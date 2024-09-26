Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 29, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance 905,000 Units for gross proceeds of $181,000. The Units were issued at a price of $0.20 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.30, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for twelve (12) months from the date of the Closing. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Closing will be used to conclude the Company's permitting process, covering essential operations, general working capital purposes and expenses, and for supporting the Company's planned drilling program for the water monitoring holes at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit, as required by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Amended Permit Submission

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Amended Permit Submission

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 29, 2024, the Company had a productive forward-focused meeting with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") on September 4, 2024 (the "EMLI Meeting"). During this meeting, the Company outlined its revised permit application (the "Amended Application") for carrying out the extraction and production of critical minerals (the "RRIMM Project") at its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (the "RRIMM"), which included a reduction in the proposed tonnage output to fall under the threshold set by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") for reviewable projects for Mineral mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024, it met with Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") on August 26, 2024 (the "EMLI Meeting") to continue discussions regarding the permit process for carrying out the extraction and production of critical minerals (the "RRIMM Project") at its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (the "RRIMM") at a reduced throughput. The Company also confirms the commencement of a private placement offering (the "Offering").

Mine Permit Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is announces that, further to its news releases dated July 9, 2024 and August 9, 2024, it is closing its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Company confirms that it issued a total of 435,076 Units for total gross proceeds of $143,575.05 under the Offering. Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for eighteen (18) months from each Offering closing date. The Company's news release of August 9, 2024 incorrectly noted that each Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Warrant, and shall be considered corrected by the information contained in this news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the next steps in the mining permit process for the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine project (the "Project").

The Company received notification from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO") that it has now determined the Project is subject to environmental assessment thresholds applicable to mineral mines rather than industrial mineral projects. This occurred despite the Project having been advancing in the regulatory process, with the knowledge of EAO, for years on the understanding and assumption that was not the case.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("WHY Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Skemxist Solutions ("SKM") (an Osoyoos Indian Band ("OIB") limited partnership with the Sutherland Group of Companies ("SGC")). The LOI contemplates the provision of road construction, site preparation, mining operations and various support services to the Company for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM") near Rossland, British Columbia.

The RRIMM project contains critical minerals essential to the development of Canada's green economy and achievement of its climate change goals. It is projected to produce up to 200,000 tonnes of magnesium ore per annum over an initial two-year period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Amended Permit Submission

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 29, 2024, the Company had a productive forward-focused meeting with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") on September 4, 2024 (the "EMLI Meeting"). During this meeting, the Company outlined its revised permit application (the "Amended Application") for carrying out the extraction and production of critical minerals (the "RRIMM Project") at its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (the "RRIMM"), which included a reduction in the proposed tonnage output to fall under the threshold set by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") for reviewable projects for Mineral mines.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ( TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of July 9, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") on August 9, 2024.

The Closing consisted of the issuance 435,076 Units for gross proceeds of $143,575.05. The Units were issued at a price of $0.33 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for eighteen (18) months from the date of the Closing. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 4,545,454 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.33 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from each full Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

Keep reading...Show less
10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

Magnesite plays a key role as a refractory material in steel fabrication, as a catalyst and filler in the production of synthetic rubber and as a material in the production of magnesium chemicals and fertilizers.

The global magnesite market had an estimated value of US$12.37 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$14.9 billion in 2028 on rising demand from the construction, chemical, metallurgical and automotive industries.

The US Geological Survey estimates that worldwide magnesite reserves stand at 7.7 billion metric tons (MT). Worldwide, magnesite production reached 22 million MT in 2023, mostly on par with the previous year.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnesite specimen.

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Comprising roughly two percent of the Earth's crust, magnesium is the eighth most common mineral on the planet. In spite of this abundance, the world has for several years faced a steadily worsening magnesium supply shortage due to increased demand and lack of economic deposits and cost-effective processing.

In 2021, China — historically responsible for supplying roughly 90 percent of the world's magnesiumcurbed its magnesium production. The following year, Chinese magnesium production shut down entirely due to high energy costs. These events have had a ripple effect on the global magnesium market, driving home the importance of securing a North American magnesium supply chain.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of February 26, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 2,114,000 Units for gross proceeds of $528,500. The Units were issued at a price of $0.25 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until March 14, 2025. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance

Keep reading...Show less

West High Yield
Chilean Government Prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

