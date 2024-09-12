Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

- Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPacks per annum

- For the first five years of production

- Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack storage solution integrated

- GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.

Partners and Project Overview

This initiative comes at a critical time for Lusatia, one of Germany's coal-reliant regions. ZISP, a crossborder municipal association between the states of Spremberg and Spreetal, oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, managing its water, waste, road infrastructure, and energy needs. Meanwhile, Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG), a subsidiary of the globally active Altech Group, specialises in advanced battery technology. ABG's 8ha site within the park intends to manufacture the CERENERGY(R) solid-state sodium chloride batteries, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute, for industrial grid use.

Pioneering the Energy Transition in Lusatia

Germany's Energiewende is driving a nationwide shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As coal use is phased out, especially in Lusatia, new energy solutions are critical. This partnership between ZISP and Altech is a key step in replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that align with Germany's 2020 legislative mandate for the coal phase-out. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's "Zero Valley" initiative, making Schwarze Pumpe a model for renewable energy storage and generation.

Developing an Energy Storage Strategy

To transition fully to renewable energy, wind and solar power, combined with Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries will be key to achieving this. This partnership between ZISP and Altech marks the transformation of Schwarze Pumpe from a coal-reliant industrial park to a renewable energy hub. By integrating CERENERGY(R) batteries, the project positions the park as a replicable model for industrial regions across Europe, fostering a new economic structure cantered on renewable energy. Altech's scalable BESS solution ensures renewable energy is stored efficiently, overcoming a key challenge in transitioning from coal.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of deliveries from the 120 MWh plant from mid-2027 or later as per project development

- Technical data and guarantees according to the attached data sheet

- Price per GridPack at standard market conditions

- Purchase volume 30MWh per annum for 5 years, being 2027 through 2031

- The parties intend to develop a detailed acceptance contract subject to the performance data and warranty to be met by Altech

- An option for additional delivery volumes at a later date is negotiable

- Both parties will jointly develop a business and technical partnership to deliver scalable energy solutions, with contracts to be finalised in early 2025

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"This Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. The interest shown by the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association (ZISP) in our technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy.

It's encouraging to see potential customers like ZISP recognise the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems. This LOI not only validates the commercial potential of our CERENERGY(R) technology but also supports our future growth strategy, as securing such agreements strengthens Altech's position for project financing and expansion.

We're excited to continue working closely with ZISP, and we believe this partnership will pave the way for future demand as the industrial park moves toward a green energy future. With the first delivery expected mid-2027, this agreement is just the beginning of what we expect will be a significant increase in battery demand."



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 17 September 2024 and application for quotation of shares and options on the ASX will be made on 17 September 2024.

Altech's CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the Entitlement Issue and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project.

In addition, the partial underwriting of the Entitlement Issue for $5,000,000 by MAA Group Berhad, an existing shareholder associated with Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra, sends a strong message of support. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project having been released in March 2024, Altech is extremely focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ("Capital Raising"). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

- Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

- Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

- Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

- Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

- Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the capital raise, and to have Altech director and Malaysian Prince Tunku Yaacob Khyra's related entity, major shareholder MAA Group Berhard, partially underwrite the Entitlement Offer for $5.0 million, is very pleasing. The capital raising has come at an exciting time for Altech, as we progress with the commercialisation of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, as well as commissioning of our Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant".

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/756P734E



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf's pilot plant.

Highlights

- Prototype production is progressing well

- All CERENERGY(R) cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

- Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

- Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

- Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

- Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

- Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

IMPROVED CELL ELECTRODE DESIGN

During the fabrication of the two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes, the Altech and Fraunhofer team made several design improvements to the cell's positive probe. These enhancements aimed to boost the cell's energy capacity and reduce the nickel content. The "V2" design of the positive probe allows for slightly faster charging and discharging while lowering the unit costs of the battery. Testing revealed that most cells had higher-than-expected energy capacities, an outstanding result that strongly supports the chosen electrode design. With all cells manufactured according to the series design and optimized processes, the best cells to date have been completed. The table below demonstrates that all the cells are meeting the expected specifications.

CELL CONTACTING SYSTEM COMPLETED

The Cell Contacting System (CCS) has undergone stringent testing and has now been completed and delivered by key supplier Hofer AG. The CCS was delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all parts of the modules will be collected to assemble each of the five modules. Each module contains 48 cells, that are currently being welded to the CCS by an external service provider.

After welding is completed, the ABS60 BatteryPack with its 60 kWh capacity can be completely assembled.

MODULE WELDING TRIALS

To guarantee the most time-efficient welding, a unique tool was designed and built at Xenon, which is responsible for welding and quality control across the 120 MWh battery plant. After completing the welding tool, it was shipped to an external laboratory, accompanied by a test module and several trial cells. The aim was to determine the best working parameters and to proof the handling of certain parts of the module.

The trials were successfully finished.

CELL MANUFACTURING PROGRESSING WELL

All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have been assembled and initialised at Fraunhofer IKTS, Hermsdorf. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

INTERIM CELL TESTING

At Fraunhofer IKTS in Hermsdorf, all cells were scanned using a unique X-ray microtomography device that enables the ability to look inside cells after they are hermetically closed. This is required to ensure the most homogeneous material distribution inside the cells as well as the best possible alignment of cell components e.g. electrode. The results have been excellent to date. Another quality assurance procedure involved cycling cells to ensure the electrical requirements and parameters are operating as designed.

MODULE WELDING AND BATTERYPACK ASSEMBLY

After every cell passed all quality checks, the modules containing the cells were shipped to the laboratory for welding onto the CCS. By using the predetermined parameters for welding, all modules have been successfully welded. After completion, the modules will be shipped to Fraunhofer IKTS, Dresden, where all five modules will then be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first Prototype will be completed.

This will enable testing and demonstration to potential customers, to prove individual use cases for each customer.

ABOUT THE ABS60 - BATTERYPACK

The 60kWh Altech Battery Pack consists of five 12kWh modules with 48 cells each, mounted on top of each other and sealed in a thermal isolated stainless steel hood housing. The Battery management system is mounted at the base. To maintain thermal self-sufficiency, an insulation hood was designed, where the required heat of the system can be maintained inside the BatteryPack as long as possible, although the outer surface only has ambient temperature. This was achieved by using vacuum insulation. The base of each module is designed to accommodate folklift transport for easy mounting into the GridPack.

Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated "Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O449B2I4



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed global corporate advisory firm KPMG to assist in securing finance to construct the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany.

Highlights

- International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors

- Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project in Germany

- KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries

- KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY(R) battery project finance

- All financing options to be considered

- Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies

This follows the recent announcement of the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to the project. KPMG will be financial adviser to the Company on potential financing transactions and provide service on public grant/subsidies programs. Altech is moving forward to obtain sales offtake for the project and sourcing finance to construct the plant.

Commenting on the appointment, Altech's Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein stated "Altech has battery technology in CERENERGY(R) that has the potential to be revolutionary as the world transitions to a renewable energy future. Altech has the worldwide rights to manufacture, license and distribute the battery globally. In appointing KPMG with its global network, strong reputation and credibility, Altech believes that KPMG will greatly assist with the financing process for its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany and will strengthen Altech's position in securing the finance required".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar

Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 11th of April 2024, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein will provide a presentation and update on Altech's revolutionary sodiumchloride solid-state CERENERGY battery project being commercialised in Germany and targeting the lucrative and fast growing grid storage battery market.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Stein during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HPJU9O13



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Close up of business people shaking hands in front of port with shipping containers and semi-trucks.

What is an Offtake Agreement?

Offtake agreements play a critical role in obtaining project financing for high capital expenditures, such as manufacturing plants or processing facilities.

From early-stage enterprises to more mature businesses, cash flow challenges can make it difficult to secure loans to finance infrastructure projects. This type of contract can go a long way to mitigate risk in the eyes of lending institutions.

Offtake agreements are often employed in a wide range of sectors, including mining, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and foodservice manufacturing.

But what are offtake agreements, and how do they work? Here’s a brief overview of these deals and how they are typically structured.

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has engaged Nevada-based Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. to commence its initial drill program at the Daisy Creek project. Harris Exploration has decades of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas on all types of projects

Ian Klassen, President, remarked "We are pleased to be drill testing the Daisy Creek project and to be doing so with Harris Exploration, a highly reputable and experienced company that is very familiar with this type of geology". The Company's initial reverse circulation drill program will be approximately six holes from six different set ups totaling ~3500 feet. The program is designed to test the most prospective lithium targets as defined by the most recent geophysical, field work and historical information.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 10, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSX.V: COS) is pleased to announce the implementation of its collaboration with SGS Québec, a global leader in metallurgical innovation and strategic resource development. The initiative is aimed at developing a leading position in the critical minerals sector by scaling up the technological capabilities of the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (" Greenridge " or the " Company ") (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL | FSE: 6LLN | OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI ") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the " Proposed Transaction "). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

Strategic Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

  • Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals : The combined entity will own or have interests in 28 projects covering approximately 493,000 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries.
  • Adds one of the largest uranium property portfolios in the world class Athabasca Basin : In addition to Carpenter Lake, ALX has interests in 11 other projects and properties covering approximately 231,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin. Highlighted projects include:
    • Black Lake (40% ALX, 50.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano) – 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) intersected 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 4.4 m. Over 150 holes drilled to date. 1
    • Gibbons Creek (currently 100% ALX) – high-grade boulders located in 2013 with grades of up to 4.28% U 3 O 8 . Four of the five holes drilled in 2024 intersected uranium mineralization at or near unconformity. Uranium mineralization found in two areas located 500 m apart. 2
    • Hook-Carter (currently 80% Denison, 20% ALX) – 13 km from NexGen's Arrow deposit and 20 km from Fission's Triple R deposit. Hosts a 15 km long exploration corridor prospective for uranium. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026. Denison has spent ~C$7.05M to date, which includes 11,757 m drilled from 2018 to 2019. 3
    • McKenzie Lake (100% ALX) – A.I. work identified targets following 2021 magnetic and radiometric survey. Boulders were found with grades of up to 0.101% U 3 O 8 . 4
  • Consolidates ownership in the Carpenter Lake Project : Following the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will own 60% of Carpenter Lake with the option to increase to 100%.
  • Enhanced capital markets profile and shareholder base : the pro forma company is expected to have a market capitalization of approximately C$35 million and a strong cash position.
  • Enhanced management and Board : adds Warren Stanyer, CEO of ALX, as President and Director as well as another nominee to the Board of Directors of Greenridge.
  • G&A cost savings : anticipate material cost savings from consolidating corporate G&A, corporate development and investor relations and marketing activities compared to operating as two separate entities.

Benefits to ALX Shareholders

  • Significant and immediate premium : the Exchange Ratio represents a 130% premium to the 20-day VWAP of the ALX Shares on the TSXV for the period ended September 4, 2024.
  • Exposure to the Nut Lake Project : Nut Lake Project is a 5,853-hectare property in the Thelon Basin located approximately 55 km north of Atha Energy's Angilak Project and the Lac 50 Trend deposit (inferred resource containing 43M lbs U 3 O 8 and 10.4M lbs Mo). The project hosts high grade vein hosted grab samples of up to 4.36% U 3 O 8 , 53.16 oz/tonne Ag, 1.15% Pb and 7% Ni. The project has seen approximately 6,920 ft of diamond drilling, with the most noteworthy being at the "tundra showing" where Hole Winkie AX W-24 intersected 9 ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 ., including 4.9% U 3 O 8 over 1 ft from 8 ft depth. 5

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Greenridge, commented, "We are incredibly excited to announce this first step to acquire ALX Resources. The acquisition highlights our commitment in becoming a key player in today's energy transition. After the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will have a significant portfolio of projects across many strategically important minerals. We look forward to leveraging ALX's expertise in the Athabasca Basin to explore our significant project portfolio. In conjunction with partners like Denison Mines and Uranium Energy Corp., we are confident that the acquisition will only further bolster the discovery potential of our exploration portfolio. We believe that our portfolio, coupled with our combined technical prowess will allow the Company to quickly develop its most prospective projects."

Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ALX, commented, "ALX is pleased to unite with Greenridge to create a dynamic uranium and critical metals exploration company focussed on locating new mineral deposits. The combination of ALX's technical team with Greenridge's financial capability provides each company's shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery in some of Canada's best exploration districts."

ALX's Uranium Project Portfolio

ALX holds a wealth of uranium properties; namely their Hook-Carter, Black Lake, Sabre, Gibbons Creek, Javelin, McKenzie Lake and Bradley Lake uranium properties, located in the heart of Canada's premier uranium exploration district. These properties will be pivotal for Greenridge as the Company evolves and further develops its exploration capabilities.

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Previous surface work on the properties delivered promising geological results for the Company to build momentum in future exploration. Particularly, McKenzie Lake's previous 2023 exploration saw three samples which returned 844ppm U-total (0.101% U 3 O 8 ), 273ppm U-total, and 259ppm U-total 2 . Furthermore, ALX's Bradley Lake uranium property saw three samples collected in 2022 from the Bradley West showing along a trending structure visible on surface for 60m that returned uranium values ranging from 0.08% to 0.43% U 3 O 8 partial. In addition, two samples from the Bradley East showing, located 170m east of the Bradley West showing, returned values ranging from 0.27% to 1.77% U 3 O 8 partial 1 .

ALX owns a 40% interest in the Black Lake uranium property, while Uranium Energy Corp. (" UEC ") owns a 51.43% interest and Orano Canada owns an 8.57% interest. The property is also within driving range of Orano Canada/Denison Mines McClean Lake uranium mill. Historical drilling conducted by a predecessor company of UEC identified unconformity-style mineralization extending over a 1.7 km strike length in the northern section of the property, adjacent to the Eastern Fault, which runs parallel to the Black Lake Fault.

ALX owns 20% of the Hook-Carter Uranium property while the remaining 80% is owned by Denison Mines. Denison Mines has spent $7.05 million in exploration to date. The property consists of 11 claims covering 25,115 hectares. The property is approximately 13km northeast of NextGen's Arrow deposit, 20km northeast of Fisson Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit, and approximately 8km northeast of Cameco/Orano/Purepoint's Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon discoveries. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026.

The Company holds several other highly prospective uranium projects, which are in different stages of advancement. The technical team will evaluate each project on its merits and implement exploration strategies which build the most shareholder value.

Portfolio of Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Properties

ALX also brings an enriched portfolio, extending beyond uranium properties: lithium, nickel, copper and gold properties will be critical for the Company to continue diversifying its own portfolio. Notably, ALX's Ontario-situated Vixen Gold Project saw 2019 prospecting, mapping and sampling that returned values of 23.9 g/t gold and 6.1 g/t silver across four samples 5 . A more comprehensive, helicopter supported sampling program in 2020 provided gold values of up to 22.73 g/t gold as well as 7.21 g/t gold 5 .

Additionally, ALX's Cannon Copper Project, also situated in Ontario, hosts the historical Cannon Copper Mine and Mill which has a historical mineral resource of 415,000 tonnes grading 1.8% Cu over a width of 6.5 ft.; (1.98m) (Source: Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, Report of Activities 2019).

(Note: This historical resource is not compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101).

The combination of both entities brings a robust set of projects in a variety of reputable Canadian mining jurisdictions.

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Table 1 - Greenridge and ALX Combined Project Portfolio

Name Mineral Location Size (ha) Exploration History Ownership
Carpenter Lake Uranium SK 13,387 Historical Drilling 60%, with an option to earn 100%
Nut Lake Uranium NU 5,853 Historical Drilling 100%
Ranger Lake Uranium ON 20,782 Early Stage 100%
Snook Lake Uranium ON 4,899 Early Stage 100%
Gibbons Creek Uranium SK 13,864 849.44m of Drilling in 2024 Up to 75% optioned to Trinex
Hook-Carter Uranium SK 25,115 4,797m of Drilling in 2019 + 6,960m of Drilling in 2018 ALX 20% - Denison Mines 80%, with an option for ALX to increase to 25%
Black Lake Uranium SK 31,701 2,830m of Drilling in 2017 ALX 40% - UEC 50.43% - Orano Canada 8.57%
Sabre Uranium SK 23,178 2022 Sampling & 2023 TDEM 100%
Bradley Lake Uranium SK 1,147 Rock Sampling in 2022 100%
Javelin Uranium SK 23,652 Airborne & Prospecting in 2021 100%
McKenzie Lake Uranium SK 6,916 Airborne in 2021 & Sampling in 2023 100%
Condor Uranium SK 24,258 Staked in 2024 100%
Cutlass Uranium SK 10,209 Staked in 2024 100%
Spear Uranium SK 6,706 Staked in 2024 100%
Cree Lake Uranium SK 1,957 Staked in 2024 100%
Alligator Lake Gold SK 2,973 815m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 80%
Vixen Gold ON 10,614 Sampling & Drilling Planned Optioned to First Mining Gold
Hummingbird Gold SK 13,786 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2020 100%
Blackbird Gold SK 18,118 Staked in 2024 100%
Electra Nickel ON 4,537 1,150m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 100%
Firebird Nickel SK 25,210 1,500m of Drilling in 2021 100%
Flying Vee Nickel SK 14,495 VTEM and Sampling in 2022 100%
Hydra Lithium QUE 29,262 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2023-24 ALX 50% - Forrestania Resources 50%
Anchor Lithium NS 33,513 Biogeochemical Survey in 2023 100%
Crystal Lithium SK 44,587 Staked in 2023 100%
Reindeer Lithium SK 13,239 Staked in 2023 100%
Cannon Copper ON 1,962 2021 VTEM - 2024 Sampling 100%
Weyman Project Copper BC 6,925 Soil Sampling / Airborne Survey in 2024 100%

Board of Directors and Management Team

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Board of Directors of Greenridge (the " Greenridge Board ") will be comprised of five directors including (i) the three directors currently on the Greenridge Board, and (ii) two directors including Warren Stanyer, ALX's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, as well as another director to be mutually agreed upon by Greenridge and ALX.

Russell Starr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined entity. Warren Stanyer is expected to join Greenridge as President.

Additional Details of the Proposed Transaction and the LOI

Under the terms of the LOI, each common shareholder of ALX (each, an " ALX Shareholder ") will receive 0.045 common shares of Greenridge (each whole such common share, a " Greenridge Share ") in exchange for each ALX common share held (each, an " ALX Share ") (collectively, the " Exchange Ratio "). The Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.036 per ALX Share 6 and implies an offer premium of 140% to ALX's closing share price on September 4, 2024 and a 130% premium to ALX's volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of ALX Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") over the previous 20 trading days. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, existing Greenridge and ALX shareholders will own approximately 74.2% and 25.8%, respectively, of the common shares of the combined entity.

The LOI for the Proposed Transaction includes customary provisions, including an exclusivity period ending on October 11, 2024. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined by the parties, based upon tax, securities and corporate law considerations, and will be governed by the terms of a definitive and binding agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") governing the Proposed Transaction. Both Greenridge and ALX expect to work towards entering into a definitive agreement by October 10, 2024.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, the following:

  • satisfactory completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of Greenridge and ALX;
  • entering into the Definitive Agreement following its approval by the Board of Directors of both Greenridge and ALX;
  • ALX Shareholders approving the Proposed Transaction by the requisite majority;
  • regulatory and court approvals;
  • a fairness opinion from a financial advisor stating that the Proposed Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to ALX Shareholders;
  • no material adverse change or prescribed occurrence occurring in relation to either Greenridge or ALX; and
  • other conditions customary for a public transaction of this nature.

The Definitive Agreement will include customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions contained in agreements for transactions of this nature including non-solicitation and lock-up provisions, business restrictions and a no material adverse change clause. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an advisor to ALX and will receive finder's fees in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the amount of which shall be determined at a later date.

Under the Proposed Transaction, all outstanding stock options and warrants of ALX, which remain unexercised on the date upon which the Proposed Transaction becomes effective, will, following the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, be exchanged and amended, respectively, to entitle the holder thereof to acquire Greenridge Shares in lieu of ALX Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Proposed Transaction will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release regarding ALX Resources properties has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this news release regarding Greenridge Exploration properties has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on either of the properties of ALX or Greenridge.

References

  1. alx resources corp. – Black Lake Historical Mineralized Uranium Intersections – https://alxresources.com/black-lake-uranium/

  2. Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project – https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213278

  3. alx resources corp. - Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan – March 25, 2024 – https://alxresources.com/alx-resources-corp-intersects-uranium-mineralization-at-the-gibbons-creek-uranium-project-athabasca-basin-saskatchewan/

  4. alx resources corp. – Hook Carter Uranium Project – https://alxresources.com/hook-carter-uranium/

  5. alx resources corp. – Vixen Lake Project – https://alxresources.com/vixen-gold/

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth 1 .

The Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects. The Snook and Ranger Lake uranium projects, 4,899 hectares and 20,782 hectares respectively are located in western Ontario, with multiple previous uranium occurrences across both projects.

About alx resources corp.

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 300,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (currently the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Ltd., who can earn up to a 75% interest in two stages), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016 (currently the subject of an amended property agreement that would increase ALX's interest to 25% after fulfilling certain conditions).

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, the Blackbird Gold Project, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenridge

Russell Starr
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388
Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX

Warren Stanyer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1 (604) 629-0293
Email: info@alxresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that the Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence and a number of approval requirements; accordingly, there is no assurance the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the basis set out herein, or at all.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company, building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX; statements with respect to the completion of Greenridge's acquisition of ALX and other matters related to or connected with the Proposed Transaction; further exploration work on projects owned by Greenridge and ALX in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3) ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

