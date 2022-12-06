Base MetalsInvesting News

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

  • One Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars in cash to be provided to 1844 on the Closing Date.
  • And shares of the treasury of the Purchaser for the value of Five Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($500,000.00CAD) to be provided to 1844 on the closing Date of the Public Offering.
  • 1844 shall be entitled to a One Percent (1% ) NSR and the Purchaser shall have the right to repurchase the NSR for Five Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($500,000.00CAD).

Sylvain Laberge President & CEO: "The sale of Lac Arsenault is part of our strategy of concentrating efforts on our existing Copper Projects. Further, we continue to evaluate additional strategic metal opportunities in the Province of Quebec."

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored region "Gaspé Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146920

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesTSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a clarification to its press release entitled "Completes Public Offering of Common Shares" issued on November 23, 2022 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release used the phrase "syndicate of selling brokers". For clarification, Leede Jones Gable Inc. was the sole agent and book runner for the offering, and there were no member firms that formed a syndicate. This clarification does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced best efforts public offering of 10,164,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200 (the "Offering"). For further details on the Offering, see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

The Offering was conducted by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and included a syndicate of selling brokers, including Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Equity Capital Markets Compensation Securities (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). On closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 813,120 non-transferable compensation options (the "Agent's Options"), with each Agent's Option entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid to the Agents a cash commission of $40,565, being 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. 1844 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that due to current market conditions the Company has changed the size of and repriced its short form prospectus offering (the "Offering") previously announced on May 4, 2022, from 15,625,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to 15,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for on-going exploration expenditures on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 5, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the discovery of rare earth mineralization during a recent drill program on the Nagagami Project northwest of Hearst, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news release dated November 15, 2022) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") whereby it raised gross proceeds of $562,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 6,250,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new corporate strategic investor (the " Strategic Investor "), as previously announced in the Company's November 29, 2022 news release.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×