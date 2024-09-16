Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

High Grade Zones within Broad Intercepts of Mineralisation Returned from Lord Byron Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further results from the RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program was completed to infill the existing mineral resource and increase confidence in the geological interpretation, prior to a planned update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A concurrent diamond drilling program is almost complete, providing important geotechnical and metallurgical data, as well as crucial structural and geological information to aid the company’s growing understanding of the deposit.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The remaining assay results have been received from the ~8,000m Lord Byron infill RC drilling program at the Jasper Hills Gold Project
  • The results returned wide zones of gold mineralisation that contain internal sections of high-grade. Intercepts returned at Lord Byron include:
    • LBRC24049:
      • 26m @ 2.69 g/t Au from 120m, including 3m @ 12.4 g/t from 123m, and
      • 8m @ 3.48 g/t from 28m
    • LBRC24017:
      • 28m @ 2.77 g/t Au from 153m, including 6m @ 6.00 g/t from 172m
    • LBRC24012:
      • 29m @ 2.62 g/t Au from 160m, including 1m @ 35.7 g/t from 184m
    • LBRC24013:
      • 30m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 143m, including 13m @ 3.18 g/t from 143m
    • LBRC24051:
      • 23m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 67m, including 5m @ 7.03g/t from 83m
    • LBRC24011:
      • 16m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 140m
    • LBRC24048:
      • 1m @ 22.2 g/t Au from 121m, and
      • 7m @ 3.32 g/t Au from 132m, and
      • 24m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 144m
    • LBRC24047:
      • 10m @ 2.31 g/t Au from 109m, and
      • 10m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 132m
  • The program forms part of a Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DD) drill-out at Jasper Hills, which was designed to increase the resource confidence, improve geological understanding and provide geotechnical and metallurgical data.
  • Assays for an additional 7 completed diamond holes are still pending. The diamond rig is currently on site at Lord Byron completing the final 6 diamond tails, drilled as extensions to RC pre-collar holes.
  • The RC drilling rig is currently finishing the drilling program at the Menzies Gold Project, which is expected to complete in the coming days.

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These new Lord Byron assays are particularly exciting. The results have shown the wide intervals of great, open pit mineable gold grades, but also contain discrete zones of high-grade, including in some of the deeper holes, at the base of a A$3,000/oz Au optimised pit shell. These highly encouraging results will feed into updated development studies at the deposit, as outlined in the recent Jasper Hills Scoping Study1.

With successful RC programs now complete at Fish and Lord Byron, the Jasper Hills project is rapidly advancing. Once the RC assays are received from the Fish deposit, attention will turn to geotechnical and metallurgical testwork utilising the diamond core material produced from the drilling program concluding in the coming weeks.

With the current drilling program ending and both rigs soon demobilising, a short drilling break will allow assays to be returned and geological interpretations to be updated, prior to resource updates across the projects. Drilling will then restart, with a large program being planned at the company’s exciting new Sandstone assets set to commence once those transactions complete.

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

The Lord Byron deposit consists of a ‘Main Zone” of mineralisation associated with the northwest-trending Bicentennial Shear Zone. This 100m-wide zone of shearing hosts the bulk of the mineralisation at the deposit. Additional mineralisation is also present in supergene lodes, and as primary gold in banded iron units (BIF) that have been deflected and truncated by the Bicentennial Shear. The RC drilling program at the Lord Byron totals 54 drill holes for ~8,000m of drilling, with all assays now returned.

An additional diamond program is ongoing, totalling 13 holes for 1,700m (including 7 diamond ‘tails’ drilled as extensions to existing RC drillhole pre-collars). Assays remain outstanding for all diamond holes, with 6 short diamond tails remaining to drill to complete the program.

The purpose of this combined RC and DD program was to infill the resource within optimised open pit shells, provide material for metallurgical and geotechnical assessment, facilitate an upgrade of the MRE to indicated or better classification, and potentially delineate Ore Reserves in conjunction with the Definitive Feasibility Study.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Astral Resources

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

Gold recoveries of up to 99.5% achieved across key gold deposits

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report metallurgical test results for Hestia, Eos and Iris, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Papua New Guinea on a map.

Tribal Conflict Leaves 30 Dead Near Porgera Gold Mine

A violent conflict between rival tribes in Papua New Guinea's central highlands has resulted in at least 30 deaths, with authorities struggling to restore order near the country's Porgera gold mine.

On Sunday (September 15), more than 300 shots were exchanged as peace talks between the groups failed.

The clash was fueled by illegal mining and an ongoing land dispute between the Sakar and Piande clans, with the unrest forcing the nearby gold mine to shut down operations to maintain safety.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Launches $1 Million Future of Mining Challenge

Wheaton Precious Metals Logo (CNW Group/Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.)

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural Future of Mining Challenge, which will award US$1 million to a winning venture to advance their technology. Given Wheaton's diversified global portfolio, the Company is committed to advancing the mining industry's sustainability efforts. This initiative supports innovative technologies aimed at minimizing environmental impacts, improving efficiencies, and contributing to climate solutions, while ensuring key resources are responsibly available for future generations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments

Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).

It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.

At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget on map of Australia.

Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production

Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).

Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.

Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.

Keep reading...Show less

×