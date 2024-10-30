Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

As well as the normal business conducted at the AGM, the Board is proposing to:

  • renew the share authorities previously granted in connection with the ASX Listing;

  • amend the articles of association in connection with the ASX Listing; and

  • consolidate the Company's ordinary share capital so that every two existing Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each are consolidated into one Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to meet ASX listing requirements.

The detailed reasons for and background to the resolutions are set out in a Circular which contains the notice of AGM. The Circular will shortly be available on the Company's website https://ctlithium.com/investors/circulars-documents/. A letter notifying Shareholders of the availability of the Circular on the Company's website will be dispatched to Shareholders later today.

Recommendation

The Directors consider all of the proposals to be considered at the AGM (including the share consolidation) to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and accordingly unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, as they together with senior management intend to do in respect of their aggregate holdings of 13,141,932 existing Ordinary Shares representing 7.83 per cent. of the Company's existing share capital.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

2024

Publication of the Circular and the Form of Proxy

30 October

Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST voting instructions

11.00 a.m. on 24 November

Time and date of the Annual General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 26 November

Result of Annual General Meeting announced

26 November

Record Date in respect of the Share Consolidation

6.00 p.m. on 26 November

Admission expected to become effective and dealings expected to commence in the New Ordinary Shares on AIM

8.00 a.m. on 27 November

Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be credited in respect of New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form

27 November

Where applicable, expected date for despatch of definitive certificates for New Ordinary Shares in certificated form

3 December

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222

Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

**ENDS**

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:CleanTech Lithium plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech LithiumCTLHFAIM:CTLBattery Metals Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium", "CTL" or the "Company")(AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted geophysics program over the Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project's high-potential "Hawkeye Zone."

This geophysics program, coupled with the petrographic analysis announced on October 1, 2024 (see release here ) will provide the necessary data to declare the Hawkeye zone ready for its maiden drill program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Key Assay Highlights:

  • Total Samples Analyzed: 388 rock samples.
  • Titanium Dioxide (TiO2): 49 samples returned assay values over 4.0% TiO2, with a maximum value of 11.1%.
  • Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5): 36 samples reported assay values over 0.2% V2O5, with a high value of 0.63%.
  • Iron (Fe): 34 samples yielded assay values over 20% Fe, with a peak of 46.7%.

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to release assay results from its 2024 summer field program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador. The project, covering 17,250 hectares, is located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright and is road accessible, with early indications pointing to the potential for a classic layered mafic intrusive ore body.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ( the "Company" or "Lancaster") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company's portfolio of projects includes the Piney Lake Gold Project, Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan, the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project In New Mexico and the Trans-Taiga Project in James Bay, Quebec. The Company continues to review gold and critical mineral projects for acquisition.

Piney Lake Gold Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×