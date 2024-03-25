Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’Ivoire

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’Ivoire

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce entering a binding Share Sale Agreement (Agreement) with Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco) to acquire its 89% interest in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is an 89% subsidiary of Turaco, held with Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive), holding an 11% free carry ownership in a joint venture with Turaco. The Agreement will trigger Turaco’s drag-along right in its joint venture with Predictive, whereby Many Peaks will also acquire Predictive’s remaining 11% interest and consolidate 100% ownership of the joint venture entity CDI Holdings.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Agreement to acquire 100% interest in Turaco Gold Ltd and Predictive Discovery Ltd joint venture holding the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Permits cover expansive 1,275km2 land package including recent gold discoveries with over US$4m previous exploration expenditure
  • Acquisition includes the Ferke Gold Project, hosting the recent Ouarigue South discovery with open mineralisation ready for follow-up, and the Odienne Project immediately along strike from new gold discoveries
  • Drilling to commence as soon as practicable in the coming quarter

Ferke Gold Project, 300km2

  • 16km mineralised trend in soils with limited exploration follow-up.
  • Previous diamond drilling confirms new discovery at the Ouarigue South prospect; results include:
    • 35.95m @ 3.88 g/t gold within 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m and; 4.7m @ 6.14 g/t gold from 134m – FNDC001
    • 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface – FNDC008
    • 47m @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface – FNDC012
    • 15m @ 2.06 g/t gold from surface and 116.5m @ 0.98 g/t gold from 34.5m, including 30.09m @ 1.86 g/t gold – FNDC005
    • 18m @ 3.38 g/t gold from 107m and; 13.65m @ 2.13 g/t gold from 194m – FNDC018
    • 9.75m @ 7.46 g/t gold within 54.17m @ 1.88 g/t gold from 59.58m – FNDC019

Odienne Project, 758km2

  • Project covers significant extent of high-strain corridor associated with the Archean domain
  • margin and is comparable in stratigraphy to Guinea’s Siguiri basin
  • On trend with Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan Project and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC project and contiguous to a new discovery by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture
  • Recent first pass, wide-spaced air core drilling highlights a continuous zone of mineralisation returning >1g/t gold over 1,200m strike extent, with results including:
    • 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m
    • 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m
    • 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m
CDI Holdings is the holding company for two wholly-owned Ivorian entities, including the Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which it has earned a 65% interest and retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four mineral licences in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study.

The consideration for the purchase of 100% of CDI Holdings will be an aggregate 5,617,978 fully paid ordinary shares in Many Peaks subject to a 12 month escrow, to be issued under the Company’s capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1. Upon completion, Many Peaks will also assume a royalty deed for a 1% net smelter return royalty payable to Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd (Resolute)—further information on terms and conditions precedent outlined below.

Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger, commented: “The Ferke and Odienne Projects in Cote d’Ivoire deliver Many Peaks a strong foundation of exploration success in Cote d’Ivoire with the potential to build significant high- grade ounces in the near term. Both projects are already covered with systematic geochemical coverage and high-resolution geophysics, which have led to demonstrated gold mineralisation confirmed in drilling. Leveraging over US$4m of previous expenditure in recent years has generated multiple targets ready for follow-up, including extension targets, providing Many Peaks with a transformational acquisition with near-term resource potential viable.

Our team has a depth of West African operating experience tied to multiple discovery and development projects over the past 15 years, and our technical team looks forward to operating in Cote d'Ivoire again. Over recent years, it has emerged as a premier jurisdiction within West Africa to operate in, with several recent exploration and development successes.

Figure 1: Project Locations

Ferke Gold Project

The Ferké Gold Project (Ferke) is located in northern Cote d’Ivoire, covering 300km2 in a granted exploration permit licence. Ferke is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones (refer to Figure 1). Initial exploration undertaken at the Ferke Gold Project by Predictive Discovery Ltd in 2016 and 2017 (previously referred to as Ferkessedougou North) comprised several phases of geochemical stream and soil sampling across the permit area, which has defined a more than 16km long gold-in-soils anomaly on the ‘Leraba Gold Trend’ (refer to Figure 2 and Predictive’s ASX announcement dated 2 February 2017).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mpkgold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Focused on adding value through cost effective minerals exploration and discovery

This Presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about Many Peaks Minerals Limited’s (“MPK” or the “Company”) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects and rights and liabilities. The information in this Presentation and made to you verbally is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice.
Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Mining cart full of gold.

Barrick to Look for More Gold and Copper Through DRC Partnership

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) is setting its sights on expanding its operations through a partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that would open up new gold and copper opportunities for the company.

Kibali — the company’s joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) — continues to set production records after another successful year, punctuated by the 343,000 ounces of gold it produced in 2023.

Barrick is forecasting higher attributable production from Kibali in 2024, setting a goal of 320,000 to 360,000 ounces.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") the following day, Friday, April 26, 2024 in a hybrid format (in Toronto and virtually).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 1.41 points last week to close at 552.31.

At its latest meeting this past Tuesday (March 19) and Wednesday (March 20), the US Federal Reserve decided to continue holding its benchmark interest rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Chair Jerome Powell indicated that before it begins reducing rates, the central bank wants to see more data showing inflation is moving toward its 2 percent target.

He also said the Fed is still anticipates three cuts before the end of 2024, but declined to say when they will begin.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Graphite Investing

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Approvals Received for Gascoyne East Project

×