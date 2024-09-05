Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (" Greenridge " or the " Company ") (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL | FSE: 6LLN | OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI ") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the " Proposed Transaction "). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

Strategic Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

  • Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals : The combined entity will own or have interests in 28 projects covering approximately 493,000 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries.
  • Adds one of the largest uranium property portfolios in the world class Athabasca Basin : In addition to Carpenter Lake, ALX has interests in 11 other projects and properties covering approximately 231,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin. Highlighted projects include:
    • Black Lake (40% ALX, 50.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano) – 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) intersected 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 4.4 m. Over 150 holes drilled to date. 1
    • Gibbons Creek (currently 100% ALX) – high-grade boulders located in 2013 with grades of up to 4.28% U 3 O 8 . Four of the five holes drilled in 2024 intersected uranium mineralization at or near unconformity. Uranium mineralization found in two areas located 500 m apart. 2
    • Hook-Carter (currently 80% Denison, 20% ALX) – 13 km from NexGen's Arrow deposit and 20 km from Fission's Triple R deposit. Hosts a 15 km long exploration corridor prospective for uranium. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026. Denison has spent ~C$7.05M to date, which includes 11,757 m drilled from 2018 to 2019. 3
    • McKenzie Lake (100% ALX) – A.I. work identified targets following 2021 magnetic and radiometric survey. Boulders were found with grades of up to 0.101% U 3 O 8 . 4
  • Consolidates ownership in the Carpenter Lake Project : Following the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will own 60% of Carpenter Lake with the option to increase to 100%.
  • Enhanced capital markets profile and shareholder base : the pro forma company is expected to have a market capitalization of approximately C$35 million and a strong cash position.
  • Enhanced management and Board : adds Warren Stanyer, CEO of ALX, as President and Director as well as another nominee to the Board of Directors of Greenridge.
  • G&A cost savings : anticipate material cost savings from consolidating corporate G&A, corporate development and investor relations and marketing activities compared to operating as two separate entities.

Benefits to ALX Shareholders

  • Significant and immediate premium : the Exchange Ratio represents a 130% premium to the 20-day VWAP of the ALX Shares on the TSXV for the period ended September 4, 2024.
  • Exposure to the Nut Lake Project : Nut Lake Project is a 5,853-hectare property in the Thelon Basin located approximately 55 km north of Atha Energy's Angilak Project and the Lac 50 Trend deposit (inferred resource containing 43M lbs U 3 O 8 and 10.4M lbs Mo). The project hosts high grade vein hosted grab samples of up to 4.36% U 3 O 8 , 53.16 oz/tonne Ag, 1.15% Pb and 7% Ni. The project has seen approximately 6,920 ft of diamond drilling, with the most noteworthy being at the "tundra showing" where Hole Winkie AX W-24 intersected 9 ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 ., including 4.9% U 3 O 8 over 1 ft from 8 ft depth. 5

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Greenridge, commented, "We are incredibly excited to announce this first step to acquire ALX Resources. The acquisition highlights our commitment in becoming a key player in today's energy transition. After the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will have a significant portfolio of projects across many strategically important minerals. We look forward to leveraging ALX's expertise in the Athabasca Basin to explore our significant project portfolio. In conjunction with partners like Denison Mines and Uranium Energy Corp., we are confident that the acquisition will only further bolster the discovery potential of our exploration portfolio. We believe that our portfolio, coupled with our combined technical prowess will allow the Company to quickly develop its most prospective projects."

Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ALX, commented, "ALX is pleased to unite with Greenridge to create a dynamic uranium and critical metals exploration company focussed on locating new mineral deposits. The combination of ALX's technical team with Greenridge's financial capability provides each company's shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery in some of Canada's best exploration districts."

ALX's Uranium Project Portfolio

ALX holds a wealth of uranium properties; namely their Hook-Carter, Black Lake, Sabre, Gibbons Creek, Javelin, McKenzie Lake and Bradley Lake uranium properties, located in the heart of Canada's premier uranium exploration district. These properties will be pivotal for Greenridge as the Company evolves and further develops its exploration capabilities.

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Previous surface work on the properties delivered promising geological results for the Company to build momentum in future exploration. Particularly, McKenzie Lake's previous 2023 exploration saw three samples which returned 844ppm U-total (0.101% U 3 O 8 ), 273ppm U-total, and 259ppm U-total 2 . Furthermore, ALX's Bradley Lake uranium property saw three samples collected in 2022 from the Bradley West showing along a trending structure visible on surface for 60m that returned uranium values ranging from 0.08% to 0.43% U 3 O 8 partial. In addition, two samples from the Bradley East showing, located 170m east of the Bradley West showing, returned values ranging from 0.27% to 1.77% U 3 O 8 partial 1 .

ALX owns a 40% interest in the Black Lake uranium property, while Uranium Energy Corp. (" UEC ") owns a 51.43% interest and Orano Canada owns an 8.57% interest. The property is also within driving range of Orano Canada/Denison Mines McClean Lake uranium mill. Historical drilling conducted by a predecessor company of UEC identified unconformity-style mineralization extending over a 1.7 km strike length in the northern section of the property, adjacent to the Eastern Fault, which runs parallel to the Black Lake Fault.

ALX owns 20% of the Hook-Carter Uranium property while the remaining 80% is owned by Denison Mines. Denison Mines has spent $7.05 million in exploration to date. The property consists of 11 claims covering 25,115 hectares. The property is approximately 13km northeast of NextGen's Arrow deposit, 20km northeast of Fisson Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit, and approximately 8km northeast of Cameco/Orano/Purepoint's Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon discoveries. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026.

The Company holds several other highly prospective uranium projects, which are in different stages of advancement. The technical team will evaluate each project on its merits and implement exploration strategies which build the most shareholder value.

Portfolio of Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Properties

ALX also brings an enriched portfolio, extending beyond uranium properties: lithium, nickel, copper and gold properties will be critical for the Company to continue diversifying its own portfolio. Notably, ALX's Ontario-situated Vixen Gold Project saw 2019 prospecting, mapping and sampling that returned values of 23.9 g/t gold and 6.1 g/t silver across four samples 5 . A more comprehensive, helicopter supported sampling program in 2020 provided gold values of up to 22.73 g/t gold as well as 7.21 g/t gold 5 .

Additionally, ALX's Cannon Copper Project, also situated in Ontario, hosts the historical Cannon Copper Mine and Mill which has a historical mineral resource of 415,000 tonnes grading 1.8% Cu over a width of 6.5 ft.; (1.98m) (Source: Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, Report of Activities 2019).

(Note: This historical resource is not compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101).

The combination of both entities brings a robust set of projects in a variety of reputable Canadian mining jurisdictions.

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Table 1 - Greenridge and ALX Combined Project Portfolio

Name Mineral Location Size (ha) Exploration History Ownership
Carpenter Lake Uranium SK 13,387 Historical Drilling 60%, with an option to earn 100%
Nut Lake Uranium NU 5,853 Historical Drilling 100%
Ranger Lake Uranium ON 20,782 Early Stage 100%
Snook Lake Uranium ON 4,899 Early Stage 100%
Gibbons Creek Uranium SK 13,864 849.44m of Drilling in 2024 Up to 75% optioned to Trinex
Hook-Carter Uranium SK 25,115 4,797m of Drilling in 2019 + 6,960m of Drilling in 2018 ALX 20% - Denison Mines 80%, with an option for ALX to increase to 25%
Black Lake Uranium SK 31,701 2,830m of Drilling in 2017 ALX 40% - UEC 50.43% - Orano Canada 8.57%
Sabre Uranium SK 23,178 2022 Sampling & 2023 TDEM 100%
Bradley Lake Uranium SK 1,147 Rock Sampling in 2022 100%
Javelin Uranium SK 23,652 Airborne & Prospecting in 2021 100%
McKenzie Lake Uranium SK 6,916 Airborne in 2021 & Sampling in 2023 100%
Condor Uranium SK 24,258 Staked in 2024 100%
Cutlass Uranium SK 10,209 Staked in 2024 100%
Spear Uranium SK 6,706 Staked in 2024 100%
Cree Lake Uranium SK 1,957 Staked in 2024 100%
Alligator Lake Gold SK 2,973 815m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 80%
Vixen Gold ON 10,614 Sampling & Drilling Planned Optioned to First Mining Gold
Hummingbird Gold SK 13,786 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2020 100%
Blackbird Gold SK 18,118 Staked in 2024 100%
Electra Nickel ON 4,537 1,150m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 100%
Firebird Nickel SK 25,210 1,500m of Drilling in 2021 100%
Flying Vee Nickel SK 14,495 VTEM and Sampling in 2022 100%
Hydra Lithium QUE 29,262 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2023-24 ALX 50% - Forrestania Resources 50%
Anchor Lithium NS 33,513 Biogeochemical Survey in 2023 100%
Crystal Lithium SK 44,587 Staked in 2023 100%
Reindeer Lithium SK 13,239 Staked in 2023 100%
Cannon Copper ON 1,962 2021 VTEM - 2024 Sampling 100%
Weyman Project Copper BC 6,925 Soil Sampling / Airborne Survey in 2024 100%

Board of Directors and Management Team

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Board of Directors of Greenridge (the " Greenridge Board ") will be comprised of five directors including (i) the three directors currently on the Greenridge Board, and (ii) two directors including Warren Stanyer, ALX's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, as well as another director to be mutually agreed upon by Greenridge and ALX.

Russell Starr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined entity. Warren Stanyer is expected to join Greenridge as President.

Additional Details of the Proposed Transaction and the LOI

Under the terms of the LOI, each common shareholder of ALX (each, an " ALX Shareholder ") will receive 0.045 common shares of Greenridge (each whole such common share, a " Greenridge Share ") in exchange for each ALX common share held (each, an " ALX Share ") (collectively, the " Exchange Ratio "). The Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.036 per ALX Share 6 and implies an offer premium of 140% to ALX's closing share price on September 4, 2024 and a 130% premium to ALX's volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of ALX Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") over the previous 20 trading days. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, existing Greenridge and ALX shareholders will own approximately 74.2% and 25.8%, respectively, of the common shares of the combined entity.

The LOI for the Proposed Transaction includes customary provisions, including an exclusivity period ending on October 11, 2024. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined by the parties, based upon tax, securities and corporate law considerations, and will be governed by the terms of a definitive and binding agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") governing the Proposed Transaction. Both Greenridge and ALX expect to work towards entering into a definitive agreement by October 10, 2024.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, the following:

  • satisfactory completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of Greenridge and ALX;
  • entering into the Definitive Agreement following its approval by the Board of Directors of both Greenridge and ALX;
  • ALX Shareholders approving the Proposed Transaction by the requisite majority;
  • regulatory and court approvals;
  • a fairness opinion from a financial advisor stating that the Proposed Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to ALX Shareholders;
  • no material adverse change or prescribed occurrence occurring in relation to either Greenridge or ALX; and
  • other conditions customary for a public transaction of this nature.

The Definitive Agreement will include customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions contained in agreements for transactions of this nature including non-solicitation and lock-up provisions, business restrictions and a no material adverse change clause. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an advisor to ALX and will receive finder's fees in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the amount of which shall be determined at a later date.

Under the Proposed Transaction, all outstanding stock options and warrants of ALX, which remain unexercised on the date upon which the Proposed Transaction becomes effective, will, following the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, be exchanged and amended, respectively, to entitle the holder thereof to acquire Greenridge Shares in lieu of ALX Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Proposed Transaction will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release regarding ALX Resources properties has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this news release regarding Greenridge Exploration properties has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on either of the properties of ALX or Greenridge.

References

  1. alx resources corp. – Black Lake Historical Mineralized Uranium Intersections – https://alxresources.com/black-lake-uranium/

  2. Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project – https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213278

  3. alx resources corp. - Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan – March 25, 2024 – https://alxresources.com/alx-resources-corp-intersects-uranium-mineralization-at-the-gibbons-creek-uranium-project-athabasca-basin-saskatchewan/

  4. alx resources corp. – Hook Carter Uranium Project – https://alxresources.com/hook-carter-uranium/

  5. alx resources corp. – Vixen Lake Project – https://alxresources.com/vixen-gold/

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth 1 .

The Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects. The Snook and Ranger Lake uranium projects, 4,899 hectares and 20,782 hectares respectively are located in western Ontario, with multiple previous uranium occurrences across both projects.

About alx resources corp.

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 300,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (currently the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Ltd., who can earn up to a 75% interest in two stages), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016 (currently the subject of an amended property agreement that would increase ALX's interest to 25% after fulfilling certain conditions).

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, the Blackbird Gold Project, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenridge

Russell Starr
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388
Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX

Warren Stanyer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1 (604) 629-0293
Email: info@alxresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that the Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence and a number of approval requirements; accordingly, there is no assurance the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the basis set out herein, or at all.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company, building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX; statements with respect to the completion of Greenridge's acquisition of ALX and other matters related to or connected with the Proposed Transaction; further exploration work on projects owned by Greenridge and ALX in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Source: Black Lake Property, Fall 2017 Diamond Drilling Program Report - MARS Assessment Work Report #2715.
2 Source: alx resources corp. news releases dated March 25, April 25 and June 13, 2024.
3 Source: alx resources corp. news release dated May 23, 2024;
4 Source: alx resources corp. news release dated November 7, 2023;
5 Source: 1979 Assessment report (number 81075) by Pan Ocean Oil Ltd.
6 Calculated using the Exchange Ratio and the VWAP of Greenridge Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange over the twenty trading days ending September 4, 2024.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ca492d2-0abc-49fa-b440-d6b112ceb92f  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a283ac-77e7-469d-bc16-350e7f62bd26


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesAL:CATSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3) ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed reconnaissance prospecting and sampling programs (the "Programs") on its 100%-owned Cannon Copper Project ("Cannon Copper" or the "Project") located in Kamichisitit Township approximately 35 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the site of the historic Cannon Copper Mine and Mill, which saw limited copper mining and processing in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Highlights of the 2024 Prospecting and Sampling Programs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Blackbird Project ("Blackbird", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Blackbird consists of twelve mineral claims staked in June 2024 on behalf of the Company, giving the Project a total area of approximately 11,628 hectares (28,733 acres). Blackbird is located approximately 70 kilometres (47 miles) north of LaRonge, Saskatchewan in a newly-emerging metallogenic district south of the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced nickel, copper, gold and platinum group metals ("PGMs") from 1965 to 1969.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/214265_080a9ce3f4191aa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 winter drilling program and upcoming summer 2024 exploration plans at its Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

Gibbons Creek is the subject of an option earn-in transaction with Trinex Lithium Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited ("Trinex"), which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of a definitive agreement signed in May 2024, Trinex can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures at the Project (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amendment") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") whereby ALX may increase its ownership interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium property ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project") from 20% to 25% ownership by funding the next $3.0 million of exploration at the Project within the next 30 months. Hook-Carter is a highly-prospective and large exploration property with significant coverage along the prospective Patterson Lake, Carter, and Derksen exploration corridors — notably covering approximately 13 kilometres of the Patterson Lake Corridor along strike of the Arrow uranium deposit owned by NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), and the Triple R uranium deposit owned by Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that over the past ten months it has fully exercised three option agreements for 100% interest in, subject to production royalties, 22 optioned properties totalling 25,391 hectares at the Company's Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

¨Following the receipt of the investment from Stellantis, we deployed the funds to secure a large portion of our most prospective optioned properties, where we have advanced drilling and geophysics throughout 2024.These acquisitions secure large land packages where our reconnaissance work has validated initial exploration hypotheses." stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO.

Details of Exercised Property Options

The Argentina Lithium news release on August 4, 2021 announced the option to acquire 100% ownership of three mining concessions totaling 5,380.5 hectares at the Antofalla Salar in Salta Province from a group of local vendors ( refer to Map 1 ). The agreed terms stipulated US$ 4,000,000 in payments spaced over 42 months, plus an exploration investment commitment.

In November 2023 , the Company exercised the option by advancing US$ 3,200,000 to complete the remaining payments. At the time of the final exercise payment, the parties agreed that outstanding exploration investment commitments would be waived. A 2% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production.

The Argentina Lithium news releases dated September 28 , October 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022 announced the option agreement with a local vendor to acquire 100% ownership of multiple mining concessions in Salta Province including: eleven contiguous properties at Pocitos Salar (Pocitos 200-209 & 211, totalling 15,857.5 ha), and at Rincon Salar, the Villanoveño II property (2370.5 ha) and other properties advancing through the mining claim process including Demasia Villanoveño II (20.5 ha) ( refer to Map 2 and Map 3 ). The total contracted value of the option was US$ 4,200,000 and CA$ 700,000 in Argentina Lithium shares, payable to the vendors over 36 months.

This option was exercised by the Company in November 2023 , by advancing the remaining payment of US$ 2,900,000 to complete the terms of the option agreement, thereby earning 100% title and with no royalties pending to the vendors.

The Argentina Lithium news release on January 10, 2022 announced the option of five mining concession totalling 1,762 hectares at the Pocitos Salar in Salta province (the "Ramos Properties") ( refer to Map 3 ). The option terms stipulated US$ 700,000 in payments to the vendors, spaced over two years.

The Company completed the final US$ 550,000 payment per schedule in January, 2024, thereby satisfying the agreement terms to earn 100% title to the properties. A 1% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the exploration-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-reports-it-has-exercised-option-agreements-on-nearly-25-400-hectares-of-highly-prospective-lithium-properties-at-its-rincon-west-pocitos-and-antofalla-north-projects-302238909.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/05/c6459.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 7 drillholes on the South Palokas prospect which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC August 30, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) announces that it is holding a first closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it will issue an aggregate of 3,201,166 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $384,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the "Property"), part of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm that it has completed its first drill program on its wholly-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt property in Northern Finland. The objective of this season's drilling was to further increase the inferred resources inventory at the Rajapalot project by exploring for potential continuations to the presently defined mineral-system.

The Rajapalot project is the subject of a current preliminary economic assessment, entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Coblat Project, Finland ", with an effective date of December 19, 2023, which the Company has filed and which is available on SEDAR+ (the " PEA "). The PEA demonstrates an NPV 5% of USD $211 million post-tax and an IRR of 27% post tax. The Rajapalot deposit inferred resource estimate has been calculated pursuant to the PEA at a size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, for total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Related News

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

Copper Investing

TNC Identifies Broad Zones of Surface Copper Mineralisation at Mt Oxide Project, QLD

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 40m at 1.03 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Gold Investing

+95% Gold and Antimony Recoveries at Auld Creek

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Gold Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

×