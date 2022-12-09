Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Base MetalsInvesting News

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Sylvain Laberge comments, "1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and appreciate all of our shareholders support."

The Omnibus Plan was created to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy (the "TSXV Policies") governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The Omnibus Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to the Company to grant equity-based incentive awards ("Awards") in the form of stock options ("Options") and deferred share units, performance share units and restricted share units (collectively "Share Units"). All future grants of equity-based Awards will be made pursuant to, or as otherwise permitted by, the Omnibus Plan, and no further equity-based awards will be made pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan dated for reference February 25, 2013 (the "2013 Share Option Plan"). The Omnibus Plan supersedes and replaces the 2013 Share Option Plan. The Omnibus Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the TSXV Policies. Additional details regarding the Omnibus Plan are contained in the information circular, which was filed on SEDAR in respect of the December 8, 2022 annual general meeting. A copy of the Omnibus Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR corporate website at www.sedar.com.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147508

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesTSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a clarification to its press release entitled "Completes Public Offering of Common Shares" issued on November 23, 2022 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release used the phrase "syndicate of selling brokers". For clarification, Leede Jones Gable Inc. was the sole agent and book runner for the offering, and there were no member firms that formed a syndicate. This clarification does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced best efforts public offering of 10,164,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200 (the "Offering"). For further details on the Offering, see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

The Offering was conducted by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and included a syndicate of selling brokers, including Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Equity Capital Markets Compensation Securities (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). On closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 813,120 non-transferable compensation options (the "Agent's Options"), with each Agent's Option entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid to the Agents a cash commission of $40,565, being 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. 1844 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

This news release supersedes the news release disseminated earlier on December 7, 2022 (the "Original Release"). There was a clerical error in the Original Release which stated that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 was "West" of the historical drilling.  This news release has been updated to reflect that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 is "East" of the historical drilling.  No other changes were made from the Original Release.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

Trading resumes in:

Company: StrategX Elements Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

The Company is highly encouraged by the results to date. Drilling continues to extend the deposit east and west of the historical drilling as indicated on the longitudinal sections Figures 3 and 4 below (see also news releases dated September 30, 2022, October 13, 2022 and November 3, 2022). Figure 1 below illustrates how the surface projection of the deposit has expanded significantly relative to the projection of the historical resources. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, notes: "Given the increasing dimensions of the lenses in longitudinal section and plan, we anticipate an increase in tonnes relative to the historical calculation. Keep in mind, not all of the massive sulphide will be above the cut off grade so no direct comparison can be made until we complete the drill program and model the deposit. However, drills are now targeting a very important area of the deposit that hosts some of the thickest and highest grade sections based on the historical drilling and much of this area was not assayed for gold. Presently, there are approximately 60 additional drill holes between the core shack and the assay labs with results pending."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

×