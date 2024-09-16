Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Astral Resources

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

Gold recoveries of up to 99.5% achieved across key gold deposits

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report metallurgical test results for Hestia, Eos and Iris, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exceptional metallurgical characteristics of the Mandilla Gold Project reconfirmed by recent test- work undertaken on samples from the Hestia, Eos and Iris deposits.
  • Metallurgical testing was completed under a range of grind sizes and under very modest cyanide concentrations reflecting typical process plant conditions.
  • Outstanding results were achieved, with extremely high gravity gold recoveries and very rapid leaching. At a 212µm grind size, the final gold recoveries achieved after only eight hours of leaching were:
    • For Hestia, 96.5% gravity recovery, 99.5% final recovery;
    • For Eos, 17.9% gravity recovery, 98.8% final recovery; and
    • For Iris,66.8% gravity recovery, 96.5% final recovery.
  • Consistent with the results achieved previously at Theia, Mandilla’s flagship deposit, metallurgical results at Hestia, Eos and Iris demonstrate extremely high gold recoveries, fast leach kinetics and low reagent consumptions.
  • Turning to exploration, the first phase of an in-fill RC program at Theia has recently been completed with 70 holes drilled for an aggregate 6,500 metres. The drill rig has relocated to the Feysville Gold Project to undertake a 34-hole (3,750 metres) program to test for extensions to the Kamperman deposit.
  • Seven out of the 34 holes have already been completed; encouragingly, the first three holes, including a 200-metre step-out to the north and the two most north-eastern step-outs, have all intersected significant quartz and sulphide mineralisation which is a characteristic of the lithologies which host mineralisation elsewhere at Kamperman.
  • Mineral Resource estimations are currently underway for Think Big, Rogan Josh and Kamperman – all at Feysville – and are expected to be reported later this month.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The exceptional metallurgical results for Hestia, Eos and Iris continue to highlight the outstanding metallurgical characteristics of the Mandilla Gold Project. Typically, gold project studies in the Eastern Goldfields report initial metallurgical results based on 1,000ppm cyanide concentrations and 75µm grind sizes. The confidence in the Mandilla Gold Project gained from prior studies allowed us to successfully test much lower cyanide levels at much coarser grind sizes that would deliver very low processing costs yet still achieve sector-leading gold recoveries.

“To date, we have conducted 20 gravity and leach tests at Mandilla, with the gold remaining in the assayed tail averaging 0.02g/t Au. This demonstrates that the 95.7% gold recovery assumption used in the Scoping Study, while considered high by industry standards, is potentially conservative when considering the excellent metallurgical properties being demonstrated at Mandilla.

“These new results significantly de-risk Mandilla, confirming the ability to generate high gold recoveries in easily achievable, real-world processing plant conditions.

“This will positively impact the metrics and economics of the Mandilla Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study which is expected to be completed in the June quarter 2025.

“I note that, in the Scoping Study announced on 21 September 2023, no contribution was included for Iris where a Mineral Resource of 115koz is currently mapped. However, in light of these metallurgical results as well as the increase in gold price since the Study was released, it is anticipated that ore from Iris may be included as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study.

“Turning to exploration, drilling activities are progressing well, with the latest phase of in-fill RC drilling at Theia completed. The drill rig has since been relocated to Feysville to complete further extensional and in-fill drilling at Kamperman with seven holes already completed. Importantly, step-out holes up to 200 metres further north of the current known extents of gold mineralisation have intersected significant quartz and sulphide mineralisation which is similar in characteristic to the lithologies which host gold mineralisation at Kamperman.

“With Mineral Resource Estimation work currently underway at Feysville, the team has also taken the opportunity to refine the geological models for the Hestia and Eos deposits. Updated MRE’s are now expected later this month for Think Big, Rogan Josh and Kamperman at Feysville, with Hestia and Eos to follow later in the December Quarter.”

Figure 1 - Map illustrating location of Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.

MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT

The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX).

Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third‐party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.

The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.

Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.

Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the granitic intrusion. These structures are considered important in localising gold mineralisation at Theia, which has a mineralised footprint extending over a strike length of more than 1.6km.

A second sub-parallel structure hosts gold mineralisation at the Iris deposit. The mineralised footprint at Iris extends over a strike length of approximately 600 metres, combining with Theia to form a mineralised zone extending over a strike length of more than 2.2 kilometres.

At Eos, located further to the south-east, a relatively shallow high-grade mineralised palaeochannel deposit has been identified and which extends over a length of approximately 600 metres. A primary gold source is also present with further drilling required to determine both the nature and structural controls on mineralisation and its extent.

Mineralisation delineated over approximately 800 metres of strike at the Hestia deposit, located approximately 500 metres west of Theia, is associated with a shear zone adjacent to a mafic/sediment contact, interpreted to be part of the major north-south trending group of thrust faults known as the Spargoville Shear Corridor.

Locally, the Spargoville Shear Corridor hosts the historically mined Wattle Dam gold mine (266koz at 10.6g/t Au) and, further to the north, the Ghost Crab/Mt Marion mine (>1Moz).

The mineralisation at Hestia, which is present in a different geological setting to bedrock mineralisation at Theia and Iris, remains open both down-dip and along strike.

In July 2023, Astral announced a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 37Mt at 1.1 g/t Au for 1.27Moz of contained gold1 for the Mandilla Gold Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Astral Resources

Astral Resources


Brightstar Resources

High Grade Zones within Broad Intercepts of Mineralisation Returned from Lord Byron Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further results from the RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program was completed to infill the existing mineral resource and increase confidence in the geological interpretation, prior to a planned update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A concurrent diamond drilling program is almost complete, providing important geotechnical and metallurgical data, as well as crucial structural and geological information to aid the company’s growing understanding of the deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Papua New Guinea on a map.

Tribal Conflict Leaves 30 Dead Near Porgera Gold Mine

A violent conflict between rival tribes in Papua New Guinea's central highlands has resulted in at least 30 deaths, with authorities struggling to restore order near the country's Porgera gold mine.

On Sunday (September 15), more than 300 shots were exchanged as peace talks between the groups failed.

The clash was fueled by illegal mining and an ongoing land dispute between the Sakar and Piande clans, with the unrest forcing the nearby gold mine to shut down operations to maintain safety.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Launches $1 Million Future of Mining Challenge

Wheaton Precious Metals Logo (CNW Group/Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.)

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural Future of Mining Challenge, which will award US$1 million to a winning venture to advance their technology. Given Wheaton's diversified global portfolio, the Company is committed to advancing the mining industry's sustainability efforts. This initiative supports innovative technologies aimed at minimizing environmental impacts, improving efficiencies, and contributing to climate solutions, while ensuring key resources are responsibly available for future generations.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments

Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).

It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.

At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget on map of Australia.

Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production

Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).

Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.

Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.

Keep reading...Show less

