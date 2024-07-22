Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia

  • Remaining nine (9) assay results from Phase 1 2024 RC drilling at Ricciardo returned significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
    • 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
      • 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
    • 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
    • 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039), ending in mineralisation
    • 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m (RDRC040), ending in mineralisation
  • Diamond drilling program, for 29 holes and approximately 2,500m, commenced at Ricciardo and M1. Results returned after the June quarter end for the first twelve (12) diamond tails (for 770m) intersected significant gold mineralisation, including:
    • 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) (includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m)
    • 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m (M1RC191 DD), including
      • 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158m
    • 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD), including
      • 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
    • 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD), including
      • 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
    • 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) including
      • m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
  • Results to date at Ricciardo substantially increased the known extent of the high-grade shoots beneath the historic Silverstone and Ardmore pits; confirm the presence of a (new) high-grade shoot below the Eastern Creek pit; and expand the mineralised deposit area below the Silverstone and Silverstone South area.
  • Results for the first Resource infill diamond hole at M1 returned significantly higher grade than expected, confirming the high-grade extension potential at this deposit.
  • Phase 2 2024 RC drilling program at Ricciardo and M1, for 25 holes and approximately 5,024m is complete. A large proportion of these RC meters are ‘pre-collars’ for the diamond tails.
  • The diamond drilling program, the first at Ricciardo and M1 in over 10 years, is still ongoing and expected to be completed by mid-August.

Big Springs Project, Nevada

  • Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.

Corporate

  • Asset Sale Agreement pertaining to the acquisition of non-core tenements E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets) terminated, with the date for satisfaction of required conditions precedent passing.
  • Cash of A$3.6 million as at 30 June 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).

Western Australian Projects

The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.

Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.

The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Spartan Resources

Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco

New drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to in-fill and extend existing deposits and identify new high-grade shoots

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract for the development of an underground exploration drill drive at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, to specialist underground mining services contractor, Barminco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ASX-listed global diversified mining services company Perenti Limited (ASX: PRN).

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to announce outstanding results from initial metallurgical testing at the BD Target 1 (BDT1) prospect at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold to be Last Asset Standing, Price Outlook for End of Cycle

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, explained what factors kicked off gold's price run earlier in 2024, and what could drive it even higher as the year continues.

He also shared his thoughts on why gold stocks haven't yet moved as much as investors might have hoped.

"When you would have expected (gold) to maybe drop a couple hundred dollars if the (US Federal Reserve) pivot was being postponed — instead we're about US$300 higher," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: "Extremely Rare" Gold Stock Opportunity Won't Last

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, explained what factors are behind gold's price rise and why gold stocks haven't performed as well as might be expected.

He also shared his thoughts on when gold equities will finally move higher.

"I think when companies start to report their second quarter earnings later this month, we're going to start to see some very attractive cashflow numbers — better than the first quarter, and better than the year-ago comparisons," Day said.

Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

