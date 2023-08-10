Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced private placement of $500,000 of common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share up to $700,000 (the "Financing"). Under the increased Financing terms, E-Tech will now offer subscribers up to 11,666,667 Shares at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

Completion of the Financing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

The engagement of Numus Capital Corp. and the Financing may constitute Related Party Transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI-61-101"). E-Tech is relying upon an exemption for shareholder approval required under section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that any related party elements of such transactions would not exceed 25% of market capitalization of E-Tech.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the Financing. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Todd Burlingame, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (782) 409-5474.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176771

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesREE:CATSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
E-Tech Resources
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 through a private placement (the "Financing") of up to 8,333,334 shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Todd Burlingame brings a wealth of experience and expertise to E-Tech Resources Inc. with a successful career spanning several resource development companies and major projects. Todd played a pivotal role in advancing rare earth element projects in Labrador, Canada. During his tenure, the project achieved significant milestones, including the publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completion of advance ore processing test work, and completion of ore body delineation drill program for the purpose of establishing a measured resource for the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

Discovery confirms the presence of mineralization at the surface and depth; further targets to be determined in the newly acquired portion of the Eureka Dome

  • Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 confirm the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Adder Target, expanding beyond the previously known zones.
  • Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, indicating the potential for further target delineation.
  • Intersections include: 1 m @ 0.17% (1700 ppm) TREO2 (37-38 m),1 m @ 0.71% (7100 ppm) TREO2 (40-41 m), 1 m @ 0.10% (1000 ppm) TREO2 (49-50 m), 3 m @ 0.07% (700 ppm) TREO2 (73-76 m) incl. 1 m @ 0.09% (900 ppm) TREO2 (73-74 m).

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target. These results confirm a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization confirmed in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the fourth farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-13-10-8W3 (" Test Well #5 ").

Test Well #5 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 2 at Gravelbourg in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that the open hole portion of the Test Well #5 will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the third farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ").

Test Well #3 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that Test Well #3 will be abandoned.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on major strategic developments shaping the magnesium market. These insights are aimed at keeping the Company's valued stakeholders well-informed about the economic, geopolitical, and industrial trends influencing the sector's growth and future potential and supporting an energy transition to zero-carbon emission.

Market Growth Projections

The global metal magnesium market, valued at USD $4.8 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD$7.25 billion by 2030 (based on Skyquest's Global Magnesium Market Size report) and well-established market trends predating the COVID-19 pandemic. These figures primarily consider direct metal applications, such as iron and steel making, die casting, aluminum alloys, and titanium reduction. It is important to note that these estimates do not account for several secondary, higher-value applications, including extruded foams, structural cladding and fireproofing, medical devices, pharmaceutical applications and supplements, industrial coatings and metamaterials, and other emerging use cases. However, an exciting opportunity is the potential use of magnesium in the energy storage sector, specifically as an alternative to lithium batteries.

Advancements in Magnesium Batteries

Magnesium-based batteries have been a topic of research for many years due to their potential advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Magnesium ions have a double positive charge, which theoretically allows a magnesium battery to store almost twice as much energy as a lithium battery of the same size. Moreover, magnesium is more abundant and less expensive than lithium, making it a potentially more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

In recent months, there have been several breakthroughs in the development of magnesium-based batteries. Researchers have overcome previous challenges related to the stability and efficiency of magnesium electrolytes, which have historically hindered the commercialization of this technology. New magnesium-based electrolytes have been developed that are stable, non-toxic, and efficient, paving the way for the next generation of high-energy-density batteries.[1],2

Furthermore, several companies are now in the advanced stages of developing magnesium-ion batteries, including Pellion Technologies (US), Magnotec (Australia), MagPower Systems (Canada) and Magpie Technologies (US). These batteries are expected to hit the market within the next few years, offering a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries. They are projected to have a higher energy density, longer lifespan, and better safety profile, with lower risk of overheating and combustion.

Notably, two papers have highlighted the environmental and safety benefits of transitioning to magnesium batteries: (i) The Environmental Benefits of Switching to Magnesium Batteries; and (ii) The Safety Advantages of Magnesium Batteries Over Lithium-ion. The first paper emphasizes the positive environmental impact of adopting magnesium batteries, while the second one outlines the safety advantages they hold over lithium-ion batteries. This further strengthens the case for embracing magnesium batteries as a sustainable and secure energy storage solution.

Canada's Geopolitical Resource Independence

The Trudeau administration recognizes the crucial role Canada must play in ensuring the geopolitical resource independence of Western democracies, securing full access to critical minerals, including magnesium. The country's critical minerals strategy, backed by a substantial federal budget allocation of $3.8 billion for mineral exploration and mining, sets a clear path for bolstering Canada's capability to supply both domestic and global markets with high-priority minerals, including lithium, cobalt, magnesium, and rare earth elements.[3]

Collaboration with the Current US Administration

In addition to Canada's efforts, there is a strong natural partnership between the Biden and Trudeau administrations to support North America's journey towards achieving resource independence. Collaborating on the production of lithium, cobalt, magnesium, and other critical minerals will empower both nations to reduce economic dependence on China, which currently dominates the market. This move is vital as countries worldwide pivot towards carbon emission reduction.[4]

West High Yield's Unique Advantage

The Company stands uniquely positioned to potentially provide onshore safe and secure access to a substantial magnesium resource. Located in a friendly jurisdiction with reliable infrastructure and strong regulatory engagement, the Company's Record Ridge magnesium project (the "Project") has received acceptance for permitting application review by the B.C. Ministry of Mines. West High Yield is committed to working collaboratively with regulators to advance the Project while ensuring environmental friendliness and ethical practices.

West High Yield's management team sincerely appreciates the unwavering support and patience demonstrated by shareholders throughout the challenging 18 months experienced in the Canadian capital markets. The Company acknowledges the numerous trials and tribulations involved in progressing a major resource project responsibly. With optimism, the Company anticipates a dynamic and eventful coming 12 months.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit is located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce that after the successful completion of its evaluation of historic and due diligence work conducted by the Company's consulting industrial minerals expert, Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, that it has commenced an aggressive auger and reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign to delineate a potential resource estimate on Target #4 on its ionic clay PCH project in Goias State, Brazil.

SUMMARY:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Precious Metals Investing

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tungsten Investing

EQR Acquires Leading European Tungsten Producer, Saloro S.L.U., And Secures $25 Million Investment By Oaktree

Nickel Investing

Moranbah Acquisition Update

