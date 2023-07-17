Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

CleanTech Lithium

Upgraded JORC Resource - Laguna Verde Li Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, announces an upgraded JORC resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at a grade of 200mg/L lithium at the Laguna Verde project. This upgrade includes a significant increase (39%) in the Measured and Indicated resource to 1.1 million tonnes LCE, including a large increase (174%) in the Measured resource.

This increase to the Measured and Indicated resource will be used in the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") which is currently underway. This study reinforces the project's path to production, capital requirements and will support CleanTech Lithium's engagement with potential strategic partners.

Summary of the upgrade:

Table 1: Comparison of Laguna Verde JORCResource Estimates: September 2022 and July 2023

This resource estimate is in line with the Board´s expectations with the increase in the Measured + Indicated category now sufficient for a production rate of 20,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate for a >30-year operation.

Highlights:

  • Following successful drill programmes in 1H 2023, the JORC resource estimate at Laguna Verde has been upgraded to 1.8 million tonnes of LCE at a grade of 200mg/L Lithium
  • Measured and Indicted resource increased by 39% to 1.1 million tonnes LCE, of which Measured increased by 174% to 0.46 million tonnes LCE
  • At the PFS/DFS stage when mining reserves are calculated, Measured resources are used to develop proven reserves and Indicated resources to probable reserves, so the large increase in Measured resource bodes well for PFS/DFS stage reserve calculation
  • This follows a recent pump test programme completed on the two infill wells that supports the bore field flow rates of 30L/s that were modelled in the Laguna Verde Scoping Study announced in January 2023
  • Total capex spend on the Laguna Verde drilling and testing campaign forecast at £2.25m was within 3% of the approved budget
  • For the Company´s second project, Francisco Basin, a resource upgrade is expected in the coming weeks based on the results from the five wells drilled in 1H 2023
  • This will be followed soon afterwards by the Francisco Basin Scoping Study which is already well advanced.

Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:"We are very encouraged by this upgrade in the Laguna Verde resource estimateto 1.8 million tonnes of LCE with 1.1 million tonnes now in the Measured + Indicated category, providing more confidence in the resource potential and further de-risking of the project after an extensive work programme this year.

The resource estimate provides the basis for the Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway with a base case production rate of 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per annum. We expect the study will reaffirm the economic potential for this project as we advance the use of Direct Lithium Extraction to supply green lithium to the EV industry."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×