Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM ) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after normal trading hours.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 09:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com .

Via URL Entry:

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3jHI5k7 to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. (See " Via Telephone " details below)

Via Telephone:

For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 416-764-8659 or toll-free 1-888-664-6392.  To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:

Please dial 416-764-8677 or toll-free 1-888-390-0541, access code 091417#.  The conference call replay will expire on March 17, 2023 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle's financial statement and operating results for 2023 are scheduled to be released as follows, after normal trading hours:

First Quarter - Thursday, April 27, 2023

Second Quarter – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Third Quarter - Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Agnico Eagle's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Friday April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T).

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico.  It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices.  The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Barsele 2022 Diamond Drilling campaign tests Regional Targets while Avan Expansion, hole AVA22004 yielded a best 1.0-metre intercept grading 10.10 g/t gold

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22002 cut 8.0 metres grading 2.24 g/t gold, within 11.0 metres grading 1.78 g/t gold.

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22003 intersected 3.0 metres grading 1.95 g/t gold.

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22004 yielded 1.0 metre grading 10.10 g/t gold, plus 1.0 metre grading 4.70 g/t gold, plus 1.0 metre grading 4.20 g/t gold.

  • At Risberget, Regional hole RIS22002 cut 3.0 metres grading 2.75 g/t gold .

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (the " Company " or " Barsele ") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding 2022 exploration activities within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden (the " Barsele Project "). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle "). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

Barrick Targets 2028 for First Production from Reko Diq

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow has advised the Pakistan federal and Balochistan provincial government that, following the completion of the legal processes and definitive transaction agreements last month, the company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production from the giant copper-gold mine in the country's Balochistan province.

map of sweden with small car on top

Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$1,900, Sweden Makes Rare Earths Discovery

The gold price is closing out the second week of the year just under the US$1,920 per ounce mark.

The yellow metal was last above US$1,900 in April 2022, after which it began a bumpy decline that continued through the summer and fall. A turnaround started in early November, and gold has risen about US$300 since that time.

This increase has come even though the US Federal Reserve is staying strong in its fight against inflation. The central bank has repeatedly indicated that it plans to keep hiking interest rates, which tends to be negative for non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Arrangement With Pan American and Agnico Eagle

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the previously announced arrangement involving the acquisition by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Proposed Transaction").

Titan Minerals

Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer - Melanie Leighton

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining and resource sector executive Melanie Leighton as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Bullish on Gold, but Silver Will Shine Brightest in 2023

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Bullish on Gold, but Silver Will Shine Brightest in 2023

Gold held up "exceptionally well" in 2022, according to Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), and in 2023 he expects the yellow metal to thrive. However, it's silver that he thinks will really shine.

"I remain extremely bullish on gold as an asset class. They can't raise rates much more this quarter without having a very tragic global recession. And I think that there's still going to be negative real interest rates," Holmes said.

"So that means assets like gold are going to become even more important in a diversified portfolio. And silver is even more special because 20 percent of silver is for solar panels," he added.

