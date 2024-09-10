$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
XReality Group

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

xReality Group Limited (XRG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $5.6M AUD contract to deliver a new immersive training capability to the United States Department of Defence. The contract has been awarded to XRG by Acrolect Solutions LLC, DBA Endurance Group, who is serving as prime contractor to the US Department of Defence for the R&D effort.

  • The contract scope is to deliver a new immersive training capability and includes supplying Operator XR system licenses along with R&D services.
  • The R&D project duration is 20 months commencing 11th September 2024.
  • The contract presents opportunities for follow on work.
This project represents the first sale of Operator XR’s immersive training systems to a US Federal Government customer, and will be delivered across a period of 20 months starting 11th September 2024. The contract includes pathways for follow on work within the DoD and broader US Government agencies.

CEO of XRG, Wayne Jones said“the strategic importance of this project cannot be understated, representing Operator XR’s first major engagement with the US Department of Defence. Operator XR will be jointly developing a cutting edge capability that has the potential to expand into further global agencies as well as the many operational units within the US Defence Force.”

This ASX Release is authorised by the Board of xReality Group Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:xrgemerging tech stocksemerging tech explorationemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. September 9, 2024 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE: AETH ) ( OTCQB: AETHF ) ( Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Zara Kanji from her role as independent Board Director and the appointment of Nancy Boufeas as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people

Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people

Apple Watch delivers new sleep apnea notifications, and AirPods Pro 2 provide the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience including a clinical-grade, over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple introduces AirPods 4 and the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2

Apple introduces AirPods 4 and the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2

The new AirPods lineup includes a brand-new design for AirPods 4, a new array of colors for AirPods Max, and revolutionary Hearing Protection, Hearing Test, and Hearing Aid features for AirPods Pro 2

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium

The ultimate sports watch is packed with additional insights including sleep apnea notifications, and is now offered in a stunning new finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

The world's bestselling watch is thinner than ever, featuring the biggest, most advanced display yet; sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; and water depth and temperature sensing

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple introduces iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple introduces iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Built for Apple Intelligence with the all-new A18 chip, both models feature Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

Gold Investing

What is the Gold Spot Price? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Tale of Two Metals: How Rising Gold, Uranium Price Impacts Supply

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Resource Investing

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

×