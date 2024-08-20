Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Trading resumes in:

Company: 1844 Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EFF

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/20/c6356.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 Resources
1844 Resources
