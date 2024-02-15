AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2023 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2024 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES UP 10.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54 MOZ; INITIAL MINERAL RESERVES OF 5.2 MOZ DECLARED AT EAST GOULDIE; INITIAL UNDERGROUND MINERAL RESOURCES DECLARED AT DETOUR LAKE OF 1.6 MOZ

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on year-end 2023 mineral reserves and mineral resources, exploration activities at mine sites and select advanced projects in 2023 and the exploration plan and budget for 2024. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects.
"The Company's ambitious exploration program in 2023 and continuing into 2024 is yielding exciting results. At Detour Lake, step-out drilling suggests potential for an underground operation and, together with optimization of the current open pits and mill, bringing the Detour Lake mine to a production rate of one million ounces per year. At Odyssey, step-out drilling continues to significantly extend the East Gouldie deposit to the west and east. At Hope Bay, drill results confirm the expansion of the Madrid deposit at depth with wide high grade intercepts, in line with our expectations for the exploration upside of this project," said Guy Gosselin , Agnico Eagle's Executive Vice-President, Exploration. "In addition, we continue to generate significant exploration results elsewhere across our portfolio, including Fosterville , Amaruq, Macassa and Kittila. These positive results demonstrate the success of our strategy, and we will continue the steady funding of our exploration efforts in 2024 as we aim to grow the deposits at existing operations and to realize the potential of the key projects in the Company's pipeline," added Mr. Gosselin.
Highlights from 2023 include:
- Gold mineral reserves increase to record level – Year-end 2023 gold mineral reserves increased by 10.5% to 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is largely due to the declaration of initial mineral reserves at East Gouldie, the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and mineral reserve replacement at Macassa and Fosterville . At year-end 2023, measured and indicated mineral resources were 44.0 million ounces (1,189 million tonnes grading 1.15 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were 33.1 million ounces (411 million tonnes grading 2.50 g/t gold), including initial underground inferred mineral resources at Detour Lake
- Detour Lake – The Company's exploration success outside of the mineral resource open pit continued, with results of up to 24.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 420 metres depth approximately 860 metres west of the mineral resource open pit. An initial underground inferred mineral resource was declared below and to the west of the existing pit, totalling 1.56 million ounces of gold (21.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold). Exploration in 2024 is expected to continue to test and extend the west plunge of the main deposit. The Company expects to provide an update on the Detour underground project and ongoing exploration results in the first half of 2024
- Odyssey mine at the Canadian Malartic complex – Initial mineral reserves of 5.17 million ounces of gold (47.0 million tonnes grading 3.42 g/t gold) were declared in the central portion of the East Gouldie deposit at year-end 2023. Successful exploration over the past year has extended the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the west by 870 metres, with results of up to 6.2 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 1,299 metres depth. Recent drilling continues to return good results towards the east with results of up to 6.7 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at 1,467 metres depth and 140 metres to the east of the current mineral resources outline. Inferred mineral resources at the East Gouldie deposit were 3.3 million ounces of gold (45.2 million tonnes grading 2.29 g/t gold)
- Hope Bay – Exploration drilling in 2023 totalled more than 125,000 metres, with work focused on the Madrid and Doris deposits. At the Madrid deposit, the target area in the gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones delivered strong drill results in the quarter, including 16.3 g/t gold over 28.6 metres at 385 metres depth and 12.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 677 metres depth. Results confirm the potential to expand gold mineralization in the Madrid deposit at depth and along strike to the south. Based on recent exploration success, the Company is evaluating a larger potential production scenario for Hope Bay. The Company expects to report results from this internal technical evaluation in 2025
- Fosterville – Continued exploration success in the Robbins Hill and Lower Phoenix areas and improved mining parameters led to full replacement of 2023 production. Mineral reserves are stable year-over-year at 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.6 million tonnes grading 6.10 g/t gold). The lower average grade of the mineral reserves compared to year-end 2022 is the result of the depletion of the high grade Swan Zone that has been replaced mostly by lower grade mineral reserves from the Robbins Hill area
- Amaruq – Positive grade reconciliation led to adjustments in the ore zone model and mineral reserve estimation parameters, resulting in a new proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 1.8 million ounces of gold (15.4 million tonnes grading 3.72 g/t gold). Based on these results, the Company has approved an extension to the IVR open pit, which is expected to contribute approximately 70,000 ounces of gold to the 2026 production profile and extend the mine life to 2028 (previous mine life was 2026). Exploration also continued to return significant mineralization at depth, with results up to 11.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 979 metres depth
- Macassa – Continued exploration success in the Main Break and the South Mine Complex ("SMC") zones contributed to growth in proven and probable mineral reserves at Macassa to 2.0 million ounces gold (4.2 million tonnes grading 14.45 g/t gold), and in the Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit to 160,000 ounces of gold (742,000 tonnes grading 6.69 g/t gold), with drill results in AK of up to 25.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 365 metres depth
- Kittila – Exploration in 2023 identified an underexplored, parallel mineralized structure named the East Zone located in the Suuri area at shallow depth, approximately 140 metres east of the mine's producing Main Zone and outside current mineral resources. Recent drilling in the East Zone returned an intersection of 11.5 g/t gold over 7.8 metres at 204 metres depth
- Exploration budget – The Company has budgeted $259.0 million for expensed and capitalized exploration and $77.7 million for studies and other expenses in 2024. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Priorities for 2024 include drilling the deeper portions of the Detour Lake deposit, increasing exploration at the Canadian Malartic camp to extend known deposits and identify new mineralized zones to optimize utilization of the Canadian Malartic processing facility in the future, and continuing large exploration programs at other operating assets and Hope Bay
GOLD MINERAL RESERVES
At December 31, 2023 , the Company's proven and probable mineral reserve estimate totalled 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 g/t gold). This represents a 10.5% (5.1 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 48.7 million ounces of gold (1,186 million tonnes grading 1.28 g/t gold) at year-end 2022 (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 proven and probable mineral reserve estimate).
The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves at December 31, 2023 is largely due to a substantial new mineral reserve addition of 5.2 million ounces of gold at the East Gouldie deposit at the Odyssey mine. The acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex as part of the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.'s Canadian assets on March 31, 2023 (the "Yamana Transaction") also contributed to adding 1.5 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves.
In Zacatecas State in central Mexico , the San Nicolás volcanogenic hosted massive sulphide deposit is jointly owned by the Company and Teck Resources Limited. As at December 31, 2023 , the Company has reported 52.6 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves grading 0.40 g/t gold, 22.28 g/t silver, 1.12% copper and 1.48% zinc, containing 0.7 million ounces of gold, 37.7 million ounces of silver, 592,000 tonnes of copper and 777,000 tonnes of zinc (each reported on a 50% basis) at San Nicolás.
Mineral reserves were calculated using a gold price of $1,400 per ounce for all operating assets, except the Detour Lake open pit for which a gold price of $1,300 per ounce was used, and using variable assumptions for the pipeline projects. For detailed mineral reserves and mineral resources ("MRMR") data, including the economic parameters used to estimate the mineral reserves and mineral resources and by-product silver, copper and zinc at several mines and advanced projects, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2023 )" and "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below.
The ore extracted from the Company's mines in 2023 contained 3.72 million ounces of gold in-situ (61.8 million tonnes grading 1.88 g/t gold). This includes the Company's 50% share of the production up to March 30, 2023 at the Canadian Malartic complex prior to the closing of the Yamana Transaction.
The variance in the Company's proven and probable mineral reserves from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 is set out in the chart below.
The Company's gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2023 are set out in the table below, and are compared with the gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2022 . Data in this table and certain other data in this news release have been rounded to the nearest thousand and discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding.
Gold Mineral Reserves
By Mine / Project*
Proven & Probable Gold Mineral
Average Mineral Reserve Gold Grade
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
LaRonde mine
2,244
2,515
-271
6.4
6.36
0.04
LaRonde Zone 5
636
710
-74
2.2
2.12
0.08
LaRonde complex
2,880
3,225
-345
4.51
4.42
0.09
Canadian Malartic mine**
2,436
1,505
931
0.83
0.9
-0.07
Odyssey deposits**
310
98
211
2.17
2.22
-0.05
East Gouldie deposit**
5,173
0
5,173
3.42
Canadian Malartic complex**
7,919
1,603
6,315
1.73
0.93
0.8
Goldex
901
962
-61
1.59
1.62
-0.03
Akasaba West
143
147
-4
0.89
0.84
0.05
Detour Lake (at or above 0.5 g/t)
16,594
17,253
-659
0.93
0.93
0
Detour Lake (below 0.5 g/t)
3,335
3,431
-96
0.39
0.39
0
Detour Lake total
19,928
20,683
-755
0.76
0.76
0
Macassa
1,954
1,797
157
14.45
17.2
-2.75
Macassa Near Surface
23
16
7
5.93
5.31
0.62
AK deposit
160
100
60
6.69
5.2
1.49
Macassa total
2,136
1,913
224
13.11
15.11
-2.00
Upper Beaver
1,395
1,395
—
5.43
5.43
0
Hammond Reef
3,323
3,323
—
0.84
0.84
0
Amaruq
1,837
2,164
-327
3.72
4.05
-0.33
Meadowbank complex
1,837
2,164
-327
3.72
4.05
-0.33
Meliadine
3,467
3,766
-299
5.91
6.02
-0.11
Hope Bay
3,397
3,409
-12
6.52
6.5
0.02
Fosterville
1,682
1,677
4
6.1
7.95
-1.85
Kittila
3,584
3,683
-100
4.14
4.2
-0.06
Pinos Altos
546
665
-118
1.9
2.01
-0.11
San Nicolás (50%) †
672
0
672
0.4
La India
0
81
-81
0.76
Total Mineral Reserves
53,811
48,697
5,114
1.3
1.28
0.02
* Ownership of mines and projects is 100% unless otherwise indicated. Where Agnico Eagle's interest is less than 100%, the stated mineral reserves reflect the Company's interest.
** Agnico Eagle's ownership of the Canadian Malartic complex increased to 100% on December 31, 2023 from 50% on December 31, 2022 as a result of the Yamana Transaction which closed on March 30, 2023.
† Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in the San Nicolás project, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at the San Nicolás project is reported at a 50% level.
The Company estimates that at a gold price 10% higher than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 17% increase in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves. Conversely, the Company estimates that at a gold price 10% lower than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 11% decrease in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves.
GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES
At December 31, 2023 , the Company's measured and indicated mineral resource estimate totalled 44.0 million ounces of gold (1,189 million tonnes grading 1.15 g/t gold). This represents a 0.6% (0.3 million ounce) decrease in contained ounces of gold compared to the measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2022 (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 measured and indicated mineral resource estimate).
The year-over-year decrease in measured and indicated mineral resources is primarily due to the upgrade of mineral resources at East Gouldie to mineral reserves, largely offset by the successful conversion of inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources and the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and the Wasamac project as a result of the Yamana Transaction.
At December 31, 2023 , the Company's inferred mineral resource estimate totalled 33.1 million ounces of gold (411 million tonnes grading 2.50 g/t gold). This represents a 26% (6.8 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the inferred mineral resource estimate a year earlier (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 inferred mineral resource estimate).
The year-over-year increase in inferred mineral resources is primarily due to the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and the Wasamac project as part of the Yamana Transaction as well as an initial underground inferred mineral resource at Detour Lake.
The Company's gold mineral resources as at December 31, 2023 are set out in the table below.
Operation / Project*
Measured & Indicated
Inferred
Gold Mineral Resources
Gold Mineral Resources
Contained Gold
Gold Grade
Contained Gold
Gold Grade
(000 oz.)
(g/t)
(000 oz.)
(g/t)
LaRonde mine
632
3.06
286
5.67
LaRonde Zone 5
774
2.27
1,134
3.38
LaRonde complex
1,407
2.57
1,420
3.68
Canadian Malartic
—
—
214
0.81
Odyssey
75
1.71
1,453
2.29
East Malartic
731
2.04
4,480
2.12
East Gouldie
244
1.56
3,331
2.29
Canadian Malartic complex
1,050
1.88
9,477
2.12
Goldex
1,646
1.64
871
1.68
Akasaba West
91
0.7
—
—
Wasamac
2,173
2.43
789
2.66
Detour Lake
17,955
0.77
2,717
1.05
Detour Lake Zone 58N
534
5.8
136
4.35
Detour Lake total
18,489
0.79
2,853
1.09
Macassa
598
8.58
1,094
9.21
Macassa Near Surface
13
6.14
28
6.62
AK deposit
37
6.95
52
5.69
Macassa total
647
8.4
1,173
8.89
Anoki-McBean
349
2.77
107
3.84
Upper Beaver
403
3.45
1,416
5.07
Upper Canada
722
2.15
1,863
3.11
Hammond Reef
2,298
0.54
—
—
Aquarius
1,106
1.49
14
0.87
Holt complex
1,699
4.52
1,310
4.48
Amaruq
1,600
3.74
623
4.65
Meliadine
1,629
4
2,222
6.22
Hope Bay
1,255
3.64
2,108
5.41
Fosterville
1,512
4.05
1,461
4.54
Northern Territory
1,668
2.38
1,376
2.4
Kittila
1,687
2.93
1.067
5.06
Barsele (55%)
176
1.27
1,005
1.98
Pinos Altos
685
1.83
104
1.73
La India
88
0.52
1
0.4
Tarachi
361
0.58
4
0.52
Chipriona
326
0.92
21
0.66
El Barqueño Gold
331
1.16
351
1.13
San Nicolás (50%) †
20
0.19
10
0.13
Santa Gertrudis
563
0.91
1,433
2.36
Total Mineral Resources
43,981
1.15
33,080
2.5
* Ownership of mines and projects is 100% unless otherwise indicated. Where Agnico Eagle's interest is less than 100%, the stated mineral resources reflect the Company's interest.
† Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in the San Nicolás project, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at the San Nicolás project is reported at a 50% level
The economic parameters used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for all properties are set out below.
Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company
Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation*
Gold (US$/oz)
Silver (US$/oz)
Copper (US$/lb)
Zinc (US$/lb)
$1,400
$18
$3.50
$1.00
* Exceptions: US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake; US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay and Hammond Reef; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; and US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.
Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation*
Gold
(US$/oz)
Silver
(US$/oz)
Copper
(US$/lb)
Zinc
(US$/lb)
$1,650
$22.50
$3.75
$1.25
* Exceptions: US$1,500 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake open pit, Northern Territory and Holt complex; US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake Zone 58N; US$1,400 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic, US$1,688 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay, Santa Gertrudis and Hammond Reef; US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Upper Canada, El Barqueño; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$500 per ounce of gold used for Aquarius, US$22.67 per ounce of silver used for El Barqueño; US$1,687 per ounce of gold used for Anoki-McBean and Tarachi; US$25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; and US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.
Exchange rates*
C$ per US$1.00
Mexican peso per US$1.00
AUD per US$1.00
US$ per €1.00
$1.30
MXP18.00
AUD1.36
EUR1.10
* Exceptions: exchange rate of CAD$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Holt complex and Detour Lake Zone 58N; CAD$1.11 per US$1.00 used for Aquarius; US$1.00 per EUR $1.15 used for Barsele; and MXP17.00 per US$1.00 used for Tarachi.
The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic average (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023 ) of approximately $1,853 per ounce of gold, $23.50 per ounce of silver, $4.03 per pound of copper and $1.38 per pound of zinc.
2024 EXPLORATION BUDGET
The Company has budgeted $336.7 million for exploration expenditures and project expenses in 2024, comprised of $151.1 million for expensed exploration, $107.9 million for capitalized exploration and $77.7 million for project studies, technical services and other corporate expenses.
The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Exploration priorities for 2024 include drilling the western and deep extension of the Detour Lake deposit to assist in the optimization of the open pit operations and to further advance a potential underground mining scenario, growing the underground mineral reserve and mineral resource at the Odyssey mine and continuing large exploration programs at other operating assets and Hope Bay.
The Company's exploration and corporate development budget for 2024 is set out below. The exploration plans and more detailed budgets for individual mines and projects are set out further below, organized by region.
2024 Exploration Program and Corporate Development Budget
Expensed Exploration
Capitalized Exploration
Sustaining
Non-Sustaining
(000s $)
(000s m)
(000s $)
(000s $)
(000s m)
Quebec
LaRonde complex
$ 8,100
35.4
$ 2,300
$ —
14.8
Canadian Malartic complex
13,300
70.6
—
7,100
66.4
Goldex
2,200
18.4
2,900
—
22.0
Quebec regional
7,100
39.7
—
—
—
Ontario
Detour Lake
7,400
40.0
—
20,300
120.0
Macassa
—
—
2,000
32,900
161.9
Ontario regional and projects
13,500
19.4
—
1,600
—
Nunavut
Meliadine
—
—
5,400
13,200
77.7
Meadowbank complex
1,900
6.8
—
—
—
Hope Bay
22,000
50.0
—
—
—
Nunavut regional
12,700
22.0
—
—
—
Australia
Fosterville
11,700
36.5
—
10,900
38.7
Northern Territory
4,600
10.8
—
—
—
Europe
Kittila
4,700
18.5
1,800
5,300
51.5
Europe regional
7,100
12.6
—
—
—
Mexico
Pinos Altos
2,500
10.0
1,800
400
10.7
Mexico regional
13,400
6.0
—
—
—
USA
7,000
5.4
—
—
—
Joint Ventures & Other
5,600
8.4
—
—
—
G&A
6,100
—
—
—
—
Total Exploration
$ 151,100
410.5
$ 16,200
$ 91,700
563.7
Hope Bay - Other Expenditures
12,200
Other Project Studies
20,900
—
—
Total Corporate Development and Technical Services
44,600
—
—
Total Exploration and Project Expenses
$ 228,800
$ 16,200
$ 91,700
ABITIBI REGION – QUEBEC
CANADIAN MALARTIC COMPLEX
MRMR Highlights
The strong growth in mineral reserves at the Odyssey mine at year-end 2023 is largely due to successful conversion drilling in the East Gouldie deposit, the completion of an internal study and infill drilling which increased the proven and probable mineral reserves by 5.2 million ounces of gold (47 million tonnes grading 3.42 g/t gold) as at December 31, 2023 . An additional 150,000 ounces of gold in the mineral reserves are attributed to the Odyssey South deposit and the Odyssey internal zones as the understanding of these two mineralized areas continues to improve with ongoing drilling and mine development.
The Canadian Malartic open pit mine saw an increase of approximately 122,000 ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (reflecting the Company's 100% interest). The increase is due to the completion of the Yamana Transaction combined with a review of the model using the positive reconciliation performance, that was offset by 695,400 ounces of gold mined in situ (100% interest) in the Barnat pit and the now-depleted Canadian Malartic pit.
The acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex as a result of the Yamana Transaction also contributed to adding 1.5 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves, 3.1 million ounce of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources and 4.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic complex.
At East Gouldie, new inferred mineral resources of 1.7 million ounces of gold were added through exploration drilling, offset by 1 million ounces of gold converted to measured and indicated mineral resources and the alignment of gold prices with the Company's assumptions. At year-end 2023, inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie totalled 3.3 million ounces of gold (45.2 million tonnes grading 2.29 g/t gold).
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Odyssey mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 131,565 metres, which exceeded the budget of 101,500 metres after the program was augmented mid-year by a supplemental budget for 25,000 metres of additional drilling.
Exploration drilling at the Odyssey mine in 2023 continued to focus on three objectives: infill drilling of the Odyssey South deposit and the adjacent Odyssey internal zones; investigating lateral extensions to the west and to the east along the favourable East Gouldie mineralized corridor to grow the inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie; and adding holes in the planned upper mining levels in the East Gouldie deposit to further de-risk the project.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Odyssey mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Odyssey mine – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
[ Odyssey mine – Composite Cross Section and Composite Longitudinal Section of Odyssey Deposits ]
Recent drilling highlights from Odyssey South and the internal zones include: 4.2 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 383 metres depth in hole MEV23-293 in the shallow, western portion of Odyssey South; 6.8 g/t gold over 12.6 metres (core length) at 478 metres depth in hole UGOD-016-176 in the Odyssey internal zones; and 3.0 g/t gold over 14.3 metres (core length) at 374 metres depth in hole UGOD-016-199.
The continued positive results from the Odyssey internal zones show the potential with further drilling to add mineral resources at shallow depth near existing underground mine infrastructure.
Hole MEX22-251RWZ intersected 2.2 g/t gold over 50 metres at 1,659 metres depth, demonstrating the thickness of mineralization encountered in the lower portion of the East Gouldie mineral reserves.
In the program to extend the East Gouldie deposit laterally, drilling highlights include 5.0 g/t gold over 15.9 metres at 1,355 metres depth in hole MEX23-304 and 6.2 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 1,299 metres depth in hole MEX23-304Z, with the intersections located approximately 300 metres and 200 metres laterally to the west, respectively, of the western limit of the current inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie. Drilling in the eastern portion of the East Gouldie corridor intersected 6.7 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at 1,467 metres depth in hole MEX23-305Z, approximately 140 metres east of the inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie. The holes demonstrate the potential to add inferred mineral resources laterally at East Gouldie with further drilling into these extensions of mineralization.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $20.4 million for 137,000 metres of drilling at the Canadian Malartic complex in 2024. Exploration at the Odyssey mine includes $12.9 million for 102,500 metres of drilling with five objectives: continued conversion drilling of East Gouldie inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources; testing the immediate extensions of East Gouldie; continued conversion drilling of the Odyssey South deposit inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources; further investigating the Odyssey internal zones; and converting inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources in the Odyssey North deposit.
The remaining $7.5 million is planned to be spent on 34,500 metres of exploration drilling into prospective gold targets along the Barnat and East Gouldie mineralized corridors on the Canadian Malartic, Rand Malartic and Midway properties. The composite longitudinal section below shows the mineral exploration potential at the Company's properties in the Malartic camp, from East Amphi to the historic Malartic Goldfields mine.
Following the consolidation of 100% interests in properties along this prospective 16 kilometre portion of the Cadillac- Larder Lake deformation zone, the Company envisions increasing its exploration efforts along the belt from surface and eventually from underground to test the full potential of this area. The strategy is similar to the one that the Company has employed successfully around the LaRonde mine since the 1980s.
[ Malartic Camp – Composite Longitudinal Section Showing Mineral Exploration Potential from East Amphi to to Malartic Goldfields ]
WASAMAC
The Wasamac gold project was acquired on March 31, 2023, as part of the Yamana Transaction. The Wasamac deposit is characterized by shear hosted disseminated pyrite mineralization within an albite-sericite-carbonate alteration zone that ranges in thickness from a few metres up to 30 metres within the 50 to 55 degree, north-dipping Wasa Shear .
MRMR Highlights
The measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2023 for the Wasamac project totalled 2.2 million ounces of gold (27.8 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t) and inferred mineral resources were 0.8 million ounces of gold (9.2 million tonnes grading 2.66 g/t).
This is the first estimate of mineral resources at Wasamac published by Agnico Eagle. The Company continues to assess various scenarios regarding optimal mining rates and milling strategies for possible mine construction at the project. While these evaluations continue, the Company has decided to not include the historical mineral reserve estimate at Wasamac into the Company's mineral reserve estimate. Rather, the Company has classified the Wasamac project entirely as mineral resources.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Wasamac project in 2023, exploration drilling of 16,600 metres was completed by Agnico Eagle after the closing of the Yamana Transaction. The full-year program, including drilling by the previous owner, was comprised of infill and conversion drilling of the main Wasamac deposit (19,000 metres for 27 holes) and exploration drilling at the Francoeur area (6,400 metres for 15 holes) and the Wildcat area (5,800 metres for 13 holes), for a total of 31,200 metres in 55 holes drilled during the full year.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Wasamac project are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Wasamac Project – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section of Wasamac deposit ]
Recent highlights from the exploration program at the Wasamac deposit include 4.9 g/t gold over 13.4 metres (core length) at 590 metres depth in hole WS23-666; 2.8 g/t gold over 18.8 metres at 565 metres depth in hole WS23-663 in the Main Zone; and 4.4 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 484 metres depth in hole WS23-634 in zones 3 and 4.
At Francoeur, hole FS23-129 targeted the eastern extension of the Francoeur shear related to the Horne-Creek fault and returned 4.5 g/t gold over 5.3 metres (core length) at 324 metres depth.
At Wildcat, highlight hole WS23-661 returned 3.6 g/t gold over 20.6 metres (core length) at 44 metres depth and 5.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres (core length) at 123 metres depth; and hole WS23-653 returned 3.4 g/t gold over 5.4 metres (core length) at 267 metres depth.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $2.8 million for 16,700 metres of drilling at the Wasamac project in 2024 as part of a larger Quebec regional exploration budget totalling $7.1 million for 39,700 metres. The program at Wasamac will focus on exploring the eastern extension of the Wasamac deposit in the Wasa shear zone. At Francoeur, drilling will focus on the Francoeur shear to explore for broader zones of mineralization similar to the Wasamac deposit. At Wildcat, the interpreted lateral extensions of the mineralization will be tested to confirm and improve the geological interpretation.
As part of the Company's Abitibi platform optimization program, the Company continues to assess various scenarios regarding the mining rates and milling strategies for the project.
LARONDE COMPLEX
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") and LaRonde mines at the LaRonde complex in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 41,300 metres, with eight drill rigs operating underground and two operating from surface.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the LaRonde complex are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ LaRonde Complex – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
Exploration drilling in the western depth extension of the LZ5 deposit on the Ellison property returned highlights of 1.8 g/t gold over 24.8 metres at 686 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-007; 3.0 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 627 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-007A; and 2.1 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at 857 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-026. These results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization at depth and to the west of the current mineral reserves and mine workings at the LZ5 mine.
Further progress was made in 2023 in rehabilitating Level 9 and extending the exploration drift at Level 215 to provide additional drill platforms to test the vertical extensions of known zones on the Bousquet property and below the LZ5 deposit.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $10.4 million for 50,200 metres of drilling at the LaRonde complex in 2024, including $2.3 million for 14,800 metres of capitalized drilling and $8.1 million for exploration drift development and 35,400 metres of exploration drilling into targets, including Zone 20N East and West mines, Zone 3-1, Zone 3-4, Zone 4 and Zone 5, with the aim of adding new mineral reserves and mineral resources to extend expected mine life further into the 2030s.
The planned work program above includes $2.7 million budgeted for further extension of the exploration drift on Level 215 by 450 metres to the west.
GOLDEX
MRMR Highlights
At the Goldex mine, positive results from drilling in the Deep 2, South zones and western part of the Main Zone during 2023 have added 99,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, replacing in part the mining of 161,000 ounces of in-situ gold for 2023.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Goldex mine in 2023, exploration drilling targeted mainly the W Zone, which is the extension of the Goldex diorite host rock and is located approximately 200 metres west of the main deposit at relatively shallow depths compared to the current mine workings. A total of 13,408 metres were drilled into the W Zone in 2023 with highlights including: 1.2 g/t gold over 35.0 metres at 476 metres depth in hole GD27-053; 1.5 g/t gold over 45.0 metres at 591 metres depth in hole GD27-056; and 1.1 g/t gold over 42.0 metres at 607 metres depth in hole GD27-063.
Exploration at the W Zone could lead to the addition of mineral resources in the near future should exploration drilling continue to be successful.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $5.1 million for 40,400 metres of drilling at Goldex in 2024, including $2.9 million on capitalized drilling mainly focused on the conversion and extension of Sector 3 in the South Zone. The remaining $2.2 million is budgeted for 18,400 metres of exploration drilling, including 15,400 metres to test and extend the W Zone mineralization to the west and at depth; 2,000 metres drilled at the nearby Mine École target; and 1,000 metres drilled to the west of the G Zone.
ABITIBI REGION – ONTARIO
DETOUR LAKE
MRMR Highlights
An initial underground inferred mineral resource was declared below and to the west of the existing pit, totalling 1.56 million ounces of gold (21.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold). The Company believes that these inferred mineral resources represent only a portion of the mineralized potential located below the mineral resources pit shell.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Detour Lake mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 213,000 metres in 306 holes for the full year. The program successfully defined continuity of mineralization below and west of the mineral resources pit, resulting in the initial underground inferred mineral resource estimate described above.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Detour Lake mine are set out in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Detour Lake – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section ]
The results below and west of the mineral reserves pit include the following highlights: 11.4 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 319 metres depth in hole DLM23-730W; 2.7 g/t gold over 47.2 metres at 233 metres depth, including 6.5 g/t gold over 13.3 metres at 220 metres depth, hole DLM23-757; and 5.5 g/t gold over 16.6 metres at 307 metres depth in hole DLM23-775.
The drilling program also demonstrated the continuity of the mineralization outside of the mineral resource footprint over a 2.5 kilometre strike length in the western plunge of the known orebody. Highlight intercepts include: 18.3 g/t gold over 12.6 metres at 545 metres depth in hole DLM23-733A; 7.8 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 1,030 metres depth in hole DLM23-747; 6.0 g/t gold over 22.4 metres at 236 metres depth in hole DLM23-735; 24.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 420 metres depth in hole DLM23-767; and 19.3 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 845 metres depth in hole DLM23-773.
Exploration Plan and Budget for 2024
The Company expects to spend approximately $27.7 million for 160,000 metres of drilling at Detour Lake in 2024, including $20.3 million for 120,000 metres of capitalized drilling into the western plunge of the main deposit to increase confidence in the mineralization's continuity, both in the inferred mineral resources for conversion purposes and to continue extending the mineralized trend to the west. An exploration ramp is also being considered to increase confidence in the continuity of the inferred mineral resource and to potentially collect a bulk sample.
In addition, the Company expects to spend approximately $7 .4 million for 40,000 metres of regional drilling in 2024, to explore satellite targets on the Company's large 107,400 hectare land position around the Detour Lake and adjacent Detour East properties that could potentially provide mill feed to the Detour Lake operation.
The Company continues to evaluate the potential for underground mining. The Company expects to provide an update the Detour underground project and ongoing exploration results in the first half of 2024.
MACASSA
MRMR Highlights
The Macassa mine achieved a 171% replacement of its mining depletion in 2023, with an underground infill drilling campaign that resulted in a net mineral reserves addition totalling 115,000 ounces of gold. The addition is mainly due to the expansion of mineral reserves in the deep eastern portion of the mine and an optimized mine plan resulting from improved mine infrastructure with the completion of #4 Shaft and new ventilation facilities.
The realized synergies between Macassa and the nearby AK and Near Surface ("NSUR") deposits continued to benefit the Macassa mine, with the addition of 67,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at the AK and NSUR deposits, net of production. Total mineral reserves at AK now stand at 160,000 ounces of gold (741,500 tonnes grading 6.69 g/t gold) at year-end 2023 and production is expected to start in 2024, demonstrating the achievement of operational synergies from the Merger.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Macassa mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled metres, including 86,221 metres in the SMC and Main Break zones and 26,946 metres in the NSUR and AK deposits.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Macassa mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Macassa – Isometric View and Composite Longitudinal Section ]
Drilling intersected significant results east of the current mineral resource, further supporting a lateral extension to SMC East, with highlight hole 53-4782 returning 43.0 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,664 metres depth and hole 53-4813A returned 40.4 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,698 metres depth.
In the Lower/West SMC, the drill program was successful in identifying multiple mineralized zones and visible gold, which suggests potential for lateral extensions and localized hanging wall splays. Recent significant results from the program include: 78.9 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,827 metres depth in hole 57-1394; 67.6 g/t over 1.9 metres at 1,846 metres depth in hole 57-1442; and 69.6 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 1,879 metres depth and 110.4 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 1,884 metres depth in hole 57-1445.
In the Main Break, results to the east and up-trend of known mineral resources support the extension of mineral resources and confirm the potential for further mineralization to the east. Highlights include: 16.7 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at 2,122 metres depth in hole 58-892; 25.1 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at 2,086 metres depth in hole 58-894; and 39.6 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 2,000 metres depth and 50.1 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 2,007 metres depth in hole 58-920.
In the AK and NSUR deposits, drilling also expanded the mineral reserve base by 60% and confirmed the geological interpretation of AK, while providing further opportunities for mineral resource growth at AK where underground development and mining will start in 2024. Highlights from drilling at AK include: 21.8 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 319 metres depth in hole KLAK-242; 25.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 365 metres depth in hole KLAK-245; and 12.2 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 318 metres depth in hole KLAK-261.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $19.2 million for 161,900 metres of capitalized drilling at Macassa in 2024, aiming to increase and upgrade mineral resources. The exploration program will continue to build the mineral resource base to the east in the SMC East and Main Break, and to the west in the Lower/West SMC. Drilling in the AK and NSUR deposits will target mineral resource expansion. In addition, $14.1 million is budgeted for capitalized exploration to further develop exploration drifts that will allow drilling to the east of current mine infrastructure along strike and at depth of the SMC and Main Break towards the historic Lake Shore mine.
As a part of an Ontario regional exploration budget totalling $13.5 million for 19,400 metres, a surface exploration campaign will include drill holes to test the deep extensions of the Main Break east of the underground infrastructure of the SMC and below all historical mining levels of the Kirkland Lake camp to provide support for future underground exploration drifts.
NUNAVUT
MELIADINE
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Meliadine mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 91,579 metres, with work focused on three areas: deep exploration and conversion drilling at the Pump deposit; infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at depth in the Wesmeg and Tiriganiaq deposits; and exploration drilling at the F-Zone deposit. The ongoing development of an exploration drift is providing improved access for new underground drilling platforms to investigate the lateral and depth extensions of the main Tiriganiaq deposit.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Tiriganiaq deposit at the Meliadine property are set out in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Meliadine Mine – Plan Map & Composite Longitudinal Section ]
The positive results from exploration drilling at shallow depth into the Pump North Zone include: hole M23-3596 intersecting 10.8 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 210 metres depth and 4.5 g/t gold over 6.7 metres, at 220 metres depth including 8.3 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 220 metres depth; hole M23-3577A, drilled on the same section, which returned 16.1 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 361 metres depth and 10.8 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 383 metres depth; hole M23-3595, drilled 115 metres to the west of hole M23-3577A, which intersected 10.7 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 305 metres depth; and hole M23-3580, drilled 25 metres west of hole M23-3595, which returned 5.0 g/t gold over 5.8 metres at 437 metres depth and 4.7 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 455 metres depth, indicating that the mineralized folded iron formation is still open at depth.
At Tiriganiaq, drilling is converting sectors to the west and exploring outside of the mineral resource limits in the east, and returned results such as hole M23-3760 intersecting 6.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 299 metres depth. This interval is approximatively 200 metres deeper and 100 metres east of the current inferred mineral resource and mineral reserve limits, demonstrating their continuity at depth toward one of the major known Tiriganiaq ore shoots.
At Wesmeg North, recent highlights include hole ML300-10340-D4, which intersected 6.1 g/t gold over 11.7 metres at 467 metres depth, as well as hole ML300-10340-D1, which intersected 7.5 g/t gold over 7.9 metres at 519 metres depth. These intervals are located down plunge of one of the deposit's high-grade ore shoots and demonstrate its continuity. Additionally, hole ML300-10340-D6 returned 11.1 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at 303 metres depth, demonstrating the potential to develop a new ore shoot outside of the mineral resource.
At Wesmeg, hole M23-3659 intersected 9.4 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 351 metres depth, and on the same section, hole ML400-10200-F1 intersected 15.4 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 396 metres depth and 12.6 g/t gold over 3.3 metres depth at 402 metres depth. Approximately 100 metres further east, hole ML300-10340-D2 intersected 11.4 g/t over 3.9 metres at 494 metres depth.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $18.6 million for 77,700 metres of capitalized drilling at Meliadine in 2024, including $2.6 million for further extension of the exploration drift. The drilling will principally focus on expanding and converting existing mineral resources in the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Pump deposits. As the development of the exploration drift continues at Tiriganiaq, it will provide new access further into the eastern and western extensions of the mineral resource at depth starting in the first quarter of 2024.
AMARUQ AT MEADOWBANK
MRMR Highlights
The Amaruq mine at the Meadowbank complex saw continued positive reconciliation performance during 2023 and, as a result, the estimation parameters and mining assumptions were adjusted which resulted in an increase of 150,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves that were offset by production depletion.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At Amaruq in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 29,133 metres, including conversion drilling. The main objectives of this exploration program were: to infill Whale Tail underground mineral resources; to confirm IVR open pit mineral resources for an eventual pit pushback; and to extend underground mineral resources at depth in the Whale Tail and IVR deposits.
Selected recent drill intercepts from Amaruq are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Amaruq – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
Exploration drilling in proximity to the underground mineral resources of the Whale Tail deposit intersected significant mineralization from Zone QZ03 and Zone IC with the following highlights: 3.8 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 503 metres depth in hole AMQ23-3034; 4.9 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 595 metres depth in hole AMQ23- 3043B ; and 7.4 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at 554 metres depth in hole AMQ23-3046.
The drilling at depth at the IVR deposit intercepted significant mineralized zones including the following highlights: 5.1 g/t gold over 17.4 metres at 901 metres depth hole AMQ23-3062; and hole AMQ23-3064A intercepting three intersections from a folded zone, including 6.3 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 967 metres depth, 11.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 979 metres depth and 4.4 g/t gold over 9.2 metres at 1,013 metres depth. These results demonstrate that the IVR deposit remains open at depth and further demonstrate the potential to grow underground mineral resources at Amaruq.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $1.9 million for 6,800 metres of expensed exploration drilling at Amaruq in 2024, focused on testing for potential extensions to the open pits and, based on recent exploration success, testing the depth extensions of Whale Tail and IVR high grade gold mineralization. The aim of these programs is to further extend the life of the Amaruq mine.
HOPE BAY
MRMR Highlights
Exploration drilling at Hope Bay added 336,000 ounces of inferred mineral resources at year-end 2023, mostly from the Patch 7 zone, which was partially offset by a reduction of 177,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources due to project-wide conversion to indicated mineral resources and improvement of mining parameters.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Hope Bay project in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 125,150 metres in 224 holes, focused on the Madrid and Doris gold deposits, as well as regionally in the Hope Bay gold belt. The program had up to nine drill rigs in operation and was divided between Doris (55,119 metres in 121 holes), Madrid (59,795 metres in 79 holes) and regional exploration (10,236 metres in 24 holes).
Based on the positive results at Madrid and Doris in the first half of 2023, the Company approved a supplemental exploration budget at Hope Bay of $14.5 million for an additional 58,000 metres of drilling during the second half of 2023.
Exploration at Madrid during the second half of 2023 remained focused on drilling wide step-out holes spaced approximately 200 metres apart into the underexplored, 2-kilometre strike extension gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones at depths between 300 and 700 metres, as well as to the south of the Patch 7 zone.
Recent results have extended this area of mineralization to a minimum of 2,200 metres in lateral distance and 500 metres in vertical distance, and demonstrated that gold mineralization extends approximately 200 metres south of the Patch 7 deposit.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Madrid -area deposits are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
Hole HBM23-143 returned 16.3 g/t gold over 28.6 metres at 385 metres depth in Patch 7 and represents one the best holes drilled to date in the Madrid mineralized corridor. The intercept is 100 metres up-dip of previously reported hole HBM23-086 (13.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 697 metres depth, see the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023) and more than 200 metres from other drill holes above and laterally, highlighting the opportunity to significantly expand this mineralized area.
In the northern extension of the gap target, hole HBM23-140 returned 12.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 677 metres depth in the Suluk zone. This intercept is located 580 metres north of previously reported hole HBM23-105 (10 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 677 metres depth, see the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023) and 1,100 metres north of hole HBM23-143, further demonstrating the lateral extent of the Suluk-Patch 7 mineralized trend.
Drilling that targeted the southern extension of the Patch 7 zone was highlighted by hole HBM23-132, which returned 5.0 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 460 metres depth and 5.9 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 530 metres depth, approximately 200 metres south of the mineral resources at Patch 7. This hole demonstrates the southern extension of the known favourable gold mineralization at Patch 7, and the trend remains open in the 1-kilometre-long underexplored area to the south between the Patch 7 and Patch 14 zones.
At Doris, the planned exploration drilling program for 2023 was completed early in the third quarter and results continued to confirm and expand the known mineralized zones. Drilling at Doris and nearby targets will resume in early 2024.
In regional exploration during 2023, one drill rig tested early-stage targets in the northern part of the Hope Bay greenstone belt and a regional lake sediment survey was completed in the Elu belt. A significant follow-up regional exploration program is planned for 2024.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
After a pause in drilling during the transition to winter, the Hope Bay project is ramping back up to full capacity with seven surface drill rigs. The Company expects to spend approximately $22.0 million for 50,000 metres of drilling at the Hope Bay project in 2024. This program will focus on high potential areas at Madrid and Doris, including the wide step-out strategy at Madrid to further assess the mineral resource potential of the gap between Suluk and Patch 7 as well as the area south of Patch 7. This first phase of drilling is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter and additional drilling will be considered for the third and fourth quarters. The wider objective of the exploration program at Hope Bay remains to grow the mineral reserves and mineral resources at Madrid and Doris to support ongoing project studies and potential mining activities.
AUSTRALIA
FOSTERVILLE
MRMR Highlights
The Fosterville mine successfully replaced 102% of mining depletion in 2023 with new mineral reserves. The replacement was achieved through infill drilling that, combined with the revision of the mine production plan, resulted in an addition of 289,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves that has offset 285,000 ounces mining depletion in 2023.
Fosterville also saw a net addition of 277,000 ounces of gold in mineral resources year-over-year with a combination of new inferred mineral resources at Phoenix and Robbins Hill through drilling and improved economic parameters, offset by conversion and a model update.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Fosterville mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 84,310 metres in 309 holes, comprised of 68,687 metres of underground drilling and 15,623 metres of surface drilling drilling, as well as further development of underground drifts to support drill programs.
At the Phoenix /Lower Phoenix area, drilling in Lower Phoenix focused on the mineralized Cardinal, Swan/Lower Phoenix and Cygnet zones and the Cygnet hanging wall structure. At Robbins Hill, drilling tested the Hoffman and Curie zones as well as four structures that link Curie and Hoffman, including the Wu structure.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Fosterville mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Fosterville – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
Recent highlight holes at Fosterville show high gold grades and demonstrate the potential for several zones at Phoenix and Robbins Hill to provide additional mineral reserves and mineral resources.
In the Phoenix area, highlight hole UDH4729B intersected 69.1 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,773 metres depth in the Cardinal structure, including 120.0 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at 1,772 metres depth. The intersection is approximately 115 metres down-plunge of the Cardinal mineral reserves and is within a 200 metre down-plunge extent of visible gold.
Also in the Phoenix area, hole UDH4859 intersected 17.3 g/t gold over 8.3 metres at 1,166 metres depth, approximately 10 metres outside the Cygnet Zone mineral reserves in a newly identified mineralized trend named the Peregrine Zone, where follow-up drilling is planned in 2024.
At Robbins Hill, hole UDR047 intersected 5.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at 574 metres depth in the Hoffman Zone in a sulphide intercept located 900 metres south of the current Hoffman mineral reserves.
In the Curie Zone at Robbins Hill, hole UDH4834 intersected 149.6 g/t over 5.6 metres at 566 metres depth within the lower portion of the Curie mineral reserves.
Highlight hole UDH4580A intersected 301.4 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 636 metres depth in the underexplored Wu Zone , which extends for more than 700 metres in length within the Robbins Hill system.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $10.9 million for 38,700 metres of capitalized drilling at Fosterville in 2024, focused on the extensions of mineral reserves and mineral resources at Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill. An additional $11.7 million is budgeted for 36,500 metres of underground and surface expensed exploration to test new geological targets, including underground exploration at Harrier. Up to six underground rigs and one surface rigs are expected to be used during the year.
Regionally at Fosterville , preparation is underway for surface exploration programs to identify favourable structural environments with folding and faulting similar to the Fosterville fault that hosts the Swan Zone, and could potentially host significant gold mineralization, with follow up drilling planned for any new prospective targets.
FINLAND
KITTILA
MRMR Highlights
At the Kittila mine, improved modelling of the deposit and conversion drilling in the Suuri and Roura Deep areas resulted in the addition of 182,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, replacing 65% of 2023 mining depletion.
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Kittila mine in 2023, exploration and conversion drilling totalled 58,000 metres, mainly targeted at the Main and Sisar zones in the northern and southern portions of the deposit at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 kilometres depth.
Selected recent drill intercepts from the Kittila mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.
[ Kittila Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section ]
To the north in the Rimpi area, highlight hole RIE23-630 intersected 5.1 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 1,059 metres depth in the Main Zone, representing a 200-metre extension of the Main Zone to the north at moderate depths. Drilling is ongoing in this area.
The exploration and conversion drilling program in the central Roura area near the bottom of the shaft was highlighted by hole RUG23-515, which intersected 7.0 g/t gold over 19.8 metres at 1,133 metres depth in the Sisar Zone, including 18.8 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 1,129 metres depth; and hole ROD23-7000D, which intersected 7.8 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 1,154 metres depth in the Main Zone. These intersections are northern extensions of the gold mineralization in the Suuri zone, and they demonstrate the potential to add mineral reserves in this area, which remains open at depth.
In step-out drilling towards the south in the Suuri area, hole SUU23-700C intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 935 metres depth in the Main Zone, extending gold mineralization by 250 metres to the south. Approximately 400 metres above hole SUU237-00C, hole SUU23-606 intersected 10.0 g/t gold over 5.9 metres at 506 metres depth in the Main Zone, demonstrating the wide exploration target for continued exploration drilling to the south.
During the second half of 2023, exploration drilling from surface began targeting an underexplored, parallel mineralized structure named the East Zone located in the Suuri area approximately 140 metres east of the mine's producing Main Zone and outside current mineral resources. Following up on the previously announced hole SUU23004 in the East Zone, which intersected 11.8 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at 208 metres depth, including 18.2 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 206 metres depth (see the Company's news release dated October 25, 2023 ), two recent holes returned further significant gold mineralization at shallow depths in the East Zone: hole SSU23-008 intersected 11.5 g/t gold over 7.8 metres at 204 metres depth, including 20.5 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 205 metres depth, with the intersection located 73 metres south of hole SUU23-004; and hole SUU23-001 intersected 4.3 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 158 metres depth, approximately 200 metres north of hole SUU23-004.
The newly identified East Zone is an attractive, high-grade parallel zone at shallow depth that has the potential to provide an additional source of ore proximal to existing mine infrastructure.
2024 Exploration Plan and Budget
The Company expects to spend approximately $11.8 million for 70,000 metres of drilling at the Kittila mine in 2024, focused on the Main Zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar Zone. The drilling includes 16,000 metres of capitalized conversion and 35,500 meters of capitalized exploration as described above. The 18,500 metres of expensed exploration drilling will be focused on targets beyond the current mineral reserve area, including from 1,500 to 2,000 metres depth and in the extension of the central Roura area near the bottom of the shaft. Follow up drilling is also planned in the East Zone in the Suuri area at shallow depths.
MEXICO
PINOS ALTOS
2023 Exploration Highlights
At the Pinos Altos mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 21,264 metres in 81 holes, focused on the Pinos Altos Deep project beneath the mine, the advanced Cubiro underground project in the northwest of the property and the Moctezuma and Reyna mineralized trends.
At Pinos Altos Deep, drilling beneath the Oberon de Weber mining zone was highlighted by hole US23-299, which intersected 4.9 g/t gold and 193 g/t silver over 6.9 metres at 254 metres depth, including 10.5 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 2.3 metres at 254 metres depth, demonstrating the potential to add mineral resources and mineral reserves approximately 100 metres below current underground mine workings.
The positive results from recent exploration show the potential to continue to add and convert remaining mineral resources into mineral reserves and to extend the life of mine at Pinos Altos .
Exploration Plan and Budget for 2024
The Company expects to spend approximately $4.6 million for 20,700 metres of capitalized and expensed exploration drilling at Pinos Altos in 2024.
Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data
MINERAL RESERVES
As at December 31, 2023
OPERATION / PROJECT
PROVEN
PROBABLE
PROVEN & PROBABLE
GOLD
Mining
000
Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000
g/t
000 Oz
000
g/t
000 Oz
Recovery
LaRonde mine 1
U/G
2,342
4.98
375
8,568
6.79
1,870
10,910
6.40
2,244
94.7
LaRonde Zone 5 2
U/G
4,450
2.11
301
4,523
2.30
334
8,972
2.20
636
94.7
LaRonde complex Total
6,791
3.10
676
13,091
5.24
2,204
19,882
4.51
2,880
Canadian Malartic 3
O/P
45,474
0.58
852
45,332
1.09
1,584
90,806
0.83
2,436
89.0
East Gouldie 4
U/G
—
—
—
47,005
3.42
5,173
47,005
3.42
5,173
94.6
Odyssey deposits 5
U/G
17
2.25
1
4,422
2.17
308
4,440
2.17
310
95.3
Canadian Malartic complex Total
45,491
0.58
853
96,760
2.27
7,065
142,251
1.73
7,919
Goldex 6
U/G
797
2.60
66
16,873
1.54
834
17,669
1.59
901
85.8
Akasaba West 7
O/P
203
0.84
5
4,823
0.89
138
5,025
0.89
143
77.1
Quebec Total
53,282
0.93
1,601
131,546
2.42
10,242
184,828
1.99
11,843
Detour Lake (Above 0.5 g/t)
O/P
70,048
1.14
2,565
484,633
0.90
14,029
554,681
0.93
16,594
91.9
Detour Lake (Below 0.5 g/t)
O/P
48,656
0.43
666
215,712
0.38
2,669
264,368
0.39
3,335
90.0
Detour Lake Total 8
118,703
0.85
3,230
700,346
0.74
16,698
819,049
0.76
19,928
Macassa mine 9
U/G
248
16.17
129
3,959
14.34
1,825
4,207
14.45
1,954
97.4
Macassa Near Surface 10
U/G
2
4.23
—
117
5.96
22
119
5.93
23
95.0
AK deposit 11
U/G
—
—
—
742
6.69
160
742
6.69
160
95.0
Macassa Total
249
16.10
129
4,818
12.96
2,007
5,067
13.11
2,136
Upper Beaver 12
U/G
—
—
—
7,992
5.43
1,395
7,992
5.43
1,395
95.0
Hammond Reef 13
O/P
—
—
—
123,473
0.84
3,323
123,473
0.84
3,323
89.2
Ontario Total
118,952
0.88
3,359
836,629
0.87
23,424
955,581
0.87
26,783
Amaruq
O/P
3,010
1.58
153
9,469
3.76
1,146
12,479
3.24
1,299
91.7
Amaruq
U/G
49
5.96
9
2,829
5.81
528
2,878
5.81
538
91.7
Meadowbank complex Total 14
3,059
1.65
162
12,298
4.23
1,674
15,357
3.72
1,837
Meliadine
O/P
266
4.27
37
4,632
4.46
664
4,898
4.45
700
94.7
Meliadine
U/G
1,514
7.57
369
11,846
6.30
2,398
13,360
6.44
2,767
96.3
Meliadine Total 15
1,780
7.08
405
16,478
5.78
3,062
18,258
5.91
3,467
Hope Bay 16
U/G
93
6.77
20
16,123
6.51
3,377
16,216
6.52
3,397
87.5
Nunavut Total
4,932
3.71
588
44,899
5.62
8,113
49,831
5.43
8,701
Fosterville 17
U/G
679
12.52
273
7,897
5.55
1,409
8,576
6.10
1,682
95.0
Australia Total
679
12.52
273
7,897
5.55
1,409
8,576
6.10
1,682
Kittila 18
U/G
984
4.11
130
25,943
4.14
3,454
26,926
4.14
3,584
86.9
Europe Total
984
4.11
130
25,943
4.14
3,454
26,926
4.14
3,584
Pinos Altos
O/P
24
1.21
1
2,363
1.21
92
2,387
1.21
93
94.4
Pinos Altos
U/G
2,386
2.14
164
4,150
2.17
290
6,536
2.16
454
94.2
Pinos Altos Total 19
2,410
2.13
165
6,514
1.82
381
8,924
1.90
546
San Nicolás (50%) 20
O/P
23,858
0.41
314
28,761
0.39
358
52,619
0.40
672
17.6
Mexico Total
26,268
0.57
479
35,275
0.65
739
61,543
0.62
1,219
Total Gold
205,096
0.98
6,430
1,082,188
1.36
47,380
1,287,284
1.30
53,811
SILVER
Mining
000
Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000
g/t
000 Oz
000
g/t
000 Oz
Recovery
LaRonde
U/G
2,342
14.32
1,078
8,568
21.60
5,950
10,910
20.04
7,028
74.9
Pinos Altos
O/P
24
43.30
33
2,363
36.35
2,762
2,387
36.42
2,796
44.5
Pinos Altos
U/G
2,386
40.03
3,070
4,150
47.41
6,326
6,536
44.71
9,396
49.3
Pinos Altos Total
2,410
40.06
3,104
6,514
43.40
9,088
8,924
42.50
12,192
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
23,858
23.93
18,356
28,761
20.91
19,333
52,619
22.28
37,689
38.2
Total Silver
28,609
24.50
22,538
43,843
24.38
34,371
72,453
24.43
56,909
COPPER
Mining
000
Tonnes
%
tonnes
000
%
tonnes
000
%
tonnes
Recovery
LaRonde
U/G
2,342
0.19
4,558
8,568
0.30
25,341
10,910
0.27
29,899
83.6
Akasaba West
O/P
203
0.44
890
4,823
0.50
24,262
5,025
0.50
25,153
83.6
Upper Beaver
U/G
—
—
—
7,992
0.25
19,980
7,992
0.25
19,980
90.0
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
23,858
1.26
299,809
28,761
1.01
291,721
52,619
1.12
591,530
75.7
Total Copper
26,402
1.16
305,258
50,144
0.72
361,305
76,546
0.87
666,562
ZINC
Mining
000
Tonnes
%
tonnes
000
%
tonnes
000
%
tonnes
Recovery
LaRonde
U/G
2,342
0.62
14,424
8,568
1.08
92,164
10,910
0.98
106,588
69.2
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
23,858
1.61
383,313
28,761
1.37
394,115
52,619
1.48
777,428
65.5
Total Zinc
26,199
1.52
397,736
37,330
1.30
486,280
63,529
1.39
884,016
*Underground ("U/G"), Open Pit ("O/P")
** Represents metallurgical recovery percentage
1 LaRonde mine: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type and depth, not less than C$91/t for LP1 and not less than C$192/t for LaRonde.
2 LaRonde Zone 5: Gold cut-off grade varies according to stope size and depth, not less than 1.56 g/t.
3 Canadian Malartic: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.34 g/t for Barnat pit.
4 East Gouldie: Gold cut-off grade not less than 1.67 g/t.
5 Odyssey deposits: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and depth, not less than 1.53 g/t.
6 Goldex: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type and depth, not less than 1.00 g/t.
7 Akasaba West: Net smelter value cut-off varies, not less than C$33/t.
8 Detour Lake: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.30 g/t.
9 Macassa mine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 3.71 g/t for long hole method and 4.41 g/t for cut and fill method.
10 Macassa Near Surface: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.33 g/t.
11 Amalgamated Kirkland (AK) deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.25 g/t.
12 Upper Beaver: Net smelter value cut-off not less than C$125/t.
13 Hammond Reef: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.41 g/t.
14 Amaruq: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.14 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 3.42 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.14 g/t).
15 Meliadine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.80 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 4.40 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.80 g/t).
16 Hope Bay: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.00 g/t.
17 Fosterville: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and type, not less than 3.80 g/t.
18 Kittila: Gold cut-off grade varies according to haulage distance, not less than 2.59 g/t.
19 Pinos Altos: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining zone and type, not less than C$9.33/t for open pit mineral reserves and US$49.93/t for the underground mineral reserves.
20 San Nicolás (50%): Net smelter return cut-off values for low zinc/copper ore of US$9.71/t and for high zinc/copper ore of US$13.15/t.
MINERAL RESOURCES
As at December 31, 2023
OPERATION / PROJECT
MEASURED
INDICATED
MEASURED & INDICATED
INFERRED
GOLD
Mining
000
Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000
g/t
000
000
g/t
000
000
g/t
000
LaRonde
U/G
—
—
—
6,424
3.06
632
6,424
3.06
632
1,569
5.67
286
LaRonde Zone 5
U/G
—
—
—
10,594
2.27
774
10,594
2.27
774
10,437
3.38
1,134
LaRonde complex Total
—
—
—
17,018
2.57
1,407
17,018
2.57
1,407
12,006
3.68
1,420
Canadian Malartic
O/P
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,171
0.81
214
Odyssey
U/G
—
—
—
1,372
1.71
75
1,372
1.71
75
19,700
2.29
1,453
East Malartic
U/G
—
—
—
11,134
2.04
731
11,134
2.04
731
65,748
2.12
4,480
East Gouldie
U/G
—
—
—
4,853
1.56
244
4,853
1.56
244
45,239
2.29
3,331
Odyssey Project Total
—
—
—
17,358
1.88
1,050
17,358
1.88
1,050
130,687
2.20
9,263
Canadian Malartic Total
—
—
—
17,358
1.88
1,050
17,358
1.88
1,050
138,858
2.12
9,477
Goldex
U/G
12,360
1.86
739
18,837
1.50
907
31,197
1.64
1,646
16,154
1.68
871
Akasaba West
O/P
—
—
—
4,044
0.70
91
4,044
0.70
91
—
—
—
Wasamac
U/G
—
—
—
27,850
2.43
2,173
27,850
2.43
2,173
9,232
2.66
789
Quebec Total
12,360
1.86
739
85,109
2.06
5,628
97,468
2.03
6,367
176,249
2.22
12,558
Detour Lake
O/P
30,861
1.45
1,434
697,821
0.74
16,520
728,681
0.77
17,955
58,317
0.62
1,156
Detour Lake
U/G
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
21,811
2.23
1,561
Detour Lake Zone 58N
U/G
—
—
—
2,868
5.80
534
2,868
5.80
534
973
4.35
136
Detour Lake Total
30,861
1.45
1,434
700,688
0.76
17,055
731,549
0.79
18,489
81,101
1.09
2,853
Macassa
U/G
258
10.32
86
1,910
8.35
512
2,168
8.58
598
3,692
9.21
1,094
Macassa Near Surface
U/G
—
—
—
65
6.14
13
65
6.14
13
133
6.62
28
AK Project
U/G
—
—
—
163
6.95
37
163
6.95
37
282
5.69
52
Macassa Total
258
10.32
86
2,138
8.17
562
2,396
8.40
647
4,106
8.89
1,173
Aquarius
O/P
—
—
—
23,112
1.49
1,106
23,112
1.49
1,106
502
0.87
14
Holt complex
U/G
5,806
4.29
800
5,884
4.75
898
11,690
4.52
1,699
9,097
4.48
1,310
Anoki-McBean
U/G
—
—
—
3,919
2.77
349
3,919
2.77
349
867
3.84
107
Upper Beaver
U/G
—
—
—
3,636
3.45
403
3,636
3.45
403
8,688
5.07
1,416
Upper Canada
O/P
—
—
—
2,006
1.62
104
2,006
1.62
104
1,020
1.44
47
Upper Canada
U/G
—
—
—
8,433
2.28
618
8,433
2.28
618
17,588
3.21
1,816
Upper Canada Total
—
—
—
10,439
2.15
722
10,439
2.15
722
18,608
3.11
1,863
Hammond Reef
O/P
47,063
0.54
819
86,304
0.53
1,478
133,367
0.54
2,298
—
—
—
Ontario Total
83,988
1.16
3,140
836,119
0.84
22,574
920,107
0.87
25,713
122,968
2.21
8,736
Amaruq
O/P
—
—
—
4,758
2.62
401
4,758
2.62
401
236
2.87
22
Amaruq
U/G
—
—
—
8,544
4.37
1,199
8,544
4.37
1,199
3,938
4.75
602
Amaruq Total
—
—
—
13,302
3.74
1,600
13,302
3.74
1,600
4,173
4.65
623
Meadowbank complex Total
—
—
—
13,302
3.74
1,600
13,302
3.74
1,600
4,173
4.65
623
Meliadine
O/P
3
3.17
—
4,613
3.14
466
4,615
3.14
466
1,135
4.45
162
Meliadine
U/G
422
4.64
63
7,626
4.49
1,100
8,047
4.49
1,163
9,986
6.42
2,060
Meliadine Total
424
4.63
63
12,238
3.98
1,566
12,663
4.00
1,629
11,120
6.22
2,222
Hope Bay
U/G
—
—
—
10,734
3.64
1,255
10,734
3.64
1,255
12,110
5.41
2,108
Nunavut Total
424
4.63
63
36,274
3.79
4,421
36,699
3.80
4,485
27,404
5.62
4,953
Fosterville
O/P
820
2.81
74
1,771
3.87
220
2,591
3.53
294
326
2.72
29
Fosterville
U/G
262
3.99
34
8,758
4.20
1,184
9,019
4.20
1,218
9,693
4.60
1,433
Fosterville Total
1,082
3.10
108
10,528
4.15
1,404
11,610
4.05
1,512
10,019
4.54
1,461
Northern Territory
O/P
269
3.65
32
16,416
1.42
749
16,685
1.46
781
13,536
1.75
762
Northern Territory
U/G
—
—
—
5,115
5.39
887
5,115
5.39
887
4,284
4.45
613
Northern Territory Total
269
3.65
32
21,531
2.36
1,636
21,800
2.38
1,668
17,820
2.40
1,376
Australia Total
1,351
3.21
139
32,059
2.95
3,040
33,410
2.96
3,180
27,839
3.17
2,837
Kittilä
O/P
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
373
3.89
47
Kittilä
U/G
4,299
2.91
402
13,632
2.93
1,285
17,931
2.93
1,687
6,192
5.13
1,020
Kittilä Total
4,299
2.91
402
13,632
2.93
1,285
17,931
2.93
1,687
6,565
5.06
1,067
Barsele
O/P
—
—
—
3,178
1.08
111
3,178
1.08
111
2,260
1.25
91
Barsele
U/G
—
—
—
1,158
1.77
66
1,158
1.77
66
13,552
2.10
914
Barsele Total
—
—
—
4,335
1.27
176
4,335
1.27
176
15,811
1.98
1,005
Europe Total
4,299
2.91
402
17,967
2.53
1,461
22,266
2.60
1,863
22,376
2.88
2,072
Pinos Altos
O/P
—
—
—
1,266
1.03
42
1,266
1.03
42
445
1.27
18
Pinos Altos
U/G
—
—
—
10,394
1.92
643
10,394
1.92
643
1,431
1.87
86
Pinos Altos Total
—
—
—
11,659
1.83
685
11,659
1.83
685
1,876
1.73
104
La India
O/P
4,478
0.52
74
814
0.54
14
5,292
0.52
88
66
0.40
1
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
261
0.08
1
3,037
0.20
19
3,297
0.19
20
2,468
0.13
10
Tarachi
O/P
—
—
—
19,290
0.58
361
19,290
0.58
361
242
0.52
4
Chipriona
O/P
—
—
—
10,983
0.92
326
10,983
0.92
326
976
0.66
21
El Barqueño Gold
O/P
—
—
—
8,834
1.16
331
8,834
1.16
331
9,628
1.13
351
Santa Gertrudis
O/P
—
—
—
19,267
0.91
563
19,267
0.91
563
9,819
1.36
429
Santa Gertrudis
U/G
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
9,079
3.44
1,004
Santa Gertrudis Total
—
—
—
19,267
0.91
563
19,267
0.91
563
18,898
2.36
1,433
Total Mexico
4,739
0.49
75
73,884
0.97
2,299
78,623
0.94
2,373
34,154
1.75
1,923
Total Gold
107,161
1.32
4,558
1,081,412
1.13
39,423
1,188,573
1.15
43,981
410,990
2.50
33,080
OPERATION / PROJECT
MEASURED
INDICATED
MEASURED & INDICATED
INFERRED
SILVER
Mining
000 Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000 Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000 Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
000 Tonnes
g/t
000 Oz
LaRonde
U/G
—
—
—
6,424
11.98
2,474
6,424
11.98
2,474
1,569
12.25
618
Pinos Altos
O/P
—
—
—
1,266
21.60
879
1,266
21.6
879
445
31.74
454
Pinos Altos
U/G
—
—
—
10,394
50.99
17,040
10,394
50.99
17,040
1,431
36.19
1,665
Pinos Altos Total
—
—
—
11,659
47.80
17,919
11,659
47.8
17,919
1,876
35.13
2,120
La India
O/P
4,478
2.72
391
814
2.61
68
5,292
2.7
460
66
2.18
5
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
261
6.40
54
3,037
11.86
1,158
3,297
11.43
1,211
2,468
9.26
735
Chipriona
O/P
—
—
—
10,983
100.72
35,566
10,983
100.72
35,566
976
86.77
2,722
El Barqueño Silver
O/P
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,393
124.06
17,523
El Barqueño Gold
O/P
—
—
—
8,834
4.73
1,343
8,834
4.73
1,343
9,628
16.86
5,218
Santa Gertrudis
O/P
—
—
—
19,267
3.66
2,269
19,267
3.66
2,269
9,819
1.85
585
Santa Gertrudis
U/G
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
9,079
23.31
6,803
Santa Gertrudis Total
—
—
—
19,267
3.66
2,269
19,267
3.66
2,269
18,898
12.16
7,389
Total Silver
4,739
2.92
445
61,018
30.99
60,796
65,757
28.97
61,240
39,874
28.34
36,328
COPPER
Mining
000 Tonnes
%
Tonnes Cu
000 Tonnes
%
Tonnes Cu
000 Tonnes
%
Tonnes Cu
000 Tonnes
%
Tonnes Cu
LaRonde
U/G
—
—
—
6,424
0.13
8,613
6,424
0.13
8,613
1,569
0.28
4,371
Akasaba West
O/P
—
—
—
4,044
0.43
17,270
4,044
0.43
17,270
—
—
—
Upper Beaver
U/G
—
—
—
3,636
0.14
5,135
3,636
0.14
5,135
8,688
0.20
17,284
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
261
1.35
3,526
3,037
1.17
35,489
3,297
1.18
39,015
2,468
0.94
23,144
Chipriona
O/P
—
—
—
10,983
0.16
17,291
10,983
0.16
17,291
976
0.12
1,174
El Barqueño Gold
O/P
—
—
—
8,834
0.19
16,400
8,834
0.19
16,400
9,628
0.22
21,152
El Barqueño Silver
O/P
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,393
0.04
1,854
Total Copper
261
1.35
3,526
36,958
0.27
100,198
37,218
0.28
103,724
27,721
0.25
68,980
ZINC
Mining
000 Tonnes
%
Tonnes
000
%
Tonnes
000
%
Tonnes
000
%
Tonnes
LaRonde
U/G
—
—
—
6,424
0.74
47,404
6,424
0.74
47,404
1,569
0.36
5,600
San Nicolás (50%)
O/P
261
0.39
1,012
3,037
0.71
21,618
3,297
0.69
22,630
2,468
0.62
15,355
Chipriona
O/P
—
—
—
10,983
0.83
91,637
10,983
0.83
91,637
976
0.73
7,073
Total Zinc
261
0.39
1,012
20,444
0.79
160,659
20,704
0.78
161,671
5,012
0.56
28,029
*Underground ("U/G"), Open Pit ("O/P")
Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company
Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation*
Gold (US$/oz)
Silver (US$/oz)
Copper (US$/lb)
Zinc (US$/lb)
$1,400
$18.00
$3.50
$1.00
* Exceptions: US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake; US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay and Hammond Reef; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicol ás.
Mines / Projects
Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation *
Gold
(US$/oz)
Silver
(US$/oz)
Copper
(US$/lb)
Zinc
(US$/lb)
Operating mines and pipeline projects
$1,650
$22.50
$3.75
$1.25
* Exceptions: US$1,500 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake, Northern Territory and Holt complex; US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Zone 58N; US$1,400 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic, US$1,688 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay, Santa Gertrudis and Hammond Reef; US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Upper Canada, El Barqueño; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$500 per ounce of gold used for Aquarius, US$22.67 per ounce of silver used for El Barqueño; US$1,687 per ounce of gold used for Anoki-McBean and Tarachi; US$25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicol ás.
Exchange rates*
C$ per US$1.00
Mexican peso per US$1.00
AUD per US$1.00
US$ per €1.00
$1.30
MXP18.00
AUD1.36
EUR1.10
* Exceptions: exchange rate of CAD$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Holt complex and Detour Zone 58N; CAD$1.11 per US$1.00 used for Aquarius; US$1.00 per EUR $1.15 used for Barsele; MXP17.00 per US$1.00 used for Tarachi.
The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic average (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023 ) of approximately $1,853 per ounce of gold, $23.50 per ounce of silver, $4.03 per pound of copper and $1.38 per pound of zinc.
Mineral reserves are reported exclusive of mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts set out in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so may not aggregate to equal column totals. Mineral reserves are in-situ , taking into account all mining recoveries, before mill or heap leach recoveries. Underground mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal and external dilution. Inferred mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal dilution. Mineable shape optimization parameters may differ for mineral reserves and mineral resources.
The mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages reported for silver, copper and zinc are a subset of the mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages for gold. The Company's economic parameters set the maximum price allowed to be no more than the lesser of the three‐year moving average and current spot price, which is a common industry standard. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.
NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.
Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.
A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applied to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applied to a proven mineral reserve.
A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.
A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.
Additional Information
Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2023, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015); the Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report as at July 26, 2021 (October 15, 2021); and the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine in the State of Victoria, Australia as at December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2019).
APPENDIX
Recent Selected Exploration Drill Results
LZ5 mine at LaRonde complex
Drill hole
Mine / zone
From
To
(metres)
Depth of
Estimated
Gold
Gold
BZ-2023-007
LZ5
865.4
898.0
686
24.8
1.8
1.8
BZ-2023-007A
LZ5
834.0
866.0
627
26.4
3.0
3.0
BZ-2022-026
LZ5
982.9
1009.1
857
16.8
2.1
2.1
*Results from LZ5 mine use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold.
W Zone at Goldex
Drill hole
From
To
Depth of
Estimated true
Gold grade
(g/t)
Gold grade
GD27-053
387.0
475.5
476
35.0
1.2
1.2
GD27-056
676.5
777.0
591
45.0
1.5
1.5
GD27-063
516.0
618.0
607
42.0
1.1
1.1
*Results from W Zone at Goldex use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.
East Gouldie deposit, Odyssey South deposit and Odyssey internal zones at Odyssey mine
Drill hole
Deposit / Zone
From
To
Depth of
Estimated
Gold grade
Gold grade
MEV23-269
East Gouldie
489.8
492.8
351
3.0**
5.1
5.1
MEV23-275RR
East Gouldie
578.0
582.5
497
4.5**
5.4
5.4
MEV23-281
East Gouldie
444.0
452.0
396
8.0**
13.7
6.1
MEV23-293
Odyssey South
714.5
722.1
383
6.8
4.2
4.2
MEX22-251RWZ
East Gouldie
1,774.3
1,835.3
1,659
50.0
2.3
2.2
MEX23-285
East Gouldie
973.4
978.8
853
5.4**
4.7
4.7
MEX23-289
East Gouldie
666.7
679.6
420
12.8**
5.2
5.2
MEX23-300
East Gouldie
1,138.0
1,146.5
1,067
6.4
4.2
4.2
MEX23-304
East Gouldie
1,564.5
1,581.1
1,355
15.9
5.0
5.0
MEX23-304Z
East Gouldie
1,565.0
1,572.1
1,299
6.7
6.2
6.2
MEX23-305Z
East Gouldie
1,824.7
1,839.0
1,467
13.5
6.7
6.7
MEX23-306
East Gouldie
692.5
696.3
578
3.3
6.1
6.1
and
East Gouldie
724.0
729.0
605
4.5
7.0
6.7
and
East Gouldie
871.3
876.3
725
4.5
12.8
11.7
UGOD-016-176
Odyssey internal
346.5
359.1
478
12.6**
6.8
6.8
UGOD-016-188
Odyssey S, Odyssey int, EG
271.0
310.6
344
39.6**
3.4
3.2
UGOD-016-190
Odyssey South
264.0
277.5
307
13.5**
3.2
3.2
and
East Gouldie
287.5
298.5
315
11.0**
10.3
7.6
and
Odyssey internal
326.8
331.6
328
4.8**
5.9
5.9
UGOD-016-198
East Gouldie
325.0
330.5
330
5.4**
3.9
3.9
UGOD-016-199
Odyssey internal
361.5
375.8
374
14.3**
3.0
3.0
UGOD-036-002
East Gouldie
101.0
105.4
395
4.3**
3.1
3.1
and
Odyssey internal
143.0
149.5
410
6.5**
14.0
4.9
UGOD-036-003
East Gouldie
174.5
200.0
466
25.5**
3.7
2.9
and
East Gouldie
309.5
328.0
544
18.5**
2.7
2.7
*Results from East Gouldie, Odyssey internal zones and Odyssey South use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold.
**Core length
Wasamac, Francoeur and Wildcat deposits at Wasamac project
Drill hole
Deposit / Zone
From
To
Depth of
Estimated true
Gold grade
Gold grade
FS23-129
Francoeur
374.6
379.9
324
5.3**
4.5
4.5
WS23-634
Wasamac
526.1
530.1
484
3.9
4.4
4.4
WS23-653
Wildcat
387.6
393.0
267
5.4**
3.4
3.4
WS23-661
Wildcat
44.9
65.5
44
20.6**
3.6
3.6
and
Wildcat
157.8
162.0
123
4.1**
5.6
5.6
WS23-663
Wasamac
599.0
620.1
565
18.8
2.8
2.8
WS23-666
Wasamac
620.5
636.0
590
13.4**
4.9
4.9
*Results from Wasamac project use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold.
**Core length
West Pit and West Pit Extension zones at Detour Lake
Drill hole
Zone
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Depth of
Estimated
(metres)
Gold grade
DLM23-727W
West Pit Extension
980.0
983.0
896
2.7
5.4
DLM-23-730W
West Pit
393.0
399.1
319
5.6
11.4
DLM-23-733A
West Pit Extension
602.0
617.1
545
12.6
18.3
DLM-23-735
West Pit Extension
260.7
287.0
236
22.4
6.0
and
West Pit Extension
305.5
314.0
265
7.3
6.4
and
West Pit Extension
331.0
334.0
284
2.7
11.7
DLM-23-745
West Pit Extension
317.0
320.0
285
2.7
10.0
and
West Pit Extension
370.0
373.0
332
2.7
32.2
DLM-23-747
West Pit Extension
1,157.0
1,160.0
1,030
2.7
7.8
DLM-23-757
West Pit
283.3
334.2
233
47.2
2.7
including
283.3
297.7
220
13.3
6.5
DLM-23-763A
West Pit Extension
631.0
634.0
559
2.7
21.9
and
West Pit Extension
824.0
835.0
723
9.4
3.7
DLM-23-767
West Pit Extension
464.9
474.0
420
7.4
24.8
DLM-23-773
West Pit Extension
1,010.2
1,013.2
845
2.7
19.3
DLM-23-774A
West Pit Extension
1,188.5
1,192.0
999
3.3
8.7
DLM-23-775
West Pit Extension
343.0
361.0
307
16.6
5.4
DLM-23-779
West Pit Extension
959.0
962.0
855
2.7
5.9
DLM-23-783
West Pit Extension
912.0
915.2
795
2.8
13.2
*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.
SMC, Main Break and AK zones at Macassa complex
Drill hole
Zone
From
To
(metres)
Depth of midpoint
below
surface (metres)
Estimated
true
width
(metres)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(uncapped)
Gold grade
(capped)*
53-4782
SMC East
123.8
125.8
1,664
1.9
43.0
43.0
53-4813A
SMC East
129.4
131.4
1,698
1.9
40.4
35.6
57-1394
SMC Lower
199.4
201.4
1,827
1.9
78.9
70.3
57-1417
SMC Lower
199.0
201.0
1,783
2.0
37.0
37.0
57-1442
SMC Lower
162.0
164.0
1,846
1.9
101.7
67.6
57-1445
SMC Lower
135.0
137.0
1,879
1.5
90.9
69.6
and
SMC Lower
162.0
164.0
1,884
1.5
110.4
110.4
57-1460
SMC Lower
244.9
246.9
1,964
1.7
43.6
43.6
57-1465A
SMC Lower
222.3
224.3
1,941
2.0
40.3
40.3
58-892
Main Break (110)
320.6
322.7
2,122
1.3
88.1
16.7
58-894
Main Break (110)
268.8
271.0
2,086
1.3
44.8
25.1
58-920
Main Break (110)
192.7
196.8
2,000
3.2
186.3
39.6
and
Main Break (110)
199.0
203.4
2,007
3.3
50.1
50.1
KLAK-239
AK
117.7
120.9
278
3.1
17.9
17.9
KLAK-242
AK
129.8
134.5
319
4.4
21.8
21.8
KLAK-245
AK
155.1
160.6
365
5.0
32.4
25.0
KLAK-249
AK
171.5
174.2
400
1.9
25.1
18.5
KLAK-261
AK
164.6
169.2
318
4.3
17.1
12.2
*Results from the Macassa mine use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone. Results from AK use a capping factor of 70 g/t gold.
Pump North, Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Wesmeg North deposits at Meliadine
Drill hole
Deposit
Lode / zone
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Depth of
midpoint
below
surface
(metres)
Estimated
true width
(metres)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(uncapped)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
M23-3577A
Pump North
3430
408.1
411.9
361
3.6
16.1
16.1
and
Pump North
3425
435.3
439.8
383
4.3
10.8
10.8
M23-3580
Pump North
3510
492.6
499.0
437
5.8
5.0
5.0
and
Pump North
3430
516.3
521.8
455
5.1
4.7
4.7
M23-3595
Pump North
3520
340.5
345.1
305
3.9
12.1
10.7
M23-3596
Pump North
3510
241.1
246.2
210
4.9
10.8
10.8
and
Pump North
3435
253.5
260.5
220
6.7
4.5
4.5
including
253.5
256.9
220
3.3
8.3
8.3
M23-3615
Tiriganiaq
1025
197.0
204.8
160
7.0
9.0
9.0
M23-3760
Tiriganiaq
1050
323.0
327.0
299
3.0
6.0
6.0
ML425-9563-D3
Tiriganiaq
1360
156
160.0
468
3.7
20.2
8.3
ML425-9563-D21
Tiriganiaq
1000
341
344.5
757
3.1
11.4
11.4
ML425-9740-D29
Tiriganiaq
1000
363.2
367.6
455
3.6
13.4
13.4
M23-3651
Wesmeg
600
420.5
430.8
372
9.3
6.5
6.5
M23-3659
Wesmeg
650
375.6
380.0
351
3.7
9.4
9.4
ML300-10340-D2
Wesmeg
625
328.0
332.0
494
3.9
13.1
11.4
ML400-10200-F1
Wesmeg
650
308.4
312.4
396
3.7
15.4
15.4
and
Wesmeg
625
339.6
343.1
402
3.3
12.6
12.6
M23-3655
Wesmeg North
953
75.8
80.2
63
3.8
12.2
5.2
ML250-9325-U3
Wesmeg North
947
54.8
59.3
206
2.9
261.3
23.3
ML300-10340-D1
Wesmeg North
972
262.8
272.0
519
7.9
9.9
7.5
ML300-10340-D4
Wesmeg North
972
222.1
235.1
467
11.7
6.1
6.1
including
223.6
228.5
465
4.4
11.2
11.2
ML300-10340-D6
Wesmeg North
973
32.9
38.7
303
5.3
462.3
11.1
ML500-8994-D5
Wesmeg North
912
82.6
88.5
545
5.2
8.1
8.1
and
Wesmeg North
930
91.0
98.4
553
6.5
6.5
6.5
including
91.0
96.6
553
4.9
7.9
7.9
*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 90 g/t gold depending on the zone.
Whale Tail and IVR deposits at Amaruq
Drill hole
Deposit
From
To
Depth of
Estimated
Gold grade
Gold grade
AMQ22-2902
Whale Tail
123.7
127.7
95
3.9
49.5
23.1
AMQ22-2911
Whale Tail
99.0
112.0
90
11.2
5.1
5.1
AMQ23-2946A
Whale Tail
585.5
596.7
552
7.1
8.4
8.4
AMQ23-2949
Whale Tail
567.0
575.3
491
5.5
25.3
17.5
AMQ23-2960A
Whale Tail
600.5
606.3
562
2.6
5.3
5.3
AMQ23-2960A
Whale Tail
705.5
715.0
662
6.1
6.9
6.9
AMQ23-2978
Whale Tail
76.5
88.0
61
10.8
7.1
7.1
AMQ23-3023
Whale Tail
91.2
103.5
77
8.7
6.8
6.8
AMQ23-3034
Whale Tail
641.1
650.0
503
6.8
3.8
3.8
AMQ23-3043B
Whale Tail
700.7
707.9
595
6.7
4.9
4.9
AMQ23-3046
Whale Tail
638.2
642.0
554
2.4
7.4
7.4
AMQ-350-006
Whale Tail
160.4
175.5
485
9.0
6.8
5.5
including
Whale Tail
167.4
175.5
491
4.8
11.7
9.4
AMQ23-3062
IVR
993.2
1012.4
901
17.4
5.1
5.1
including
IVR
1001.1
1004.6
901
3.2
10.0
10.0
AMQ23-3064A
IVR
1054.8
1061.6
967
5.2
6.3
6.3
including
IVR
1054.8
1058.2
966
2.6
11.0
11.0
and
IVR
1067.0
1076.1
979
6.4
17.2
11.3
and
IVR
1098.7
1125.7
1013
9.2
7.5
4.4
*Results from Amaruq mine use capping factors ranging from 10 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.
Madrid deposits at Hope Bay
Drill hole
Zone
From
To
Depth of
Estimated
Gold grade
(g/t)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
HBM23-074
Madrid North / Naartok
1,012.0
1,015.0
706
3.0
12.1
12.1
HBM23-075
undefined
377.0
377.9
242
0.5
54.2
50.0
HBM23-080
Patch 7
538.0
545.9
423
6.9
5.4
5.4
including
538.9
539.9
423
0.9
13.8
13.8
HBM23-085
Patch 7
413.6
431.0
326
15.8
4.6
4.6
including
421.0
424.0
326
2.0
8.6
8.6
HBM23-092
Patch 7
213.7
225.6
120
9.1
5.1
5.1
HBM23-097A
Patch 7
438.0
451.8
294
12.0
4.8
4.8
HBM23-108
Patch 7
525.7
529.9
387
3.0
30.9
22.5
and
Patch 7
690.4
699.1
515
7.5
7.1
7.1
including
694.0
696.0
515
1.7
16.5
16.5
HBM23-109**
Patch 7
734.0
740.5
609
4.6
15.9
15.9
HBM23-119
Patch 7
888.2
891.5
568
1.4
35.4
33.7
HBM23-120
Patch 7
797.8
802.9
618
4.4
7.6
7.6
HBM23-132
Patch 7
675.0
682.3
460
4.4
5.0
5.0
including
677.3
682.3
460
3.0
5.8
5.8
and
Patch 7
774.0
778.0
530
2.3
5.9
5.9
HBM23-134
Patch 7
1,029.0
1,038.0
632
6.4
5.4
5.4
including
1,033.2
1,037.5
632
3.0
8.8
8.8
HBM23-140
Suluk
874.4
880.0
677
4.6
26.3
12.7
including
875.3
876.3
677
0.8
126.0
50.0
HBM23-143
Patch 7
560.4
594.0
385
28.6
17.6
16.3
including
560.4
587.2
385
22.8
20.8
19.1
*Results from Madrid-area deposits at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.
**Previously released.
Fosterville
Drill hole
Zone
From
To
(metres)
Depth of
Estimated
true width
Gold grade
RHD520
Hoffman
737.5
744.4
555
6.5
5.5
UDH4490
Hoffman
149.1
158.9
639
9.7
5.2
UDR047
Hoffman
416.6
428.0
574
6.0
5.0
UDH4580A
Wu
228.5
230.5
636
2.0
301.4
UDH4631
Curie
292.6
297.6
837
4.9
11.3
UDH4683
Pen
374.5
376.9
1,592
2.4
10.7
UDH4723
Cardinal
295.5
296.5
1,698
1.0
290.3
UDH4724F
Cardinal
314.8
320.4
1,734
4.6
32.6
UDH4727A
Swan
433.6
436.2
1,862
2.4
8.1
UDH4729B
Cardinal
347.3
351.8
1,773
3.7
69.1
including
Cardinal
347.3
349.8
1,772
2.1
120.0
UDH4761
Cardinal
386.8
398.9
1,828
10.0
10.8
UDH4766A
Curie
413.7
424.1
545
9.2
6.4
UDH4767A
Curie
397.3
415.5
524
11.7
6.2
UDH4767B
Curie
451.5
458.0
517
5.4
9.1
UDH4779
Wu
216.3
223.7
868
6.9
8.3
UDH4781D
Pen
410.9
417.0
1,698
6.1
6.2
UDH4782A
Pen
390.7
392.7
1,631
2.0
21.7
UDH4807
Curie
371.2
384.1
566
10.6
6.7
UDH4834
Curie
89.1
95.6
566
5.6
149.6
UDH4859
Peregrine
229.0
239.1
1,166
8.3
17.3
*Results from the Fosterville mine are uncapped.
Recent selected exploration drill results from Main, Sisar and East zones at Kittila
Drill hole
Zone / Area
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Depth of
Estimated
true width
(metres)
Gold grade
(g/t)
RIE23-618
Main Rimpi
180.2
195.3
1,089
7.1
3.1
RIE23-619
Main Rimpi
127.9
135.6
1,110
5.8
4.4
RIE23-630
Main Rimpi
430.4
436.0
1,059
4.7
5.1
ROD23-700D
Main Roura
163.6
179.0
1,154
4.2
7.8
and
Main Roura
189.0
216.0
1,181
3.3
3.4
RUG23-515
Sisar Central
236.0
262.0
1,133
19.8
7.0
including
236.0
246.4
1,130
7.8
12.8
including
236.0
241.5
1,129
4.1
18.8
RUG23-527
Sisar Top
134.0
138.5
970
3.8
6.3
SUU23-001
Suuri East
168.9
171.7
158
2.7
4.3
SUU23-004**
Suuri East
221.1
231.6
208
9.9
11.8
including
221.1
226.2
206
4.8
18.2
SUU23-008
Suuri East
277.5
285.4
204
7.8
11.5
including
281.0
284.7
205
3.7
20.5
SUU23-606
Main Suuri
90.0
98.8
506
5.9
10.0
SUU23-700C
Main Suuri
529.0
539.0
935
3.8
3.4
* Results from the Kittila mine are uncapped.
** Previously released in news release dated October 25, 2023.
Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos
Drill hole
From (m)
To
(m)
Depth of midpoint
(m)
Estimated
Gold grade
Gold grade
Silver grade
Silver grade
US23-299
86.4
94.0
254
6.9
4.9
4.9
228
193
*Results from the Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos mine use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver.
EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES
Drill hole
UTM East*
UTM North*
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
(degrees)
Length
LaRonde
BZ-2023-007
686850
5346926
310
27
-59
969
BZ-2023-007A
686850
5346926
310
27
-59
984
BZ-2022-026
686853
5346929
310
14
-68
1,119
Goldex
GD27-053
5330643
286120
74
315
-33
770
GD27-056
5330643
286120
74
307
-30
879
GD27-063
5330550
286169
78
314
-42
855
Odyssey mine
MEV23-269
718113
5334737
308
212
-46
617
MEV23-275RR
718114
5334738
308
202
-60
720
MEV23-281
718114
5334738
308
218
-62
745
MEV23-293
717593
5333787
346
356
-46
826
MEX22-251RWZ
717440
5334731
309
180
-73
1,951
MEX23-285
719131
5333940
334
193
-73
1,500
MEX23-289
718764
5333640
325
150
-48
810
MEX23-300
717932
5333791
349
154
-80
1,476
MEX23-304
716873
5334696
316
176
-72
1,650
MEX23-304Z
716873
5334696
316
176
-72
2,235
MEX23-305Z
718665
5334762
307
171
-58
2,238
MEX23-306
717930
5333792
351
162
-69
1,203
UGOD-016-176
718093
5334095
109
29
-52
360
UGOD-016-188
718093
5334095
108
6
-32
345
UGOD-016-190
718092
5334095
109
355
-27
349
UGOD-016-198
718093
5334095
108
343
-27
351
UGOD-016-199
718093
5334095
108
344
-32
390
UGOD-036-002
718297
5334457
-49
233
-19
324
UGOD-036-003
718297
5334457
-49
233
-33
354
Wasamac
FS23-129
630342
5340682
302
208
-63
474
WS23-634
635341
5342130
300
189
-68
639
WS23-653
634200
5340676
302
325
-48
513
WS23-661
633974
5340851
305
120
-50
276
WS23-663
634930
5342212
296
168
-69
705
WS23-666
634929
5342203
295
179
-71
696
Detour Lake
DLM23-727W
585755
5542265
291
186
-70
1,099
DLM-23-730W
588487
5541631
287
179
-56
921
DLM-23-733A
586562
5541903
292
181
-68
1,002
DLM-23-735
587048
5541650
292
177
-62
402
DLM-23-745
586807
5541699
292
176
-65
750
DLM-23-747
584911
5542490
294
186
-65
1,281
DLM-23-757
588406
5541686
288
180
-51
852
DLM-23-763A
586001
5542167
294
187
-66
1,017
DLM-23-767
586565
5541811
288
179
-67
804
DLM-23-773
585251
5542447
292
191
-57
1,260
DLM-23-774A
586798
5542340
297
187
-68
1,401
DLM-23-775
586966
5541687
294
177
-64
923
DLM-23-779
585513
5542400
292
189
-64
1,148
DLM-23-783
584993
5542320
292
186
-62
1,144
Macassa
53-4782
570496
5332202
-1,257
310
-33
457
53-4813A
570532
5332235
-1,257
303
-51
381
57-1394
568634
5331208
-1,405
332
-27
229
57-1417
568634
5331208
-1,405
330
-15
302
57-1442
568508
5331128
-1,404
341
-45
290
57-1445
568592
5331180
-1,406
315
-75
280
57-1460
568508
5331127
-1,404
351
-73
290
57-1465A
568507
5331128
-1,404
329
-56
290
58-892
569895
5332098
-1,517
341
-53
366
58-894
569895
5332098
-1,517
354
-57
411
58-920
569830
5332122
-1,510
4
-51
290
KLAK-239
570185
5331352
49
157
6
165
KLAK-242
570185
5331352
48
166
-12
165
KLAK-245
570185
5331352
48
171
-27
174
KLAK-249
570184
5331352
47
172
-40
244
KLAK-261
570236
5331387
41
166
-13
198
Meliadine
M23-3577A
540061
6987388
10062
205
-68
683
M23-3580
539974
6987573
10062
217
-68
802
M23-3595
539927
6987395
10062
202
-65
426
M23-3596
540033
6987232
10062
202
-65
327
M23-3615
540945
6988519
66
182
-61
222
M23-3760
541085
6988595
10061
152
-76
430
ML425-9563-D3
539563
6988914
-406
202
-25
340
ML425-9563-D21
539563
6988914
-406
221
-64
402
ML425-9740-D29
539732
6988907
-393
130
-48
425
M23-3651
540416
6988218
66
150
-68
501
M23-3659
540325
6988260
68
189
-78
501
ML300-10340-D2
540339
6988412
-213
159
-44
416
ML400-10200-F1
540213
6988459
-317
155
5
411
M23-3655
540415
6988218
60
166
-61
450
ML250-9325-U3
539326
6988357
-163
157
21
120
ML300-10340-D1
540339
6988412
9787
169
-71
470
ML300-10340-D4
540339
6988412
-213
157
-59
429
ML300-10340-D6
540339
6988412
9787
147
-53
450
ML500-8994-D5
538994
6988497
-413
144
-56
126
Meadowbank
AMQ22-2902
606183
7255178
157
184
-51
168
AMQ22-2911
606025
7255091
158
144
-60
158
AMQ23-2946A
607423
7255666
163
336
-70
765
AMQ23-2949
607321
7255574
161
315
-62
639
AMQ23-2960A
607424
7255666
163
353
-72
762
AMQ23-2978
605670
7255055
152
158
-50
183
AMQ23-3023
606012
7255076
158
190
-56
120
AMQ23-3034
606379
7255680
164
150
-52
672
AMQ23-3043B
606266
7255618
171
151
-61
728
AMQ23-3046
606377
7255678
164
136
-63
819
AMQ-350-006
606993
7255569
-179
329
-67
263
AMQ23-3062
607964
7255950
164
319
-72
1,069
AMQ23-3064A
607963
7255947
165
289
-74
1,164
Hope Bay
HBM23-074
434030
7551358
26
254
-55
1,119
HBM23-075
434251
7548686
50
71
-60
1,206
HBM23-080
435172
7547914
26
83
-67
668
HBM23-085
435194
7548007
26
86
-73
617
HBM23-092
435255
7547861
27
75
-55
480
HBM23-097A
435210
7547932
26
76
-59
564
HBM23-108
435013
7547841
37
82
-67
846
HBM23-109
434896
7547948
33
65
-72
987
HBM23-119
434253
7548620
48
73
-54
1,356
HBM23-120
434747
7548286
32
63
-65
999
HBM23-132
435939
7547823
34
246
-53
949
HBM23-134
434251
7548686
50
70
-50.2
1,168
HBM23-140
434321
7549059
55
65
-62.1
1,185
HBM23-143
434835
7548158
33
79
-54.5
855
Fosterville
RHD520
2,995
11,363
5,155
58
-60
782
UDH4490
2,903
12,379
4,521
65
-42
185
UDR047
3,025
11,316
4,670
62
-18
498
UDH4580A
2,907
12,318
4,524
98
-69
375
UDH4631
2,978
12,054
4,556
55
-55
334
UDH4683
1,489
5,753
3,818
44
-48
386
UDH4723
1,547
5,133
3,719
59
-64
368
UDH4724F
1,547
5,132
3,719
74
-70
389
UDH4727A
1,547
5,133
3,719
66
-77
462
UDH4729B
1,547
5,131
3,719
104
-73
419
UDH4761
1,544
5,071
3,710
102
-75
465
UDH4766A
2,999
11,761
4,603
54
1
470
UDH4767A
2,999
11,761
4,603
47
1
461
UDH4767B
2,999
11,761
4,603
47
1
464
UDH4779
2,937
12,241
4,500
53
-72
236
UDH4781D
1,489
5,753
3,818
62
-62
423
UDH4782A
1,487
5,753
3,818
71
-54
395
UDH4807
2,999
11,760
4,603
66
-3
420
UDH4834
3,260
12,505
4,561
220
21
124
UDH4859
1,581
6,140
4,041
118
-15
260
Kittila
RIE23-618
2558692
7539405
-866
27
0
315
RIE23-619
2558692
7539405
-867
55
-10
600
RIE23-630
2558639
7539599
-710
75
-20
582
ROD23-700D
2558703
7537464
-786
90
-60
918
RUG23-515
2558697
7537320
-787
84
-35
281
RUG23-527
2558775
7537865
-725
66
-11
151
SUU23-001
2558898
7536854
208
270
-59
282
SUU23-004
2558935
7536649
207
267
-60
330
SUU23-008
2559042
7536579
206
269
-46
395
SUU23-606
2558532
7536222
-241
60
-31
458
SUU23-700C
2558513
7536218
-241
90
-65
1,023
Pinos Altos
US23-299
765353
3129882
1,966
180
-43
141
*Coordinate Systems: NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N for Goldex; NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey, LaRonde and Wasamac; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake, Macassa and AK; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine and Meadowbank; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; Mine grid including elevation for Fosterville, which is located in MGA94 Zone 55; Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila; and UTM NAD 27 for Pinos Altos.
