1844 Receives Final Payment for Sale of Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Receives Final Payment for Sale of Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced sale (the "Transaction") of the Lac Arsenault project to Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Purchaser paid 1844 Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars (CAN$600,000.00) as follows:

  • One hundred thousand Canadian dollars (CAN$100,000) in cash; and

  • 2,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser (with a deemed value of Five Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars (CAN$500,000.00). Such common shares have a statutory hold period expiring on May 23, 2024.

1844 shall be entitled to a One Percent (1%) NSR and the Purchaser shall have the right to repurchase the NSR for Five Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars (CAN$500,000.00).

The Purchaser is a private company existing under the laws of Canada. The Purchaser has entered into a business combination agreement with Amseco Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: AEL.H).

Sylvain Laberge President & CEO: "The sale of Lac Arsenault was part of our strategy of concentrating efforts on our existing Copper Project. Further, we continue to evaluate additional strategic metal opportunities in the Province of Quebec."

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204930

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 Resources
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that its previously announced amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. has terminated in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement due to market conditions. As a result, the Company has no right to acquire any interest in the Hawk Ridge property.

With the termination of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company now intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 from its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 75,000,000 units (each, a "Unit) at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Unit Offering") for general and administrative expenses and for other properties in the Company's portfolio. The Company expects to close the Unit Offering on or about March 8th, 2024, subject to TSX Venture ("TSX-V") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), as previously announced, the Company has entered into an amended and restated option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Option Agreement") with respect to the Hawk Ridge property in Quebec. In connection with the Option Agreement the Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 75,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Unit Offering"). The Company is proceeding with the Unit Offering and expects to close the Unit Offering concurrently with the closing of the Option Agreement. Closing of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement remain subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Unit Offering") and its previously announced amended and restated option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Option Agreement") with respect to the Hawk Ridge property in Quebec.

The Company increases its previously announced Unit Offering of up to 50,000,000 Units to up to 75,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"), at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Unit Offering. The Company expects to close the Option Agreement concurrently with the closing of the Unit Offering. Closing of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement remain subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering"). The Company issued 3,587,500 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,625. Each FT Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on April 9, 2024. All matters set out in its management information circular dated March 7, 2024 were approved with 99% voting in favour of all resolutions, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the previously announced spin-out by the Company of 9,414,040 common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") to the shareholders of the Company and the Company will transfer to ACDC ownership of its Nickel Properties in British Columbia. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the closing of the Arrangement and the timing of the share dividend

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

  • Results demonstrate ability to produce saleable and highly marketable Zinc and Lead concentrates from the Primary Massive Sulphide domain.
  • Significant improvement in Zinc recoveries (13% increase) and concentrate grades (22% increase) compared to the Feasibility Study.
  • Metallurgical results, completed at coarser grind sizes supporting simplified flow sheet and lower capital and operating costs relative to the Feasibility Study.
  • Further improvement anticipated from additional ongoing metallurgical optimization test work.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF);(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") provides an update on the optimization metallurgical test program on the primary massive sulphides ("PMS") domain at Lagoa Salgada. The Massive Sulphides are the highest margin domain and a large value driver of NPV for the Lagoa Salgada Project. Bench scale metallurgical testing on composite samples from the PMS ore body were completed by Maelgwyn Metallurgical Laboratories (South Africa) with oversight from Minepro Solutions (Spain) and DRA Global (South Africa

Following completion of the July 2023 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS"), Ascendant initiated an optimization program for metallurgical performance to improve metal recoveries, concentrate grades and characterization of the deleterious elements in order to enhance the revenue potential for its Lagoa Salgada Project. The initial phase of the optimization program has been focused on the Primary Massive Sulphide mineralization from its Venda Nova North Sector, as this zone is the major revenue contributor for the project and is exploited early in the mine life. In addition to the metallurgical work, the company continues to progress its environmental permitting activities and expects to be granted the permit in Q3/24 which would position Lagoa Salgada as the next mine ready project on the Iberian Pyrite belt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Trading resumes in:

Company: African Energy Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which is proposed to commence on April 10, 2024 and terminate on April 9, 2025 or the earlier of the date all shares which are subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid are purchased.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company, the market price of the Common Shares does not accurately reflect the value of those shares. As a result, the Company intends to repurchase CNRI's Common Shares that may become available for purchase at prices, which make them an appropriate use of funds of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

1844 Resources
