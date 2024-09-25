Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Symbol:   AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 , at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .

Via Phone :

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive :

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 80122#. The conference call replay will expire on November 30, 2024 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2024-results-and-conference-call-302258002.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/25/c6008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less

On the Heels of Inflation, Why Experts Expect Gold Prices Will Climb to Record Highs in 2025

FN Media Group News Commentary - Gold prices are forecast to climb to record highs in the coming year. The price of gold has soared to new heights this year and is positioned to climb into early 2025, rising to new record highs, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The precious metal has increased more than 20% this year, peaking at a record of more than $2,500 per troy ounce. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts the price will reach $2,700 by early next year, buoyed by interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and gold purchases by emerging market central banks. The metal could get an additional boost if the US imposes new financial sanctions or if concerns mount about the US debt burden. They see that Gold prices are forecast to climb to record high. Goldman Sachs says that: "Gold is our strategists' preferred near-term long (the commodity they most expect to go up in the short term), and it's also their preferred hedge against geopolitical and financial risks. In this softer cyclical environment, gold stands out as the commodity where we have the highest confidence in near-term upside," Goldman Sachs Research strategists Samantha Dart and Lina Thomas write. Active Mining Companies in the markets today include Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Great Boulder Resources

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Multiple high-grade intersections with grades up to 194.50g/t Au from infill and extensional RC drilling at Mulga Bill

Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Proceeds to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at Mandilla and Feysville, including completion of Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Studies

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares (New Shares) at an offer price of $0.095 per New Share (Placement). Tranche 1 of the Placement has raised approximately $21.0 million whilst Tranche 2 of the Placement, which includes the issue of New Shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Key Transaction Conditions Satisfied & Exploration Program Commenced

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia is advancing towards completion with a majority of the key conditions precedent having been met.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

The top countries for gold production are poised to benefit from the current gold bull market, as are the gold mining operations in those countries.

The price of gold has soared through 2024, setting and breaking new all time highs. Prices surged above US$2,600 on the heels of a 50 basis point cut to the US Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate announced on September 18. The widely expected cut comes as the most recent data shows inflation continues to edge closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target rate and alongside a more balanced job market.

Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East that threaten to destabilize the oil-producing region may be having a knock-on effect as more investors seek safe-haven assets like gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Target Patient Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial Investigating CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Resource Investing

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Uranium Investing

Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now

Oil and Gas Investing

Turkish Delight: Finding Opportunities in Turkey’s Energy Sector

×