Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Eastern Metals Limited (‘EMS’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , and which are also available on the Company's website at www.americas-gold.com . All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Mountain Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Reliquias Project, Peru; Pre-Tax NPV 5% Of C$107 million, Pre-Tax IRR Of 57%, And Payback Of 1.8 Years

Silver Mountain Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Reliquias Project, Peru; Pre-Tax NPV 5% Of C$107 million, Pre-Tax IRR Of 57%, And Payback Of 1.8 Years

Key Highlights Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA")

  • Pre-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV"), C$107 million 1 at 5% discount rate, and Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 57%
  • After-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV"), C$85 million 1 at 5% discount rate, and After-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 51%.
  • Construction time of 10 months
  • Payback Period of 1.8 years
  • Profitability ratio (Initial CAPEX/NPV) of 2.5 times
  • Average annual metal production of 2.2 million ounces AgEq per year
  • Initial CAPEX of US$24.8 million
  • All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") 2 of 17 US$ /Oz AgEq
  • Benefits from existing and fully permitted infrastructure

TORONTO , May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") of its 100% owned Reliquias Project, Huancavelica department, central Peru ("Reliquias" or the "Project"). The PEA shows Reliquias to be a robust silver and base metals project with significant infrastructure in place. Restarting operations at this historic past producer could position Silver Mountain as the next producer in Peru , taking advantage of a favourable metals market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ").

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 8,643,374 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 10% of the public float (as defined in the rules and policies of the TSX) of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024. The Company's purchases in the United States will be subject to a limit of 5,148,977 Common Shares, being 5% of the public float of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional large silver vein fragments along the major east-west 417 vein structure, immediately to the west of the large angular and unabraded 417 pound (189 kg) silver vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver (see February 5, 2020 January 11, 2021 company's news releases and Figure 1).  The distribution of these newly discovered vein fragments, one weighing up to 6+ pounds (2.7 kg), extends the area of potential mineralization 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound silver vein fragment (see Figure 2 below), significantly expanding the area of potential high-grade silver prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Resource Drilling Commenced at Butcherbird Project - Updated

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified - Amended

AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

×