1
    • Gibbons Creek (currently 100% ALX) – high-grade boulders located in 2013 with grades of up to 4.28% U 3 O 8 . Four of the five holes drilled in 2024 intersected uranium mineralization at or near unconformity. Uranium mineralization found in two areas located 500 m apart. 2
    • Hook-Carter (currently 80% Denison, 20% ALX) – 13 km from NexGen's Arrow deposit and 20 km from Fission's Triple R deposit. Hosts a 15 km long exploration corridor prospective for uranium. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026. Denison has spent ~C$7.05M to date, which includes 11,757 m drilled from 2018 to 2019. 3
    • McKenzie Lake (100% ALX) – A.I. work identified targets following 2021 magnetic and radiometric survey. Boulders were found with grades of up to 0.101% U 3 O 8 . 4
  • Consolidates ownership in the Carpenter Lake Project : Following the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will own 60% of Carpenter Lake with the option to increase to 100%.
  • Enhanced capital markets profile and shareholder base : the pro forma company is expected to have a market capitalization of approximately C$35 million and a strong cash position.
  • Enhanced management and Board : adds Warren Stanyer, CEO of ALX, as President and Director as well as another nominee to the Board of Directors of Greenridge.
  • G&A cost savings : anticipate material cost savings from consolidating corporate G&A, corporate development and investor relations and marketing activities compared to operating as two separate entities.

Benefits to ALX Shareholders

  • Significant and immediate premium : the Exchange Ratio represents a 130% premium to the 20-day VWAP of the ALX Shares on the TSXV for the period ended September 4, 2024.
  • Exposure to the Nut Lake Project : Nut Lake Project is a 5,853-hectare property in the Thelon Basin located approximately 55 km north of Atha Energy's Angilak Project and the Lac 50 Trend deposit (inferred resource containing 43M lbs U 3 O 8 and 10.4M lbs Mo). The project hosts high grade vein hosted grab samples of up to 4.36% U 3 O 8 , 53.16 oz/tonne Ag, 1.15% Pb and 7% Ni. The project has seen approximately 6,920 ft of diamond drilling, with the most noteworthy being at the "tundra showing" where Hole Winkie AX W-24 intersected 9 ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 ., including 4.9% U 3 O 8 over 1 ft from 8 ft depth. 5

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Greenridge, commented, "We are incredibly excited to announce this first step to acquire ALX Resources. The acquisition highlights our commitment in becoming a key player in today's energy transition. After the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will have a significant portfolio of projects across many strategically important minerals. We look forward to leveraging ALX's expertise in the Athabasca Basin to explore our significant project portfolio. In conjunction with partners like Denison Mines and Uranium Energy Corp., we are confident that the acquisition will only further bolster the discovery potential of our exploration portfolio. We believe that our portfolio, coupled with our combined technical prowess will allow the Company to quickly develop its most prospective projects."

Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ALX, commented, "ALX is pleased to unite with Greenridge to create a dynamic uranium and critical metals exploration company focussed on locating new mineral deposits. The combination of ALX's technical team with Greenridge's financial capability provides each company's shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery in some of Canada's best exploration districts."

ALX's Uranium Project Portfolio

ALX holds a wealth of uranium properties; namely their Hook-Carter, Black Lake, Sabre, Gibbons Creek, Javelin, McKenzie Lake and Bradley Lake uranium properties, located in the heart of Canada's premier uranium exploration district. These properties will be pivotal for Greenridge as the Company evolves and further develops its exploration capabilities.

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Previous surface work on the properties delivered promising geological results for the Company to build momentum in future exploration. Particularly, McKenzie Lake's previous 2023 exploration saw three samples which returned 844ppm U-total (0.101% U 3 O 8 ), 273ppm U-total, and 259ppm U-total 2 . Furthermore, ALX's Bradley Lake uranium property saw three samples collected in 2022 from the Bradley West showing along a trending structure visible on surface for 60m that returned uranium values ranging from 0.08% to 0.43% U 3 O 8 partial. In addition, two samples from the Bradley East showing, located 170m east of the Bradley West showing, returned values ranging from 0.27% to 1.77% U 3 O 8 partial 1 .

ALX owns a 40% interest in the Black Lake uranium property, while Uranium Energy Corp. (" UEC ") owns a 51.43% interest and Orano Canada owns an 8.57% interest. The property is also within driving range of Orano Canada/Denison Mines McClean Lake uranium mill. Historical drilling conducted by a predecessor company of UEC identified unconformity-style mineralization extending over a 1.7 km strike length in the northern section of the property, adjacent to the Eastern Fault, which runs parallel to the Black Lake Fault.

ALX owns 20% of the Hook-Carter Uranium property while the remaining 80% is owned by Denison Mines. Denison Mines has spent $7.05 million in exploration to date. The property consists of 11 claims covering 25,115 hectares. The property is approximately 13km northeast of NextGen's Arrow deposit, 20km northeast of Fisson Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit, and approximately 8km northeast of Cameco/Orano/Purepoint's Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon discoveries. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026.

The Company holds several other highly prospective uranium projects, which are in different stages of advancement. The technical team will evaluate each project on its merits and implement exploration strategies which build the most shareholder value.

Portfolio of Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Properties

ALX also brings an enriched portfolio, extending beyond uranium properties: lithium, nickel, copper and gold properties will be critical for the Company to continue diversifying its own portfolio. Notably, ALX's Ontario-situated Vixen Gold Project saw 2019 prospecting, mapping and sampling that returned values of 23.9 g/t gold and 6.1 g/t silver across four samples 5 . A more comprehensive, helicopter supported sampling program in 2020 provided gold values of up to 22.73 g/t gold as well as 7.21 g/t gold 5 .

Additionally, ALX's Cannon Copper Project, also situated in Ontario, hosts the historical Cannon Copper Mine and Mill which has a historical mineral resource of 415,000 tonnes grading 1.8% Cu over a width of 6.5 ft.; (1.98m) (Source: Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, Report of Activities 2019).

(Note: This historical resource is not compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101).

The combination of both entities brings a robust set of projects in a variety of reputable Canadian mining jurisdictions.

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Table 1 - Greenridge and ALX Combined Project Portfolio

Name Mineral Location Size (ha) Exploration History Ownership
Carpenter Lake Uranium SK 13,387 Historical Drilling 60%, with an option to earn 100%
Nut Lake Uranium NU 5,853 Historical Drilling 100%
Ranger Lake Uranium ON 20,782 Early Stage 100%
Snook Lake Uranium ON 4,899 Early Stage 100%
Gibbons Creek Uranium SK 13,864 849.44m of Drilling in 2024 Up to 75% optioned to Trinex
Hook-Carter Uranium SK 25,115 4,797m of Drilling in 2019 + 6,960m of Drilling in 2018 ALX 20% - Denison Mines 80%, with an option for ALX to increase to 25%
Black Lake Uranium SK 31,701 2,830m of Drilling in 2017 ALX 40% - UEC 50.43% - Orano Canada 8.57%
Sabre Uranium SK 23,178 2022 Sampling & 2023 TDEM 100%
Bradley Lake Uranium SK 1,147 Rock Sampling in 2022 100%
Javelin Uranium SK 23,652 Airborne & Prospecting in 2021 100%
McKenzie Lake Uranium SK 6,916 Airborne in 2021 & Sampling in 2023 100%
Condor Uranium SK 24,258 Staked in 2024 100%
Cutlass Uranium SK 10,209 Staked in 2024 100%
Spear Uranium SK 6,706 Staked in 2024 100%
Cree Lake Uranium SK 1,957 Staked in 2024 100%
Alligator Lake Gold SK 2,973 815m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 80%
Vixen Gold ON 10,614 Sampling & Drilling Planned Optioned to First Mining Gold
Hummingbird Gold SK 13,786 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2020 100%
Blackbird Gold SK 18,118 Staked in 2024 100%
Electra Nickel ON 4,537 1,150m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 100%
Firebird Nickel SK 25,210 1,500m of Drilling in 2021 100%
Flying Vee Nickel SK 14,495 VTEM and Sampling in 2022 100%
Hydra Lithium QUE 29,262 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2023-24 ALX 50% - Forrestania Resources 50%
Anchor Lithium NS 33,513 Biogeochemical Survey in 2023 100%
Crystal Lithium SK 44,587 Staked in 2023 100%
Reindeer Lithium SK 13,239 Staked in 2023 100%
Cannon Copper ON 1,962 2021 VTEM - 2024 Sampling 100%
Weyman Project Copper BC 6,925 Soil Sampling / Airborne Survey in 2024 100%

Board of Directors and Management Team

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Board of Directors of Greenridge (the " Greenridge Board ") will be comprised of five directors including (i) the three directors currently on the Greenridge Board, and (ii) two directors including Warren Stanyer, ALX's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, as well as another director to be mutually agreed upon by Greenridge and ALX.

Russell Starr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined entity. Warren Stanyer is expected to join Greenridge as President.

Additional Details of the Proposed Transaction and the LOI

Under the terms of the LOI, each common shareholder of ALX (each, an " ALX Shareholder ") will receive 0.045 common shares of Greenridge (each whole such common share, a " Greenridge Share ") in exchange for each ALX common share held (each, an " ALX Share ") (collectively, the " Exchange Ratio "). The Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.036 per ALX Share 6 and implies an offer premium of 140% to ALX's closing share price on September 4, 2024 and a 130% premium to ALX's volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of ALX Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") over the previous 20 trading days. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, existing Greenridge and ALX shareholders will own approximately 74.2% and 25.8%, respectively, of the common shares of the combined entity.

The LOI for the Proposed Transaction includes customary provisions, including an exclusivity period ending on October 11, 2024. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined by the parties, based upon tax, securities and corporate law considerations, and will be governed by the terms of a definitive and binding agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") governing the Proposed Transaction. Both Greenridge and ALX expect to work towards entering into a definitive agreement by October 10, 2024.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, the following:

  • satisfactory completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of Greenridge and ALX;
  • entering into the Definitive Agreement following its approval by the Board of Directors of both Greenridge and ALX;
  • ALX Shareholders approving the Proposed Transaction by the requisite majority;
  • regulatory and court approvals;
  • a fairness opinion from a financial advisor stating that the Proposed Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to ALX Shareholders;
  • no material adverse change or prescribed occurrence occurring in relation to either Greenridge or ALX; and
  • other conditions customary for a public transaction of this nature.

The Definitive Agreement will include customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions contained in agreements for transactions of this nature including non-solicitation and lock-up provisions, business restrictions and a no material adverse change clause. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an advisor to ALX and will receive finder's fees in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the amount of which shall be determined at a later date.

Under the Proposed Transaction, all outstanding stock options and warrants of ALX, which remain unexercised on the date upon which the Proposed Transaction becomes effective, will, following the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, be exchanged and amended, respectively, to entitle the holder thereof to acquire Greenridge Shares in lieu of ALX Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Proposed Transaction will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release regarding ALX Resources properties has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this news release regarding Greenridge Exploration properties has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on either of the properties of ALX or Greenridge.

References

  1. alx resources corp. – Black Lake Historical Mineralized Uranium Intersections – https://alxresources.com/black-lake-uranium/

  2. Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project – https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213278

  3. alx resources corp. - Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan – March 25, 2024 – https://alxresources.com/alx-resources-corp-intersects-uranium-mineralization-at-the-gibbons-creek-uranium-project-athabasca-basin-saskatchewan/

  4. alx resources corp. – Hook Carter Uranium Project – https://alxresources.com/hook-carter-uranium/

  5. alx resources corp. – Vixen Lake Project – https://alxresources.com/vixen-gold/

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth 1 .

The Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects. The Snook and Ranger Lake uranium projects, 4,899 hectares and 20,782 hectares respectively are located in western Ontario, with multiple previous uranium occurrences across both projects.

About alx resources corp.

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 300,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (currently the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Ltd., who can earn up to a 75% interest in two stages), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016 (currently the subject of an amended property agreement that would increase ALX's interest to 25% after fulfilling certain conditions).

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, the Blackbird Gold Project, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenridge

Russell Starr
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388
Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX

Warren Stanyer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1 (604) 629-0293
Email: info@alxresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that the Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence and a number of approval requirements; accordingly, there is no assurance the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the basis set out herein, or at all.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company, building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX; statements with respect to the completion of Greenridge's acquisition of ALX and other matters related to or connected with the Proposed Transaction; further exploration work on projects owned by Greenridge and ALX in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed reconnaissance prospecting and sampling programs (the "Programs") on its 100%-owned Cannon Copper Project ("Cannon Copper" or the "Project") located in Kamichisitit Township approximately 35 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the site of the historic Cannon Copper Mine and Mill, which saw limited copper mining and processing in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Highlights of the 2024 Prospecting and Sampling Programs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Blackbird Project ("Blackbird", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Blackbird consists of twelve mineral claims staked in June 2024 on behalf of the Company, giving the Project a total area of approximately 11,628 hectares (28,733 acres). Blackbird is located approximately 70 kilometres (47 miles) north of LaRonge, Saskatchewan in a newly-emerging metallogenic district south of the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced nickel, copper, gold and platinum group metals ("PGMs") from 1965 to 1969.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/214265_080a9ce3f4191aa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

NICO Project development advancing with U.S. and Canadian Government financial support

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Decision marks next step in comprehensive review of cost and operating structure

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced the company's new operating structure to adapt to dynamic market conditions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals in Canada, is pleased to announce that SAGA's exploration team has completed an initial field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project located in west central Labrador.

SAGA's North Wind Iron Ore Project:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.

LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/575S0398



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Announces Fall Mining Showcase 2024 Agenda

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

Related News

resource investing

Red Cloud Announces Fall Mining Showcase 2024 Agenda

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

PEP-11 Update

Copper Investing

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

rare earth investing

Results of General Meeting

×