Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "The addition of Zoran to the Advisory Board will enable us to extend our network of investors to the American and European markets. His knowledge and experience in building projects and companies will bring new and innovative ideas to the team as we continue to build out our management, board and project team."

1844 also announces the grant of 200,000 stock options, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and, if not exercised, expire June 13, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik , Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169735

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
The Conversation (0)
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") due to market conditions, 1844 announces amended pricing to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company is increasing the number of units (the "Units") to be issued from up to 40,000,000 Units to up to 57,142,858 Units and has amended the Unit pricing from $0.05 per Unit to $0.035 per Unit. The gross proceeds for the Offering will continue to be for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced from $0.075 per warrant to $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the advisory board.

Dr. Hulbert has over 40 years of experience in the metallogeny of mafic-ultramafic rocks and is an internationally recognized expert in platinum-group elements and nickel-copper sulphides. Additionally, Dr. Hulbert worked directly on the HawkRidge project from 2012 through 2014. Dr. Hulbert accomplishments and University degrees are so numerous, that we invite you to access the full detail on his website www.ultra-mafic.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Joining forces with other exploration, technology and finance companies in a collaborative effort to increase the chances of success

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the creation of The Service Alliance. Valence Mining Services ("Valence"), established by Teako Minerals Corp. (See April 25, 2023 news release), will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance currently boasts eleven (11) exploration companies, three (3) technology companies, and two (2) financing companies (collectively, "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warran t"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof (the " Closing Date "). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") for a portion of Trailbreaker's Eagle Lake property.

The Eagle Lake property borders Vizsla Copper's Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project. The option deal includes four of the fourteen claims comprising Eagle Lake. The four claims account for 6,482 hectares (ha) of the 19,000 ha property (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 23, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested an extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for extension and the revised deadline is June 23, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. This deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

CanAlaska Mobilizes Team and Crew For Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Lithium Investing

Results of Charger Metals NL – General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

rare earth investing

Initial TREO assays up to 2,200ppm at RGL’s Mt Weld Project

Lithium Investing

More High-Grade Drilling Results at Link Build Resource Confidence and Highlight Growth Potential at Youanmi

×