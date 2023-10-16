Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Gecko") and Flightec Namibia ("Flightec") to support ongoing exploration and development activities on its 100% owned Eureka project.

E-Tech has evaluated the results of the current exploration program and is now expanding its activities to include a Phase 1 Ultra-high resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey. This survey is planned to be conducted by Flightec later this year.

E-Tech CEO, Todd Burlingame, says, "As E-Tech ramps up our exploration activities, we are increasing our capacity by engaging the services of Gecko and Flightec to assist in the advancement of the Eureka project. Gecko's technical strengths are complementary to our existing in-house expertise. Additionally, E-Tech's corporate vision and objectives align with Gecko's, namely to develop the resources of Namibia in an ethical, social, and environmentally responsible manner." Burlingame further states, "Engaging Flightec to conduct an Ultra-high resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey supports our commitment to use innovative and best in class technology to unlock the value of the Eureka project."

The results of the magnetic survey will be used to plan the 2024 exploration and drill programs across EPL 6762 and EPL 8748.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a rare earths exploration company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and clear and transparent mining legislative and regulatory framework.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_etech_550.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_

The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka project represents a district-scale swarm of subparallel carbonatite dykes with monazite mineralization. Initially, exploration drilling focused on the Central Eureka deposit only. Additional drilling is planned after interpretation of currently conducted soil geochemical surveys and additional geophysical surveys. The project includes Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number 6762. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748, which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_62ddbe9c64aef977_002.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_62ddbe9c64aef977_002full.jpg

Prospecting, mapping, trenching, geophysical and radiometric surveys, and drilling commenced in 2017. Exploration is ongoing, and preparation for additional activities including expanded geophysical surveys, metallurgical test work and updating mineral resource estimate are underway.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_62ddbe9c64aef977_003.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/183888_62ddbe9c64aef977_003full.jpg

About Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd.

Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd (www.gecko.na) is a Namibian owned company that focuses on providing the whole spectrum of exploration services.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Todd Burlingame, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (782) 409-5474.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183888

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

