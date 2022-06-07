Critical Metals Investing News

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on May 31, 2022, he indirectly acquired an additional 1,647,940 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 7,282,002 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 8,929,942 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 10.76% of the 82,971,530 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

The common shares of E-Tech were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in E-Tech depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated June 7, 2022. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe
(902) 422-1421
2001-1969 Upper Water Street,
Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign ("C1") completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED013), 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO (ED014), 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO (ED015) and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO (ED020). The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 3 at depth and with lateral continuity. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press releases dated 10 November 2021 and 10 February 2022.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech") announces the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"). The parties intend to cooperate in the sourcing of Monazite Concentrate, test work and pilot scale hydrometallurgy to produce a mixed rare earth carbonatechloride and rare earth oxide separation, all originating from the Eureka monazite mineral project in Namibia.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources, comments:

E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide disclosure of its various investor awareness campaigns and other promotional activities.

E-Tech has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement, signed on October 20, 2021, is valid for a period of one year commencing in November 2021, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer, under supervision of the Company's CEO Elbert Loois. The contract with INN for two Twitter outreach campaigns does not include investor relations or market making services. All incoming enquiries from interested parties are forwarded to E-Tech for follow-up The cost of the campaign is $3,000 per month.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Reports Diamond Drill Intercepts of REE Bearing Dykes Beyond the Current Resource at Its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Reports Diamond Drill Intercepts of REE Bearing Dykes Beyond the Current Resource at Its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED008), 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO (ED009), 1m @ 13.4% TREO (ED017), 3.5m @ 4% TREO (ED011), 4.2m @1.2% TREO (ED017) and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO (ED019). The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have confirmed the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 2 at depth and its southward extension along strike. The deposit remains open both along strike and at depth. The Corporation is awaiting receipt of additional results from the 5 remaining holes of this first diamond drilling campaign completed in September 2021. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press release dated 10 November 2021.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide the following update related to our planned 2022 activities.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO comments: "Our team will be working very hard to advance these 2022 activities. Activities needed to continue our "Sprint to Production" as Search seeks to build a secure, sustainable rare earth supply chain in Newfoundland and Labrador to supply Canada and our trading partners. Our goal is to be in production by the year 2025."

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $90,000 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2021 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (" JEA ") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the delineation of resources in Labrador's Critical Rare Earth Element District (the " District ") in 2021. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our audited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Helium Evolution Engages Native Ads Inc. for Digital Media Services

Helium Evolution Engages Native Ads Inc. for Digital Media Services

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that we have engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting HEVI's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 12 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $232,500 (CAD). Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. HEVI retains the option to extend both the campaign's duration and budget. The campaign will commence in May or June of 2022, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by HEVI and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"4-29" Well Brought On-Stream In April

"4-29" Well Brought On-Stream In April

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Combined April Net Revenue of Approximately $1.4 Million Expected From 1-30 and 4-29 Wells

First Helium Receives $1.2 Million for 1-30 March Production and $485k More in Warrant Exercises

First Helium Receives $1.2 Million for 1-30 March Production and $485k More in Warrant Exercises

Company also Received DTC Eligibility Approval

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has received cash proceeds of approximately $1,200,000 for March light oil production from the 1-30 well and an additional $485,000 in warrant exercise proceeds. The Company also announced that it has become DTC eligible in the U.S. which should expand market access for its U.S. investors.

