Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

Insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering to the extent of up to 2,500,000 Units. This participation by insiders in the Offering constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company considers such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders and the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

1844 will use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes. Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."

The Offering will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation and participation in the Offering will be available to existing shareholders in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada in accordance with BC Instrument 45-534 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption").

The Company has set June 1st, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Offering in reliance on the Existing Security Holder Exemption. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below no later than August 04, 2023. If the Offering is over-subscribed for, Units will be allocated pro-rata amongst all subscribers. All subscription materials must be provided to the Company no later than August 11, 2023. The Company may close the Offering in several tranches during the Offering, the first of which the Company intends to close no later than August 18, 2023. In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions. Insiders may participate in the Offering.

The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Security Holder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

In addition to the Existing Security Holder Exemption and other available prospectus exemptions, a portion or all of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof in the participating jurisdictions (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

For more details on the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. The Company originally announced the Offering on April 12, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project remains subject to Exchange approval.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project and the Offering. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174305

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

1844 Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") due to market conditions, 1844 announces amended pricing to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company is increasing the number of units (the "Units") to be issued from up to 40,000,000 Units to up to 57,142,858 Units and has amended the Unit pricing from $0.05 per Unit to $0.035 per Unit. The gross proceeds for the Offering will continue to be for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced from $0.075 per warrant to $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the advisory board.

Dr. Hulbert has over 40 years of experience in the metallogeny of mafic-ultramafic rocks and is an internationally recognized expert in platinum-group elements and nickel-copper sulphides. Additionally, Dr. Hulbert worked directly on the HawkRidge project from 2012 through 2014. Dr. Hulbert accomplishments and University degrees are so numerous, that we invite you to access the full detail on his website www.ultra-mafic.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Joining forces with other exploration, technology and finance companies in a collaborative effort to increase the chances of success

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the creation of The Service Alliance. Valence Mining Services ("Valence"), established by Teako Minerals Corp. (See April 25, 2023 news release), will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance currently boasts eleven (11) exploration companies, three (3) technology companies, and two (2) financing companies (collectively, "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional assay results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulfide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this news release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for three additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate news releases dated May 23 and July 6, 2023). Figures 1 and 2 show intercept locations and Table 1 contains diamond drill hole data. Drill holes LR148, LR150 and LR151 have intercepted sulphide mineralization below the limit of the current mineral resource estimate, extending the mineralization at depth. The intercepts are approximately 550-600 meters below surface and span approximately 300 meters horizontally along strike. Downhole TEM anomalies indicate the mineralization continues at depth for at least another 100 meters. At this elevation, it appears that the Upper and Lower lenses that occur at shallower depths in the deposit merge into one massive sulphide lens of up to 30 to 40 meters thickness. For interpretation purposes, this lens has been referred to as the Lower Lens.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 18, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that the Ontario Government has granted Noble an OJEP grant for a diamond drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the assay results for the 6,151 metres in 21 holes of diamond drilling completed during the spring at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of will be held at 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, ON M5J 2J2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 23, 2023 . The Company applied for and obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its annual shareholder meeting by June 30, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

1844 Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Battery Metals Investing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery Metals Investing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

×