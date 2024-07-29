- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received for a A$4.0 million placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at an issue price of A$0.057 per share.
- Strong support received from both new investors and existing shareholders.
- Placement proceeds complement the upcoming receipt of A$2 million from recently announced sale of non-core Golden Range camp facility. Together with existing cash of A$3.6 million (as of 30 June 2024), Warriedar will have a strong cash position of approximately A$9.6 million post settlement of the Placement.
- Warriedar is well-funded to execute on growth-focussed exploration activities across its highly prospective Murchison tenure in Western Australia.
- Ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling of the 25km long ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled through H2 CY2024.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for flagship Ricciardo deposit (Golden Range Project) targeted for Q4 CY2024.
- The Company’s current JORC MRE at Golden Range is 15.2Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 816Koz of contained gold (of which 412Koz is in the Measured and Indicated classifications)
The ongoing diamond tails drilling program at the Ricciardo and M1 deposits was recently expanded to 2,500m following the initial high-grade extensional successes reported from this drilling (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 19 July 2024 and 3 July 2024). Ricciardo and M1 both sit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support as well as the range of new, high-quality investors that are set to enter the Warriedar register through the placement. We are now positioned to aggressively build on the emerging opportunity at our flagship Golden Range Project. We have a multitude of walk-up extensional targets to drill, with a focus on growing our resource base in the Murchison via the addition of high-quality, high- grade gold ounces.”
Placement Details
Warriedar will issue approximately 70.7 million New Shares under the Placement at an issue price of A$0.057 per share. This represents an 18.6% discount to Warriedar’s last closing price of A$0.07 per share on Thursday 25 July 2024.
The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Settlement of New Shares is expected to occur on Monday 5 August 2024, with allotment to occur on Tuesday 6 August 2024.
Bell Potter Securities Limited (Bell Potter), Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the Placement are to fund further growth-focussed exploration drilling of Warriedar’s key project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Golden Range.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Warriedar Resources
Overview
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.
Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel.
Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.
Company Highlights
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the positive gold market.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 945,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar copper mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024, with a well-funded drilling plan aimed at rapidly expanding its gold resource.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar undertook an aggressive exploration program in 2023, which included drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying at both Golden Range and Fields Find. A total of ~ 36,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, resulting in the extension of 5 of the 5 gold Resources drilled (all in Mining Leases) and the advancement of several key Prospects. Importantly, the 2023 work highlighted where the 2024 focus should be – along the main mineralized shear within a 25 km long trend called the Golden Corridor. This trend already hosts 736 koz Au across 6 deposits and 16 historic pits. Results from 2023 and early 2024 included:
- Ricciardo (RDRC019): 32 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 148 m (ended in mineralization)
- Ricciardo (RDRC020): 6 m @ 4.69 g/t gold from 142 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC002): 7 m @ 4.48 g/t from 251 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC031): 11 m @ 3.43 g/t gold from 149 m
- Windinne Well (WORC056): 4 m @ 5.17 g/t from 52 m
- Austin (AURC086): 20 m @ 1.98 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver, 844 ppm lead from 160 m
- Rothschild (BRRC083): 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m
- Mugs Luck (MLRC209): 8 m @ 2.28 g/t gold from 72 m
The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects. The focus during 2024 will be drilling for quality gold ounces to grow existing resources along the Golden Corridor, and drilling for new discoveries along the 70 km shear (ground all held by Warriedar).
Fields Find
The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects.
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include:
- At the Rothschild gold deposit: the main gold lode along the entire strike length of the deposit was extended at depth by 150 m. Assay results included: 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m (BRRC083), 11 m @ 3.39 g/t gold from 197 m (BRRC081).
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covering a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown. Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling. Many of these are located with the layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion (the Fields Find Intrusive Complex).
- Drilling at Fields Find West confirmed a multi-phase porphyry intrusive system hosting polymetallic mineralisation comprising gold, copper, molybdenum and silver. At the Mopoke Prospect within this porphyry system, assay results returned 4 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 92 m (MOR005).
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner.
The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly - Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn - Managing Director and CEO
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for 30 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Dianmin Chen - Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill - GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes on performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo - Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin - Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight - Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Peng Sha - Chief Geologist
Peng Sha is a geologist with more than 12 years experience in the exploration and evaluation of copper, gold, lead, zinc, silver, rare earth and lithium mining and exploration projects. He has extensive expertise working with several different deposit types across prospective mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Serbia, China and Latin America.
Sha held senior geologist roles in Global Ore Discovery, Ballarat Gold Mine and AuKing Mining. He was also the exploration manager for Zijin Mining Serbia, where he led the exploration team in the development of annual greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes for world-class porphyry, high and low sulphidation epithermal gold and copper deposits and VMS lead-zinc-silver deposits.
Sha holds a Master of Applied Science, Geology and an Honours Degree in Economic Geology (first class) from James Cook University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and AusIMM.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Remaining nine (9) assay results from Phase 1 2024 RC drilling at Ricciardo returned significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
- 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039), ending in mineralisation
- 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m (RDRC040), ending in mineralisation
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- Diamond drilling program, for 29 holes and approximately 2,500m, commenced at Ricciardo and M1. Results returned after the June quarter end for the first twelve (12) diamond tails (for 770m) intersected significant gold mineralisation, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) (includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m)
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m (M1RC191 DD), including
- 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD), including
- 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD), including
- 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) including
- m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Results to date at Ricciardo substantially increased the known extent of the high-grade shoots beneath the historic Silverstone and Ardmore pits; confirm the presence of a (new) high-grade shoot below the Eastern Creek pit; and expand the mineralised deposit area below the Silverstone and Silverstone South area.
- Results for the first Resource infill diamond hole at M1 returned significantly higher grade than expected, confirming the high-grade extension potential at this deposit.
- Phase 2 2024 RC drilling program at Ricciardo and M1, for 25 holes and approximately 5,024m is complete. A large proportion of these RC meters are ‘pre-collars’ for the diamond tails.
- The diamond drilling program, the first at Ricciardo and M1 in over 10 years, is still ongoing and expected to be completed by mid-August.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Asset Sale Agreement pertaining to the acquisition of non-core tenements E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets) terminated, with the date for satisfaction of required conditions precedent passing.
- Cash of A$3.6 million as at 30 June 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling activities along the ‘Golden Corridor’ progressing well; current Reverse Circulation (RC) program complete (28 holes for 5,024m) and diamond tails program expanded to 2,500m (approx. 1,900m complete across 19 holes).
- Represents the first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km-long Ricciardo deposit, and the nearby M1 deposit, by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results for the first diamond hole at M1 (infill focus) were significantly higher grade than expected:
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m, incl. 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158.3m
- M1 offers clear high-grade extension potential, which is planned to be a focus of further drilling in H2 2024.
- Diamond holes drilled beneath the Silverstone Central pit (Ricciardo), in an area with no historical drilling, returned:
- 7m @ 2.59 g/t Au from 229m, incl. 1m @ 10.81 g/t Au from 233.7m
- 4.6m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 235m
- Extensional RC drilling under the Eastern Creek pit (Ricciardo) returned:
- 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 170m, incl. 1m @ 7.48 g/t from 172m
- 9m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 180m
- Ricciardo and M1 both sit in the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Diamond drilling set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by mid-September and update of the Ricciardo MRE targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ planned for H2 2024.
The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.
M1 deposit
The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.
Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,
Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.
Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Next phase of drilling activities progressing strongly at Ricciardo and M1.
- Approximately 5,030m RC (29 holes) and 1,420m diamond drilling (16 holes) completed to date.
- The first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results returned for the first four (4) diamond tails (255m) of the program at Ricciardo have seen all holes intersect significant gold intervals, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) * includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD) inc. 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 8m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Delivers further high-grade extensional success to existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) model below the Silverstone North pit (Holes 40, 55) and infill confidence to MRE below northern end of the Ardmore pit (Hole 39).
- These outcomes build on the growth in high-grade deposit margins delivered at Ricciardo from the significant RC program executed earlier this year.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- The ‘Golden Corridor’ is Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024.
This is the first diamond drill program at Ricciardo since 2014, when just three (3) diamond holes were drilled by the previous operator.
The results reported in this release are for four (4) (255m) of the 16 (1420m) diamond holes drilled to date. Approximately 2,200m of diamond drilling is planned as part of the current phase of combined RC and diamond drilling at Ricciardo and M1.
The results from these initial four diamond holes extend the high-grade shoot below the Silverstone North pit and infill a previous gap in the high-grade zone of the MRE below the northern part of the Ardmore pit (adding confidence and continuity to the MRE in this area).
These outcomes, while stemming from only a small part of the overall current phase of drilling, continues to demonstrate the outstanding MRE growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at the Golden Range Project is annotated
The Ricciardo gold system (within the Golden Range Project) spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.
The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.
The date for satisfaction of the conditions precedent has now passed and the Asset Sale Agreement has been terminated with respect to the Deferred Assets.
The Deferred Assets included an existing JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 4.0 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 129.8 koz Au (Mt Mulgine). The Company’s Mineral Resource table has been updated to reflect this change and is provided below.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are resolutely focussed on our strategy to rapidly build high-grade Mineral Resources within the ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range. This is a 25km long trend hosting 6 known gold deposits, 18 historic shallow open pits and an existing Mineral Resource of 736koz gold – and which comprises the great majority of the existing Mineral Resources defined at our Golden Range Project. Mt Mulgine does not form part of the Golden Corridor and was not a focus area for our growth drilling activities.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
This announcement has been authorised for release by: Amanda Buckingham, Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation
Description:
With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.
“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.
Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.
“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by
positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.
The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.
Report highlights include:
- Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
- The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
- A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
- Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Jeff Clark: Gold Getting Closer to "True Breakout," Countdown for Juniors is On
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, shared his updated thoughts on the gold price and the junior mining sector.
"I am bound and determined to make money in this environment," he said. "I've been through cycles before in this industry — I've lost money and I've made money, and this time around I'm going to maximize whatever I can do to make as much as I possibly can and participate in a wealth cycle, if you want to call it that."
He believes that the release of major gold miners' second quarter results could bring generalist investors into the space.
"We should see some pretty good green on the screen for Q2 results that are coming up in August, and if we do, I think that could attract some Wall Street, Main Street ... which could really kickstart things," he said.
Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold, gold stocks and the exploration space.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Integra Resources to Merge with Florida Canyon in C$95 Million Deal
Integra Resources (TSXV:ITR,NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) and Florida Canyon Gold (TSXV:FCGV,OTC Pink:FCGVF) announced plans to merge, saying they want to create a leading gold and silver producer in the US' Great Basin.
The agreement involves Integra acquiring all of Florida Canyon's outstanding shares. In return, Florida Canyon shareholders will receive 0.467 of an Integra share for each Florida Canyon share held. According to the companies, this exchange ratio values Florida Canyon shares at C$0.69 each, totaling approximately C$95 million.
The transaction was announced on Monday (July 29), and is expected to close in November. At that point, Integra shareholders will own about 60 percent of the combined entity, while Florida Canyon shareholders will hold 40 percent.
The merger is set to establish a diversified gold and silver producer with annual production of approximately 70,000 gold equivalent ounces from the Nevada-based Florida Canyon gold mine. The transaction will also integrate high-quality development projects, including the DeLamar project in Idaho and the Nevada North project in Nevada.
Last year, Florida Canyon produced around 71,000 gold equivalent ounces at net cash costs of US$1,368 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of US$1,654 per ounce. A technical report published by the company in June forecasts a seven year mine life with annual output of 71,000 ounces of gold and 40,000 ounces of silver in the form of doré.
A 2022 feasibility study for the DeLamar gold-silver heap leach project in Idaho projects an eight year mine life and production of 136,000 gold equivalent ounces annually. Nevada North, comprising the Wildcat and Mountain View deposits in Nevada, is expected to produce 80,000 gold equivalent ounces annually over a 13 year mine life.
“This transaction represents a monumental step towards Integra’s long-term vision of building an industry leading USA focused mid-tier gold producer,” said Integra President and CEO Jason Kosec in a press release.
He also commented on Nevada North's proximity to Florida Canyon. The assets are located approximately 40 miles apart, and Kosec said the companies envision the development of a "20+ year mining complex."
Florida Canyon began trading on the TSXV on July 16 following a spinout of Argonaut Gold's US and Mexican operations. Argonaut's Canadian operations were acquired by Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) on July 12.
Shares of Integra and Florida Canyon ended the day down on the TSXV, falling 9.49 percent 12.7 percent, respectively.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Alderan Receives Approval to Commence Drilling at New Years Copper-Gold Prospect Utah, USA
Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) (Alderan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that approval has been received from Utah’s Department of Oil, Gas and Mines (DOGM) to commence drilling at the New Years copper prospect in the Cactus district of the Frisco copper-gold project. The approval allows Alderan to drill three Stage 1 holes while archaeological investigations are carried out on Stage 2 drill sites which have not undergone prior archaeological review. Alderan will now liaise with the drilling company which is on standby for the programme on rig availability ahead of confirming a start date which is expected to be in August.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Approval has been received from Utah’s Dept of Oil, Gas and Mining to commence drilling at the New Years copper-gold prospect - Stage 1 drilling expected to start in August.
- Shallow historical drill intersections into New Years and the gap between the Cactus and New Years magnetic anomalies include:
- 13.7m @ 2.32% Cu within 19.8m @ 1.67% Cu from 22.9m downhole (NY-6)
- 10.7m @ 1.52% Cu within 27.4m @ 0.85% Cu from surface (NY-2)
- 10.7m @ 1.60% Cu and 4.6m @ 1.3% Cu within 42.7m @ 0.80% Cu from surface (NYM-1)
- New Years sits in the same magnetic low corridor 400m northwest of the historical Cactus and Comet copper-gold mines – all have coincident magnetic low anomalies.
- New Years pXRF soil assays highlight a 400m x 300m anomaly with grades up to 0.33% copper plus three additional anomalies.
- New Years has received no drilling since the early 1960s and has potential for both oxide and primary copper mineralisation.
- New Years is one of twelve new Cactus ‘look-a-like’ magnetic anomalies highlighted by Alderan’s 3-D magnetic inversion modelling.
- Alderan’s 3-D modelling of the Cactus and Comet deposits suggests that mineralisation remains open and that more remains than was historically mined.
Cactus is an historical copper-gold mining district in the Frisco project in southern Utah, USA. Reported historical production at the Cactus mine was 1.27Mt at a grade of 2.07% copper, 0.33g/t gold.1 The New Years prospect lies approximately 400m northwest of Cactus mine in the Cactus Canyon fault zone which also hosts the historical Comet gold-copper mine. Historical drilling in the 1960s at New Years intersected 13.7m @ 2.32% Cu within 19.8m @ 1.67% Cu from 22.9m downhole (NY-6) and 10.7m @ 1.52% Cu within 27.4m @ 0.85% Cu from surface (NY-2). Hole NYM-1 drilled midway between Cactus and New Years in 2002 intersected 10.7m @ 1.60% Cu and 4.6m @ 1.3% Cu within 42.7m @ 0.80% Cu from surface.2
Managing Director of Alderan, Scott Caithness, commented:
“Alderan is very excited to receive approval from Utah’s Dept of Oil, Gas and Mining to enable drilling to get underway at New Years. Our next step is to liaise with the drilling company on when it can get a rig to site to commence the programme however our expectation is that this will be in August.
“New Years is an outstanding copper target in the multi-target Cactus copper-gold district. It lies within the northwest structural corridor which hosts the historical high grade Cactus and Comet copper-gold deposits, it has a coincident magnetic low anomaly, a 400m x 300m copper soil anomaly with pXRF grades up to 0.33%, surface rock samples that grade up to 4.6% Cu and high-grade 1960s drill intersections of +10m grading +1.5% Cu. The soil sampling has identified three additional anomalies on the New Years grid and the magnetic inversion modelling has highlighted twelve Cactus ‘look-a-like’ magnetic anomalies.
“New Years has not been drilled since 1964 hence Stage 1 drill holes will include verifying the historical holes ahead of Stage 2 holes which will focus on stepping out and extending the mineralisation.”
New Years Prospect Proposed Drilling
Stage 1 drilling at New Years will be carried out from three permitted drill sites as outlined in Table 1.3 The holes are designed to confirm and potentially extend the mineralisation intersected in historical holes, some of which date back to 1964.
The Stage 2 drill holes are designed to extend the mineralisation expected in the initial round of drilling and also test anomalies identified from the geophysical modelling. Archaeological investigations will be carried out on some of these sites prior to approval from DOGM for the Stage 2 drilling. These investigations are standard procedure in Utah and primarily involve assessing the location and significance of historical mining relicts and whether the drill sites will impact any that are significant. The results of previous archaeological studies in the area has not impacted exploration.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alderan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China International Gold Congress Presentation
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Two successive transactions completed to acquire four highly prospective gold projects comprising 1,919km2 of land holdings in Côte d’Ivoire
- Ivorian acquisitions establish a pipeline of development opportunities for the Company, in a jurisdiction with a recent track record of gold discovery and production development
- Exploration activity initiated on both the Odienne and Baga projects within weeks following completion of each transaction
- Reporting of results from core drilling, auger sampling and surface geochemistry programmes anticipated in the coming weeks
Odienne Project, 758km2
- Results pending analyses for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling sampling
- Recent drilling targets vast surface gold anomalism and follow-up drilling on 2023 success in air core drill results that returned;
- 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m
- 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m
- 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m
- 4m @ 2.07g/t gold from 4m
- 16m @ 0.84g/t gold from 44m
- Drill targets located along trend from recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture Project on contiguous land holdings
- Ongoing exploration targeting the same high-strain corridor as Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC Projects
Ferke Gold Project, 300km2
- Drilling with open mineralisation ready for follow-up, previously reported intercepts include;
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
- 12.5km gold-in-soil anomaly remaining undrilled outside a 1km segment hosting intercepts listed above
Baga Gold Project, 644km2
- Binding agreement completed securing the right to acquire 100% ownership
- Subsequent to reporting period, first surface geochemistry campaign completed, results pending analysis
- Recently granted exploration permits cover an underexplored area of structural complexity in the highly prospective Birimian gold terrane
Corporate
- $5.6 Million cash at hand as at 30 June 2024
- Firm commitments received for an additional $2,186,000 to be raised subject to shareholder approval
Figure 1 | Project Locations
During the quarter, the Company completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects including advanced stage projects in Côte d’Ivoire. This establishes a vast land holding comprising 1,919km2 across six (6) exploration permits within the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, among the fasting growing regions of gold production and discovery over the past decade.
- During the reporting period, Many Peaks announced completion of a share sale agreement with Turaco Gold Ltd (Turaco) to consolidate a 100% ownership in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is the holding company for a wholly-owned Ivorian subsidiary (PD-CI SARL) party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which PD-CI SARL has earned a 65% interest and the Company now retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four exploration permits in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 8 May 2024).
- The Company also secured an exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in Atlantic Resources CI SARL holding two (2) granted permits referred to as the Baga Gold Project totaling 644Km2 in eastern Cote d’Ivoire. (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 27 June 2024.)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Board Approves Development of Boorara
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the Final Investment Decision for the development of the Boorara Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Boorara Mining Services and Surface Ore Haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd (“Hampton”) on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received
- Horizon to provide management oversight and technical services support with the contractor undertaking the works
- All management, including the Site Senior Executive and Quarry Manager, and most technical roles have been filled
- Mobilisation commencing, with pre-production works undertaken in the first half of August, and mining commencing and ramping up thereafter
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place for operations to commence
- Binding Ore Sale Agreement executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (“Paddington”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd, now unconditional, with all conditions precedent satisfied
- Independent Ore Reserve estimate of 1.24Mt at 1.24 g/t Au for 45.8 koz recovered at 92.5% metallurgical recovery
- Mining to occur over 14 months, with processing over 19 months with first gold pour expected in October 2024
- Boorara cashflow estimated to be A$30M at a A$3,600/oz gold price
Commenting on the development of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:1
“Mining at Boorara is a significant milestone for the Company and will make Horizon the newest gold producer in Australia. We take great pleasure in welcoming our new members of Horizon including our business partners Hampton Transport Services and the Norton Gold Fields team who will be processing Boorara ore at Paddington.
We are focussed on making Boorara a safe and efficient mining operation to create value through generating cash and the first step in sustainable gold production for Horizon. We are seeking to unlock the significant latent potential within our extensive portfolio of development assets which hosts a 1.8 million ounce Mineral Resource.
Following the resumption of production at Boorara, we aim to develop other projects in parallel to establish Horizon as a long-term, sustainable gold producer in a favourable gold price environment.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.