Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) provides an update on its Chilean Penco Module (the "Project") permitting and development strategy following the previously announced receipt of notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") of its decision to terminate the review of the Company´s application for an environmental impact assessment ("EIA") of the Project based on the identification of six previously undisclosed "naranjillo" trees, considered "vulnerable species", within the Project area. Five of these naranjillo trees were found near an existing access road that would require modification and one naranjillo tree was found in a local "native forest" within the deposition zone known as Jupiter

EIA Application

Aclara has revised its permitting strategy with the primary aim of addressing concerns associated with native forests whilst expecting to minimize any substantial impact on the Project's development timeline. The revised strategy will also afford the Company with the opportunity to integrate technical enhancements into the Project. To effectively implement the revised strategy, the Company is proposing to undertake the preparation and submission of two EIAs, which will collectively cover the full life of mine of the Project. Chilean regulations allow for the submission of a project to SEA in two or more stages provided that they are at the same regulatory review level, as would be the case in respect of the two EIAs.

The Company is currently preparing an initial EIA ("EIA 1"), which will cover approximately the first five years of life of mine of the Project and will encompass three extraction zones (Victoria Norte, Luna and Maite), one deposition zone (Neptuno) and the production facilities of the Project. The production of these three zones will be operationally balanced with the deposition zone and EIA 1 is expected to cover the payback period of the initial capex of the Project. EIA 1 aims to largely reduce the Project´s exposure to native forests as well as address the observations received from the evaluation services. The Company expects to file EIA 1 during Q1 2024.

The second EIA ("EIA 2") will be prepared when the Company is ready to expand its production at the Project to zones not covered by EIA 1 (namely, Victoria Sur, Alexandra Oriente, and Alexandra Poniente) based on the availability of new deposition zones. The Company will present a permit application to reactivate the Jupiter deposition zone as well as evaluate new deposition zones. Furthermore, EIA 2 will consider an increase to the production plant's throughput capacity. Such an increase will be studied at a conceptual level during 2024.

Technical Development

In light of the revised permitting strategy, the Company has decided to delay the completion of its Feasibility Study and use the additional time to further refine the engineering aspects of the Project by incorporating enhancements that are expected to result in reduced capital and operating costs and improved operational efficiency. These enhancements are the direct result of insights gained from recent piloting work and ongoing research and development initiatives.

Aclara's CEO, Ramon Barua, commented: "Our revised strategy for the Project reflects our commitment to address the concerns raised by the Chilean environmental evaluation services, even if it would result in a staged approach to the development of the Project. Given the limitations imposed by the naranjillo tree found in the Jupiter deposition zone, the Company will explore alternatives in order to find the best solution for deposition zones. We are optimistic about the potential of achieving success in terms of one or more of such alternatives in order to minimize the environmental impact while maximizing the value of the Project."

Updated Project Schedule

As a result of its updated permitting and development strategy, the Company has also updated the proposed milestones and/or targets relating to the Project, which are as presented below:

  • EIA 1 Filing: Q1 2024
  • Anticipated EIA 1 Approval: Q4 2025
  • Feasibility Study Filing: Q3 2025
  • Construction: Q1 2026
  • Production: Q2 2027

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources. Its primary project is located in the Biobio Region of southern Chile. The company is dedicated to developing its mineral resources through a project known as the Penco Module. This module encompasses an area of approximately 600 hectares and contains ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements.

Currently, Aclara Resources is primarily focused on the development, construction, and future operation of the Penco Module. The goal is to establish a processing plant that will produce a heavy rare earth concentrate. This concentrate will be generated by processing clays obtained from nearby deposits.

Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The company utilizes 100% recycled water and minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer, and harmful radionuclides are not produced.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Penco Module, the company intends to identify further opportunities for increasing rare earth element production. This will involve intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the permitting process, the revised EIA application, including the timing and preparation of EIA1 and EIA2, on-going and future discussions and consultations with relevant authorities and advisors, the completion of, and impact of the delay of, a Feasibility Study on the Penco Module, plans and strategies, and key milestones and targets relating to the development and construction of, or production at, the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licences or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors"in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE:Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787067/aclara-provides-update-on-permitting-and-development-strategy-for-the-penco-module-project-in-chile

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the piloting operation for the Penco Module project. The Company processed a total of 120 tonnes of ionic clays and produced approximately 107 kilograms of wet high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements ("HREE") concentrate. The technical results will be published during the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2023

Ramón Barúa (Aclara's Chief Executive Officer) commented:

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bonzi Yokomizo as General Manager of the wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary ("Aclara Resources Mineracao Ltda"), effective Aug 10, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Bonzi Yokomizo as our new General Manager for Brazil," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. " With over 30 years leading global mining projects, Bonzi's expertise is a cornerstone for Aclara. His exceptional understanding of Greenfield and Brownfield projects, coupled with his recent achievement in commissioning Brazil's inaugural ionic clay heavy rare earths mine, will play a pivotal role in driving the success of Aclara's projects in Brazil. Bonzi's remarkable skill in building and leading diverse teams, combined with his extensive in-country experience, brings a dynamic synergy that fosters innovation, drives operational excellence and ensures a robust foundation for Aclara´s strategic growth in Brazil and beyond."

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that it has received notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") in Chile of its decision to terminate the review of the Company's application for an environmental impact assessment of the Penco Module ("Project"), which was submitted by the Company on April 28, 2023 ("New EIA

The termination resulted from a request submitted by the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to SEA to terminate the New EIA application process based on the findings of CONAF that there are six (6) undisclosed citronella mucronate, popularly known as "naranjillo" trees, located in the area of the Project. Naranjillo trees are considered "vulnerable species". Specifically, the New EIA did not include information relating to the naranjillo trees in question of which five (5) were found near the location of an existing access road that would require modification, and another was found within a local "native forest", in the area of the Project. Given the presence of such vulnerable species within the native forest, the forest would be considered a "preservation forest", restricting such trees from being cut down and thus requiring a change to the contemplated disposal area of the project. CONAF, which is a Chilean State-owned organization that is overseen and funded through the Ministry of Agriculture of Chile, contributes to the administration and development of the country's forestry sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Ignacio Bustamante Romero, who served as a nominee of Hochschild Mining plc on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), has resigned as a director of the Company effective June 16, 2023, following the recent announcement of him stepping down as CEO of Hochschild Mining in late August 2023

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bustamante for his past service and contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has started the continuous operation of its newly constructed pilot plant for the Penco Module near Concepcion, Chile. The Company produced the first sample of high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) concentrate after a successful commissioning period where all the equipment was tested with clays from the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
First high purity HREE sample from Aclara's pilot plant

Barry Murphy (Aclara's Chief Operating Officer) commented:

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from each Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Corporation may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") of up to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. The Finder's Warrant will have identical terms to the Warrants.

Keep reading...Show less
Osoyoos Indian Band Signs Cooperation Agreement with West High Yield Resources for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Osoyoos Indian Band Signs Cooperation Agreement with West High Yield Resources for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Osoyoos Indian Band ("OIB") regarding the Company's Record Ridge magnesium project (the "Project") located near Rossland British Columbia.

The Project contains critical minerals essential to the development of Canada's green economy and achievement of its climate change goals. It is also in the OIB's asserted traditional territory and the OIB has been actively engaged in the project and permitting process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to provide clarity regarding its document entitled "NI 43101-TECHNICAL REPORT Pre-Feasibility Study for Record Ridge Magnesia Production" (the " Report"). The Report was filed on SEDAR on November 30, 2022 and a news release highlighting the findings of the Report was disseminated on SEDAR on November 29, 2022 (the " Report News Release").

The Report exclusively focuses on the Company's proposed magnesia ("MgO") plant and the methodology planned for near term MgO production. This report concerning the plant should not be associated with or referred to as a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report. Given its specific focus on the MgO plant, the Report does not represent a mineral project technical report under NI 43-101. Therefore, any references to the MgO plant Report and the Report News Release, as well as subsequent disclosure of the Company from November 29, 2022 up to and including the date of this news release, should be understood as pertaining solely to the proposed MgO plant and not to the broader mineral project.

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce the deployment of a third drill on-site to investigate a significant geophysical anomaly at depth below Target IV at Appia's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias State, Brazil.

Summary:

Summary:

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to provide an update regarding its comprehensive exploration activities currently underway in Goias State, Brazil. By employing a strategic combination of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, extensive auger sampling, and cutting-edge LiDAR surveying, the Company has made significant progress in uncovering the potential of this highly promising deposit.

SUMMARY

SUMMARY

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

