Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the piloting operation for the Penco Module project. The Company processed a total of 120 tonnes of ionic clays and produced approximately 107 kilograms of wet high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements ("HREE") concentrate. The technical results will be published during the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2023

Ramón Barúa (Aclara's Chief Executive Officer) commented:

"The continuous operation of the pilot plant has been a great success for the Company. Not only has it enabled us to attain technical validation for our groundbreaking Circular Mineral Harvesting process within the Penco Module, but it has also emerged as our primary means of showcasing the exceptional sustainability aspects of our project to our local community, authorities, investors, and other stakeholders that are part of our story. The piloting operation has also been a pivotal element of our commercial strategy, resulting in the production of representative product samples that we are currently dispatching to more than ten separation companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia."

Pilot Plant Operation

The pilot plant successfully adhered to the design parameters for an uninterrupted three-month period from June to August 2023.

  • Operation throughput reached 90 kg per hour and operated continuously 24 hours per day
  • A total of 120 tonnes were processed during the 3-month period. 80 tonnes of ionic clays were extracted from the Victoria Sur orebody and 40 tonnes from Victoria Norte
  • A total of 107 kilograms of high-purity HREE concentrate was produced
  • High-purity HREE concentrate samples are currently being dispatched to more than ten separation firms located across the United States, Europe, and Asia. This initiative aims to validate product specifications and assess its suitability for their respective separation technologies.

Throughout the operation, we had the privilege of hosting over two hundred visitors, with more than half of them being community leaders, and the remainder comprising investors, authorities, academic institutions, private enterprises, media representatives, and business associations. The pilot operation served as an illuminating showcase of the primary sustainability aspects inherent in our Circular Mineral Harvesting process.

Figure 1 - Circular Mineral Harvesting Sustainability Attributes

Figure 2 - Extraction of the Ionic Clays

Figure 3 - Pilot Plant Operation

Figure 4 - High-purity HREE Concentrate

For additional testimonies about the pilot plant operation please visit the links below:

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources. Its primary project is located in the BioBio Region of southern Chile. The company is dedicated to developing its mineral resources through a project known as the Penco Module. This module encompasses an area of approximately 600 hectares and contains ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements.

Currently, Aclara Resources is primarily focused on the development, construction, and future operation of the Penco Module. The goal is to establish a processing plant that will produce a heavy rare earth concentrate. This concentrate will be generated by processing clays obtained from nearby deposits.

Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The company utilizes 100% recycled water and minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer, and harmful radionuclides are not produced.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Penco Module, the company intends to identify further opportunities for increasing rare earth element production. This will involve intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements withregard to: the expectations of the Company's management as to the operation of the pilot plant and expected success resulting therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expresslyrequired under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780901/aclara-successfully-completes-semi-industrial-scale-piloting-for-the-penco-module

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bonzi Yokomizo as General Manager of the wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary ("Aclara Resources Mineracao Ltda"), effective Aug 10, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Bonzi Yokomizo as our new General Manager for Brazil," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. " With over 30 years leading global mining projects, Bonzi's expertise is a cornerstone for Aclara. His exceptional understanding of Greenfield and Brownfield projects, coupled with his recent achievement in commissioning Brazil's inaugural ionic clay heavy rare earths mine, will play a pivotal role in driving the success of Aclara's projects in Brazil. Bonzi's remarkable skill in building and leading diverse teams, combined with his extensive in-country experience, brings a dynamic synergy that fosters innovation, drives operational excellence and ensures a robust foundation for Aclara´s strategic growth in Brazil and beyond."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that it has received notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") in Chile of its decision to terminate the review of the Company's application for an environmental impact assessment of the Penco Module ("Project"), which was submitted by the Company on April 28, 2023 ("New EIA

The termination resulted from a request submitted by the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to SEA to terminate the New EIA application process based on the findings of CONAF that there are six (6) undisclosed citronella mucronate, popularly known as "naranjillo" trees, located in the area of the Project. Naranjillo trees are considered "vulnerable species". Specifically, the New EIA did not include information relating to the naranjillo trees in question of which five (5) were found near the location of an existing access road that would require modification, and another was found within a local "native forest", in the area of the Project. Given the presence of such vulnerable species within the native forest, the forest would be considered a "preservation forest", restricting such trees from being cut down and thus requiring a change to the contemplated disposal area of the project. CONAF, which is a Chilean State-owned organization that is overseen and funded through the Ministry of Agriculture of Chile, contributes to the administration and development of the country's forestry sector.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Ignacio Bustamante Romero, who served as a nominee of Hochschild Mining plc on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), has resigned as a director of the Company effective June 16, 2023, following the recent announcement of him stepping down as CEO of Hochschild Mining in late August 2023

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bustamante for his past service and contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has started the continuous operation of its newly constructed pilot plant for the Penco Module near Concepcion, Chile. The Company produced the first sample of high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) concentrate after a successful commissioning period where all the equipment was tested with clays from the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
First high purity HREE sample from Aclara's pilot plant

Barry Murphy (Aclara's Chief Operating Officer) commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce the deployment of a third drill on-site to investigate a significant geophysical anomaly at depth below Target IV at Appia's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias State, Brazil.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to provide an update regarding its comprehensive exploration activities currently underway in Goias State, Brazil. By employing a strategic combination of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, extensive auger sampling, and cutting-edge LiDAR surveying, the Company has made significant progress in uncovering the potential of this highly promising deposit.

SUMMARY

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

August 22, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Project with its Joint Venture partner Marvel Discovery. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on August 11, 2023, he indirectly acquired an additional 4,166,667 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private placement financing. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 8,929,942 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 13,096,609 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 13.84% of the 94,638,197 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of its previously announced private placement of 11,666,667 common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Financing"). The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as agent for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, E-Tech paid the agent cash commissions of $46,900 and 781,667 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.06 and is exercisable for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
