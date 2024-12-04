Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil

First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed surveying its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location and is advancing through the licensing process for both the 7-30 and 7-15 locations, respectively. The 7-30 PUD well will be drilled on an existing surface location which will enable the Company to expedite drilling. The PUD well has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 the Company's independent evaluator, and will be drilled in conjunction with the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly.

"We are pleased to be driving forward with our 7-30 PUD drilling location in conjunction with our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately five times the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "If successful, the combined oil potential from these two operations will provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.

Worsley Leduc Formation – 12 Primary Targets Identified on Proprietary 3D Seismic

Based on historical successful drilling results from the 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil wells, which together have produced more than 113,000 barrels of light oil and generated more than $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow, the Company has achieved a direct correlation between its Leduc seismic interpretation and the potential for economic quantities of producible hydrocarbons. Notably, this same seismic signature is seen across all additional drilling locations.

As highlighted recently, the Company has identified 10 additional Leduc locations based on the same seismic interpretation over its proprietary 3D data that identified the 7-30 and the 7-15 locations (See Figure 1). Continued success through drilling the 7-30 PUD well, and 7-15 anomaly, will result in an immediate low risk 10 well scalable project. This vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company's oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands.

Figure 1:
Worsley Project Inventory

photo1

The vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company's oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands. Given the large potential opportunity of the Worsley project, the Company will continue to explore potential partnerships to accelerate the development of its rich asset base.

Notes:
(1)   Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.
(2)   Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e291ed6c-47a2-4c3a-8fc2-aac38814322e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Chinese flag over shipping containers and coins.

China Restricts Key Critical Minerals Exports in Response to US Chip Controls

China has set new US export restrictions on essential minerals, including gallium, germanium and antimony.

The measures, announced on Tuesday (December 3) are seen as a direct response to US export controls aimed at limiting China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Citing national security concerns, the US recently expanded its list of companies subject to export controls to include 140 Chinese entities connected to semiconductor development.

Keep reading...Show less
AI-generated image depicting various deep-sea mining tools.

Norway Suspends Deep-Sea Mining Plans as Environmental Concerns Rise

Norway suspended its plans to open vast areas of its seabed for deep-sea mining on Sunday (December 1), reacting to pressure from environmental groups and political negotiations.

The original proposal from the Norwegian government would have allowed companies to apply for licenses to mine around 280,000 square kilometers of seabed for minerals critical to modern technologies.

The plan, which targeted areas containing resources like cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements, faced strong opposition from conservation groups, researchers and multiple governments.

Keep reading...Show less
Antimony periodic symbol under magnifying glass.

Madison Metals Secures Rights to Ontario Antimony-Gold Project

Madison Metals (CSE:GREN,OTCQB:MMTLF) has entered into binding letters of intent to acquire the Howells Lake antimony-gold project, a 13,990 hectare property in Ontario's Thunder Bay area.

A historic resource estimate suggests that the site contains approximately 1.7 million metric tons at 1.7 percent antimony, representing around 51 million pounds of contained antimony.

Chairman and CEO Duane Parnham underscored the project's strategic importance in a company release.

Keep reading...Show less
Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Council of Ministers gives U.S.-based Energy Fuels the 'green light' to continue development of its world-class Toliara titanium, zirconium and rare earth elements project

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that today the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of the Republic of Madagascar has lifted the suspension (the " Suspension ") of the Company's 100%-owned Toliara critical minerals project (the " Toliara Project "). The Suspension was imposed by the Government in November 2019 . In October 2024 Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources and the Toliara Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") of the Company.

One holder of options (the "Optionholder") exercised an aggregate of 100,000 Options resulting in the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, an "Option Share"). The Options were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.15 per Option Share. The Options exercised by the Optionholder were issued to the Optionholder, among others, as part of an option grant of the Company on November 27, 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, has been awarded a research, development and innovation grant of US$ 730,000 from the Innovation Management Division of the Chilean Economic Development Agency ("CORFO") to implement and further develop a new exploration technology using artificial intelligence ("AI") models. Combined with Aclara's own investment, the initiative will have total funding of approximately US$ 1.0 million

This initiative harnesses advanced multi-variable machine learning models to analyze and interpret complex data, revolutionizing rare earth element ("REE") exploration, particularly associated with ionic clay deposits. The algorithms are designed to process large volumes of geological and geospatial data generated both internally as well as acquired from third parties, all of which is stored and organized within a centralized database developed by Aclara.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

