Base MetalsInvesting News

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. 1844 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $5000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the company from its working capital resources.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141437

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesTSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that due to current market conditions the Company has changed the size of and repriced its short form prospectus offering (the "Offering") previously announced on May 4, 2022, from 15,625,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to 15,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for on-going exploration expenditures on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Considers Quebec Ministry of Forests' Letter Regarding Exploration Permit for the Vortex Property

1844 Considers Quebec Ministry of Forests' Letter Regarding Exploration Permit for the Vortex Property

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") reports that on May 17, 2022, the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Fauna and Parks (the "MFFP") issued a letter to the Company (the "Letter"), announcing the MFFP's intention to deny the Company's application for an intervention permit relating to the development of eight exploratory drilling sites at the Company's Vortex property. The Company has decided not to pursue any work programs at the Vortex property for at least the next 12 months while the Company considers the Letter.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has acquired the final four (4) claims required to complete its land position on it Native Copper Project on the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. This addition now brings the total land position to 299 claims covering over 98 square kilometres and includes seven (9) known copper showings and high-grade drilling, trenching and grab sample assays for both coppers.

(Map of Native Copper Project complete with showings and LIDAR background)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Clarifies Exchange Halt

Barksdale Clarifies Exchange Halt

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") would like to clarify today's market halt, which was due to an inaccurate bulletin published by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). In the bulletin, the TSXV accepted the filing documentation related to the extension of the Delbrook convertible debentures (press release dated October 21, 2022) and mistakenly quoted the warrant exercise price as $0.072 per warrant rather than the correct $0.72 per warrant.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3DoUdOF

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Closes Financing and Completes Extension of Financial Instrument

Barksdale Closes Financing and Completes Extension of Financial Instrument

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 6, September 21 and October 3, 2022, it has now closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing ("Financing") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), with respect to Teck's pro-rata equity participation right.

In the Financing, Teck subscribed for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000. The Units have identical terms to the Units issued in the first tranche of the Financing that closed on September 21, 2022 (see News Release dated September 21, 2022). Each Unit consists of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half (½) of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Teck now holds approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's current equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV: XND) (OTCQB: XNDRF) (FSX: 1XI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the " Option ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% interest in certain 100 mineral claims (the " Claims " and the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario .

The property consists of 100 separate mineral claim blocks comprising over 21 square kilometres that are located contiguous to the west of the Company's existing Timmins North claims. Historical work at the property includes airborne geophysical survey work (Geotech's helicopter-borne VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic)) which has delineated six (6) drill targets in line with the existing high-priority electromagnetic anomalies within the property (often indicative of sulphide mineralization) and numerous major and minor structures.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to welcome John K. Davies to the Green River team as the inaugural member of the Company's new Advisory Board.

Mr. Davies spent thirty-five years in the private investment management, capital financing, and risk management sectors. From the early 1980's, as a representative for highly prestigious brokerage and commodity firms, Mr. Davies established a bar of excellence for managing client funds and developing innovative hedging approaches for multinational firms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×