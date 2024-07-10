Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 4,545,454 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.33 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from each full Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") of up to 6% of the number of full Warrants issued under the Offering. The Finder's Warrant will have identical terms to the Warrants.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to certain exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period from their date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. None of the Units will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used: (a) for supporting the Company's planned drilling program for the water monitoring holes at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit, as required by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Low Carbon Innovation; (b) concluding its permitting process; (c) covering essential operations; and (d) general working capital purposes and expenses. The Offering is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance and approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Click here to connect with West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY)to receive an Investor Presentation

Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("WHY Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Skemxist Solutions ("SKM") (an Osoyoos Indian Band ("OIB") limited partnership with the Sutherland Group of Companies ("SGC")). The LOI contemplates the provision of road construction, site preparation, mining operations and various support services to the Company for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM") near Rossland, British Columbia.

The RRIMM project contains critical minerals essential to the development of Canada's green economy and achievement of its climate change goals. It is projected to produce up to 200,000 tonnes of magnesium ore per annum over an initial two-year period.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce another milestone in the mining permit application process with the posting of its "PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION" (the "Public Notice"), as well as the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Publication of Notice of Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024 and March 14, 2024, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from April 11, 2024 to May 10, 2024 (the "Extension Date").

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

Magnesite, an industrial metal, plays a key role as a refractory material in steel fabrication, as a catalyst and filler in the production of synthetic rubber and as a material in the production of magnesium chemicals and fertilizers.

The global magnesite market had an estimated value of US$12.37 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$14.9 billion in 2028 on rising demand from the construction, chemical, metallurgical and automotive industries.

The US Geological Survey estimates that worldwide magnesite reserves stand at 7.7 billion metric tons (MT). Worldwide, magnesite production reached 22 million MT in 2023, mostly on par with the previous year.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnesite specimen.

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Comprising roughly two percent of the Earth's crust, magnesium is the eighth most common mineral on the planet. In spite of this abundance, the world has for several years faced a steadily worsening magnesium supply shortage due to increased demand and lack of economic deposits and cost-effective processing.

In 2021, China — historically responsible for supplying roughly 90 percent of the world's magnesiumcurbed its magnesium production. The following year, Chinese magnesium production shut down entirely due to high energy costs. These events have had a ripple effect on the global magnesium market, driving home the importance of securing a North American magnesium supply chain.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of February 26, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 2,114,000 Units for gross proceeds of $528,500. The Units were issued at a price of $0.25 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until March 14, 2025. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 375,000 stock options (the "Options") to two consultants of the Company effective November 27, 2023.

The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.23 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. One-third (1/3) of the Options vested on their date of grant, one-third (1/3) of the Options will vest on the date that is one (1) year from their date of grant and one-third (1/3) of the Options will vest on the date that is two (2) years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.23 per Share, being the closing trading price of the Shares on November 27, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
stacked blocks of magnesium

How to Invest in Magnesium

With important roles in healthcare and industrial applications, magnesium is worthy of investor consideration.

Not to be confused with manganese, which is also crucial for the development of a healthy body, magnesium, along with sulfur and calcium, is one of three secondary plant nutrients found in abundance on land and in water.

Necessary for over 300 biochemical reactions, magnesium is deemed vital for healthy bones and good circulation. Magnesium oxide is produced when magnesium and oxygen combine, and is commonly used in heartburn and indigestion remedies.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Director and Corporate Secretary Barry Baim,

West High Yield Exec Says More Secure Magnesium Supply Chain Key to Decarbonization

Manufacturers and governments are increasingly looking to secure alternative magnesium supply as geopolitical events raise concerns about the potential instability of current supply chains.

“Magnesium is one of the identified critical minerals, or metals that you may have read about in recent news the last couple of years, and it's very much come to the forefront with all of the geopolitical froth going on in the world,” said Barry Baim, director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), which is currently developing its advanced-stage Record Ridge magnesium project in BC.

“Eighty-five percent of the critical mineral is produced in China, another 8 to 10 percent in Russia. So given what's going on today in the world, many manufacturers and countries are looking for secure supplies,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less

