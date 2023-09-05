Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces closing of a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance 4,850,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $242,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Offering constitutes the first tranche of a proposed non-brokered private placement by the Company of up to 10,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The Company anticipates closing an additional tranche (or tranches) on or before October 5, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds raised under the offering will be used for: the exploration and advancement of the company's Niaouleni Gold Project, general corporate and working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,350,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the Units being issued to insiders in connection with the Offering does not exceed $2,500,000, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179606

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla GoldSYG:CATSXV:SYGPrecious Metals Investing
SYG:CA
Sylla Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sylla Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

  • Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
  • 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated May 9, 2022, and October 26, 2022, it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Option Agreements") with Touba Mining SARL. ("Touba") pursuant to which the Company has been granted options (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in gold exploration permits, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara (Figure 1) all contiguous licences with the Company's core Niaouleni project. (the "Transaction").

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO of Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:EMPR)OTCQX:EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments, according to the company's website (see here: https:empressroyalty.com

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UUELsf6Pk4)

Empress Royalty will also be attending at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Empress Royalty

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models. For more information about Empress Royalty, please visit: https://empressroyalty.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780413/empress-royalty-provides-update-on-royalty-portfolio-and-strategy-to-reach-5-year-revenues-goals-in-new-ceo-video-interview-on-planet-microcap

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.'s (" Blackwolf ") proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of the Company by plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") was overwhelmingly approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, Optimum securityholders were asked to consider and approve a special resolution regarding the proposed Arrangement (the " Arrangement Resolution "). No dissents were received by the Company and the Arrangement Resolution was approved by 100% of the votes cast by Optimum securityholders at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moore has been a consultant and advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over fifteen years.

" Jean-David will be a valuable asset to Puma's Advisory Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and knowledge. He has developed a strong relationship network with his significant holdings in several mineral exploration companies. As a major shareholder of Puma, he will be a trusted ally and champion as we continue to develop our Williams Brook Gold Project. This appointment reflects Puma's continued commitment to building a team focused on creating value for shareholders ", stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sylla Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Another Discovery and High-Grade Copper Intervals at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Another Discovery and High-Grade Copper Intervals at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Lithium Investing

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Samples Up To 2.22% Li2O At Duval And 2.44% Li2O In The Southwestern Extension Of Lemare

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

×