Mart Wolbert: Uranium at Key Point, US$150 Price is "Inevitable"
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Mart Wolbert of Contrarian Codex shares his latest thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus takeaways from the World Nuclear Association's recent conference.
Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, shares his key takeaways from the recent World Nuclear Symposium, also weighing in on the state of the uranium market today.
"I think all the fundamentals that we have seen over the past year, over the past two years — they're going to start to matter," he said during the interview.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.