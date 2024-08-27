Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

There are no other changes to the terms of the Loan Notes and/or any other matters referred to in the announcement on 1 July 2024.

1Regal Funds comprise Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (including Regal Partners Limited, of which Regal Funds Management Pty Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary) which act as trustee and investment advisor for certain funds including Regal Tactical Credit Fund and Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222

Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:CleanTech Lithium



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium", "CTL" or the "Company")(AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, following a meeting with representatives of Chile´s Mining Ministry last week, will be resubmitting the applications for Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOLs) for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin updating them in line with the latest requirements. The resubmission process has no impact on the expected project timeline. This follows the recent announcement made by the Chilean Government which outlined the new approach for private companies to "express interest" in non-strategic salars.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed reconnaissance prospecting and sampling programs (the "Programs") on its 100%-owned Cannon Copper Project ("Cannon Copper" or the "Project") located in Kamichisitit Township approximately 35 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the site of the historic Cannon Copper Mine and Mill, which saw limited copper mining and processing in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Highlights of the 2024 Prospecting and Sampling Programs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the "Property"), part of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm that it has completed its first drill program on its wholly-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt property in Northern Finland. The objective of this season's drilling was to further increase the inferred resources inventory at the Rajapalot project by exploring for potential continuations to the presently defined mineral-system.

The Rajapalot project is the subject of a current preliminary economic assessment, entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Coblat Project, Finland ", with an effective date of December 19, 2023, which the Company has filed and which is available on SEDAR+ (the " PEA "). The PEA demonstrates an NPV 5% of USD $211 million post-tax and an IRR of 27% post tax. The Rajapalot deposit inferred resource estimate has been calculated pursuant to the PEA at a size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, for total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the forming of a joint committee and collaboration with the Tribal Council representing the Abenaki Council of Odanak and the Abenaki Council of Wolinak (W8banaki). This initiative aims to foster ongoing information exchange and mutual understanding, maintaining a strong relationship based on dialogue, collaboration, transparency, and respect.

- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment

- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Becancour Industrial Park

- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain

- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry

- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship

Proud of their cultural and linguistic heritage, the W8banakiak occupied vast forested areas in what is now southern Quebec, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New Brunswick, before the arrival of Europeans. The name W8banaki is a combination of the words "W8ban" (light, or dawn) and "Aki" (land), meaning "People of the Dawn". Still present and active on its ancestral territory, the population of the W8banaki Nation currently numbers more than 3,000 individuals, who are distributed mainly in Quebec and Canada, as well as in the United States. The W8banaki are the traditional land owners of the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP) and therefore also the Company's intended site for the proposed Becancour Lithium Refinery.

The Company's Site is strategically situated in Becancour, just south of Trois-Rivieres, and is optimally positioned between Montreal and Quebec City. Specifically, the site is located on Lot 22 within the BWIP with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres. Positioned near a major highway, the site seamlessly connects to the extensive North American highway network. Additionally, the facility benefits from daily service by the Canadian National Railway (CN), enabling cross-continental transportation from east to west and north to south, linking key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Port of Becancour, operational all year-round, boasts a water depth of 10.67 meters, accommodating vessels of varying sizes and 50,000 tonne shipment capacity.

Establishment of Joint Committee

The Company and the W8banaki Nation will form a Joint Committee which will provide a structured framework for discussions about the Company's project at Becancour. This framework is designed to support mutually beneficial relations and ensure that both parties are fully informed and engaged in the process. The Committee, comprising 2 representatives from each party, will serve as the primary forum for communication, manage project schedules, ensure culturally safe collaboration, and oversee compliance. The committee will seek to identify opportunities for further involvement of the community within the Company's project and coordinate impact analyses, and adopt joint emergency and safety plans.

Collaboration on Impact Analysis

As part of the environmental assessment process, the Company recognizes that its project will impact the Ndakina and may affect the Rights and Interests of the W8banakiak. To address these impacts, both parties will work together to identify and implement measures to accommodate them, ensuring their effectiveness through continuous monitoring. W8banakiak will actively participate in the environmental assessment process, contributing to the development of an Impact Analysis. This analysis will support the comprehensive impact study that the Company is required to prepare, taking into account the historical and current occupation of the land by W8banakiak.

Lithium Universe Limited is committed to encouraging a collaborative and respectful relationship with W8banakiak, ensuring that all concerns are addressed and that the project proceeds with the highest consideration for environmental and cultural impacts.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "it has been a pleasure to get to know the W8banaki representatives over the past few months. The W8banaki representatives are a very practical group who have a deep understanding of the battery supply chain having extensive experience managing similar committees and impact assessment studies for our battery-focussed neighbours in the Becancour Industrial Park. The W8banakiak are a key stakeholder for our Becancour Lithium Refinery and we look forward to learning more about the Nation in the coming years while building this critical project alongside the community."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UPEJ081Z



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Alex Mezei retained as Chief Metallurgist to supervise test work and process engineering

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Closes IPO and Announces Listing on TSXV

Mawson Finland Closes IPO and Announces Listing on TSXV

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the " IPO ") of common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an " IPO Share "). Pursuant to the IPO, Mawson issued 2,875,000 IPO Shares at a price of $1.00 per IPO Share, including 375,000 IPO Shares following the exercise in full by the agent of its over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,875,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

