Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Metals Australia Ltd

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling will test priority targets identified along strike from major gold and critical minerals discoveries and mines in Western Australia and the Northern Territory

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced testing the first of three key exploration projects in Australia1,8, which are highly prospective for gold and critical minerals. All three projects are located along strike from major mineral deposits in world-class mineral fields (see Figure 1).

  • An aircore drilling program of up to 6,000m is underway testing gold, lithium-pegmatite and Ni-Cu- Co targets across the Warrambie Project in WA’s northwest Pilbara1. Warrambie straddles the Scholl Shear Zone, which is analogous to the Mallina Shear – host to the nearby, 10Moz, Hemi gold deposit3. The drilling will also test for major lithium-pegmatites, being located just 10km east of the Andover lithium discovery2,5.
  • An up to 120-hole aircore drilling program is permitted to follow an extensive soil sampling and gravity program underway at Big Bell North in WA’s world-class Murchison Gold Province, testing greenstone-splay fault hosted gold targets identified from interpretation of imagery from the recently completed aeromagnetic survey1. Big Bell North is located along strike to the northeast of the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit4.
  • Approvals imminent for a substantial drilling program at the Warrego East copper-gold project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field, which historically produced a world-class 25Mt @ 6.9g/t Au and 2.8% Cu6. Warrego East is directly east of Warrego mine, which produced 6.75Mt @ 1.9% Cu and 1.8g/t Au6. The drilling will test a series of gravity and magnetics defined ironstone hosted copper-gold targets within a corridor which links the Warrego Mine with the Gecko and Orlando copper-gold deposits6,7.

Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:

“2024 is shaping up as the most active and exciting period in Metals Australia’s history - with the three aggressive gold and critical minerals drilling and exploration programs launched at Warrambie, Big Bell North and Warrego East in Australia being advanced in parallel with our two gold and critical minerals programs underway in Canada.

“Critically, our projects are all located in world-class mineralised provinces along strike from major discoveries and historical mines.

We believe all our projects have potential for major new discoveries and we look forward to a period of strong news flow and results throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond - as we look to unlock their potential and build value for MLS shareholders.”

Figure 1: Metals Australia key Critical Minerals and gold exploration projects in world-class mineral terranes (adapted from Geoscience Australia, Australian Mineral Deposits)

Warrambie Lithium-Pegmatite, Gold and Ni-Cu-Co Targets, Northwest Pilbara, WA

An extensive aircore drilling program has commenced testing bedrock lithium-pegmatite targets identified at Warrambie as well as gold and Ni-Cu-Co targets in previously un-explored areas under shallow cover.

Up to 50 aircore holes (up to 6,000m) are being drilled to test targets generated through interpretation of previously acquired detailed aeromagnetics and detailed gravity imagery over the Warrambie project (see Figure 2), including:

  • Lithium pegmatite targets associated with northeast-trending fault corridors associated with gravity lows which intersect magnetic mafic intrusive rocks1,8. This is an analogous geological setting to the neighbouring Andover lithium pegmatite discovery (drilling intersections of up to 209m @ 1.42% Li2O2) – which is associated with a 5km wide, northeast-trending structural corridor in mafic intrusive rocks (Figure 2).
  • Orogenic gold (and Ni-Cu-Co sulphide) targets associated with magnetic anomalies in the Scholl shear which extend west of the Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX:SBR) Sherlock Bay Project, which hosts a 100,000t Ni-Cu-Co sulphide resource9, where recent drilling produced a significant gold (Ni-Cu-Co) intersection mineralisation (8m @ 1.07 g/t Au, 0.3% Ni, 0.11% Cu in SBDD01010) - see Figure 1. The Scholl Shear is parallel and analogous to the Mallina shear which hosts the world-class, >10Moz, Hemi Gold Deposit (DeGrey Mining, ASX:DEG)3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Chinese flag.

China Files WTO Complaint Over Canada’s EV and Metal Tariffs

China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), as well as steel and aluminum.

Bloomberg reported on Friday (September 6) that China's commerce ministry has called for Canada to reverse its decision to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on EVs and 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports from China.

Beijing claims that these measures, which are set to take effect in October, constitute trade protectionism that violates international rules and distorts global supply chains.

Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega.

Offtake Deal with Chemphys Signals Strong Future for Lithium, Galan Lithium Exec Says

On the heels of a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a potential offtake deal, Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega has expressed confidence in a “very strong” future for lithium.

On August 26, Galan signed an MOU with Chinese battery producer Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry for an offtake prepayment agreement. Once a definitive deal is reached, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of Phase 1 production from Galan’s Hombre Muerto West project in Argentina. The Chinese firm will also provide Galan with a prepayment facility of US$40 million for the offtake.

“It tells you that the long-term future for lithium and the lithium battery revolution that we are seeing is very strong,” de la Vega told the Investing News Network.

Finger holding down red domino.

Arcadium Halts Mount Cattlin Expansion, Plans Transition to Care and Maintenance

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) announced on Wednesday (September 4) that it will place its Mount Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia on care and maintenance by mid-2025.

The company said in a press release that it will halt Stage 4A waste stripping, as well as any expansionary investment beyond Stage 3 following a sustained drop in spodumene prices.

According to Fastmarkets, spodumene prices fell close to 90 percent between January 2023 and January of this year, dropping from the US$7,500 to US$7,790 per metric ton range to US$800 to US$950.

Chariot Corporation

Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024

Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot”) refers to the announcement dated 30 August 2024 entitled “Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC repossess Horizon and Halo lithium projects” (the “Original Announcement”) pursuant to which the Company announced that Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), in which Chariot holds a 24.1% interest, was in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Horizon Lithium LLC and Halo Lithium LLC, with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE:PNRG) (“Pan American Energy”) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE:POWR) (“POWR”), respectively. This action by Mustang will result in Horizon Lithium LLC’s and Halo Lithium LLC’s repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon Lithium Project and Halo Lithium Project, respectively.

Lithium periodic symbol leaning against lithium ore and blue batteries.

5 Best-performing Lithium Stocks of 2024

As the market moves into the second half of year, the lithium sector has continued to experience challenges.

However, after 2023's broad fluctuations, the lithium sector exhibited greater stability in the first half of 2024.

While oversupply and weak prices kept some companies from registering large gains during the period, others saw share price growth. Read on to discover which lithium-focused companies on Canadian and Australian exchanges have performed the best in 2024.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Announces Departure of Director

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces that Heather Williamson has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024.

Heather Williamson is stepping down from the Board to focus on other professional and personal commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Heather for her invaluable contributions to Lancaster Resources and extend their best wishes as she embarks on her next chapter.

