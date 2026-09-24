Video

Mart Wolbert: Uranium at Key Point, US$150 Price is "Inevitable"play icon
Uranium Investing

Mart Wolbert: Uranium at Key Point, US$150 Price is "Inevitable"

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Sep 24, 2026 08:55PM

Mart Wolbert of Contrarian Codex shares his latest thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus takeaways from the World Nuclear Association's recent conference.

Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, shares his key takeaways from the recent World Nuclear Symposium, also weighing in on the state of the uranium market today.

"I think all the fundamentals that we have seen over the past year, over the past two years — they're going to start to matter," he said during the interview.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Peter Krauth, silver bars.
Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Mania Still Ahead, Don't Get Caught in Bear Trap

Bill Holter, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver on Sale, I'm Investing "Aggressively" Now

Alice Queen CEO and Managing Director Andrew Buxton.
Gold Investing

Alice Queen Completes Exploration Target Estimate at Horn Island, Intends to Update MRE

Mount Hope Mining CEO Fergus Kiley.
Precious Metals Investing

Mount Hope Mining Advances Mount Solitary as Results Exceed Expectations

American Uranium Executive Director Bruce Lane.
Uranium Investing

American Uranium: Targeting Resource Growth and Confidence Increase at Lo Herma Project

Up next

Jim Thorne, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jim Thorne: Gold Game Has Changed, Here's the New Roadmap

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 16, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jim Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus, is cautioning investors that many economic ideas that worked in the past no longer apply in today's world.

"I think gold is good, silver is good. And again, I think digital assets, or crypto, are ... a digital way to to manifest the same type of macro view in your portfolio," he said

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Josef Schachter, oil rigs. play icon
Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Bargains as Prices Break US$100

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 15, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, outlines the factors that have taken oil prices back above US$100 per barrel.

He also explains his stock strategy as market volatility continues — in his view, the best bargains are in natural gas, natural gas liquids and the service sector.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold's Key Drivers, Plus End-of-Year Price Forecast

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 14, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, weighs in on gold's summer price activity and shares his price forecast for the end of 2026.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see gold prices spike sharply higher between now and the end of the year, and we wouldn't be surprised to see US$80 or US$90 (per ounce) silver either," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Brien Lundin, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Bonds Sending Warning — Here's What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 11, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shares his latest thoughts on gold, saying that for the last couple of months the price has largely been rising alongside real yields in the bond market.

In his view, that's a potentially concerning sign for what's ahead.

Click here to sign up for the New Orleans Investment Conference.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

John Kaiser, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

John Kaiser: Gold's New Price Base, Plus Stocks I'm Watching Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 08, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Kaiser of Kaiser Research believes the "mother of all resource junior bull cycles" is currently in its fourth inning, with a "wall of cash" headed for the sector.

In his view, now is the time for investors to research which stocks they want to buy.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News