The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces
Drilling will test priority targets identified along strike from major gold and critical minerals discoveries and mines in Western Australia and the Northern Territory
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced testing the first of three key exploration projects in Australia1,8, which are highly prospective for gold and critical minerals. All three projects are located along strike from major mineral deposits in world-class mineral fields (see Figure 1).
- An aircore drilling program of up to 6,000m is underway testing gold, lithium-pegmatite and Ni-Cu- Co targets across the Warrambie Project in WA’s northwest Pilbara1. Warrambie straddles the Scholl Shear Zone, which is analogous to the Mallina Shear – host to the nearby, 10Moz, Hemi gold deposit3. The drilling will also test for major lithium-pegmatites, being located just 10km east of the Andover lithium discovery2,5.
- An up to 120-hole aircore drilling program is permitted to follow an extensive soil sampling and gravity program underway at Big Bell North in WA’s world-class Murchison Gold Province, testing greenstone-splay fault hosted gold targets identified from interpretation of imagery from the recently completed aeromagnetic survey1. Big Bell North is located along strike to the northeast of the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit4.
- Approvals imminent for a substantial drilling program at the Warrego East copper-gold project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field, which historically produced a world-class 25Mt @ 6.9g/t Au and 2.8% Cu6. Warrego East is directly east of Warrego mine, which produced 6.75Mt @ 1.9% Cu and 1.8g/t Au6. The drilling will test a series of gravity and magnetics defined ironstone hosted copper-gold targets within a corridor which links the Warrego Mine with the Gecko and Orlando copper-gold deposits6,7.
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“2024 is shaping up as the most active and exciting period in Metals Australia’s history - with the three aggressive gold and critical minerals drilling and exploration programs launched at Warrambie, Big Bell North and Warrego East in Australia being advanced in parallel with our two gold and critical minerals programs underway in Canada.
“Critically, our projects are all located in world-class mineralised provinces along strike from major discoveries and historical mines.
We believe all our projects have potential for major new discoveries and we look forward to a period of strong news flow and results throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond - as we look to unlock their potential and build value for MLS shareholders.”
Figure 1: Metals Australia key Critical Minerals and gold exploration projects in world-class mineral terranes (adapted from Geoscience Australia, Australian Mineral Deposits)
Warrambie Lithium-Pegmatite, Gold and Ni-Cu-Co Targets, Northwest Pilbara, WA
An extensive aircore drilling program has commenced testing bedrock lithium-pegmatite targets identified at Warrambie as well as gold and Ni-Cu-Co targets in previously un-explored areas under shallow cover.
Up to 50 aircore holes (up to 6,000m) are being drilled to test targets generated through interpretation of previously acquired detailed aeromagnetics and detailed gravity imagery over the Warrambie project (see Figure 2), including:
- Lithium pegmatite targets associated with northeast-trending fault corridors associated with gravity lows which intersect magnetic mafic intrusive rocks1,8. This is an analogous geological setting to the neighbouring Andover lithium pegmatite discovery (drilling intersections of up to 209m @ 1.42% Li2O2) – which is associated with a 5km wide, northeast-trending structural corridor in mafic intrusive rocks (Figure 2).
- Orogenic gold (and Ni-Cu-Co sulphide) targets associated with magnetic anomalies in the Scholl shear which extend west of the Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX:SBR) Sherlock Bay Project, which hosts a 100,000t Ni-Cu-Co sulphide resource9, where recent drilling produced a significant gold (Ni-Cu-Co) intersection mineralisation (8m @ 1.07 g/t Au, 0.3% Ni, 0.11% Cu in SBDD01010) - see Figure 1. The Scholl Shear is parallel and analogous to the Mallina shear which hosts the world-class, >10Moz, Hemi Gold Deposit (DeGrey Mining, ASX:DEG)3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is a mineral exploration company with a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. The portfolio comprises two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada — the Lac Carheil flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The Australian portfolio comprises four projects: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
The push for net zero targets and the call from policymakers to transition to cleaner energy has intensified the focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage. The EV automakers and battery manufacturers, rely on essential materials such as graphite and metals, including lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, to manufacture the batteries that are used in these vehicles and storage batteries generally. This has driven carmakers and battery manufacturers to partner with battery material suppliers under direct off-take agreements. Further, some automakers/battery manufacturers are buying equity stakes in miners, involving them directly in financing decisions for the development of mining projects. This is encouraging for companies such as Metals Australia as it actively advances its projects towards development.
Figure 2 – Graphite is a Critical Mineral required for the mass electrification of auto transportation.
Metals Australia is focused on progressing its flagship Lac Carheil flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. The project is well-positioned to supply high quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production in the future. The company announced positive sampling results across a 36-km strike length of identified graphite trends at Lac Carheil, including many values over 20% Cg and an exceptionally high-grade sample containing over 63% Cg. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Carheil Mineral Resource. An application for the drilling program is progressing with the Quebec regulator. Additionally, the company has recently commenced a Flake Graphite concentrate prefeasibility study with Lycopodium in Ontario and a downstream battery anode plant design with ANZAPLAN in Germany.
Metals Australia is also advancing its lithium, gold and silver exploration project at Corvette River, which is adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium project. Further, the company carries out aggressive exploration programs at its other projects, including Manindi, Warrambie & the Murchison in Western Australia and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory region of Australia.
Metals Australia is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million, which we note was higher than the company’s market capital at current share price. Metals Australia benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The appointment of experienced mining executive Paul Ferguson as the CEO is positive for the company. Since joining in January 2024, he has significantly advanced planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs, and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade graphite project towards development. The Corvette Project has also completed exploration planning and is now fully permitted for drilling and trenching work during the northern hemisphere summer.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Carheil high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Carheil based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Carheil in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.
Key Projects
Canada
Lac Carheil Flake Graphite Project (MLS 100%)
Conceptual 3D Mining layout from February 2021 Scoping Study (Lac Carheil Project formerly named Lac Rainy Project)
The Lac Carheil Graphite Project is located in eastern Quebec, Canada, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with access to excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power facilities. The project hosts an existing JORC 2012 mineral resource of 13.3 million tons (Mt) @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon, which was announced in 2020 and a scoping study was completed and reported on in early 2021. Battery test work followed, in Germany, and this demonstrated the Lac Carheil Graphite concentrate could be shaped, purified, coated and used in battery applications with excellent results. Given the above work, the company carried out further field work, recently announcing exceptionally high-grade sampling results from 80 samples on 10 identified graphitic trends across the property. This included a sample containing 63 percent graphitic carbon, and 10 samples containing over 20% Cg. The average grade of the sampling was 11% Cg, which is comparable to the current high-grade resource. The combined strike length of the identified high-grade graphitic zones is over 36 kms. This compares to just 1 km of drilling on 1.6 kms of graphite trend that was utilised to obtain the existing resource. The potential for expanding and upgrading the existing resource remains enormous.
Figure 4 –Lac Carheil Graphite Project - Electromagnetic imagery outlining graphite trends and the resource
Additional drilling and development studies are either planned or are already underway, including a pre-feasibility study for a high grade Flake graphite concentrate product – which has commenced and a downstream purification options assessment and a scoping study for a battery anode facility in North America, which has been contracted. The company also announced it is contract ready for its planned drilling program and will fast-track the program as soon as permits are received from the Quebec regulator.
Corvette River Lithium Project (MLS 100%)Corvette River Lithium, gold and silver Project is located in Quebec’s James Bay region Metals Australia recently announced that it is fully permitted to advance an extensive field exploration program across its holdings which include the wholly owned East Pontois, Felicie and West Pontois projects, situated within Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT) CV Lithium Trend, as well as tenements at West and East Eade in the company's parallel Corvette River South Trend. A field mapping and sampling program concluded last year and identified large, potentially lithium-bearing pegmatites immediately along strike from Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium pegmatite discoveries. Additionally, the company has flagged significant gold and silver samples from its review of work previously completed across the field as is illustrated in the diagram below.
Figure 5 – The Corvette Projects in the James Bay region of Canada. Prospective for Lithium, Gold & Silver
Australian Projects
Warrambie Project (MLS 80%)
The Warrambie project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It is 20 kms west of the Andover Lithium discovery (Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS). Metals Australia has completed geophysical surveys across the area and is identifying targets for further field exploration and drilling.
Warrego East Project (MLS 80%)
Metals Australia acquired the tenements as part of a package purchased from Payne Gully Gold in 2022. The company’s tenements include a granted exploration license (E32725) directly along strike to the east of the Warrego copper-gold deposit, which has a production of 1.45 Million Ounces of gold at 8 grams per tonne and over 90,000 tonnes of Copper at 2%. The Warrego mine operated from the late 1950’s through until 1989. It was found under sedimentary cover. The area and this land package is under detailed review utilizing available geophysical surveys. The company aims to identify further targets hidden under shallow sediment cover.
Big Bell North Project (MLS 80%)
The Murchison tenements were also acquired as part of the Payne Gully Gold transaction. Metals Australia owns exploration licenses at the Murchison gold project, which is adjacent to the >5 million ounces (Moz) Big Bell gold deposit. The company plans to conduct detailed magnetics and gravity surveys to test for extensions and repeats of high-grade gold deposits.
Manindi Project (MLS 80%)The Manindi project is located in the Murchison District, approximately 500 kms northeast of Perth in Western Australia. The project comprises three mining leases and has an established high-grade zinc mineral resource. The metallurgical test work has located spodumene in samples from a high-grade lithium intersection of 12m @ 1.38 percent lithium oxide, including 3m @ 2.12 percent lithium oxide. The company also made a new vanadium-titanium discovery at the Manindi project.
Management Team
Paul Ferguson – Chief Executive Officer
A Mining Engineer, Paul Ferguson has over three decades of experience in the resources and energy sectors across North America, Asia and Australia. He has extensive project development and operational experience working in Canada. He has worked in oil & gas major ExxonMobil across project stages, including feasibility, design, construction, and operation. He has worked in Executive level roles within Australia, including at GMA Garnet and held increasingly more senior roles with BHP (Iron Ore & Coking Coal) and then with Exxon Coal Minerals and Mobil Oil Australia during the early stages of his career.
Tanya Newby – CFO and Joint Company Secretary
Tanya Newby is a finance and governance professional with over 20 years experience in various corporate and commercial roles. She has a strong background in the resources sector and has provided financial advice and assistance to a number of publicly listed entities through exploration, project development through to the production stage. Tanya is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and a Graduate Member of the Institute of Company Directors.
Michael Muhling – Joint Company Secretary
Michael Muhling has over two decades of experience in the resources, including 15 years in senior roles with ASX-listed companies. He is a fellow of CPA Australia, The Chartered Governance Institute, and the Governance Institute of Australia.
John Dugdale – Technical Advisor
John Dugdale is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in the discovery and development of graphite, lithium, gold, nickel and copper projects. His corporate experience includes serving as a director and CEO of several junior resource companies focused on nickel-cobalt, graphite and copper-gold projects. Additionally, he has experience in funds management with Lion Selection Group.
Chris Ramsay – General Manager Geology
Chris Ramsay is a geologist and project manager with over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has been involved in exploration, mine development and operations for mining projects in Australasia, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa and North America.
Board
Michael Scivolo – Non-executive Chairman
Michael Scivolo has extensive accounting and taxation experience for corporate and non-corporate entities. He was a partner/director at a CPA firm until 2011 and has since been consulting in accounting and taxation. Scivolo is on the boards of several ASX-listed mining companies, including Sabre Resources, Golden Deeps and Tennant Minerals Ltd.
Alexander Biggs – Non-executive Director
Alexander Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the mining and engineering sector. During his career, he has been involved in various activities, including operations, consulting, finance and capital raising. He is currently the managing director of Lightning Minerals (ASX) and was previously the managing director of Critical Resources (ASX:CRR). Biggs is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines.
Rachelle Domansky – Non-executive Director
Rachelle Domansky is an ESG specialist and a consulting psychologist for businesses, governments and educational institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Metals Australia, Rachelle holds non-executive board positions at Quebec Lithium and Access Plus WA Deaf.
Basil Conti – Non-executive Director
Basil Conti has been associated with the mining industry for over 25 years. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia & NZ and was a partner/director of a chartered accounting firm in West Perth until 2015.
China Files WTO Complaint Over Canada’s EV and Metal Tariffs
China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), as well as steel and aluminum.
Bloomberg reported on Friday (September 6) that China's commerce ministry has called for Canada to reverse its decision to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on EVs and 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports from China.
Beijing claims that these measures, which are set to take effect in October, constitute trade protectionism that violates international rules and distorts global supply chains.
The Trudeau administration announced the tariffs on August 26, citing the need to protect various industries in the country from what it believes are unfair trade practices from China. The EV tariffs, which will apply to various types of passenger vehicles, including hybrid cars, trucks and buses, are scheduled to begin on October 1.
Meanwhile, the 25 percent levy on Chinese steel and aluminum is set to start on October 15.
China's WTO case against Canada marks its third this year after similar disputes with the US and the EU.
The Asian nation has also initiated an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, raising concerns that trade tensions between the two countries may escalate further. The probe was announced last week by China’s commerce ministry, signaling that Beijing may take further retaliatory actions if the tariffs are not withdrawn.
Canada has defended the tariffs as necessary for maintaining a level playing field, particularly for its EV and metal sectors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously stated that China’s trade practices, including state-directed overproduction, have created market imbalances that undermine competition and threaten Canadian jobs.
The tariffs are intended to counteract the impact of Chinese subsidies and overcapacity in these industries.
As mentioned, the dispute between China and Canada is part of a broader trend of rising trade tensions between China and the west, driven in part by concerns over the rapid growth of Chinese exports in high-tech sectors.
The US, which implemented 100 percent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in May, has imposed additional duties on goods related to EV production, including solar cells, semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries.
The EU also introduced new tariffs on Chinese EVs earlier this year, with rates ranging from 17.4 percent to 37.6 percent. These measures are aimed at reducing the market influence of low-cost Chinese vehicles.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Offtake Deal with Chemphys Signals Strong Future for Lithium, Galan Lithium Exec Says
On the heels of a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a potential offtake deal, Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega has expressed confidence in a “very strong” future for lithium.
On August 26, Galan signed an MOU with Chinese battery producer Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry for an offtake prepayment agreement. Once a definitive deal is reached, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of Phase 1 production from Galan’s Hombre Muerto West project in Argentina. The Chinese firm will also provide Galan with a prepayment facility of US$40 million for the offtake.
“It tells you that the long-term future for lithium and the lithium battery revolution that we are seeing is very strong,” de la Vega told the Investing News Network.
“When you look at the converters, they’re in expansion mode, the battery makers are in expansion mode because they have to supply lithium to the battery converters. This tells you a story that China is hungry for further feed, and this feedstock, in our view, won't be enough in the long term. So what has to give is price. Price will come back," he said.
"I cannot tell exactly when that's going to happen — whether it's three months, six months, 12 months … and by the time we start coming to production, we believe that we'll be in a different pricing environment, and we'll be set to start taking the rewards from all the hard work that we've been doing all these years to become a producer," de la Vega added.
Galan is in a strong position to also look into Phase II and take production from 5,000 tonnes up to 21,000 tonnes, he added. Galan is on track to begin production at its Hombre Muerto West project in 2025.
Watch the full interview with Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Galan Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Galan Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Galan Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Arcadium Halts Mount Cattlin Expansion, Plans Transition to Care and Maintenance
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) announced on Wednesday (September 4) that it will place its Mount Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia on care and maintenance by mid-2025.
The company said in a press release that it will halt Stage 4A waste stripping, as well as any expansionary investment beyond Stage 3 following a sustained drop in spodumene prices.
According to Fastmarkets, spodumene prices fell close to 90 percent between January 2023 and January of this year, dropping from the US$7,500 to US$7,790 per metric ton range to US$800 to US$950.
Data from S&P Global Commodity Insights shows prices are now at the US$720 level.
The sharp drop has primarily been attributed to oversupply and reduced demand for electric vehicles.
“Production at Mt Cattlin beyond the current stage of the open pit cannot be justified in the current price environment for spodumene,” said Arcadium CEO Paul Graves. “We will maintain open and transparent dialogue with all of our stakeholders while supporting our employees and communities in Western Australia during this transition period."
The Australian Financial Review quotes Citi analysts as saying that Mount Cattlin breaks even at a spodumene price of US$1,200, with few Australian lithium mines being viable below US$1,000.
Romano Sala Tenna, portfolio manager at Katana Asset Management, told the news outlet that while the suspension of Mount Cattlin is expected to support lithium prices, there will be a delay before any significant impact is felt.
“There will be a lag because there are healthy stockpiles at the mines and in China on the docks,” he said.
Other lithium companies are also adjusting their strategies in response to the price drop.
Core Lithium (ASX:CHR,OTC Pink:CXOXF) suspended operations at its Finniss project in Australia's Northern Territory back in January, while this week Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL,ASX:PLL) withdrew its application for a US government loan. The company originally intended to use the funds to finance its expansion plans.
Meanwhile, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), the world’s largest lithium producer, implemented job cuts at the start of the year and at the end of July announced plans to downsize its Kemerton refinery in Western Australia.
Arcadium's decision on Mount Cattlin comes after the company said at the beginning of August that it would be deferring investments in two of its four expansion projects. Graves explained at the time that while the long-term outlook for lithium remains strong, the market is "clearly indicating" that new supply isn't needed at the pace previously expected.
The firm said it would pause investment in its Galaxy spodumene project in Canada, and would look at bringing in a partner to provide capital. It also said it would revisit the sequencing of its lithium carbonate projects in Argentina's Salar del Hombre Muerto. These moves are expected to cut capital spending by US$500 million over 24 months.
The company will provide further insight on its strategy and market outlook on its Investor Day on September 19.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024
Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot”) refers to the announcement dated 30 August 2024 entitled “Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC repossess Horizon and Halo lithium projects” (the “Original Announcement”) pursuant to which the Company announced that Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), in which Chariot holds a 24.1% interest, was in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Horizon Lithium LLC and Halo Lithium LLC, with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE:PNRG) (“Pan American Energy”) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE:POWR) (“POWR”), respectively. This action by Mustang will result in Horizon Lithium LLC’s and Halo Lithium LLC’s repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon Lithium Project and Halo Lithium Project, respectively.
As disclosed in the Original Announcement:
- Each of Pan American Energy and POWR decided not to make the required payment of claims maintenance fees to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and to surrender their respective interests in the mineral claims constituting the Horizon Lithium Project and the Halo Lithium Project (together, the “Projects”). Both have cited current lithium market conditions as the principal reason for terminating their respective property option agreement.
- Mustang completed a capital raising of US$250,000 through the issue of convertible notes and has used the funds raised to pay the maintenance fees to the BLM to maintain its interest in the Projects.
Chariot disclosed the mineral resource estimate stated in Figure 1 (the “Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate”) in relation to the Horizon Lithium Project in the Original Announcement which was prepared by Pan American Energy in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) standards. This mineral resource estimate is considered a “foreign estimate” for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules (“Listing Rules”) as it relates to a “material mining project” that the Company is reacquiring an interest in and therefore is required to be reported in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules (particularly Listing Rule 5.12). The purpose of this announcement is to include the requisite disclosures required by Listing Rule 5.12 in respect to the Original Announcement.
Pan American Energy reported the Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate to the Canadian Securities Exchange on 20 November 2023 and subsequently released an NI 43-101 compliant technical report on 4 January 20241.
Table 1: Horizon Lithium Project Mineral Resource1
Effective Date 15 November 2023, reported by Pan American Energy Corp. Resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 300 ppm Li.
A “mineral resource” is as defined in the JORC Code (“Mineral Resource”) and the “competent person” is as defined in the JORC Code (the “Competent Person”).
The Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate contained in this announcement and the Original Announcement has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and has not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code.
Investors and other users of the Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate are cautioned that, as is the case with any Mineral Resource, reported tonnages and grades obtained from sparse points of observation, are subject to change as further data that adds to knowledge of the Mineral Resource are received and interpreted. The reported Mineral Resource may also be subject to variation when compiled by a different Competent Person, reflecting differences in interpretation of available data and previous experience with the commodity and style of mineralisation being reported.
The reported tonnes and grades have been reported and classified in compliance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2014). The CIM Definition Standards are closely comparable with the JORC Code.
The Competent Person for this announcement has yet to complete sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate in accordance with the JORC Code.
However, the Competent Person confirms that the information contained in this announcement and the Original Announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Horizon Lithium Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Best-performing Lithium Stocks of 2024
As the market moves into the second half of year, the lithium sector has continued to experience challenges.
However, after 2023's broad fluctuations, the lithium sector exhibited greater stability in the first half of 2024.
While oversupply and weak prices kept some companies from registering large gains during the period, others saw share price growth. Read on to discover which lithium-focused companies on Canadian and Australian exchanges have performed the best in 2024.
The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener, and data was gathered on August 27, 2024. While US lithium companies were considered for the list, none were up year-to-date at the time data was gathered. All lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million in their respective currencies when data was gathered.
1. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Year-to-date gain: 140 percent; market cap: C$76.02 million; current share price: C$0.60
Exploration firm Q2 Metals is exploring its flagship Mia lithium property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The property contains the Mia trend, which spans over 10 kilometers. Also included in Q2 Metals' portfolio is the Stellar lithium property, comprising 77 claims and located 6 kilometers north of the Mia property.
This year, Q2 Metals has also focused on exploring the Cisco lithium property, which is situated in the same region. On February 29, the company entered into three separate option agreements to gain a 100 percent interest in Cisco, news that caused its share price to skyrocket; it reached a year-to-date high of C$0.54 on March 4.
In mid-May, Q2 Metals released re-assayed results from 2023 drilling conducted at Cisco by the property's vendors. The company used the analytical method it has applied to its Mia drill cores.
“We are pleased with the positive outcome of the re-analysis of the Cisco drill results,” said Q2 Metals Vice President of Exploration Neil McCallum. “A thorough review of the quality control measures has solidified that the new results are more accurate than the original results previously announced. It’s not an unexpected change as the analytical methods now used are more accurate at higher grades above roughly 1.5 percent Li2O and we have several samples above that range.”
Later that month, the company announced the start of a summer drill program at the Cisco property. It has since released multiple significant updates, including the confirmation of eight new mineralized zones on July 8.
Q2 Metals closed the acquisition of Cisco in June and now wholly owns the project.
2. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Year-to-date gain: 104.3 percent; market cap: C$66.96 million; current share price: C$0.47
Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to become a premier North American lithium producer utilizing its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology to extract lithium from oilfield brine. It has a Canadian field simulation center in Calgary, Alberta, and is deploying its technology starting in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
On April 29, Volt announced a strategic investment of US$1.5 million by an unnamed company operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas for the deployment of a field unit to produce lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
In the lead-up to the deployment, Volt significantly increased its DLE production capacity to 96,000 liters per day.
In August, the company announced the successful deployment, installation and commencement of function-testing of its first field unit at the operator's site. According to the statement, Volt has scaled up the field unit again, and it is now capable of processing over 200,000 liters of oilfield brine per day.
3. Foremost Lithium (CSE:FAT)
Year-to-date gains: 16.02 percent; market cap: C$21.44 million; share price: C$3.91
Foremost Lithium is an exploration company with several hard rock lithium properties, which it calls the Lithium Lane projects, in the Snow Lake district of Manitoba, Canada, as well as the Lac Simard South project in Québec, Canada.
In early June, Foremost announced plans to spin out its Winston gold-silver project in New Mexico, US, into a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Rio Grande Resources. Winston includes three historic mine sites.
In May, the company completed its winter drill program at the Zoro lithium project in Manitoba. The drilling encompassed 21 diamond drill holes over 5,826 meters and targeted previously untested mineralization southeast of Dyke 1, where the company has an inferred resource of 1.07 million metric tons with a 0.91 percent lithium oxide grade.
According to the statement, the preliminary results “demonstrated the continuity of lithium mineralization along Dyke 1.”
In mid-August, Foremost Lithium announced positive results from the program, with one hole intersecting 1.15 percent lithium oxide over 4.97 meters and 1.52 percent over 5.02 meters, and another hitting 1.1 percent lithium oxide over 9.88 meters. These results could enhance the project's overall resource potential.
1. Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)
Year-to-date gain: 31.72 percent; market cap: AU$718.8 million; current share price: AU$3.82
Europe-focused Vulcan Energy Resources aims to support a carbon-neutral future by producing lithium and renewable energy from geothermal brine. The company is currently developing the Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan is utilizing a proprietary alumina-based adsorbent-type direct lithium extraction process to produce lithium with an end goal of supplying sustainable lithium for the European electric vehicle market.
On April 11, Vulcan announced the commencement of lithium chloride production at its lithium extraction optimization plant in Germany. According to the company, the milestone marks the first lithium chemical production in Europe using local supply. The plant consistently exhibited over 90 percent lithium extraction efficiency.
Vulcan will now prepare the 40 million euro facility for commercial production. The company already has binding lithium offtake agreements in place with major automakers and battery manufacturers, and expects to supply enough lithium for 500,000 electric vehicles during the first phase of production.
In August, Vulcan reported that commissioning of its lithium hydroxide optimization plant, CLEOP, near Frankfurt, had begun. As noted in the statement, this step is key in Vulcan's plan to produce Europe's first battery-grade lithium hydroxide from a European source, supporting the local battery market.
2. Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC)
Year-to-date gain: 23.6 percent; market cap: AU$57.06 million; share price: AU$0.11
Africa-focused explorer Prospect Resources holds a diversified portfolio of assets located in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. The company’s lithium projects, Omaruru and Step Aside, are in Namibia and Zimbabwe, respectively.
In late June, Prospect released an update on its exploration activities at the projects. The company reported strong assay results from Phase 4 diamond drilling at Step Aside, and shared results from follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Omaruru.
In a release, Managing Director Sam Hosack highlights the significant mineralization potential at both projects.
Moving forward, Prospect plans to slow down spending at its lithium projects as it turns to its newly acquired Mumbezhi copper project. The company believes it can monetize Step Aside in the near term to aid in this goal.
In its most recent quarterly results, Prospect noted the completion of drilling and fieldwork for the Phase 4 diamond drilling program at the Step Aside lithium project in Zimbabwe, with no further exploration planned. The project is being prepared for sale to help fund Mumbezhi.
Meanwhile, the Omaruru lithium project in Namibia has completed Phase 2 drilling, and spending has been reduced to holding costs as focus shifts to the Mumbezhi project. At the Bikita Gem lithium project in Zimbabwe, Prospect has begun fieldwork and trenching after entering a joint venture earn-in agreement in May, with a limited drilling program planned to "to test the subsurface below a number of historical lithium-bearing (petalite) targets identified at the Project."
FAQs for investing in lithium
How much lithium is on Earth?
While we don't know how much total lithium is on Earth, the US Geological Survey estimates that global reserves of lithium stand at 22 billion metric tons. Of that, 9.2 billion MT are located in Chile, and 5.7 billion MT are in Australia.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined throughout the world, but the two countries that produce the most are Australia and Chile. Australia's lithium comes from primarily hard-rock deposits, while Chile's comes from lithium brines. Chile is part of the Lithium Triangle alongside Argentina and Bolivia, although those two countries have a lower annual output.
Rounding out the top five lithium-producing countries behind Australia and Chile are China, Argentina and Brazil.
What is lithium used for?
Lithium has many uses, including the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and other tech, as well as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. Still, it is largely the electric vehicle industry that is boosting demand.
How to invest in lithium?
Those looking to get into the lithium market have many options when it comes to how to invest in lithium.
Lithium stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. If you’re looking to diversify instead of focusing on one stock, there is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the metal. Experienced investors can also look at lithium futures.
Unlike many commodities, investors cannot physically hold lithium due to its dangerous properties.
How to buy lithium stocks?
Through the use of a broker or an investing service such as an app, investors can purchase lithium stocks and ETFs that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a lithium stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
It's also important for investors to keep their goals in mind when choosing their investing method. There are many factors to consider when choosing a broker, as well as when looking at investing apps — a few of these include the broker or app's reputation, their fee structure and investment style.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Lancaster Resources Announces Departure of Director
Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces that Heather Williamson has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024.
Heather Williamson is stepping down from the Board to focus on other professional and personal commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Heather for her invaluable contributions to Lancaster Resources and extend their best wishes as she embarks on her next chapter.
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Lancaster owns 100% of the uranium-prospective contiguous Catley Lake and Centennial East claims in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, which together cover 8,117 hectares. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12 km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U3O8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U3O8 over 0.5m Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U3O8 over 6.5m. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties does not necessarily indicate the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size, and has been approved for drilling permits. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 42 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Click here to connect with Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA:6UF0), to receive an Investor Presentation
