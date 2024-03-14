Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of February 26, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 2,114,000 Units for gross proceeds of $528,500. The Units were issued at a price of $0.25 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until March 14, 2025. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance

The proceeds from the Closing will be used to support the Company in furthering its permitting process and covering general working capital.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$925,000 (the "Offering"). The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services to the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement").

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 375,000 stock options (the "Options") to two consultants of the Company effective November 27, 2023.

The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.23 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. One-third (1/3) of the Options vested on their date of grant, one-third (1/3) of the Options will vest on the date that is one (1) year from their date of grant and one-third (1/3) of the Options will vest on the date that is two (2) years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.23 per Share, being the closing trading price of the Shares on November 27, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
stacked blocks of magnesium

How to Invest in Magnesium

With important roles in healthcare and industrial applications, magnesium is worthy of investor consideration.

Not to be confused with manganese, which is also crucial for the development of a healthy body, magnesium, along with sulfur and calcium, is one of three secondary plant nutrients found in abundance on land and in water.

Necessary for over 300 biochemical reactions, magnesium is deemed vital for healthy bones and good circulation. Magnesium oxide is produced when magnesium and oxygen combine, and is commonly used in heartburn and indigestion remedies.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Director and Corporate Secretary Barry Baim,

West High Yield Exec Says More Secure Magnesium Supply Chain Key to Decarbonization

Manufacturers and governments are increasingly looking to secure alternative magnesium supply as geopolitical events raise concerns about the potential instability of current supply chains.

“Magnesium is one of the identified critical minerals, or metals that you may have read about in recent news the last couple of years, and it's very much come to the forefront with all of the geopolitical froth going on in the world,” said Barry Baim, director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), which is currently developing its advanced-stage Record Ridge magnesium project in BC.

“Eighty-five percent of the critical mineral is produced in China, another 8 to 10 percent in Russia. So given what's going on today in the world, many manufacturers and countries are looking for secure supplies,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining

Magnesite, an industrial metal, plays a key role as a refractory material in steel fabrication, as a catalyst and filler in the production of synthetic rubber and as a material in the production of magnesium chemicals and fertilizers.

The global magnesite market had an estimated value of US$3.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$4.5 billion in 2030 on rising demand from the construction, chemical, metallurgical and automotive industries.

The US Geological Survey estimates that worldwide magnesite resources stand at 13 billion metric tons (MT). Worldwide, magnesite production reached 27 million MT in 2022, down from 29 million MT in the previous year.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield: Developing a Strategic Critical Minerals High-Grade Magnesium Project with Near-Term Production


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of December 13, 2022 and December 22, 2022, that it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of ordinary units of the Company (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 309,530 Units for gross proceeds of $130,002.60. The Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.70, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until January 18, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on May 19, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
