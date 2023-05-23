Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), wishes to comment on the announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") of its unsolicited and non-binding offer to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.24 per share (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol is a company incorporated in Spain, and is a part of the Techint Group of Companies.

In consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Alpha's board of directors has conducted a review and assessment of the Offer and determined it to be opportunistic, and not in the best interests of Alpha or its shareholders. In addition to a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company's common shares on the NEO Exchange (13% on receipt of the Offer, 7.8% as of the date hereof), the Offer, which was non-binding and subject to due diligence, included a request for Alpha to enter into a binding 30 day exclusivity agreement with Tecpetrol, which would preclude Alpha from engaging with interested third parties who appropriately value the Company's unique and compelling assets.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor, Cozen O'Connor LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs is serving as government and public relations advisor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumNEO: ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
The Conversation (0)
TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Proposal Represents Immediate, Cash Premium of 26% over Alpha's 20-day Volume-Weighted Average Price as of May 12, 2023

Opportunity for Alpha Shareholders to Realize Compelling, Immediate and Certain Value No Financing Contingency and Credible Transaction Partner with a Clear Path Towards Obtaining Any Regulatory Approvals

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a company with two substantial lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina and over $35 million of cash on hand, is pleased to report that construction of the Company's 120 tonne per annum ("tpa") pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") in Q2Q3 2023.

The pilot plant has the potential to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the Company's 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Receives Independent Confirmation of Major Fresh Water Discovery at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Receives Independent Confirmation of Major Fresh Water Discovery at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

  • Sustainable supply supports the Company's planned 50,000 tpa LCE production facility
  • Fresh water discovery is key competitive advantage compared to other lithium brine salars in the region

 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two substantial, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that an independent fresh water recharge study (the "Study") on its 100% owned Tolillar Salar asset has confirmed the on-site fresh water source is more than sufficient to support the Company's planned 50,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") lithium chemicals production facility.

The preliminary Study, initiated eight months ago, indicates that the fresh water aquifer located within the Tolillar Salar mining tenements can sustainably support 5,109,279 m 3 /year (583 m 3 /hour) of fresh water withdrawals, without affecting the fresh water reserves in this sector of the basin. Sustainable exploitation of the fresh water aquifer requires that the net outflows ("Exploitation") are greater than the net inflows ("Recharge").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Highest Grade Assays so far Confirm Significant Resource Expansion Potential Likely at Basin Project in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce the assay results from the first five drill holes of the Basin East Extension ("BEE") 2023 drill programme; delivering the highest grade assays in all four drill programmes to date and confirming that lithium bearing clay continues and thickens to the west, northwest and north into its BEE lease. These significant indicators are expected to lead to significant resource expansion for the Company in H2 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Announces CEO Retirement

Avalon Announces CEO Retirement

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American battery supply chain, today announces the retirement of its long-standing CEO, Don Bubar. Don will continue to serve on Avalon's Board of Directors. Scott Monteith, who was appointed to Avalon's Board of Directors in May 2023, will assume the role of Interim CEO.

Mr. Monteith is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from concept to commercial success. Currently, he holds the position of Chair of Monteco Ltd., Cable House Capital Ltd. and Imtex Membranes Corporation. Mr. Monteith has extensive experience in the areas of chemical manufacturing, international businesses, M&A, government affairs and strategic planning.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will provide a live Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 25th May 2023 at 11:30am BST

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Assays Confirm Thick Intervals Of Copper Sulphide As 100% Hit Rate Continues At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Copper Investing

Assays Confirm Thick Intervals Of Copper Sulphide As 100% Hit Rate Continues At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Cygnus Identifies 67 Pegmatites And Spodumene Grading Up To 1.2% Li2o

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Debt Settlement

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: How You Should (and Shouldn't) Think About Gold

Copper Investing

Copper Refining: From Ore to Market (Updated 2023)

×