Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

The Company announces the following share purchase transactions by directors

Richard Hughes, Chief Financial Officer and executive director, has purchased 73,040 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on market at an average price of 35.33 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this share purchase, Richard Hughes and persons closely associated with him, hold 950,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.32% per cent of the Company's voting rights.

Leslie Stephenson, Non-Executive director, has purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares on market, through the OTCQB exchange, at an average price of US$0.466 per Ordinary Share. Following this share purchase, Leslie Stephenson holds 4,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.001% per cent of the Company's voting rights.

Further details are set out in the PDMR forms below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Enzo Aliaj

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Richard Hughes

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

CFO and executive director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Trident Royalties Plc

b.

LEI

213800V6U8KJ7U2BV956

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

ISIN: GB00BF7J2535

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.33p

25,000

35.35p

25,000

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

73,040

35.33 pence

e.

Date of the transaction

23 February 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange's AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Leslie Stephenson

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Trident Royalties Plc

b.

LEI

213800V6U8KJ7U2BV956

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

ISIN: GB00BF7J2535

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$0.466

4000

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

4,000

US$0.466

e.

Date of the transaction

23 February 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

OTCQB Exchange

** Ends **

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;

Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;

Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;

Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;

Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and

Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLCTDTRFOTCQB:TDTRFBase Metals Investing
TDTRF
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.  Mr. Singh will work closely with Dr. Paul West-Sells who will continue in the role of President in connection with the succession process. Further, Mr. Kenneth Williamson has retired from his role as Director and Interim Chairman.  Current board member, Dr. Bill Williams has taken on the role of Interim Chairman as the Company searches for a replacement.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

As a highly respected mining professional with 20 years of sector expertise, Mr. Singh adds meaningful capital markets and strategic expertise to the Company. He was previously the President and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he led the successful turnaround of the company. For the fifteen years prior, Mr. Singh was an investment banker focusing on the North American metals and mining sector with BMO Capital Markets, Dundee Securities, and ultimately co-founding Maxit Capital, a leading independent M&A firm. He has advised numerous mining companies on financing alternatives and strategic matters as well as having acted on some of the most complex and value-enhancing M&A transactions in the mining sector. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Oxford University .

Dr. Bill Williams , Interim Chairman, commented "The Board would like to thank Ken for his dedication, and contributions to the Company. We wish him the best as he focuses his energy on his family and retirement. I'd also like to commend Paul on playing an active role in the succession planning efforts that led to the appointment of Mr. Singh. Paul has been the driving force behind the Casino project since the very beginning and we are hopeful he will continue to play an important role as we build out the management team necessary for the next phases of the Company's growth.

The Board is delighted to have someone of Sandeep's caliber joining the team. Throughout his impressive career, he has shown a dedication to stakeholder value, above all else, and will be aligned with shareholders through a significant personal investment into the Company. With Sandeep's addition, we are strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project."

Mr. Singh commented "I see tremendous value in Casino as one of very few viable assets in the copper-gold development space. Casino strikes a unique balance of important scale, attractive commodity mix, low jurisdictional risk, and quick payback through the higher-grade core of the deposit. The credible data, underpinning a thorough feasibility study, and remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project provide tangible upside potential. I am excited to be joining the Western Copper and Gold team at a pivotal time for the Company."

The Company also announces a C$3 million private placement (the "Placement") with Mr. Singh for the purchase of 2.22 million common shares at a price of C$1.35 per common share. The closing of the Placement is subject to entering into a customary subscription agreement and the receipt of approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The shares issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Dr. Bill Williams "

Dr. Bill Williams
Interim Chairman
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-sandeep-singh-as-ceo-302069363.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/22/c1847.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 22, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report results form drilling completed by Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") on the optioned Mann Twp properties, as reported in the Canada Nickel news release of February 22, 2024, copied below.  The Mann Twp properties that are the subject of the news release are subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel.  That agreement provides Canada Nickel the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the subject properties, with Noble retaining a 20% interest.  The results announced by Canada Nickel arise from exploration conducted by Canada Nickel in earning its up to 80% interest.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Intersects Wide Interval of Copper Mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects Wide Interval of Copper Mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report that diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1) was completed at a downhole depth of 867m. First assay results are expected shortly. Drillhole PIU 02, the second hole of the current program, has commenced

Hole PIU-01, designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, intersected a 160m zone of supergene copper enrichment between 220m and 380m downhole, coincident, and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 meters. Strong primary mineralization associated with intense porphyry A type quartz stockwork veining is evident from 350m to approximately 650m. From 650m to the end of hole at 867m quartz veining and mineralization continues, becoming progressively less intense with depth. From 830m disseminated hematite/specularite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization is hosted in volcanic host rocks outside the porphyry intrusive and remains open at depth.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has sold an additional 5% ownership interest in Pine Point Mining Limited (" PPML ") to a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, for an expected payment of approximately C$8.33 million (based on certain assumptions and estimates outlined below) of which (i) approximately C$6.66 million in cash was paid to Osisko Metals in connection with closing of the transaction, and (ii) the remaining amount (if any), estimated to be approximately C$1.67 million based on certain budget assumptions and estimates of management required to advance the Pine Point Project to a positive FID (as defined below), to be paid as a milestone payment to Osisko Metals upon a positive FID (if at all) (the " Additional Interest Disposition "). PPML is a joint venture entity jointly owned by the Company and Appian, which holds the Pine Point Project. The Additional Interest Disposition is a non-arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as Appian is a non-arm's length party of PPML, an affiliate of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • A new discovery, Mann Central, successfully delineated across 2.5 kilometre strike length by six holes
  • Three additional drill holes at previously announced Mann Northwest discovery, extended mineralization across a 2.7 kilometre strike length
  • Mann Northwest and Mann Central are two of five targets (others are Mann Southeast, Newmarket and Reaume) each with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford, and a combined strike length of over 25 kilometres

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property, a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") whereby Canada Nickel can earn an 80% interest by completing certain cash and share payments and exploration expenditures (see original press release dated November 22, 2021 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×