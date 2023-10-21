TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

World’s Largest Miners Confirmed For This Year’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

  • Tecpetrol has satisfied the statutory minimum tender condition and has taken-up and acquired 54% of the issued and outstanding Alpha shares

  • Tecpetrol is extending the bid period for an additional 10 days in order to allow remaining minority shareholders to tender to the Offer so that they may promptly receive the offer price and cash-out their investment

  • Shareholders who have not already tendered are urged to do so immediately to ensure they receive the offer price as there can be no assurance that Tecpetrol will be able to timely complete a subsequent acquisition transaction (if at all)

  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com o r visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol "), a member of the Techint Group, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., has taken-up and acquired 102,692,615 common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (" Alpha "), representing approximately 54% of the issued and outstanding Alpha shares, pursuant to its offer (the " Offer ") to acquire Alpha for C$1.48 in cash per share.  Tecpetrol will pay for the tendered shares within three business days.

All of the conditions to the Offer have been satisfied or waived (including the statutory minimum tender condition), and Tecpetrol has extended the expiry time of the Offer by a mandatory period of 10 days to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on October 31, 2023 in order to allow the remaining minority shareholders to tender their Alpha shares to the Offer.  No further extensions are contemplated.

Next Steps and Reasons to Tender Now

Following the mandatory 10-day extension period, Tecpetrol intends to pursue a subsequent acquisition transaction to complete the privatization of Alpha and acquire all Alpha shares not acquired pursuant to the Offer.  Remaining shareholders are encouraged to tender their Alpha shares to the Offer during the mandatory 10-day extension period so that they may promptly receive the offer price of C$1.48 in cash per share and not wait until the privatization of Alpha is completed (if at all). Shareholders using a broker should be aware that their broker will have an expiry time to receive tendering instructions that will be several days in advance of October 31, 2023 and should therefore instruct their brokers to tender immediately .

Alpha shareholders who have not already done so are urged to promptly tender their shares to the Offer in order to realize compelling and certain value for their Alpha shares today.  In particular:

  • The Offer has been unanimously recommended by the Alpha Board of Directors, all of whom have already tendered their Alpha shares .  The Alpha Board of Directors and the Special Committee of independent directors, after receiving a positive independent fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., have unanimously recommended that shareholders tender their Shares to the Offer.  To the knowledge of Tecpetrol, all of the directors and officers of Alpha, including Brad Nichol , President & CEO of Alpha, have already tendered their Alpha shares.

  • If the privatization of Alpha cannot be completed, remaining shareholders will hold a minority position in a company with limited liquidity .  There can be no assurance that Tecpetrol will be able to timely complete a subsequent acquisition transaction (if at all).  Shareholders who do not tender during the mandatory 10-day extension period risk being left behind and not receiving the offer price of C$1.48 in cash per share, instead holding a low liquidity investment in a company with a controlling shareholder.

How to Tender Q&A

Q:        How do I tender my Alpha shares?

A:         Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stock broker, bank, trust company or other intermediary should immediately contact that intermediary for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer so that the necessary steps can be taken to enable the deposit of such shares under the Offer. Intermediaries likely have established tendering cut-off times that are prior to the expiry time. Shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

Registered shareholders who own Alpha Lithium share certificates or DRS statements representing their shares and wish to accept the Offer must properly complete and execute the Letter of Transmittal that accompanied the original take-over bid circular dated June 8, 2023 (printed on YELLOW paper) and deposit it, at or prior to the expiry time, together with certificate(s) or DRS Statements representing their Alpha shares and all other required documents, with Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Depositary and Information Agent, at its office in Toronto, Ontario specified in the Letter of Transmittal in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Letter of Transmittal. These materials are also available at https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer and on SEDAR+ under Alpha's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Q:        What do I do if I have already tendered my Alpha shares?

A:         Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action and will receive payment for their Alpha shares within three business days.

Q:        Who can I call if I have questions or require assistance in tendering my shares?

A:         Shareholders who have questions or require assistance in tendering their Alpha shares may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer, by telephone toll-free inside North America at 1-877-452-7184, or outside North America at 1-416-304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com . Additional information can also be found on Tecpetrol's website at https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer .

Q:        What is the deadline for me to instruct my broker to tender my Alpha shares?

A:         The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on October 31, 2023 . Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stock broker, bank, trust company or other intermediary should immediately contact that intermediary for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer so that the necessary steps can be taken to enable the deposit of such shares under the Offer. Intermediaries likely have established tendering cut-off times that are prior to the expiry time. Shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

Additional Offer Details

Tecpetrol will file a Third Notice of Extension in respect of the mandatory extension of the expiry time to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on October 31, 2023 that will be available on SEDAR+ under Alpha's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and will be mailed to Alpha shareholders in accordance with applicable law.  Tecpetrol encourages Alpha shareholders to read the full details of the Offer and other important information set forth in the Third Notice of Extension, which should be read in conjunction with the take-over bid circular dated June 8, 2023 , the notice of variation and extension dated September 22, 2023, the second notice of extension dated October 3, 2023 and related offer documents.  These materials, which contain information on how to tender to the Offer, are available on SEDAR+ under Alpha's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets is serving as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is serving as legal advisor to Tecpetrol. In addition, Crestview Strategy is serving as government relations advisor and Teneo is serving as strategic communications advisor.  Laurel Hill Advisory Group is serving as the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer.

About the Tecpetrol Energy Transition Unit

Tecpetrol's Energy Transition Unit is Techint Group's dedicated business unit responsible for advancing its position in the global energy transition through investments in decarbonized energy sources, carriers and technologies, with the objective of contributing to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint. As part of this initiative through its subsidiary Techenergy Lithium S.A., Tecpetrol has built a lithium processing pilot plant in northern Argentina engineered for scale, which supports a production flowsheet involving direct lithium extraction. For additional information on Tecpetrol, please visit its website at https://www.tecpetrol.com/en .

The Techint Group is a global conglomerate with diversified business lines in steelmaking, complex infrastructure construction, design and construction of industrial plans and machinery, technologies for the metals and mining industries, oil and gas exploration and production and research-oriented health facilities. Through our six main companies – Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico : TS and EXM Italy: TEN), Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), Techint Engineering & Construction, Tenova, Tecpetrol and Humanitas – the Techint Group operates on six continents, employs 79,300 employees and generates over US$33 billion in annual revenue. We have an extensive track record of completing large transactions in industrial and extractive sectors around the globe, including in Canada , and in navigating complex regulatory frameworks. For additional information on the Techint Group, please visit its website at https://www.techintgroup.com/en .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information". Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects", "intends" or variations of such words, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expectations relating to the Offer; the results, effects, mechanics, timing and completion of the Offer, including the payment of the offer price within three business days; the ability of Tecpetrol to complete a subsequent acquisition transaction to acquire 100% of Alpha; and the risks to Alpha shareholders of not tendering their Alpha shares to the Offer, including expectations regarding the liquidity of the Alpha shares.

Although Tecpetrol believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and have been based on information and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking information and such factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to Tecpetrol, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tecpetrol or the completion of the Offer and any subsequent acquisition transaction to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the ability or decision of Tecpetrol to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Alpha shares under the Offer or any subsequent transaction and the receipt of all approvals for such transaction.  Forward-looking information in this news release is based on Tecpetrol's beliefs and opinions at the time the information is given, and there should be no expectation that this forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Tecpetrol expressly disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimers

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities. The Offer has been made solely by, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the formal Offer and Circular (as amended), letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery. The Offer has not be made to, nor will deposits be accepted from or on behalf of, shareholders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.

The Offer has been made for the securities of a Canadian company that does not have securities registered under section 12 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"). Accordingly, the Offer is not subject to section 14(d) of the U.S. Exchange Act or Regulation 14D or Rule 14e-1 of Regulation 14E. The Offer has been made in the United States with respect to securities of a "foreign private issuer", as such term is defined in Rule 3b -4 under the U.S. Exchange Act, in accordance with Canadian corporate and securities law requirements. Shareholders in the United States should be aware that such requirements are different from those of the United States applicable to tender offers under the U.S. Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

The Offer and all contracts resulting from acceptance thereof are and will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. Accordingly, the provisions of the German Takeover Code (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) do not apply to the Offer.

None of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, any United States state securities commission or the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has approved or disapproved (or will approve or disapprove) the Offer, or passed (or will pass) any comment upon the fairness or the merits of the Offer or upon the adequacy or completeness of the information contained in this news release or in any other document relating to the Offer. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

SOURCE Tecpetrol

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/20/c4936.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumALLI:AQLNEO:ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
Alpha Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Alpha Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI)

Alpha Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

  • Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20 th deadline.
  • Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.
  • PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (" Company ") is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

  • The Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share is the only offer to purchase all of the outstanding Common Shares that is currently open for acceptance by shareholders. No other binding offers have been received by Alpha.
  • The Alpha Special Committee and the Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the revised and enhanced Offer from Tecpetrol and tender their shares.
  • PI Financial has confirmed that the increased Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") today issued a reminder to shareholders of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") to tender their shares in advance of the Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately.

On September 28, 2023 , the Board of Directors of Alpha, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and after receiving a positive independent fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., publicly announced its unanimous recommendation that shareholders tender their shares to the enhanced Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share. Since then, a significant number of shares have been tendered to the Offer. As previously disclosed, the Offer represents Tecpetrol's best and final offer to Alpha shareholders. No further extensions are contemplated .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

  • Alpha Lithium has announced its Board of Directors recommends that shareholders accept Tecpetrol's offer to acquire Alpha Lithium for a price of C$1.48 per share

  • Take Prompt Action – Alpha shareholders must tender their shares in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday , 3 October 2023

  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

On 28 September 2023 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announced that its Board of Directors, based upon the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors and a positive fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the enhanced offer from Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha at a price of C$1.48 per share in cash (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol welcomes the Board's decision and urges Alpha shareholders to tender their Alpha shares immediately in order to crystallize a significant premium for their shares. All shares must be submitted in advance of 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023 . We note that shareholders using a broker will have an earlier expiry and encourage shareholder to submit immediately.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

  • Special Committee and Board of Directors of Alpha recently publicly announced their unanimous recommendation that Alpha shareholders tender to the Offer
  • Since Alpha's announcement, Tecpetrol has received significant shareholder support for its Offer, and has decided to extend the expiry time of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 to provide all remaining shareholders additional time to tender
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol "), a member of the Techint Group, announces today that it has extended the expiry time of its board-supported offer (the " Offer ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") for C$1.48 in cash per share to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately. Shareholders who do not tender their shares will not receive the enhanced offer price under the Offer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee"), recommends that Alpha shareholders accept the revised take-over bid (the "Increased Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. (the "Offeror"), a subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.48 per Common Share, more particularly described in the Notice of Variation and Extension filed by Tecpetrol on September 22, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Gleason & Sons LLC announced today it has committed to provide an expanded C$10 million convertible loan (the "Credit Facility") for Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) (the "Company") to enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities to acquire undervalued royalties

With its maturity date to be extended two additional years to 2028, the amended Credit Facility will provide Electric Royalties with a long-term, non-dilutive source of capital to bridge the Company to positive cash flow in the near term while also providing additional financial resources to add to its existing portfolio of 22 royalty assets across nine critical metals used in the electrification of the global economy.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR.H")
[formerly Golden Harp Resources Inc. ("GHR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023, January 19, 2023 and November 16, 2022 news releases, that it has signed a commitment letter with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$5,000,000 to C$10,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder and Board Observer of Electric Royalties

The credit facility will be secured by: (i) a portion of the Company's existing royalty portfolio (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Penouta Mine in Spain, 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Kenbridge nickel project in Canada, the sliding scale Gross Metals Royalty on the Middle Tennessee Mine in the United States, 0.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Authier lithium project in Canada and 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Canada); and (ii) a lien against the Company's present and future rights in additional royalties acquired using funds advanced under the credit facility, if any.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Rincon West Lithium Project in Salta Province Argentina . In July 2023 the Company received the environmental permit to begin exploring the contiguous Rinconcita II concession, representing the eastward extension of the project over the salt flat. The Company subsequently completed 12 line-km of ground geophysical surveys on the property and mobilized a diamond drill rig to site. The drill is currently executing the second hole of a six-hole exploration program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The Rinconcita II property extends our holdings eastwards over the salt flat and has not previously been explored. The new CSAMT geophysics demonstrate that all parts of this block exhibit extremely low electrical resistivities at depth, consistent with the presence of brine-saturated formations. The current drill program is intended to verify the presence and lithium grades of these brines, in order to incorporate them into the resource model we are building for Rincon West." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos , CEO of Argentina Lithium adds "The USD 90MM equivalent investment in our company by automotive giant Stellantis comes with the mandate to accelerate exploration at our core projects, with the aim of advancing to the assessment of development potential as quickly as possible. We anticipate increasing the scale and number of our exploration programs as permits are received for our projects. This is a big undertaking, and we are now well financed to aggressively move forward with this work."

The 460.5 hectares Rinconcita II mining concession is contiguous to the Company's Rincon West Project, extending the project area eastwards over the salt flat towards Rio Tinto's Rincon Project (see Figure 1 ). In July 2023 , the Company completed 12 line-km of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysics surveys over the Rinconcita II property, demonstrating the presence of extremely conductive strata (low resistivity) at less than 100 metres below surface, consistent with formations saturated with lithium-bearing brines. With these results in-hand, the Company has engaged AGV Falcon Drilling SRL to drill-test the property to confirm the presence of enriched brines at depth. With supervision from LIT's geological team, the brines will be sampled for laboratory analysis, and the core samples extracted during diamond drilling will be tested to determine formation porosity and Relative Brine Recovery. The Company anticipates five diamond drill holes to be followed by one rotary drill well for pump testing during this campaign. The Company completed the first hole of this campaign during September 2023 , and has now begun drilling the second exploration hole. Figure 1 shows completed drill holes in red, and the current drill platform is shown in blue. The northern Paso de Sico concession block is currently undrilled and is undergoing permitting required for exploration geophysics and drilling.

The results of the successful drill program on the initial Villanoveño II block were announced previously (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023 ), with highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1:  Summary of key results from initial Villanoveño II drill program at Rincon West

East

North

Elevation

Sample interval (m)

Lithium

News release

UTM Zone19S WGS84

(m)

From

To

Thickness

Range (mg/litre)

date

RW-DDH-001

3747

73.3

156

82.7

241 to 380

13 July, 2022

681437E

7339184N







RW-DDH-002

3761

182

305

123

337 to 367

3 Oct., 2022

682198E

7337700N







RW-DDH-003

3799

299

353

54

152

25 Oct., 2022

682231E

7335900N







RW-DDH-004

3744

95

227

132

334 to 393

25 Oct., 2022

682086E

7338774N







RW-DDH-005

3808

194

260

66

168 to 209

26 Jan., 2023

680426E

7336767N







RW-DDH-006

3764

167

320

153

329 to 393

26 Jan., 2023

681291E

7338205N







RW-DDH-007

3775

143

321

178

241 to 340

23 Apr., 2023

681453E

7337379N


-30 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-008

3781

140

212

72

228 to 355

23 Apr., 2023

680688E

7337736N


-27 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-009

3771

83

341

258

287 to 402

31 May, 2023

680579E

7339278N


-2 lengths (33 and 44 m) of






interval not sampled



*All drilling was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying, resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence.

Rincon West Project

The following summarizes the properties held within the Rincon West Project. Villanoveño II and Demasia Villanoveño II, totaling 2491 hectares, are held under an option whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release . Argentina Lithium has also purchased the 460.5 hectare Rinconcita II property, adjacent to Villanoveño II (see August 25, 2022 News Release ). The Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions, the "Paso de Sico" option, totalling 791.3 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Rincon (see October 6, 2022 News Release ).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and the Principal of Atacama Water, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-drilling-on-the-eastern-extension-of-rincon-west-project-301961613.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c1497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Alpha Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Mining Lease Granted for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

Related News

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: What War Means for the Gold Price, Latest Lithium M&A

Lithium Investing

Mining Lease Granted for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

rare earth investing

More Investments in Exploration Companies to Secure Rare Earths Supply Outside China, DY6 Metals CEO Says

×