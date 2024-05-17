Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers. This breach, originating from data sets dating back to 2019 or earlier

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for AT&T account holders who received notice that their personal information had been breached.

WHY AM I ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION? Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long term damage. Hackers break into networks so that they can steal your personal information to sell it on the dark web or commit identity theft, financial theft, or other frauds.  The company may be liable for failing to secure your privacy.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED? If you received a data breach notification letter from AT&T, you are affected.

Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation.

Levi Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether affected customers are entitled to compensation. If you have received a notice about the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation. There is no cost or obligation to participate. Follow the link below to find out:

https://bit.ly/3J1e0Wa

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized consumer advocacy law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars against large corporations. The firm's team of over 70 extraordinary attorneys and professionals have a winning track record going against the most powerful defense attorneys in the world and know how to maximize your compensation. The firm is a 100% contingency firm - we don'T get paid unless you get paid!  Please visit us at www.zlk.com for more information. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Miramar Resources

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified - Amended

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the announcement released on 16 May 2024 titled “HIGH PRIORITY BEDROCK GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT GIDJI JV” (Announcement).

An updated announcement is attached, which includes a JORC Table 1 and 2 with details of the Offset Pole-Dipole IP survey conducted by the Company in May 2022.

To clarify, the gravity image presented in Figure 5 of the above Announcement was produced by gridding open file gravity data over the project area downloaded from WA government websites.

This announcement was authorised for release by the board of directors.


Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that reprocessing of geophysical data has upgraded the 8-Mile target within the Gidji JV Project (“Gidji” or “the Project”), 15 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website .

Key Takeaways:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle


Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new production area has been established at the 326 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 326 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Intersection of the 326 m mining level has been achieved through the advance of the Hugo Tunnel. This new level will provide opportunity to develop two new mining areas in the NE and SW directions where mining on the iron oxide copper gold vein structure has begun in these sub drift areas. This new access point will also provide opportunity mine the floors and roofs above on the 336 m and 344 m levels as part of the ongoing mining plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD)

  • Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering:
    • 11% price increase from April
    • 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or $1,035 /t on a 6% basis)
  • Revenues from volumes of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium Concentrate sold in 1Q totaled $49.1 million .
    • Sales volumes totaled 52,857/t
    • Production volumes totaled 54,168/t
  • Reduced reported cash cost by 16% from 4Q23 , approaching 3Q cost guidance:
    • FOB cash costs of $462 /t (guidance $420 /t)
    • Cash costs at industrial plant gate averaging $397 /t (guidance of $370 /t)
  • Robust 1Q24 EBITDA margins:
    • 35.3% margins on pro forma EBITDA (3) of $17.4 million , generated by business conducted in 1Q24.
    • 15.8% margins on reported 1Q adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million .
  • Board of Directors made a Final Investment Decision to build a second Greentech Industrial Plant that will increase production capacity to 520,000/t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from the current 270,000 t/year.
  • Extended operational life to 25 years at the Company's 100% owned Grota do Cirilo industrial-mineral complex at an industrial throughput of 520,000 t/year:  Increase of 40% in proven and probable mineral reserves to 77 million tonnes (from 54.8 million tonnes).

Conference Call Information

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

