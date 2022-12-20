Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Base MetalsInvesting News

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Some of the mineralized sectors that remained underexplored during previous exploration work include:*

  • The Power Area:
    • showed one site of significant mineralization
    • Power showing 3.6% Cu/2.0 m in trenches
    • the copper minerals are in a limestone coral reef associated with chalcocite and framboidal pyrite.
  • The Vondenblue Area:
    • The Vondenblue showing:
      • 0.5% Cu/3.17 m in hole V-1-76
      • 1.17% Cu/3.3 m in hole V-4-77.
    • Hole V-89-01:
      • intercept of 0.11% Cu/15.45 m.
    • du Dimanche showing:
      • 0.2% Cu and 3.6 g/t Ag/1.4 m in hole V-94-01
      • grab sample of 2.1% Cu and 16.1 g/t Ag
      • the copper minerals are in a limestone coral reef associated with chalcocite and framboidal pyrite.
  • The Ruisseau Cantin Area:
    • The Ruisseau Cantin showing, with 0.32% Cu and 0.8 g/t Ag/40.5 m in trench TR-95-01, including 1.3% Cu and 1.4 g/t Ag/4.0 m.

*As per Technical report NI 43-101 April 2022

The presence of copper mineralization associated with a reducing environment, as is the case with the Power and du Dimanche sectors, leads to the hypothesis that favorable horizons for the development of stratiform copper deposits, in the fine clastic sediments intercalated with biochemical sediments of the Undivided Member which covered the coarse clastic sediments interstratified with the basaltic flows of the Mont de l'Observation Member. The Undivided Member is composed of flat-continuous or lenticular-shaped bands of nodular calcilutites; calcareous conglomerate; reef limestone and some calcareous mudstone/siltstone beds, all with a favorable horizon for copper precipitation in the right deposit mineralization.

Exploration work was carried out on the "Power", "du Dimanche" and "Ruisseau Cantin" showings to validate the historical results, study the lithostratigraphy and increase understanding of the deposit model (Figure 2). The work carried out includes 12.1 kilometers of rehabilitated access, 350 meters of trenches distributed over the 3 zones: a) Power (figure), b) du Dimanche () and c) Ruisseau Cantin, all including excavation and bedrock cleaning (Figure 3).

In association with this work, prospecting identified 312 stations/outcrops which have been described, 140 samples were sent to the laboratory for multi-element analysis (ME-MS61) including quality control samples, namely "blank" and "standard". (Table 1: Technical data of Native Copper project samples)

All samples were analyzed for several elements by four acid digestion using ICP-MS Finish (ME-MS61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, BC and / or Val-d 'Gold in Quebec. Samples with a copper, content exceeding 1% were reanalyzed by the Cu-OG62, aqua regia method optimized for high contents.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored region "Gaspé Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148812

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesTSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a clarification to its press release entitled "Completes Public Offering of Common Shares" issued on November 23, 2022 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release used the phrase "syndicate of selling brokers". For clarification, Leede Jones Gable Inc. was the sole agent and book runner for the offering, and there were no member firms that formed a syndicate. This clarification does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced best efforts public offering of 10,164,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200 (the "Offering"). For further details on the Offering, see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

The Offering was conducted by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and included a syndicate of selling brokers, including Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Equity Capital Markets Compensation Securities (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). On closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 813,120 non-transferable compensation options (the "Agent's Options"), with each Agent's Option entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid to the Agents a cash commission of $40,565, being 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. 1844 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Emerita has received assay results for 7 additional drill holes from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit. Presently, there are 14 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The Company has currently completed 100 drill holes at La Romanera, with another 14 in progress. At La Infanta, 77 drill holes have been completed to date and 1 hole is in progress. A video of our 14 drill rigs operating on La Romanera deposit can be seen at the link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 17, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 17,142,857 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit, it has increased the Private Placement to up to a total of $650,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Private Placement remain the same as disclosed in the November 17 th news release

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air has closed an initial tranche of $10 million of the CAD$15 million contained within the agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Air will utilize a portion of the funds to make the final payment of CAD$1.5 million to Panoramic Resources Inc. and will satisfy the final condition to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project from Benton. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air and retains a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the Thunder Bay North deposit (see Benton press release dated May 15, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into letter of intent dated December 16, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire the "TJ Property" (the "Property") located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia, from an arm's length vendor, ARR Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor

TJ Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This ongoing work indicates significant uptake of CO 2 from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings).

" We are very excited to announce that we have demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit," commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek. "This represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of CO 2 that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.  This will provide a value to the downstream processors of our nickel, in particular the EV battery market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Botswana Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in Botswana

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Follow

Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Oil and Gas Investing

Keys to Decarbonizing the Oil and Gas Industry

Precious Metals Investing

Yorbeau Announces Termination of Option Agreement on the Rouyn Project

×