TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 5 , 2023   against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

AALI

2

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2023-05-31




Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2023-05-31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

2023-05-31


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on  October 5, 2023, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

DGTL

2

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2023/05/31




Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2023/05/31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

2023/05/31


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 11, 2023 , the  shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The initial trading price is CAD$2.75 . The Company is classified as a 'research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                               Ontario

Capitalization:                                            Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which

16,153,465   common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:                                     10,752,088  common shares

Transfer Agent:                                         Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                       MDCX

CUSIP Number: 58471K 10 3

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 18, 2023 .

Company Contact: Carolyn Bonner , President
Company Address:                                             One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario , M5X 1A4
Company Phone Number:                                  (610) 636-0184
Company Email Address: cbonner@medicuspharma.com

________________________________________

23/10/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2023 and August 29, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    6,891,839 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .225 per share

Warrants:                                   3,445,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,445,919 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.30 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

400,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

533,339


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$18,324

N/A

75,700 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: 19,180 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .225 for period of two years from the date of issuance. 56,520 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 29, 2023 , September 25 , 2023 and October 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. (" DEAL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,697,636 shares to five arm's length party and to settle outstanding debt for $1,518,834.48 at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. In addition, a further 10,347,494 shares will be issued to five non-arm's length parties at a deemed price of $0.07 to settle $ 724,324 .57 of debt.

Number of Creditors:                  10 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

5

$ 724,324.57

$0.07

10,347,494

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on July 12, 2023 .

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,544,540 bonus shares (the "Bonus Shares") to settle the amount of $204,431 in 2022 annual discretionary compensation to three members of the executive management of the Company.

The issuance of the Bonus Shares was approved by the disinterested shareholders at the shareholder meeting that was held on September 21, 2023 .

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023 .

________________________________________

Sylla Gold Corp. ("SYG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    9,050,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .05 per share

Warrants:                                   4,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase  shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period

Number of Placees:                  12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

3,350,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

500,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued news releases on September 5, 2023 , and October 5, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    29,454,570 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .11 per share

Warrants:                                   14,727,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,727,286 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023 , and August 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    45,362,528 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .11 per share

Warrants:                                   22,681,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,681,264 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

20,078,789

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $102,848.41 cash and 1,054,246 agent warrants
Research Capital Corporation - $7,475.67 cash and 70,860 agent warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – 50,700 agent warrants
3L Capital Inc. - $17,867.68 cash and 277,673 agent warrants

Agent's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$104,659.00

N/A

951,447 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 26, 2023 , August 10, 2023 , and September 29, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15  a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00  a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/06/c0348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 5, 2023, it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $210,000 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering was $452,500 through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,050,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces closing of a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance 4,850,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $242,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

  • Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
  • 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated May 9, 2022, and October 26, 2022, it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Option Agreements") with Touba Mining SARL. ("Touba") pursuant to which the Company has been granted options (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in gold exploration permits, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara (Figure 1) all contiguous licences with the Company's core Niaouleni project. (the "Transaction").

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 6, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing efforts to fulfill contractual commitments to the local Chachas community, as previously announced in a news release dated ( September 12, 2023 ). These commitments are integral to securing the necessary permits for further exploration, with the goal of potential bulk sampling and revenue generation in 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share purchase options ("Options") for a total of 257,145 common shares without par value at a price of C$0.35 per common share in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 1.45% of the outstanding shares following the issuance. The Options have been exercised pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan by Alexandre De Beaulieu (chairman of the board), Jean-Luc Peyrot (director), Alexandre P. Boivin (CEO and director), for gross proceeds of C$90,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 5, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. ("Synergy") has signed a loan agreement (the "Loan") with 1425957 BC Ltd. (the "Lender") for CAD $200,000, which represents a significant step towards the financing of the plan of arrangement spin-out process (the "Plan of Arrangement" or the "Transaction") and the preparation for an impending amalgamation between Synergy and the Lender.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking an additional 3,422 hectares of prospective claims at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. With the new claims, the area of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project has risen to 7,017 hectares (Figure 1). In total, the Company now controls over 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). Marvel is also jointly exploring, on a 50-50 basis, the Walker Creek claims with Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Ufipa Gold Project, an Antler Gold PG project (see press release dated March 24, 2022). The Company is also pleased to announce its participation in an initiative that will provide post-graduate students from the University of Zambia School of Mines the opportunity to gain on-the- ground mineral exploration experience on a real-world exploration project, in partnership with RES PRIME.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 3,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
