Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call on February 29, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.






North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1674609


International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1674609





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/rGl0B9nPzjZ

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-results-conference-call-on-february-29-2024-302052287.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/05/c5649.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis leaves, american flag

Cannabis Round-Up: Texas Attorney General Sues Local Cities for Decriminalization Efforts

Texas' attorney general is suing five states for enacting local decriminalization measures.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has introduced a second bill to legalize cannabis, this time with measures that allow for a recreational market, and Florida has passed a bill that would place THC limits on recreational cannabis.

Keep reading for a round-up of this week's top news and trends in the cannabis industry.

australian dollar bills with jar of cannabis flower on table

Top 3 ASX Cannabis Stocks

The cannabis industry in Australia is a complex landscape, with varying regulations across different states and territories.

While medical cannabis is legal at the federal level, recreational use is still prohibited in most parts of the country, with the only exception being the Australian Capital Territory, although there are no dispensaries to legally purchase cannabis. This has made it difficult for cannabis companies to operate and navigate the regulatory environment.

Despite these challenges, the Australian medicinal cannabis market is expanding. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) lists cannabis stocks that focus on areas such as medical cannabis provision, medical research and investment holdings.

Cronos' Spinach® Brand Ends 2023 as the Number One Flower Brand in Canada1

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its brand, Spinach ® , closed 2023 as the number one ranked flower brand in Canada with a 6.9% 1 market share in the fourth quarter. Spinach ® flower products have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a significant increase in its ranking from the fourth 2 best-selling flower brand in 2022, to become the best-selling flower brand in Canada in 2023.

Capturing the leading position in flower rounds out a strong year of growth and innovation for the Spinach® product portfolio, which is ranked as the second best-selling cannabis brand in Canada across all categories as of December 2023 1 . In the fourth quarter, Spinach ® products held a number 1 position in the flower and edibles categories, and a top-10 ranking in the pre-rolls and vape categories. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hand holding cannabis leaf in front of Australia flag

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2024

Australia's cannabis industry has been experiencing a period of change in recent years, with increasing public support for legalisation and a blossoming medicinal cannabis sector.

Moving forward the future looks bright — Statista projects that the Australian cannabis space will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.63 percent to reach a total market volume of US$791.6 million by 2028.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the current state of the Australian cannabis market, exploring its key trends, opportunities and challenges, as well as the outlook for the sector in 2024.

joe biden, cannabis leaves

Cannabis Round-Up: Poll Shows Rescheduling Would Boost Biden Support, Trulieve Launches Appeal in Alabama

A new poll shows US President Joe Biden could gain double-digit voter impression points if cannabis is rescheduled.

Meanwhile, scientists have discovered what exact neurological processes trigger the munchies after consuming cannabis, and Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) has all but secured a new round of funding.

Keep reading for a round-up of this week's top news and trends in the cannabis industry.

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marie Zhang as Chief Operating Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Marie Zhang as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 29, 2024 . Ms. Zhang has over 25 years' experience in operational roles for private and public companies including Blaze Pizza, Focus Brands, Yum! Brands, and ConAgra Foods.

Marie Zhang will serve as Trulieve's Chief Operating Officer.

"Ms. Zhang has amassed extensive supply chain and leadership experience serving in C-suite and senior executive levels at various global companies in the agriculture, CPG, multi-unit retail, and restaurant industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Her experience navigating complex regulatory and logistical challenges while managing rapid growth is especially valuable to Trulieve as we prepare for the next wave of catalysts."

"I am excited to join the Trulieve team at this pivotal time in the Company's history," said Ms. Zhang. "With so many opportunities ahead, I am confident that my contributions will drive meaningful growth and improvement as Trulieve and the industry continue to evolve and mature."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-marie-zhang-as-chief-operating-officer-302033286.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×